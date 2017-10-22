Zim vs WI, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2, Bulawayo

File image of Zimbabwe team in action during a Test match. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

22.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, No run. 69/1

21.6 J Holder to Ervine, Good length again, watchfully defended. 69/1

21.5 J Holder to Ervine, Good length outside off, Ervine stays back and defends it. 69/1

21.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller around off, driven towards Roach at mid off who half-stops the ball. A run taken. 69/1

21.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller in length around middle, turned towards mid on by Masakadza. 68/1

21.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Similar length around off, pushed back to the bowler who collects it and mimes the throw. 68/1

21.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller in length, driven towards mid on. 68/1

20.6 D Bishoo to Ervine, Fuller on middle, turned towards short mid-wicket by coming down the wicket. 68/1

20.5 D Bishoo to Ervine, Gets low down and sweeps this one hard which hits something and goes towards short fine leg. Replays show that the ball deflected off the body of Shai Hope at short leg. It lobbed towards Chase who could not get to it. 68/1

20.4 D Bishoo to Ervine, Nudges one towards short leg from his crease. 68/1

20.3 D Bishoo to Ervine, Shorter this time around middle, turns in more, Ervine cannot clip it away and is hit on his body. 68/1

20.2 D Bishoo to Ervine, FOUR! Too good! Bishoo bowls it around leg, Ervine slinks down the wicket and lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Brilliant shot. 68/1

20.1 D Bishoo to Ervine, Fuller around off, Ervine comes forward and blocks it. 64/1

19.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Good length outside off, punched back down the wicket. 64/1

19.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller around off, Masakadza pushes at it but gets it off the inner half towards deep square leg for a couple. 64/1

19.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 62/1

19.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Full and going down leg, Masakadza looks to clip it through but fails to connect. 62/1

19.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, Masakadza comes forward and blocks it. 62/1

19.1 J Holder to Ervine, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off for a quick single. He gets off the mark at last, after 19 balls. 62/1

18.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Masakadza gets in line and paddles one towards fine leg. Blackwood goes after it from first slip and stops it from going through to the fence. Two runs taken. 61/1

18.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Pitched up outside off, driven towards short extra cover. 59/1

18.4 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Fuller outside off, pushed towards covers. 59/1

18.3 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Fuller around middle, Hamilton looks to drive but gets it off the inside edge onto the pads. The ball goes towards the keeper who cannot hold onto it. 59/1

18.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Shorter outside off, punched off the back foot through point for a couple of runs. 59/1

18.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Floats it outside off, Masakadza comes forward and blocks it. 57/1

17.6 J Holder to Ervine, Holder comes round the wicket and bowls it on a length around off and middle. Ervine gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 57/1

17.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Holder lands it around off, Hamilton drives it nicely through covers for one run. 57/1

17.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller around off, driven back to the bowler. 56/1

17.3 J Holder to Masakadza, This ball is played off the front foot towards point. 56/1

17.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter delivery outside off, cut away towards backward point. The gully fielder runs to his right to stop that. 56/1

17.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Bowled on a length around middle and leg, Masakadza defends it watchfully back down the ground. 56/1

Time for Drinks! It has been a good hour of play where Zimbabwe set out to accumulate runs off the pacers. They were fairly successful in doing so as their openers got a decent start. But Roach's clever change of pace got rid of Mire, which is the only success for them till now. The hosts still trail by 163. Would be interesting to see how the hosts bat against the spinners from hereon.

16.6 D Bishoo to Ervine, This delivery is turned to the fielder at mid-wicket. 56/1

16.5 D Bishoo to Ervine, Looped up around middle and leg, Ervine strides forward and blocks it to short leg. 56/1

16.4 D Bishoo to Ervine, Similar delivery but spinning down the leg side. Craig looks to turn it away but misses. 56/1

16.3 D Bishoo to Ervine, Floated around middle and leg, Ervine watchfully plays it to short leg. 56/1

16.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Flatter outside off, Masakadza goes back and slaps it through cover-point for a run. 56/1

16.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, SIX! Welcome into the attack, says Masakadza. Bishoo tosses it up around middle, the batsman clears his front leg and goes over long off. Collects half a dozen. 55/1

Time for spin! Devendra Bishoo comes on for a bowl. Can he do what Cremer did to the Windies?

