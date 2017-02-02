Yuzvendra Chahal: From Practising on Farm Pitches to Becoming England's Nemesis

Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image credit: BCCI)
New Delhi: Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the English batsmen in the third T20I at Bengaluru - so much so that they lost 8 wickets within a span of just 19 balls.
Chahal's 6/25 is the third best bowling figure ever in the shortest format of the game and his variations in the series have been a breath of fresh air for India.
The 25-year-old is a mainstay at his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and after his supreme show against England, he could become a regular in the Indian T20 side as well.
Since his record show against Morgan's team, congratulatory messages have flooded his house in the Jind district of Haryana, as told by his mother. But things weren't always this rosy for the pint-sized Haryana dynamite.
"Yuzvendra was not interested in studying and he always wanted to play cricket so we supported him," said Chahal's mother Sunita Devi.
"In 2011, we prepared a 1.5 acre farm land for Yuzvendra to practice and till 2011 he used to play there itself. When our son was selected for the U-19 Cricket World Cup, we finally thought he will make all our dreams come true," said Yuzvendra's father K.K. Chahal.
(As reported by Pradesh 18's Rahul Mahajan)