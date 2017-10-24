Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: As It Happened

(Getty Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

So that's it from us for this game. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. We are not promoting four-day Tests but the sides on show probably did. Both were guilty of thinking too ahead too early and it cost Zimbabwe more than West Indies. The second Test begins on 29th October, 2017 at the same venue. Action begins at 1000 local (0800 GMT). We look forward to your company. Until then, it's goodbye and take care.

Man of the Match, Devendra Bishoo says he's quite happy as he got some wickets under his belt. Adds that the conditions in England made it difficult for him to get wickets, so is happy to do well here. States that it's just hard work that's got him here. When asked about missing out on his fifty, he says that he is disappointed to miss out on it and won't make the same mistake next time.

Jason Holder says that they started well with the bat but lost their way in the middle. Reckons that it was a tough wicket to bat on. Since it was tough to get a start here, he credits his bowlers who created pressure and got wickets. Opines that the track gripped a lot on the first day and then became slower as the game progressed. He is happy with the spinners' contribution from both sides and even the pacers, hoping that there is something for the latter in the next Test. Credits Bishoo for bowling well and even contributing with the bat and adds that he is unlucky to miss out on a deserving 50. He states that Brathwaite is an underrated bowler as he varies his flight and pace, while Chase was bowling fuller. He went with his gut feel to hand the ball to the former who gave them the first breakthrough. Ends wishing Ian Bishop a very happy birthday.

Graeme Cremer says they did really well on the first day getting them out for 219, but then lost their way on the second with the bat. Applauds West Indies for batting well in their second innings. Admits they knew it was going to be tough. Credits Roston Chase and Devendra Bishoo for their bowling performance. Cites a loss of concentration as the biggest factor for their loss. Says that Solomon Mire did well on his debut and will come good evenatually, also Hamilton Masakadza has been great for them and he'll kick on soon enough. Adds his seamers did well on a tough bowling wicket and is also happy with the spin department, just wants to get more runs on the board. Mentions that as they play more Test cricket, they get more familiar with the nature of the game and will only get better with more exposure.

The hosts needed to bat and apply better in the first innings and it could have made a difference on this wicket which settled as the game went on. West Indies were done and out after the first day but showed tremendous character to bounce back and register the win. They will be pleased with the effort. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony.

Zimbabwe began really well with both the openers Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire going great guns. The 99-run opening stand had set it up well for them but as is the case on such wickets, one brings two and they lost four wickets in the second session today to be at the brink of a loss. Brendan Taylor was the lone man fighting for them with a valiant 73. Bishoo finished with nine wickets in the fixture and was easily the best bowler on display for the visitors. Ironically though it was the run out involving him and Waller that triggered a mini collapse. Chris Mpofu and Kyle Jarvis had some fun for the last wicket but Graeme Cremer would know that they have missed a shot at history.

It was Devendra Bishoo who took a fifer to skittle out the home side for a meager 159, thereby helping his side gain a 60-run lead. The tourists didn't look back since then and batted the hosts out of the game. Kraigg Brathwaite, the Hope brothers and Roston Chase played vital knocks to set a mammoth target of 434 runs in front of the home side.

Brilliant comeback by West Indies to win this Test and take a 1-0 lead. They appeared to be a long way behind when they were bowled out for 219 in their first innings after winning the toss and batting. Only Kieran Powell and Shai Hope were the ones who put up a fight. They were brought back in the game by their bowlers.

90.4 Chase to Mpofu, OUT! The fun ends! Chase bowls it outside off, Mpofu wants to thump it out of Zimbabwe but does not connect well. The ball flies down towards long on where Kieran Powell takes a really good catching leaping to his left. Ends the joy for the sparse crowd. WEST INDIES WIN BY 117 RUNS! 316/10

90.3 R Chase to Mpofu, That's a record! First time ever we have a 50-run stand for the 10th wicket at this ground. Mpofu swings this one towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 316/9

90.2 R Chase to Mpofu, FOUR! Fuller from Chase outside off, spins in, Mpofu gives himself room and slams it over the head of the bowler for a boundary. He is enjoying his time out here. 314/9

90.1 R Chase to Jarvis, Shorter outside off, Jarvis gets across and nudges it through backward square leg for a single. 310/9

89.6 D Bishoo to Mpofu, Mpofu looks to push it to the off side but the spin takes the ball past the edge of the bat. 309/9

89.5 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Jarvis works it towards fine leg for a single. 309/9

89.4 D Bishoo to Jarvis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 308/9

89.3 D Bishoo to Mpofu, Bishoo lands it short on the stumps, Mpofu pulls it through square leg for a run. 308/9

89.2 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Jarvis pushes it through covers to rotate the strike. 307/9

89.1 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Bishoo fires it on the pads, Jarvis misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. 306/9

88.6 R Chase to Jarvis, This ball is flicked towards square leg for a run. 306/9

88.5 R Chase to Jarvis, Bowled around off, driven back towards the bowler. 305/9

The light meter is out. It's gone a bit dark out there but the reading shows that it's fine enough for play to continue.