15.6 J Holder to Ervine, Very full outside off, to wide to make Ervine play. Left alone. Back-to-back maidens for Windies. 49/1

15.5 J Holder to Ervine, Hurled gently outside off, Ervine doesn't bother playing at that. 49/1

15.4 J Holder to Ervine, On a length around off, Ervine stays back and taps it to gully. He played away from the body there. On surfaces where there is extra bounce, it could prove to be dangerous. 49/1

15.3 J Holder to C Ervine, This is bowled around middle, Craig pushes it towards mid on. 49/1

15.2 J Holder to Ervine, Fuller around off, Ervine lunges forward and blocks it towards the bowler. 49/1

15.1 J Holder to Ervine, Starts over the wicket and bowls it on a length outside off. Ervine lets it be. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 49/1

Jason Holder to bowl for the first time today. He too starts with a couple of slips in place.

14.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Landed outside off, Hamilton stays in the crease and defends it towards covers. A maiden for Gabriel. 49/1

14.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowled around off and middle, pushed towards mid on. 49/1

14.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Hurled full in line of the stumps, Hamilton gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to bunt that. 49/1

Interestingly, Gabriel who has a problem of overstepping, hasn't bowled a single no ball yet. Whether it is because he has worked really hard on that aspect or it is because he is relatively fresh now, only time will tell.

14.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller around off, Hamilton strides forward and blocks it solidly. 49/1

14.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Gabriel bowls a yorker outside off, Masakadza digs it out towards mid on. Well bowled. 49/1

14.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, On a length around off, Hamilton stays in the crease and blocks it. 49/1

13.6 K Roach to Ervine, This is a harmless delivery outside off, left alone by Ervine. 49/1

13.5 K Roach to Ervine, Beaten! Length delivery just outside off, Ervine feels for it but misses. The ball passes close to the edge of the bat. 49/1

13.4 K Roach to Masakadza, Good length from Roach just around off and middle, Masakadza hangs his bat in line of the ball but gets it off the inner half towards square leg for a single. 49/1

13.3 K Roach to H Masakadza, Slower delivery outside off, driven towards covers. A good diving effort there prevents a run. 48/1

13.2 K Roach to H Masakadza, Much better from the bowler! Roach hurls it on a similar length but closer to the stumps. Masakadza looks to defend but gets an outside edge that lands just short of first slip. 48/1

13.1 K Roach to H Masakadza, FOUR! Beautifully played by Masakadza. He's looking really assured so far. Roach spears in on a length outside off, the batter strides forward and drives it through covers for a glorious boundary. 48/1

12.6 S Gabriel to Ervine, Full outside off, Ervine watches the ball keenly and shoulders arms. It passed close to the off stump. 44/1

12.5 S Gabriel to Ervine, Landed around off, Ervine defends it with his bat close to his pad. 44/1

12.4 S Gabriel to Ervine, Fuller around off and middle, he turns it to mid-wicket. 44/1

12.3 S Gabriel to Ervine, Ervine shows the full face of the bat as he defends this off the front foot. 44/1

12.2 S Gabriel to Ervine, This is bowled outside off, Craig covers his stumps and lets that go. 44/1

12.1 S Gabriel to Ervine, Gabriel runs in from round the wicket and bowls it around off. Ervine plays it without any footwork and gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 44/1

Two slips for Ervine.

11.6 K Roach to Masakadza, Hurled outside off, Hamilton shoulders arms to let it go. 44/1

Craig Ervine walks in at the fall of the first wicket.

