Zaheer Khan Latest To Take Break The Beard Challenge

The Indian players continued their #BreakTheBeard challenge, and this time it was former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan's turn to shave his beard.

With this, Zaheer Khan joined the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, who earlier posted videos of shaving their beard as a part of #BreakTheBeard challenge.

He posted on Twitter: 'Is a fuzzy beard your nightmare? Well why fear it when you can just break it. Presenting my #BreakTheBeard #timetraveller look'

Is a fuzzy beard your nightmare?Well why fear it when you can just break it. Presenting my #BreakTheBeard #timetraveller look pic.twitter.com/SXRJREm3Vh — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 18, 2017

Zaheer Khan played in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, and captained the young Delhi Daredevils team. Although the team again missed out on the playoffs spot because of its inconsistency. Zaheer captained the team well, and was also impressive with the ball, picking 10 wickets at an average of 31.30. His best figures were of 3/20 against the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Zaheer also announced his engagement to actress Sagarika Ghatge in the middle of the IPL, and we wonder if she will approve of this look!

However, Indian captain Virat Kohli had refused to be a part of the challenge saying:"Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet . Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos"

Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet . Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos ✌️✌️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

Although his girlfriend Anushka Sharma gave the bearded look a thums-up but will the Indian captain finally succumb to his teammates pressure? Only time will tell.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 6:55 PM IST