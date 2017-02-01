Yuzvendra Chahal's Six Wicket Haul Gives India Series Win

Yuzvendra Chahal (AP Photo)
Bengaluru: A match-winning spell from leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, which saw him pick up 6 wickets for just 25 runs, helped Virat Kohli's Team India drub England by 75 runs to win the last T20 international and thus clinch the three-match series 2-1.
England lost their last eight wickets for just eight runs in a span of 19 deliveries to hand India a big win. The collapse though was started by some excellent bowling by another leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who deserves credit for building the pressure by not giving away runs at a crucial stage.
But India's innings got off to a torrid start as captain Virat Kohli was run out for just 2 runs, Kohli loking for a single with the ball still on the pitch and Chris Jordan affected an easy run out of his own bowling.
That brought Suresh Raina into the middle and the southpaw put the pressure right back on the England bowlers. With KL Rahul taking his time to get going, Raina cut loose early in his innings, timing the ball well and getting boundaries and sixes at will to ensure India got off to a good start in the powerplays unlike the last two matches.
India vs England - 3rd T20I - As It Happened
KL Rahul too got going with a few boundaries and sixes, but his stay in the middle was ended by Ben Stokes. Rahul's attempted cross batted slog didn't go through but Stokes hit the timber with an accurate deliver to dismiss the opener for 22. India were now 65/2 in 7.2 overs.
Raina's attacking knock came to an end as he ended up giving a catch to Eoin Morgan off the bowling of Liam Plunkett to depart for 63 of 45 deliveries. But by then the platform was ready for the lower order to launch an onslaught and they did.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed his first ever half-century in T20 internationals on the first delivery of Chris Jordan's 18th over and then it Yuvraj Singh's turn to reming England of his attacking prowess. The veteran batsman hit three big sixes and a boundary of the next four deliveries to take India past the 170-run mark. Yuvraj Singh was dismissed for 27 of just 10 deliveries and he was followed into the hut by MS Dhoni for 56, but by then India was looking at a total in excess of 200.
Debutant Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya hit some lusty blows to ensure the hosts needed their innings at with 202 runs on the board.
Ashish Nehra bowled the perfect first over to give away just one run as England started their chase cautiously. Virat Kohli introduced Yuzvendra Chahal in the attack in the second over itself and he responded by sending back opener Sam Billings.
The dangerous Jason Roy would have been run out of the next delivery but Virat Kohli's brilliance in the field went in vain as an excited Chahal threw the ball at the wrong end.
Jason Roy made India pay after that by doing what he does best, attack the bowling. Roy in the company of the impressive Joe Root took England past the fifty-run mark in six overs and the visitors were very much in the game.
But Amit Mishra foxed Roy into playing a false shot and removed him for 32 to bring the hosts back into the match.
That brought Eoin Morgan into the middle and the English skipper, after a slow start, started going after the Indian bowling. Virat Kohli's decision to bring on part-timer Suresh Raina backfired as Morgan hit 22 runs of Raina's over to bring England back into the chase. England after that over were on 114/2, needing 89 runs of 48 deliveries with some big hitters in their line-up.
But this is where the game turned. Amit Mishra bowled an excellent last over, giving away just three runs to increase the pressure on the batting side. The over also saw Yuvraj Singh put down an easy catch of Joe Root after being distracted by a diving Rishabh Pant.
The next over was bowled by Chahal and he picked up the wickets of Morgan (40) and Root (42) of back to back deliveries. Morgan perished while looking to go after the bowling and Root was trapped leg before wicket by an excellent googly.
This over was followed up by an miserly over from Jasprit Bumrah, who gave away just four runs along with picking up the wicket of Jos Buttler, who was sent back for a duck.
It was desperate times for England and their desire to go for the big hits meant Yuzvendra Chahal picked up wickets galore. The young leggie removed Moeen Ali (2), Ben Stokes (6) and Chris Jordan (0) in the same over to become the first India to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is and also ended with the third best bowling figures in T20Is ever.
The job was finished in the next over by Jasprit Bumrah, who removed Liam Plunkett and Tymal Mills to give India huge victory.
Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged 'Man of the Match' and also the 'Man of the Series'.