11.5 K Roach to Mire, OUT! Mire's audacity has brought about his downfall. This is Test cricket and you need to bide your time but he was getting fidgety after a few quiet overs. That has brought about this shot and his end. Roach bowls a slower delivery at 116 kmph around off, Mire looks to go high over wide mid on. The bat turns in his hands and he ends up getting it towards deep mid-wicket. Kraigg Brathwaite runs to his left, settles under it and takes it safely. Roach strikes early. That should get things going for him. Mire's entertaining cameo comes to an end. 44/1

11.4 K Roach to Mire, Short ball again around off, Mire mistimes his pull straight to mid-wicket. The fielder there hurls a wild throw at the bowler's end. 44/0

11.3 K Roach to Mire, Similar delivery around off, Solomon hits it to mid off. 44/0

11.2 K Roach to Mire, Fuller ball around off, pushed towards covers off the front foot. 44/0

11.1 K Roach to Mire, No need, Mire! Short ball outside off, Mire looks to pull it but misses. The ball passes just below the bat. 44/0

10.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowls it short down the leg side, Hamilton shoulders arms to let it go. 44/0

A square leg in place now. A change in tactic from Gabriel?

10.5 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, FOUR! Authoritative and elegant! What a shot! Full delivery outside off, Masakadza gets his front foot to the ball and drives it through covers for a boundary. Worthy of an applause which he gets from the crowd. 44/0

10.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Hurled on a length outside off, Masakadza punches it straight to covers. 40/0

10.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller length outside off, Hamilton stays in the crease and defends it showing the full face of the bat. 40/0

10.2 S Gabriel to Mire, Length delivery around off, Mire gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a run. 40/0

Two gullies in place. This is the result of the drive that Mire plays with hard hands.

10.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Speared fuller around off, Mire strides forward and blocks it towards covers. 39/0

9.6 K Roach to H Masakadza, FOUR! The extra fielder doesn't make any difference to Masakadza. Roach bowls it short, the batsman goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 39/0

Roach, Holder and Chase have a chat there. The result is a short straight mid on in place.

9.5 K Roach to Masakadza, This ball is driven towards mid off, off the front foot. 35/0

9.4 K Roach to Masakadza, Almost gone! Roach hurls it on a length around off and middle, Masakadza looks to drive it on the up. The ball stops and comes to him and hence he gets it high on the bat. Almost spoons a return catch to the bowler. 35/0

9.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Nicely driven but straight to the fielder at mid on. 35/0

9.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Length delivery in line of the stumps, Masakadza defends it from the crease. 35/0

9.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Roach runs in and angles it from wide of the crease. Hamilton drives it straight down the ground only to be dived and stopped by the mid on fielder. 35/0

8.6 S Gabriel to Mire, FOUR! Again Mire plays away from the body but gets it off the middle of the bat this time. Length delivery outside off, he stands tall and punches it through backward point to earn himself a boundary. An expensive over this as 8 came off it. 35/0

8.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Similar delivery this time in line of the off stump. Solomon gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it off his front foot. 31/0

8.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Beaten! Good delivery by Gabriel. Lands it on a length in the channel of uncertainty. Mire looks to punch it away from his body but gets beaten on the inside edge. 31/0

8.3 S Gabriel to Mire, This time Gabriel straightens his line and bowls it around off, Mire shows respect and blocks it off the front foot. 31/0

8.2 S Gabriel to Mire, FOUR! Mire gets his first boundary of the day. Fuller ball outside off, he drives it through backward point off the outer half of his bat. The ball races away to the fence. 31/0

8.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Gabriel runs in and lands it fuller outside off. Mire gets it off the outer half of his bat towards gully who puts in a dive to prevent runs. 27/0

7.6 K Roach to Masakadza, Length delivery around off, Masakadza punches it to mid off. 27/0

7.5 K Roach to Masakadza, This ball is played from the crease by Hamilton. 27/0

7.4 K Roach to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery on the pads, Masakadza misses the flick. The ball hits him on the thigh pad and falls besides the pitch on the leg side. 27/0

