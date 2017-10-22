Zim vs WI, 1st Test Day 2 Stumps: Advantage West Indies As Bishoo Takes 5

File image of Zimbabwe team in action during a Test match. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

West Indies will be delighted with their work. Devendra Bishoo led the fightback with a five-wicket haul that ensured his side got a 60-run lead. Despite losing Kieran Powell to Graeme Cremer, the tourists are right on top thanks to the stand between Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Hope. The hosts were too eager with the ball as well and it showed in their poor bowling. The lead is reaching 150 and the hosts would know anything over 250 on this wicket could mean trouble. Should be another fighting day of Test cricket. Join us for all the action on Day 3 tomorrow at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Until then, it's goodbye and take care.

What an enthralling day of Test cricket! Zimbabwe began the day right on top but now are lagging behind in the game. They have nobody but themselves to blame for this though. After having bowled out the tourists for a low score, they needed to bat with application and determination but they let themselves down with some ordinary cricket. Nobody cared to apply on this wicket apart from Craig Ervine and the result is for all to see.

32.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, driven back to the bowler by Brathwaite. What a day it has been! That's Stumps, Day 2! 88/1

Last ball of the day!

32.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Hurls it around off, Brathwaite goes back and defends it watchfully. 88/1

32.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Flatter around off, Brathwaite stays back and gets it off the outer half towards the off side. 88/1

32.3 S Raza to Hope, Shorter around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 88/1

32.2 S Raza to Hope, Flatter around off, Hope goes back and defends it. 87/1

32.1 S Raza to Hope, Lands it around leg, spins down, Hope looks to turn it away but is beaten. The keeper does well to collect it despite the turn on that one. 87/1

Last over of the day!

31.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Lands it around middle, Brathwaite comes ahead and blocks it. 87/1

31.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite gets right forward and defends it. 87/1

31.4 G Cremer to Hope, Nudges one towards mid-wicket and takes a single. 87/1

31.3 G Cremer to Hope, Too full around off, pushed towards covers by the batsman. 86/1

31.2 G Cremer to Hope, Hope comes right forward and blocks this one. 86/1

31.1 G Cremer to Hope, Bowls it around off, Kyle defends it from his crease. 86/1

30.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Flatter around middle, KB goes back and turns it towards square leg. 86/1

30.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Shorter around off, Brathwaite keeps it out. 86/1

30.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Kraigg comes down to hit one but is almost yorked. He does well to pat it back down the wicket. 86/1

30.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, punched towards covers by Brathwaite. 86/1

30.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, This one is nudged towards mid-wicket by Kraigg. 86/1

30.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Bowls it around middle, Brathwaite comes down the wicket and tucks it towards mid-wicket. 86/1

29.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Shorter outside leg, worked to long leg for a single by Brathwaite. 86/1

29.5 G Cremer to Hope, This time Kyle neatly turns one through mid-wicket for a single. 85/1

29.4 G Cremer to Hope, Too full around off, Kyle looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his boot. He picked the googly there. 84/1

29.3 G Cremer to Hope, Cremer bowls it outside leg, Hope stands tall and lets the ball hit his pads. 84/1

29.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Bowl it in the same area, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket for a single. 84/1

29.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Lands it outside leg, Brathwaite pads it away. Interesting tactic, negative? Maybe. 83/1

28.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Stays back to turn one through the leg side but almost hits it into the hands of the waiting leg slip fielder. A single taken as the ball goes wide of the fielder. Things happening but a little too late in the day, not that the hosts will mind. The lead is now 143 runs. 83/1

28.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and blocks this one. 82/1

28.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Bowls it flatter around leg, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend but hits it in the air towards short leg. Ervine cannot get to the ball in time. You need to make most of such chances. 82/1

28.3 S Raza to K Brathwaite, Full and outside off, driven to mid off. 82/1

28.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Lands it around middle, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets hit on his pads. A stifled appeal is turned down. 82/1

28.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Goes round the wicket and bowls it around leg, turned towards square leg. 82/1

27.6 G Cremer to Hope, Short again, they have bowled far too many of them. Kyle has enough time to go back and punch it to covers. 82/1

27.5 G Cremer to Hope, Quicker around off, Kyle comes right forward and keeps it out. 82/1

27.4 G Cremer to Hope, FOUR! Kyle goes BOOM! Shorter outside off, Hope goes way back in the crease and lofts it over mid-wicket. There is no one in the deep and Kyle gets a boundary. This is now his highest Test score! 82/1

27.3 G Cremer to Hope, Fuller around off, Hope comes forward and blocks it. 78/1

27.2 G Cremer to Hope, Lands it just outside off, spins away, Kyle covers the line well and defends it. 78/1

27.1 G Cremer to Hope, Shorter in length around off, Hope goes back and pulls it to mid-wicket. 78/1

Change of ends for Graeme Cremer!