88.4 R Chase to Mpofu, Dropped! Would you believe it? Mpofu looks to slog it out of the ground but gets it towards mid-wicket. Holder leaps to his left but fails to catch that. The ball rolls down to long on and the batsmen run one. This will delay the win for the visitors and they won't like that. 305/9

88.3 R Chase to Mpofu, FOUR! Another one! Floated full around off, Mpofu clears his front foot and hits it straight down the ground. His smile shows how much he is enjoying his time out there. It's his highest Test score now. 304/9

88.2 R Chase to Mpofu, FOUR! What a shot! Chase floats it outside off, Mpofu makes room and absolutely belts it over covers for a boundary. He's enjoying hitting those. 300/9

88.1 R Chase to Jarvis, Chase drops it short outside off, Jarvis goes back and knocks it down to long on for a single. 296/9

87.6 D Bishoo to Mpofu, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 295/9

87.5 D Bishoo to Mpofu, This ball is buried onto the ground off the front foot. 295/9

87.4 D Bishoo to Mpofu, Dropped outside off, Chris cuts it towards point. 295/9

87.3 D Bishoo to Jarvis, This time Jarvis taps it towards covers and sprints to the other end for a run. 295/9

87.2 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Wow! Jarvis uses all his might and connects with thin air. Bishoo floats it outside off, Kyle has a wild swing at it but is nowhere close to the ball. 294/9

87.1 D Bishoo to Jarvis, On a shorter length, Jarvis goes back and pushes it straight back to the bowler. 294/9

86.6 R Chase to Jarvis, Jarvis goes back and nudges it through square leg for a single. 294/9

86.5 R Chase to Jarvis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 293/9

86.4 R Chase to Jarvis, Kyle shows the full face of the bat as he blocks it. 293/9

86.3 R Chase to Jarvis, Jarvis strides forward to defend but gets hit low on the front pad. 293/9

86.2 R Chase to Mpofu, This ball is hit aerially towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 293/9

86.1 R Chase to Mpofu, SIX! Now Mpofu decides to have some fun as well! Chase tosses it on the stumps, Mpofu clears his front leg and hits it over deep mid-wicket with a straight bat. It gets him half a dozen. Well, he's not going to let it go lightly. 292/9

Roston Chase is back on. Wonder if this is a good strategy with the tailenders swinging the bat.

85.6 Bishoo to Jarvis, FOUR! This is even better. Bishoo drops it full around off, Jarvis smashes this straight over the bowler's head for another boundary. 286/9

85.5 D Bishoo to Jarvis, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 282/9

85.4 Bishoo to Jarvis, FOUR! Hello! Jarvis can use the long handle to good effect. Bishoo gives more flight to this one, Jarvis goes over mid on. The ball lands just in front of the ropes. The umpires checked it with the replays before confirming the same. 282/9

85.3 D Bishoo to Jarvis, This delivery is punched back to the bowler. 278/9

85.2 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Bishoo serves it outside off, the ball spins sharply after pitching. Jarvis stays in the crease and lets it go. 278/9

85.1 D Bishoo to Mpofu, Tossed up full around off, Mpofu drives it to long off and crosses over to the other end. 278/9

Since West Indies need only 1 wicket to win, the umpires have decided to extend play by half an hour. We will have a minimum of 8 overs to play.

84.6 K Roach to Jarvis, Fuller outside off, driven straight to the fielder at mid off. 277/9

84.5 K Roach to Jarvis, This is landed around off, Jarvis hits it back to the bowler. 277/9

84.4 K Roach to Jarvis, Speared around off and middle, Jarvis keeps it out watchfully. 277/9

84.3 K Roach to Jarvis, Length delivery around off, Kyle shows the full face of the bat and defends it. 277/9

84.2 K Roach to Jarvis, On a length outside off, Jarvis looks to punch it on the up. Gets an inside edge that lands just short of the keeper. 277/9

84.1 K Roach to Jarvis, Hurled fuller around off, Jarvis stays in the crease and blocks it watchfully. 277/9

83.6 D Bishoo to Mpofu, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 277/9

83.5 D Bishoo to Mpofu, FOUR! Clean as a whistle! Bishoo loops it fuller in line of the stumps, Mpofu clears his front leg and goes over wide mid on and collects a boundary. 277/9

83.4 D Bishoo to Mpofu, Floated around off, Mpofu gets an inside edge onto his pads as he strides forward to defend. 273/9

83.3 Bishoo to K Jarvis, Tossed up outside off, Jarvis looks to go over the top and gets a top edge. It lands in a no man's land over cover-point. A run taken. 273/9

83.2 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Jarvis stays in the crease and hits it towards mid off. 272/9

83.1 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Bishoo bowls it flatter outside off, Jarvis punches it towards covers. 272/9

82.6 K Roach to Mpofu, On a length outside off, Chris offers a straight bat to block it. 272/9

82.5 K Roach to Mpofu, Another short ball but way off target. It is too wide to make Mpofu play. 272/9

82.4 K Roach to Mpofu, Some chin music for the no.11! Roach bangs it short around off and middle, Mpofu ducks under that to let it go. 272/9

