IPL 2017: Zaheer Khan Out of Sunrisers Hyderabad Game With Injury; Karun Nair to Lead

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils will once again miss the services of their regular captain Zaheer Khan as the veteran pacer has been ruled of Tuesday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi.

While the medical team is yet to take a call on Zaheer's further participation in the tournament, it could well be a tough task for Zaheer to make a comeback considering the hectic schedule of the tournament.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a Delhi Daredevils official said that the medical team had so far made it clear that Zaheer would not be available for the next game and a call on his future will be taken in the next few days.

Zaheer, who missed the clash against Kings XI Punjab, suffered a hamstring strain during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

In Zaheer's absence, Karun Nair will lead the team according to a Delhi Daredevils statement.

"Zaheer Khan will not be available for tomorrow's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He suffered a hamstring strain during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata's Eden Gardens," it said. "He will be monitored as we go along. Nair will continue to be the stand in captain for tomorrow's game."

Delhi suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of KXIP on Sunday with stand-in skipper Nair failing to do much.

Medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma played a starring role for KXIP, returning figures of 4/20 to bag the Man of the Match award as DD were bundled out for a mere 67 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

DD's total was the second lowest in this year's IPL after Royal Challengers Bangalore were dismissed for 49 during their 82-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