26.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Lands it shorter around middle, Brathwaite tucks it towards mid-wicket. 78/1

26.5 S Raza to Hope, Hope slinks down the wicket and turns it to long on for a single. 78/1

26.4 S Raza to Hope, Similar ball, this time Hope carefully turns it towards the square leg fielder. 77/1

26.3 S Raza to Hope, Flatter outside off, spins in, Hope stays back and turns it towards the leg side. 77/1

26.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, spins in, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 77/1

26.1 S Raza to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope comes down the wicket and turns it through mid on for a single. 76/1

25.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Comes right forward and blocks this one. 75/1

25.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Around the pads, turned towards the leg side by Kraigg. 75/1

25.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, punched to covers. 75/1

25.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Fuller around middle, Brathwaite clips it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 50-run stand up comes up between the two and it is an important one in context of the game. 75/1

25.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, punched to point by the batsman. 73/1

25.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 73/1

24.6 S Raza to Hope, Kyle comes down the wicket and burries this one into the wicket. 73/1

24.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, SHARP TURN! Raza lands it outside off, gets it to come in sharply. Brathwaite looking to punch does well to keep it out of danger with a closed face of the bat. A single taken. 73/1

24.4 S Raza to Hope, Quicker around middle, worked through square leg for a single. Zimbabwe spinners are trying too hard here. 72/1

24.3 S Raza to Hope, Kyle Hope comes forward and defends it off his pads. 71/1

24.2 S Raza to Hope, Fires it around off and middle, Hope keeps it out. 71/1

24.1 S Raza to Hope, Flatter around off, Hope stays back and defends it. 71/1

23.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, That keeps happening! Williams bowls it just in that area outside off, Brathwaite prods forward to defend but does so in the air yet again. The silly point fielder cannot reach it. 71/1

23.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Fuller around leg, Kraigg looks to turn it through but does not connect it well. 71/1

23.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, punched towards covers by Brathwaite. 71/1

23.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and turns it towards mid-wicket. 71/1

23.2 S Williams to Hope, Fuller around off, pushed off the outer half towards short third man for a single. 71/1

23.1 S Williams to Hope, Fuller around middle, Hope digs it out back down the wicket. 70/1

22.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Fires it around leg, Brathwaite looks to clip it away but fails to connect. The keeper takes the ball and looks to whip the bails off but Kraigg never left the crease completely. 70/1

22.5 S Raza to Hope, Wrong line, on the pads, and Kyle nudges it through square leg for a single. 70/1

Extra fielder in place at mid-wicket for the chip in the air.

22.4 S Raza to Hope, FOUR! Kyle takes it on! Knows that Raza is not a threatening bowler and hence comes down the wicket and whacks one over mid-wicket for a boundary. Good intent by the Windies no 3. 69/1

22.3 S Raza to Hope, Flatter on the pads, worked through short fine leg for a couple. 65/1

22.2 S Raza to Hope, Hope comes down and looks to bunt one through mid-wicket, does not beat the fielder. 63/1

22.1 S Raza to Hope, Flatter around off, Hope defends it from his crease. 63/1

Bowling change, Sikandar Raza called on for a bowl.

21.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Too full on middle and leg, Kraigg keeps it out. 63/1

21.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite pushes it in the air towards silly point. 63/1

21.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Works it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 63/1

21.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, Brathwaite cuts it square of the wicket. Raza hares after it from point and stops it from going through. Two runs taken. 63/1

21.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and defends this one. 61/1

21.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Flatter around middle, worked towards mid-wicket by Brathwaite. 61/1

20.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, punched through covers for a single. 61/1

20.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Comes forward and drives it nicely towards mid off. 60/1

20.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flatter around leg, nudged through backward square leg for a couple of runs. 60/1

20.3 G Cremer to Hope, Full around leg, Kyle comes down and pushes it to long on for a single. 58/1

20.2 G Cremer to Hope, Loops it outside off, Hope comes forward and defends it. 57/1

20.1 G Cremer to Hope, Shorter around middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 57/1

19.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Angles it around off, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend it. 57/1

19.5 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Too full outside off, driven off the front foot by Kraigg. 57/1

19.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Works one through backward square leg for another brace. 57/1

19.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Brathwaite rides the bounce and taps it. 55/1

19.2 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Too full on the pads, turned through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 55/1

