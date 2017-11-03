Yuzvendra Chahal Looks to Become Leading Wicket-taker of 2017 in Second T20I Against New Zealand

Chahal was one of the pick of the bowlers in the first match as well — where he ended the innings with 2/26 in four overs — as the hosts thrashed the Kiwis by 53 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
2017 has been an exceptional year for Chahal as far as the shortest format of the game is concerned. The India spinner has taken this year’s best T20I figures (6/25 v England) and he is only a few wickets shy of the top spot in the list of the leading wicket-takers of 2017.
Rashid Khan: 17 wickets in 10 matches
Kesrick Williams: 17 wickets in 9 matches
Yuzvendra Chahal: 14 wickets in 7 matches
Imran Tahir: 14 wickets in 9 matches
Shadab Khan: 14 wickets in 10 matches
Chahal is just three wickets shy of both Rashid and Williams record in this calendar year but it must be noted that the Indian star has played three and two matches less than the aforementioned bowlers respectively.
Also, amongst the bowlers to have bowled at least 20 overs in T20Is this year, Chahal’s bowling strike rate (ball/wicket) is second only to Windies star Williams. Here is the list of the top-5 bowlers according to their strike rates in 2017.
Kesrick Williams: 11.1
Yuzvendra Chahal: 11.7
Lasith Malinga: 12
Rashid Khan: 12.3
Carlos Brathwaite: 12.7
Chahal is having a dream year in the T20Is and because of that, he is not far behind Ravichandran Ashwin's record of most T20I wickets taken by an Indian spinner in a calendar year.
Ravichandra Ashwin: 23 wickets in 17 matches (2016)
Ravindra Jadeja: 17 wickets in 17 matches (2016)
Yuvraj Singh: 15 wickets in 10 matches (2012)
Yuzvendra Chahal: 14 wickets in 7 matches (2017)
Ravichandra Aswin: 11 wickets in 7 matches (2014)
Considering India are supposed to play five more T20Is in 2017 (2 against New Zealand and 3 against Sri Lanka), and with the kind of form that Chahal is in this year, expect the star bowler to break few of these records when the curtains finally come down on this season.
First Published: November 3, 2017, 9:57 PM IST