82.3 K Roach to Mpofu, Fuller around off, Chris strides forward and defends it with a straight bat. 272/9

82.2 K Roach to Mpofu, Mpofu plays it through backward point and manages to get back for the second. 272/9

82.1 Roach to Mpofu, Not Out! A review wasted! Roach hurls it full outside off, Mpofu looks to jam it out but misses. The Windies players appeal, which the umpire negates. They opt for the review. Replays show that there is daylight between bat and ball and the spike shown is of the bat hitting the ground. 270/9

There is a review taken by West Indies for a caught behind decision against Chris Mpofu. Could this be the end of the match? Doesn't look like it to the naked eye. Let's watch now...

Kemar Roach brought back on. Jason Holder wants to finish this game as fast as he can.

81.6 D Bishoo to Jarvis, Shorter around off, Jarvis goes back and pulls it towards mid on. The fielder dives to prevent a run. 270/9

81.5 D Bishoo to Jarvis, FOUR! Wow! That's a nice shot by the tailender. This is bowled around off, Jarvis lofts it over covers and earns himself a boundary. 270/9

81.4 D Bishoo to Mpofu, Mpofu gets down and paddles it through fine leg. Before the fielder retrieves the ball the batsmen run three. 266/9

81.3 D Bishoo to Mpofu, This ball is punched towards covers. 263/9

Chris Mpofu is the last batsman in for Zimbabwe.

81.2 Bishoo to Cremer, OUT! Bishoo strikes with the new ball, his 9th wicket in the game. He gives this ball some more air in line of the stumps, Cremer looks to play across the line but spoons an easy catch back to the bowler. The bat turned in Cremer's hand and that led to the dismissal. The visitors are just one wicket away. How well has Bishoo bowled though! Strikes with the old ball and now even with the new one. Excellent stuff by the leggie. 263/9

The second new ball is now taken. Would be interesting to see whether Bishoo extracts vicious spin with this one.

81.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Landed in line of the stumps, Cremer defends it off the front foot. 263/8

80.6 R Chase to Jarvis, Jarvis negotiates the final ball of the over safely by bunting it on the ground. 263/8

80.5 R Chase to Jarvis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 263/8

80.4 R Chase to Jarvis, Flighted delivery on the stumps, Kyle lunges forward and blocks it solidly. 263/8

80.3 R Chase to Jarvis, This is bowled down the leg side, Jarvis has no issues in leaving it alone. 263/8

80.2 R Chase to Jarvis, Floated around off, Jarvis lunges forward to defend but gets it off the inside edge onto his pads. 263/8

80.1 R Chase to Jarvis, Tossed up around off, Jarvis pushes it towards mid on. 263/8

79.6 D Bishoo to G Cremer, Cremer drives it through covers for a brace. 263/8

79.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 261/8

79.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, Flatter on the pads, Cremer defends it with a straight bat off the back foot. 261/8

79.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Cremer stays back to this and keeps it out safely. 261/8

79.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, Looped up around leg, Cremer lunges forward and blocks. 261/8

79.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Bishoo continues round the wicket and serves it around leg, Cremer defends it by getting right behind the line of the ball. 261/8

78.6 R Chase to Cremer, Cremer pushes it towards covers for one run to retain strike. 261/8

78.5 R Chase to Jarvis, Chase bowls it around middle and leg, Jarvis flicks it past short leg for a run. 260/8

78.4 R Chase to Cremer, Cremer taps it towards covers and crosses over to the other end. 259/8

78.3 R Chase to Cremer, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. 258/8

78.2 R Chase to K Jarvis, Jarvis chips it through mid on for one run. 258/8

78.1 R Chase to Cremer, Chase lands it around off, Cremer knocks it towards long on for a run. 257/8

77.6 D Bishoo to Cremer, Shorter in line of the stumps, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 256/8

77.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 255/8

77.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, Bowled in line of the stumps, Graeme defends it off the front foot. 255/8

77.3 D Bishoo to K Jarvis, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single. 255/8

77.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, Graeme works it towards backward square leg for a run. 254/8

77.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Cremer gets forward and defends it off the front foot. 253/8

76.6 R Chase to Jarvis, The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. 253/8

Kyle Jarvis walks in to bat now.

76.5 R Chase to Taylor, OUT! Is that the final nail in the coffin for Zimbabwe? Likely. Taylor commits another blunder in the running between the wickets and that proves to be his end. Chase flights it around middle, Taylor goes back and turns it through backward square leg and sets off for a run. Brathwaite in the deep jogs towards the ball and seeing that, Brendan looks for another one. The throw at the striker's end is accurate and the keeper whips the bails off and appeals. The third umpire is involved now. Replays show that the batsman hasn't made it in and has to walk back. Taylor knew that he was short as seen from his reaction. A very good knock comes to an end now. The end is nigh. 253/8

What's happening there? It's all coming down for Zimbabwe. There is a run out appeal against Taylor. The third umpire is referred to. Chances of surviving look very bleak.