7.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Short and wide outside off, Masakadza stays put and slaps it in front of point. Blackwood hares after it and puts in the slide to save a couple of runs for his side. 27/0

7.2 K Roach to Masakadza, A tad fuller around middle, Hamilton hits it to the fielder at mid on. 25/0

7.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Length delivery around off and middle, punched towards mid on. 25/0

6.6 S Gabriel to Mire, Length ball around off, Mire taps it towards cover-point and wants a run. Masakadza says no to that. 25/0

6.5 S Gabriel to S Mire, Bowled on a length outside off, Solomon mistimes his punch towards covers. 25/0

6.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Fuller around off and middle, Mire gets a stride forward and blocks it towards the bowler. 25/0

6.3 S Gabriel to S Mire, Edged but doesn't carry. Pitched up delivery around off, Mire lunges forward and plays it. Gets a thick outside edge that lands just short of the second slip fielder. He played it with soft hands and that saved him there. 25/0

6.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Masakadza watches the ball closely, lets it come to him and opens the face of his bat to guide it through backward point for a run. 25/0

6.1 S Gabriel to Mire, On a length around off, Mire taps it towards covers and crosses over to the other end. First runs for him, today. 24/0

Shannon Gabriel will steam in from the other end. He has a couple of slips in place.

5.6 K Roach to Masakadza, This delivery is played off the front foot showing the full face of the bat. 23/0

5.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Stifled appeal for LBW but not given. On a length around middle and leg, Masakadza looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A light appeal is made by the players to no avail. Hawk Eye shows that it would have bounced over the leg stump. 23/0

5.4 K Roach to Masakadza, Hurled around off, Hamilton stays in the crease and pushes it towards covers. 23/0

5.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Length delivery in line of the stumps, blocked back towards the bowler. 23/0

5.2 K Roach to H Masakadza, FOUR! Zimbabwe's intentions are crystal clear on the second ball of the day. Runs are what they are aiming for. Short ball around off, Masakadza stands tall and pulls it front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 23/0

5.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Begins with a gentle length delivery outside off, Masakadza stands tall and just pushes it from the crease towards covers. 19/0

We are all set to get underway. The Windies players are having a final huddle at the ropes before making their way in. Solomon Mire, who looked explosive in the time that he batted yesterday, walks out to the centre with Hamilton Masakadza for company. Kemar Roach will run in with the 5-overs old red cherry to bowl his first over in the game. Two slips and a gully in place. Let's roll...

Tino Mawoyo, doing the pitch report, says that conditions are good for Test match cricket as the weather is bright and sunny. Reckons that spinners have a lot to work with. States that the dryness of the surface means that there are some cracks on offer. He opines that Zimbabwe have to take on the early opportunities to score runs quickly as it could get difficult once spinners come into play.

Windies do have a good bowling attack and their spinners would look to weave the magic that Cremer and Co. did. Zimbabwe have a blend of experience and youth in their batting line up and getting a lead to maintain their hold on the game would be their aim. Stay with us for what promises to be a compelling day of cricket.

It is always a delight to watch evenly contested matches and when the lesser fancied side ends a day of play on top, it makes it even better. Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Bulawayo. The hosts are well-placed in the game, thanks to the visitors who collapsed from 175/3 to 219 all out. They won the toss and on a good batting deck, they imploded against the disciplined Zimbabwe spinners.

... Day 2, Session 1 ...

For the tourists only Shai Hope and Kieran Powell showed some resistance. Roston Chase got a start but couldn't convert it. This game stands in favour of the home side at the moment. Would we see the momentum tilt in the tourists' favour tomorrow or will the hosts drive home the advantage? Join us at 1000 local time (0800 GMT) for what could be a riveting day's play. Till then, adios!