19.1 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Fuller around middle, turned towards mid on by Brathwaite. 53/1

18.6 G Cremer to Hope, Flatter outside off, another googly, Hope defends it off his back foot. 53/1

18.5 G Cremer to Hope, Floats it around off, Hope comes forward and blocks it. 53/1

18.4 G Cremer to Hope, Fuller around off, kept out by Kyle. 53/1

18.3 G Cremer to Hope, Hope prods forward and pushes one towards silly point. 53/1

18.2 G Cremer to Hope, Fuller around off, Kyle comes down and pushes it towards covers. 53/1

18.1 G Cremer to K Hope, Googly outside off, spins in, Hope plays for the conventional turn and hence gets an inside edge onto his pads. 53/1

17.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Edged! Bowls it around off, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man. 53/1

17.5 S Williams to Hope, A tad short outside off, punched to covers. The batsmen scamper across for a quick run. 53/1

17.4 S Williams to Hope, Lands it outside off, Hope comes forward and pushes it towards point. 52/1

17.3 S Williams to Hope, Flatter around middle, Hope goes back but does well to keep it out. 52/1

17.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Nudges it through square leg for a single. 52/1

17.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Floats it around middle, Brathwaite comes forward and defends it. 51/1

16.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fuller loopy ball around middle and leg, Brathwaite drives it to long on for a single. 51/1

16.5 G Cremer to K Hope, Short and spinning away, Kyle goes back and plays it to the deep point fielder for a run. 50/1

16.4 G Cremer to Hope, Kyle Hope defensively pushes it towards covers. 49/1

16.3 G Cremer to Hope, Served outside off, Hope covers the stumps and lets it go. 49/1

16.2 G Cremer to Hope, Floated around off and middle, Hope lunges forward to bunt that. 49/1

16.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Lands it just outside off, Brathwaite goes back and slaps it through cover-point for a run. 49/1

Drinks! The umpire is having a word with Kyle Hope, not sure about what.

15.6 S Williams to Hope, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 48/1

15.5 S Williams to Hope, Bowled on the pads, worked away towards fine leg for a brace. 48/1

15.4 S Williams to Hope, Close! These are the chances that Zimbabwe need to take if they want to rattle the opposition. Williams floats it around off, Hope looks to defend but he gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs towards silly point who dives but fails to get close to the ball. Kyle is surviving some nervy moments here. 46/1

15.3 S Williams to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/1

15.2 S Williams to Hope, FOUR! Hope sweeps and earns himself a boundary! Loopy ball around middle and leg, Hope gets down and nails the shot through backward square leg. It races away to the fence. 46/1

15.1 Williams to Hope, Not Out! Kyle Hope survives! Williams floats it around middle and leg, the batsman gets down to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire is unmoved. They discuss and the keeper seems gung-ho about the chance. They opt for the DRS. Hawk Eye shows that it would have gone on to clip the leg stump. The on-field call stays and hence Hope stays on. The hosts do not lose the review though. 42/1

Is it out? Cremer thinks so. Williams has pinged Hope in front of the stumps and is confident that it is out. Looks close. Let's see.

14.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, FOUR! This is a gift in such conditions! Cremer bowls a full toss in line of the stumps, Brathwaite is too good to miss out. Flicks it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. 42/1

14.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flatter around off, Kraigg goes back and keeps it out. 38/1

14.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Looped up around off, Brathwaite lunges forward and smothers the spin. 38/1

14.3 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Shorter around off, Brathwaite hangs back and cuts it towards point. 38/1

14.2 G Cremer to Hope, Kyle drives it to long on for one run. 38/1

14.1 G Cremer to Hope, Flatter in line of the stumps, Hope goes back to defend and does so towards short leg. 37/1

13.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Served in line of the stumps, Brathwaite displays a solid front foot defense. 37/1

13.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite lunges forward to keep this out. 37/1

13.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 37/1

13.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Landed around off, Brathwaite fails to flick it away. Gets rapped on the pads. Draws a stifled appeal from the close-in fielders but the bowler walks back to his mark disinterested. 37/1

13.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets nicely forward to defend that. 37/1

13.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Flatter around middle and off, blocked off the back foot. 37/1

12.6 G Cremer to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37/1

12.5 G Cremer to Hope, FOUR! Kyle Hope is off the mark in style! Cremer floats it around middle and leg, the batsman uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 37/1

12.4 G Cremer to Hope, This ball is defended from the crease. 33/1

12.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, This is clever cricket. He rotates the strike after getting a boundary. Plays it towards mid on and crosses over to the other end. 33/1