76.4 R Chase to Taylor, Taylor strides forward and buries the ball onto the ground. 252/7

76.3 R Chase to Cremer, Served around off and middle, Cremer knocks it towards mid on for a run. 252/7

76.2 R Chase to Taylor, Taylor goes back and works it through backward square leg for a single. 251/7

76.1 R Chase to Taylor, Taylor strides forward and defends it off the front foot firmly. 250/7

75.6 D Bishoo to Cremer, Looped up on the stumps, Graeme blocks it solidly off the front foot. 250/7

75.5 D Bishoo to Cremer, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 250/7

75.4 D Bishoo to Cremer, Floated around off, pushed towards covers. 250/7

75.3 D Bishoo to Cremer, Graeme punches this off the back foot towards covers. 250/7

75.2 D Bishoo to Cremer, Served outside off, Cremer lets it be. 250/7

75.1 D Bishoo to Cremer, Cremer lunges forward to block it off the front foot. 250/7

74.6 R Chase to Cremer, Cremer pushes it towards mid off for a run to get off the mark. 250 up for Zimbabwe. 250/7

Graeme Cremer, the skipper, makes his way out next.

74.5 Chase to Chakabva, OUT! The Zimbabwean procession continues! Chase floats it nicely on the stumps, Chakabva drives it aerially down the ground. The bowler dives to his left and takes a good return catch to hand another blow to the hosts. Chakabva fails yet again and now Windies inch closer to a win. 184 more needed for an unlikely win for the home side. 249/7

74.4 R Chase to Taylor, Taylor goes back and works this past short leg for a run. 249/6

74.3 R Chase to Chakabva, Bowled around leg, Chakabva tucks it through square leg for a single. He gets off the mark with that. 248/6

74.2 R Chase to Taylor, Chase bowls it on the pads, Taylor flicks it towards square leg for one run. 247/6

74.1 R Chase to Taylor, Fired down the leg side, Taylor misses the flick. 246/6

73.6 D Bishoo to Chakabva, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 246/6

73.5 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Another delivery bowled that Regis shoulders arms to. 246/6

73.4 D Bishoo to Chakabva, Chakabva opts not to play at this harmless delivery outside off. 246/6

73.3 D Bishoo to Chakabva, The batsman offers no stroke and gets hit on the pad. 246/6

Regis Chakabva is the next batsman in.

73.2 D Bishoo to Waller, OUT! Needless run out! There was no need for such risky quick singles. Bishoo floats it full around leg, Taylor clips it in front of mid-wicket and sets off. There is a certain confusion in the running before they eventually decide to go ahead with it. Proves fatal as Shai Hope gets to the ball and hits the bull's eye at the striker's end. Waller is well short of the crease. Brendan is distraught with himself for this. Windies are more than happy as Zimbabwe are 6 down. 246/6

73.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Bishoo bowls it down the leg side, Taylor covers the stumps and pads it away. No question of LBW as the ball pitched outside the line of leg stump. 246/5

72.6 R Chase to Waller, Landed in line of the stumps, Malcolm strides forward and blocks it. 246/5

72.5 R Chase to Waller, Waller flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace. 246/5

72.4 R Chase to Taylor, This ball is flicked off his pads towards backward square leg for a run. 244/5

72.3 R Chase to Taylor, What's that? Floated around off and middle, the ball spins further down. Taylor looks to paddle it but misses the ball completely. Needless from Taylor. 243/5

72.2 R Chase to Taylor, Looped up outside off, Taylor gets nicely forward and bunts it. 243/5

72.1 R Chase to Taylor, Flatter on the pads, Taylor misses the flick and wears it on the pads. 243/5

71.6 D Bishoo to Waller, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 243/5

71.5 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Taylor drives it towards mid off for a quick run. 243/5

71.4 D Bishoo to Waller, A low full toss around leg, Malcolm sweeps it to deep square leg for a run. 242/5

71.3 D Bishoo to Waller, Blocked with a lunge forward with a straight bat. 241/5

71.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Bishoo floats it around leg, Taylor looks to turn it away but gets a leading edge towards mid off for a run. 241/5

71.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, This ball is swept away towards square leg. 240/5

70.6 R Chase to Taylor, Taylor flicks it round the corner and crosses over to the other end. 240/5

70.5 R Chase to Taylor, This ball is sprayed down the leg side, Taylor looks to collect some runs but fails. 239/5

70.4 R Chase to Taylor, FOUR! Edged but safe! Chase tosses it up in line of the stumps, Taylor gets down to sweep. Due to the extra bounce, he ends up getting a top edge that flies over Gabriel at short fine leg. It goes through to the fence. 239/5

70.3 R Chase to Taylor, Served on the pads, the ball lobs off Brendan's pads as he misses the flick. 235/5

70.2 R Chase to Taylor, This delivery is pushed towards mid-wicket off the front foot. 235/5

70.1 R Chase to Taylor, Low full toss outside off, Taylor is early into the slog and ends up chipping it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple. 235/5

