Yuvraj Singh's Dedication and Determination is Exactly What Skipper Virat Kohli Endorses

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Just when the world thought that Yuvraj Singh is now a family man — post his much-celebrated wedding to Hazel Keech in December 2016 — the talismanic all-rounder reminded cricket fans and critics on Friday that he is still India’s best bet as a finisher in the limited-overs format by earning a recall to the national team.
Yes, this is his fifth comeback to the Indian team since the 2011 World Cup. Yes, he is 35-years-old and isn’t getting any younger. But Yuvraj Singh has slogged it out day-in and day-out at the domestic level to earn this call-up for the ODI and T20I series against England.
At a time when the selectors — led by MSK Prasad — have made it clear that they are looking at young talent, Yuvraj has made them sit-up and take note of the hard yards that he has put in over the last couple of years.
Yes, the shorter format has always been his forte. But this season, he has also shown that he can churn out the runs in the longer format as he played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.
While Ranji Trophy games till the last season meant scoring heavily or picking bags full of wickets on home conditions to earn a recall, the same can’t be said this season.
This year, Ranji games are being played on neutral venues on the recommendation of former India skipper and technical committee head Sourav Ganguly.
And for all those who have followed domestic cricket over the years, the wicket in Rohtak can be a nightmare for the batsmen. Even copybook cricketers have found the going tough there.
Making his fifth comeback, Yuvraj does resemble Mohinder Amarnath as India’s comeback man.
It is this drive, dedication and determination that makes Yuvraj stand out. And chief selector MSK Prasad wasted no time in appreciating this trait after the selection committee meeting on Friday.
“We should appreciate the way Yuvraj has played in domestic cricket. All these days we thought he hadn’t played a long innings. But he has scored a double hundred. He scored 180 (177) on a (seaming) Lahli wicket,” Prasad said.
Playing domestic cricket after being an international cricketer for more than 15 years is never easy. Speaking to a couple of former cricketers, I was told that it gets very difficult to motivate yourself once you have played at the highest level. But that is where Yuvraj has shown that he still has the hunger to return to the highest level.
“I have batted lower down for a long time. Out of the 280 games I have played, I think for 200 of them I have batted down. So the decision was to go up and then express myself. It's important for me at this stage of my career. I have decided to bat up and let the others finish,” Dhoni said during the ODI series against New Zealand.
Dhoni has made no bones about the fact that he wants someone else to take over the mantle of finisher. And with the selectors trying their luck with quite a few youngsters like Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav and failing to get the desired results, Yuvraj still looks like the best bet. Suresh Raina too seems to have lost his mojo over the last couple of seasons and lacks the grit that made him a dangerous lower-order bat.
Yes, Yuvraj is definitely not one for the future and critics will claim that it is a backward step. But he can still win India games till the selectors unearth a young match-winner as prolific as Yuvraj in the limited-overs format.