12.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, SIX! Well, Brathwaite has had enough of blocking them and he wants to smash some! Tossed up delivery around off, he charges down and hits it high and handsome over long on for a biggie. 32/1

12.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Floated in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot. 26/1

11.6 S Williams to Hope, Hope gets beaten again as he lunges forward to defend. Williams is going through a good spell here. 26/1

11.5 S Williams to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 26/1

11.4 S Williams to Hope, Similar delivery around off, the ball turns past the prodding bat of Hope. This time the keeper collects it well. 26/1

11.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Beauty! That one turns square! Looped up around off, Kraigg Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. But the ball spins past the edge to the keeper, who fails to collect that and concedes a bye. 26/1

11.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 25/1

11.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Floated in line of the stumps, Brathwaite strides forward to defend. 25/1

10.6 G Cremer to Hope, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 25/1

10.5 G Cremer to Hope, Dropped but a tough chance though! This is bowled around middle and leg, Hope flicks it straight to short leg who fails to latch on to that. It came off the middle of the bat and so the first reaction of the fielder was to get out of the way and hence he could not hold onto the chance. 25/1

10.4 G Cremer to K Hope, Looped up around off, Hope gets it off the outer half towards point. 25/1

Kyle Hope comes out to bat. He averages just over 8 in Test cricket. Safe to say, he is playing for his spot.

10.3 Cremer to K Powell, OUT! Knocked him over! What a ball that is! Floated around off, the ball doesn't turn as much as Powell expects. He lunges forward to play and the ball beats him on the outer edge to hit the off pole. The Zimbabwe players are ecstatic with the early breakthrough. Don't think Kieran could have done anything better. 25/1

10.2 G Cremer to Powell, FOUR! Powell isn't going to let Cremer settle. Tossed up ball around off and middle, Powell flicks it off his pads through mid-wicket. Waller rushes to his right from the deep and puts in the slide yet fails to prevent the boundary. 25/0

10.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Doesn't get the hat-trick! Brathwaite comes down and flicks it away towards wide mid on and crosses over. 21/0

Spin from both ends now. Graeme Cremer brings himself on from the other end. He is on a hat-trick!

9.6 S Williams to Powell, Landed outside off, Powell goes back to defend but gets a soft edge towards first slip. 20/0

9.5 S Williams to Powell, Spiteful turn! Williams floats it around off, Powell goes back to cut. But the ball spins in sharply to catch the inside edge of the bat and lands just near short leg. 20/0

9.4 S Williams to Powell, Looped up outside off, Powell looks to cut but gets beaten. 20/0

9.3 S Williams to K Brathwaite, A tad short around off, the batsman goes back and pushes it towards covers for a run. 20/0

9.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Loopy ball around off, Kraigg strides forward to defend. 19/0

9.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Tosses it up to the batsman, Brathwaite hits it straight back to the bowler. 19/0

8.6 K Jarvis to Powell, Again on a similar line and length, Powell hits it towards mid-wicket. 19/0

8.5 K Jarvis to Powell, Bowled on a length around off, Powell negotiates it from the crease. 19/0

8.4 K Jarvis to Powell, Landed around off, Powell blocks it from the crease. 19/0

8.3 K Jarvis to Powell, Length ball outside off, Kieran thinks of playing initially but then shoulders arms to let the ball pass to the keeper. 19/0

8.2 K Jarvis to Powell, On a length outside off, the ball bounced a bit more after pitching. Powell points his bat skywards to let it go. 19/0

8.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Jarvis comes round the wicket and spears it full outside off. Powell drives it to covers. 19/0

7.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, A tad short outside off, cut away to point. 19/0

7.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite lunges forward and drives it straight to mid off. 19/0

7.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Now Brathwaite gets beaten on the outside edge. Bowled around off, the ball spins away past the prodding bat of Kraigg. 19/0

7.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, That's why he's bowling here. Lands it around off, Brathwaite strides forward to defend but gets it high on the bat. The ball just drops short of the silly point fielder. 19/0

7.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Tossed up around middle, hit straight to mid-wicket. 19/0

7.1 S Williams to Powell, Serves it on the pads from over the wicket, Powell goes back to clip it towards fine leg for a run. 19/0

Spin time! Sean Williams is brought into the attack. He was more than handy in the first innings. Can he get a breakthrough here?