69.6 D Bishoo to Waller, Dropped around middle, Malcolm gets an edge that dies towards slip. 233/5

69.5 D Bishoo to Waller, FOUR! Waller shows how the short ball is to be dealt with. A similar delivery got rid of Raza but this guy collects a boundary off it. Bowled around off, the ball spins towards the off side. Waller stays deep in the crease and smashes it through cover-point. The ball speeds away to the fence. 233/5

69.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Taylor clips this off his pads and collects a run in front of square on the leg side. 229/5

69.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Bishoo serves it outside off and the ball spins away. Taylor doesn't put bat to that. 228/5

69.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Taylor is reading the spin well at the moment. Goes back to this and allows it to spin before shouldering arms to it. 228/5

69.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Bishoo continues round the wicket and pitches it down the leg side. The ball spins in as Taylor goes back and defends it. 228/5

68.6 R Chase to Waller, Waller lets the ball turn and just presents a straight bat as he bunts it onto the ground. 228/5

68.5 R Chase to Waller, Waller strides forward and blocks it with a straight bat. 228/5

68.4 R Chase to Taylor, Floated around middle, Taylor goes back and works it towards backward square leg and crosses over for a quick run. 228/5

68.3 R Chase to Taylor, Landed in line of the stumps, kept out off the back foot. 227/5

68.2 R Chase to Taylor, FOUR! Look at how late Taylor has unleashed the reverse sweep in this innings. The shot brought his downfall in the first innings and now he nails it perfectly. Tossed up around off, Brendan gets down and plays it past slip and the ball races away to the fence. 227/5

68.1 R Chase to Taylor, Now suddenly, things are starting to happen for the tourists. Taylor was looking comfortable all this while but now he is not. Goes back to clip it away but gets hit high on the pads. 223/5

67.6 D Bishoo to Waller, Malcolm comes forward to drive but again finds the fielder at short cover. 223/5

67.5 D Bishoo to Waller, Fuller around middle, driven towards short cover by Waller. 223/5

67.4 D Bishoo to Waller, FOUR! Off the mark! Short and outside off, Waller goes back and punches it through covers for a boundary to get off the mark. It is good to be positive but there is a thin line between being positive and rash. Hopefully Waller has learnt from Raza's mistake and won't cross the line. 223/5

67.3 D Bishoo to Waller, Shorter outside off, Waller punches it towards covers. 219/5

Malcolm Waller is the new man in.

Drinks have been taken! And West Indies have regained control, if there was any point when they ever lost it. Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza were going along well but the latter's dismissal has tipped the scales in the visitor's favour again. From now on, it might just be a matter of when and not if, for West Indies to get over the finish line.

67.2 D Bishoo to Raza, OUT! See that is why, I wrote on the previous ball that it was not a good ploy to have Raza facing Bishoo. He was troubling him in the last over. This time Bishoo bowls one around off, very short asking to be hit. What Raza manages to do is hit it straight to Chase at covers who takes a good catch diving to his right. That's a really vital wicket for the Windies and Bishoo is delighted. That is why Zimbabwe need to play more Test cricket to understand the value of making most of starts. Twice in the game, Raza has got out to poor shots at the wrong time. Not that there is a good time to get out but you have to make sure you do not give the opposition an inch. West Indies have an opening here, will they trigger a collapse from hereon? Zimbabwe still need 215 more runs to win. 219/5

67.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Lands it outside leg, Taylor looks to sweep and gets it towards short fine leg. Quick single taken. Not sure of it since Raza did not look comfortable against Bishoo. 219/4

66.6 R Chase to Raza, Quicker around off, keeps really low, Raza does well to keep it out. 218/4

66.5 R Chase to Raza, Shorter outside off, punched back down the wicket. 218/4

66.4 R Chase to Raza, This one is tucked towards mid-wicket by the crease. 218/4

66.3 R Chase to Raza, Shorter outside off, comes in, Raza tucks it towards the leg side. 218/4

66.2 R Chase to Raza, Sikandar comes down to turn it through mid-wicket but hits it towards the bowler again. 218/4

66.1 R Chase to Raza, Floats it around off, pushed back to the bowler by Raza. 218/4

65.6 D Bishoo to Taylor, Flatter around middle, Taylor keeps it out. 218/4

65.5 Bishoo to S Raza, That is why the shots are risky, this could have easily been out. Fuller from Bishoo this time, Sikandar wants to sweep it. The ball takes the top edge and falls in no man's land near backward square leg. A run taken for that effort. Raza then practices sweeping it along the ground. Just two balls were enough to force a false stroke. 218/4

65.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter in length, Raza defends it off his back foot. 217/4

65.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Woah! Bishoo lands it outside leg, spins away again beating Raza all ends up. He had no chance there. 217/4

65.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Lands it around leg, spins away sharply, Raza comes forward to defend but is beaten by the sharp turn. The keeper whips the bails off but no harm done. 217/4

