Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Zaheer Khan Latest To Take Break The Beard Challenge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 18, 2017, 7:03 PM IST
Zaheer Khan Latest To Take Break The Beard Challenge

Zaheer Khan Twitter

The Indian players continued their #BreakTheBeard challenge, and this time it was former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan's turn to shave his beard.

With this, Zaheer Khan joined the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, who earlier posted videos of shaving their beard as a part of #BreakTheBeard challenge.

He posted on Twitter: 'Is a fuzzy beard your nightmare? Well why fear it when you can just break it. Presenting my #BreakTheBeard #timetraveller look'

Zaheer Khan played in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, and captained the young Delhi Daredevils team. Although the team again missed out on the playoffs spot because of its inconsistency. Zaheer captained the team well, and was also impressive with the ball, picking 10 wickets at an average of 31.30. His best figures were of 3/20 against the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Zaheer also announced his engagement to actress Sagarika Ghatge in the middle of the IPL, and we wonder if she will approve of this look!

ALSO READ: Zaheer Khan Engaged To Sagarika Ghatge

However, Indian captain Virat Kohli had refused to be a part of the challenge saying:"Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet . Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos"

Although his girlfriend Anushka Sharma gave the bearded look a thums-up but will the Indian captain finally succumb to his teammates pressure? Only time will tell.

Break The BeardcricketIndiaOff The Fieldrohit sharmaRohit Sharma Birthdayzaheer khan
First Published: May 18, 2017, 6:55 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3050 117
3 Australia 3087 100
4 England 3362 99
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking