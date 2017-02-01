Yuzvendra Chahal Records Third Best Figures in T20 Internationals

Image credit: AP Photo.
Bengaluru: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the spell of his lifetime to help India secure a 75-run victory over England in the third T20I over England.
Chahal, who was rightfully named 'Man of the Match' and 'Man of the Series', ended the match with figures of 6/25, which is the third best in the history of T20 internationals. He also became the first Indian bowler to pick up a 5-wicket haul in T20Is.
Here is the list of the top 5 best bowling figures in T20 internationals:
1) Ajantha Mendis - 6/8 in 4 overs, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Hambantota, September 2012
2) Ajantha Mendis - 6/16 in 4 overs, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Pallekele, August 2011
3) Yuzvendra Chahal - 6/25 in 4 overs, India vs England, Bengaluru, February 2017
4) Rangana Herath - 5/3 in 3.3 overs, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Chittagong, March 2014
5) Umar Gul - 5/6 in 3 overs, Pakistan vs New Zealand, The Oval, London, June 2009
Chahal's victims were England opener Sam Billings, captain Eoing Morgan, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan.
The leg-spinner ended the series with 8 wickets from three matches and will be expected to be a more regular member of India's limited overs team in the days to come