65.1 D Bishoo to S Raza, Shorter outside off, Raza goes back and punches it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. These two are now starting to play their shots. 217/4

64.6 R Chase to Raza, In the air but safe! Fuller around off, Raza almost chips it in the air towards long on. Thankfully for him, does not carry to the fielder. A single taken. 215/4

64.5 R Chase to Raza, Edged! Flatter outside off, Raza looks to defend but gets it off the outer half towards the off side. 214/4

64.4 R Chase to Taylor, Quicker around off, Brendan flicks it over mid-wicket for a single. 214/4

64.3 R Chase to Taylor, Lands it outside off, Taylor waits for it and keeps it out watchfully. 213/4

64.2 R Chase to Taylor, Shorter in length, pulled towards short fine leg by Taylor. 213/4

64.1 R Chase to Taylor, Shorter in length around off, worked towards the leg side by the batsman. 213/4

63.6 D Bishoo to Raza, FOUR! Hit away! The runs are coming really fast now! This time Raza kneels down and sweeps one through backward square leg for a boundary. 213/4

63.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Raza comes forward and defends it watchfully. 209/4

63.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter around middle, Raza brings his bat down in time to keep it out. 209/4

63.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Swept towards square leg for a single. 209/4

63.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Lands it outside leg, Bishoo. Taylor fails to sweep it. Gets two byes as the ball goes towards fine leg. 208/4

63.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, FOUR! 8th Test fifty for Taylor. The runs are coming! Full toss outside leg, Taylor sits down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. He has done really well on his comeback to Test cricket. His job is far from done though. He didn't even celebrate getting to the milestone. 206/4

62.6 R Chase to Raza, Driven towards mid off by the batsman. 202/4

62.5 R Chase to Raza, Loops it outside off, Raza comes forward and defends it with his bat and pad together. 202/4

62.4 R Chase to Raza, Shorter outside off, punched back down the wicket. 202/4

62.3 R Chase to Raza, Shorter in length around middle, spins down the leg side, Sikandar lets it go through. 202/4

62.2 R Chase to Raza, Lands it outside off, Raza comes forward and defends it. 202/4

62.1 R Chase to Taylor, Floats it outside off, Brendan comes forward to defend but gets it off the inner half towards square leg for a single. 202/4

Roston Chase called on for a bowl.

61.6 D Bishoo to Taylor, Fuller outside leg, turned towards mid-wicket for a run. 201/4

61.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter outside leg, punched through mid-wicket for a single. 200/4

61.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Tucks one towards square leg for a single. 199/4

61.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Lands it around leg, Taylor lets it hit his pads. 198/4

61.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Taylor sweeps this one from outside leg and gets it towards fine leg. Two runs taken. 198/4

61.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Goes around the wicket and angles it around off, Taylor gets across and defends it. 196/4

60.6 S Gabriel to Raza, This time Raza turns it towards the leg side from his crease. 196/4

60.5 S Gabriel to Raza, FOUR! Gabriel, oh Gabriel! Fuller in length around off, Raza defends it back down the track to the bowler. Gabriel picks it up and has a needless shy at the striker's end. The keeper can't stop it as he is not aware and the ball runs into the fine leg fence. Extra runs for Sikandar, imagine if the hosts get close..... 238 runs needed. 196/4

60.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller outside off, pushed it towards covers for a single. 192/4

60.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, FOUR! Gabriel oversteps again! Short ball, angling into the body of Taylor. Brendan is not afraid of the pace and just ramps it over the keeper for a boundary. Replays show it was another huge no ball. 191/4

60.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Fuller outside off, Raza drives it towards mid off and takes off for a quick single. The mid off fielder was not too quick and alert and hence could not affect the run out. Raza was desperate to get to the other end. Good thinking by Sikandar. 186/4

Gabriel pulls out of his delivery getting conscious about the no ball.

60.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Gabriel oversteps in a bid to bowl fast, angles it outside off on a shorter length, Raza plays it really late towards third man for a couple. Replays show that it was a huge no ball and hence called as well. 185/4

60.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Well bowled! Short again at 142 kph, just around off, Raza looks to get on his toes and play at it but the ball bounces more and goes over him. That was nasty by Gabriel. Time for the fuller one on the stumps? 182/4

60.1 S Gabriel to Raza, The plan is clear now! Raza is going to face some chin music. Gabriel bangs it short around middle, Raza ducks under it in time to let it go. The line was not ideal from Shannon there. 182/4

59.6 D Bishoo to Taylor, Too far wide outside off for Taylor to play a shot. 182/4

59.5 D Bishoo to Taylor, Loops it outside off, Brendan shapes for a cross-bat shot but finds the cover fielder. 182/4

59.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Shorter outside off, punched to covers by the batsman. 182/4

59.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Taylor goes a touch too far across in the crease but manages to keep this one out. 182/4

59.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Fuller outside off, blocked by Taylor. 182/4

59.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Lands it around off, Taylor comes forward and defends it. 182/4