6.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Bowled outside off, driven straight to the mid off fielder. 18/0

6.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Very good shot but doesn't get any run for that. Full ball lands around off and middle, Brathwaite drives it straight down. It is intercepted by the mid on fielder. 18/0

6.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Hurled outside off, left alone by Kraigg. 18/0

6.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket, where the fielder dives and prevents the ball from passing him. 18/0

6.2 K Jarvis to Powell, A slower off cutter around off, Powell turns it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. Gets it easily in the end. 18/0

6.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Jarvis continues from over the wicket and bowls it outside off, Powell shows no intentions of playing that. 17/0

5.6 C Mpofu to K Powell, Powell drives it nicely through covers for a run. 17/0

5.5 C Mpofu to Powell, This is bowled outside off, Powell points his bat skywards as he lets that go. 16/0

5.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Speared full and wide outside off, Powell doesn't bother playing at that. 16/0

5.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu changes his angles and comes round the wicket. Bowls it around off, Kieran stays in the crease and defends it. 16/0

5.2 C Mpofu to Powell, SIX! Hello, oh hello! Where did that come from? Fuller length around off, Powell just hits it over wide long off for a maximum with a push on the up. It was just an extension of the drive, all with a straight bat. Beautifully played. This is the first time he has gone big against a pacer in Tests! 16/0

5.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Good judgement by Powell. Mpofu hurls it just outside off, the batsman reads the line well and shoulders arms to that. Wasn't too far from the woodwork behind. 10/0

4.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Full length ball just outside off, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets an outside edge past the diving gully fielder. Result, a couple of runs to the tally. 10/0

4.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller in line of the stumps, driven towards mid on. 8/0

4.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Bowled around middle and leg, played towards mid-wicket. 8/0

4.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, On a length around middle, defended towards mid on. 8/0

4.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Peach! How did Jarvis not get a wicket off this? Bowled on a length around off angling in to the batsman, the ball straightens after pitching. Brathwaite plays for the initial angle and ends up getting beaten. On another day, he would have been caught behind. 8/0

4.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Full delivery around off and middle, Brathwaite defends it from the crease. 8/0

3.6 C Mpofu to Powell, In the air but well wide of mid off. Mpofu spears it full outside off, Powell drives it off the front foot. Cremer chases it and keeps the batsmen down to two. 8/0

3.5 C Mpofu to Powell, On a length around off, Powell stands tall and defends it towards covers. 6/0

3.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Landed around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 6/0

3.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, This delivery is flicked off the pads to fine leg for a single. 6/0

3.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu straightens his line and bowls it around middle and leg, Kraigg clips it in front of square on the leg side and collects a couple. 5/0

3.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Bowled outside off, Brathwaite pushes this defensively towards covers. 3/0

2.6 K Jarvis to Powell, Fuller ball around off, Powell mistimes his drive, which is stopped by the bowler. 3/0

2.5 K Jarvis to Powell, Bowled in line of the stumps, Powell defends it from the crease. 3/0

2.4 K Jarvis to Powell, Well played. Hurled outside off, Powell strides and drives it beautifully through covers. Not much power there and so he gets a brace only. 3/0

2.3 K Jarvis to Powell, Speared fuller around off and middle, Kieran mistimes his drive down the ground. The fielder from mid off rushes to his left and cuts that off. 1/0

2.2 K Jarvis to Powell, Hurled fuller around off, Powell strides forward to defend it showing the full face of the bat. 1/0

2.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Angled across the left hander, Powell shoulders arms to let that go. 1/0

1.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Pitched up to the batsman, Brathwaite blocks it solidly. A maiden to start for Mpofu. 1/0

1.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Brathwaite stands on the back foot and defends this length ball. 1/0

1.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, Kraigg watches the ball fly to the keeper. 1/0

1.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller in line of the stumps, kept out by Brathwaite from the crease. 1/0

1.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Kraigg strides forward and blocks. 1/0

1.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu begins with a delivery outside off, Brathwaite points his bat skywards as he let that go. 1/0

Christopher Mpofu will share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Jarvis to Powell, Similar delivery outside off, Powell just lets it be. A good start for Zimbabwe with the ball, as Jarvis almost got rid of Powell early in the over. 1/0

0.5 K Jarvis to Powell, Powell shoulders arms to this harmless bowl outside off. 1/0

0.4 K Jarvis to Powell, This ball is bowled outside off, left alone by Powell. 1/0

0.3 K Jarvis to Powell, This delivery is pushed towards mid-wicket from the crease. 1/0

0.2 K Jarvis to Powell, What happened there? Full on the pads, Powell looks to clip it away but gets a leading edge towards mid off. Cremer rushes ahead and dives but the ball falls well short of him. He knocks the stumps down at the bowler's end though. All's safe. 1/0

0.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Off the mark straightaway! Jarvis runs in from over the wicket and spears it full around middle, Brathwaite gets it off the inside half of his bat through backward square leg for a run. 1/0