West Indies see off the tricky session of play and how! Solomon Mire came out all guns blazing and didn't shy away from freeing his arms. Hamilton Masakadza was watchful in his stay and is yet to get going. Nothing significant was seen from the Windies bowlers in the five overs that they bowled. Earlier in the day, the Zimbabwe bowlers were on the money. Led by their skipper's 4-wicket haul, they skittled out the opposition quickly to finish the day on a high.

The two umpires are having a word with Holder not sure about what. Could be about an appeal against Mire in the last over when he was hit on the pads while trying to sweep. Kumar Dharmasena is not impressed one bit and lets it known to the visiting skipper. Such has been the day for them.

4.6 R Chase to Mire, Shorter outside off, punched towards covers by Mire. That's Stumps, Day 1. 19/0

4.5 R Chase to Mire, Flatter in length around middle and leg, Mire looks to sweep but gets it off the pads towards fine leg. They sneak two runs as the ball goes towards fine leg. Leg Byes signaled. 19/0

4.4 R Chase to Mire, Fuller around off, Mire defends it watchfully. 17/0

4.3 R Chase to Mire, SIX! It does not matter if it is the last over of the day! Chase bowls it outside off, Solomon Mire gets under it and launches a rocket off his own. It flies and departs out of the ground for a biggie over deep mid-wicket. 17/0

4.2 R Chase to Mire, Darts it down the leg side, Mire lets it go through. 11/0

4.1 R Chase to Mire, Fires it full around middle, Mire blocks it off his crease at the very last moment. 11/0

Time for the last over of the day. Roston Chase to bowl it.

3.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Loopy outside off, Masakadza comes forward and defends it. 11/0

3.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Shorter around off, punched towards point by the batsman. 11/0

3.4 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Too full outside off, driven to mid off sweetly. 11/0

3.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Short and outside off again, Masakadza punches it towards covers again. 11/0

3.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Short and outside off, punched towards covers by Hamilton. 11/0

3.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Fuller on middle and leg, Masakadza defends it coming forward. 11/0

Bowling change! Time for spin, Devendra Bishoo comes on for a bowl. West Indies will want him to strike big for them.

2.6 S Gabriel to Mire, Edged or intentional? Good length outside off, Mire comes forward and opens the face of the bat a touch. The ball goes towards third man for a couple of runs. He is not shying from playing his shots here. 11/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Fuller length outside off, Mire comes forward and defends it. 9/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Angles it around off, Mire stands his crease and blocks it solidly. 9/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Mire, Good length around off, Solomon defends it watchfully. 9/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Mire, Good length outside off, Mire looks to force it through the off side but gets it off the bottom edge towards point. 9/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Full and outside off, Mire blocks it out from his crease. 9/0

1.6 J Holder to Mire, Good length around off, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single. 9/0

1.5 J Holder to Mire, Holder sprays it wide outside off, left alone. 8/0

1.4 J Holder to Mire, FOUR! BOOM! Good length outside off, bounces more, Mire gets on top of it and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. That is how he plays his cricket, but should he rein himself a touch? 8/0

1.3 J Holder to S Mire, FOUR! Edged! Good length outside off, Mire pokes at it and gets it off the outside edge, somehow through the slip cordon for a boundary. Mire gets off the mark in Test cricket, not the way he would have wanted but he will take it. 4/0

1.2 J Holder to Mire, Good length outside off, punched towards covers. 0/0

1.1 J Holder to Mire, Angles it around off, turned towards mid-wicket by Mire. 0/0

Jason Holder to bowl from the other end. Should they bowl Devendra Bishoo tonight given the success the Zimbabwean spinners had?

0.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A tad short around off, blocked watchfully. 0/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Hamilton drives it confidently towards the off side. 0/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Full and just around off, swings in a touch but Masakadza lets it go through watchfully. Came in a bit more after it passed the batsman. 0/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Full and outside off, swings in a long way, Masakadza lets it go through. 0/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowls it around middle and leg, Masakadza tucks it towards the leg side off the edge. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, left alone by the batsman. 0/0