58.6 S Gabriel to S Raza, FOUR! Almost had his man! Was the perfect set up, short ball and then the full one. Gabriel bowls it outside off at 114 kph, Raza falls for it and goes for the drive. The ball takes the outside edge and runs down to the third man fence. It went right between the slip and gully fielder. Gabriel cannot believe his luck. 182/4

58.5 S Gabriel to Raza, Shorter in length around middle, Raza looks to play at it at first but then ducks under it in time. 178/4

58.4 S Gabriel to Raza, Shorter in length at 143 kph but way outside off, Raza ducks under it easily. That woke up the crowd for sure. 178/4

58.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Length ball outside off, Raza comes forward and pushes it to covers. 178/4

58.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Ouch! This one is bowled around middle, gets up and hits Raza hard on his top hand as he looks to defend. Sikandar does well to keep it down taking the bottom hand off the bat. 178/4

58.1 S Gabriel to Raza, Angles it around off, Raza defends it from his crease. 178/4

57.6 D Bishoo to Taylor, Shorter outside off, does not get up as expected and Taylor hits it off the toe end of the bat towards covers. 178/4

57.5 D Bishoo to Taylor, Comes right forward and pushes it to covers. 178/4

57.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Shorter in length outside off, punched on the up towards covers. 178/4

57.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, FOUR! Tonked! Overpitched by Bishoo, Taylor lunges forward and smashes it through mid off for a boundary. That raced away to the fence. 178/4

57.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Raza goes back and whips it towards mid on and takes off. Powell hits the stumps at the bowler's end and appeals but there was no doubt there. 174/4

57.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter outside off, Raza goes back and punches it towards covers. 173/4

56.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor is opened up a touch but he does well to defend that from his crease. 173/4

56.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Full and outside off, left alone. 173/4

56.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Slants it around middle on a length, Brendan lets it go through. 173/4

56.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Bowled just around off, Taylor defends it with a closed face of the bat. 173/4

56.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Shorter in length around middle and leg, going down leg, Taylor raises his bat and lets it go through. 173/4

56.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Hurls it outside off on a length, comes in, Taylor lets it go through. 173/4

Shannon Gabriel returns for a burst.

55.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Floats it around off, Raza is right forward and defends it. 173/4

55.5 D Bishoo to S Raza, This time Raza is right forward and pushes it towards mid off. 173/4

55.4 D Bishoo to Raza, SIX! Oh hello! Bishoo lands it around middle, Raza kneels down and launches this one over wide long on for a biggie. That was a clean strike. That came out of nowhere since Sikandar was really happy to just block. 173/4

55.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter around off, played back to the bowler by Raza. 167/4

55.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter outside off, spins away, left alone. 167/4

55.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Floats it outside off, Raza comes forward and defends it. 167/4

A silly point in place for Bishoo. Also, Jason Holder has gone off the field.

54.6 K Roach to Taylor, Length outside off, Taylor comes forward and defends it with his bat and pad together. 167/4

54.5 K Roach to Taylor, FOUR! Lovely timing! Full and outside off, Taylor comes forward and drives it through the extra cover region for a boundary. He has really played it well. 167/4

54.4 K Roach to Taylor, A tad short outside off, Taylor defends it from his crease. 163/4

54.3 K Roach to Taylor, Hurls it outside off on a fuller length, Taylor comes ahead and keeps it out. 163/4

54.2 K Roach to Taylor, Fuller outside off, Taylor pushes it back down the wicket. 163/4

54.1 K Roach to Taylor, Good length around off, Taylor defends it coming forward. 163/4

53.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Too full around middle, dug out towards short mid-wicket by Raza. 163/4

53.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Raza gets in line of the ball and defends it. 163/4

53.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Fuller outside off, pushed towards covers by the batsman. 163/4

53.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Pushes it towards mid off from the crease. 163/4

53.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Loops it around off, Sikandar comes forward and defends it. 163/4

53.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Fuller around middle, Raza is right forward in his defense. 163/4

52.6 K Roach to Taylor, Good length outside off, no shot offered by Taylor. 163/4

52.5 K Roach to Taylor, Length ball outside off, comes in late, Taylor lets it go through. 163/4

52.4 K Roach to Taylor, Fuller around off, Taylor defends it carefully. 163/4

52.3 K Roach to Raza, Angles it around off and middle, worked towards long leg for a single. Roach is getting some nice inswing at the moment. 163/4

52.2 K Roach to Raza, Spears in a fuller one around middle, Raza defends it coming forward. 162/4

52.1 K Roach to Raza, Angles it around off, Raza defends it from his crease. 162/4

51.6 D Bishoo to Taylor, A tad short outside off, punched back to the bowler by the batsman. 162/4

51.5 D Bishoo to Taylor, Tossed up around the stumps, Brendan defends it carefully. 162/4

51.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Lands it around middle, Taylor keeps it out from the crease. 162/4

51.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Drops it short and outside off, spins further away, Taylor looks to cut it through but is beaten. 162/4

51.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Taylor comes right forward and defends it watchfully. 162/4

51.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Bowls it too full around middle, Taylor turns it towards the on side. 162/4

Devendra Bishoo to bowl from the other end. The ball is in hands of the umpire who is cutting the seam which has come off for some reason. We're ready for play.

50.6 K Roach to Raza, Length ball around off, Raza punches it back down the wicket. 162/4

50.5 K Roach to Raza, Angles it around middle, Raza presents the full face of the bat and pushes it back down the ground. 162/4

50.4 K Roach to Taylor, Nice shape! Roach is getting the ball to swing. A tad fuller outside off, Taylor looks to keep it out but the ball keeps low and nearly pings him on the pads. Brendan thankfully gets it towards the leg side for a single. 162/4

50.3 K Roach to Taylor, Full and reversing into the batsman from around off, Taylor turns it through backward square leg for a couple. 161/4

50.2 K Roach to Taylor, In the air... but safe! Good length around off, Taylor looks to whip it but does so aerially towards short mid-wicket. 159/4

50.1 Roach to Taylor, Roach goes wide of the crease and angles it on the stumps on a fuller length. Taylor is hit on his pads as he fails to clip it through. The players appeal but the umpire says no. Holder reckons there was an inside edge and replays show he was right. Nice start for Kemar. 159/4

We're back for the final session of play. 35 overs, 275 runs, 6 wickets - these are the numbers that matter for now. Zimbabwe were going really well at Lunch but lost their way to be in this position. They were playing their shots but have now gone into a shell. Will they return to playing their shots to survive or will we see some grit and determination? Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor come out to bat. West Indies begin with Kemar Roach. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 3 ...

Zimbabwe slip further! Plain and simple. West Indies took 4 wickets and ran through the top order with the spinners doing most of the damage. The runs were never a bother for the visitors and with 275 still needed for the hosts to win, the task has become more monumental than ever. It's a long shot, but 6 wickets are still in hand, and Brendan Taylor is out there with Sikandar Raza. Their first objective will be to see out the day. Advantage Windies for now! Should be a good final phase of play. We'll be back shortly.

49.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Bishoo serves this outside off, Raza opts to leave it alone. That's TEA, DAY4! 159/4

49.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Drifting in first before turning away, Raza comes ahead and meets it with a straight bat. 159/4

49.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Similar ball, knocked into the cover once more for nothing. 159/4

49.3 D Bishoo to S Raza, Full ball pitched outside off, some room on offer so Sikandar Raza plays the expansive drive. Connects well but is unfortunate he finds the man at cover. 159/4

49.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Some air provided on this on off, Raza prods forward in defense. 159/4

49.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Slower through the air on middle and off, Taylor makes time for himself by going back and works it to mid-wicket for a single. 159/4

48.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 158/4

48.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, Short again, kept out off the back foot. 158/4

48.4 K Brathwaite to Raza, Quicker, flatter and short outside off, Sikandar Raza off the back foot meets it with a firm punch through the covers for a couple of runs. 158/4

48.3 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Looped up off spinner on off stump, it's swept fine down the leg side for an easy single. 156/4

48.2 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Spinning in from around off, Brendan moves across his sticks, gets behind the line and defends. 155/4

48.1 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Straighter one outside off, Brendan leans across to block it out. 155/4

47.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Quite full again, a tight defensive shot from Sikandar Raza to end the over. 155/4

47.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Full delivery on the stumps, driven down to mid on. 155/4

47.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Ripper first up to Sikandar Raza! Almost had him there. Drops it on middle and off and it turns away heavily. Raza is squared up a bit as he attempts to defend off the back foot. Gets beaten past the outside edge as the keeper collects it. 155/4

Sikandar Raza walks into the middle next.

47.3 D Bishoo to Williams, OUT! That's a tame dismissal, really. Should have done so much better there. But this is a huge breakthrough for Windies, Bishoo is continuing his heroics from the first innings. Slower through the air on middle and off, Williams is down the track to block but the ball sneaks past the inside edge, hits his pads and thuds into Dowrich's gloves. The keeper does really well to keep his eyes on the ball and whip the bails off. Williams does not even try getting back. It has been a poor Test for him, with the bat. Hang on though! This is interesting. Upon watching the replays, it's seen that there was a slight inside edge as well. So, maybe that's why he didn't really try to get back in his crease with any kind of urgency. Knew he was gone either way. 155/4

47.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Bit more air on this outside off, Taylor with a drive through the covers for one. 155/3

47.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Turning away from around off, beats the outside edge of Taylor's hanging bat as he looks to defend. 154/3

46.6 J Holder to Williams, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot on the off side. 154/3

46.5 J Holder to Williams, FOUR! That's gone away to the fence but Williams is not happy with himself. Wasn't exactly in control of the shot there. Fuller outside off, he drives it but uppishly over the cover fielders. It goes all the way but a player of his quality will know that's not good enough. 154/3

46.4 J Holder to Williams, Marginally ahead of a length very close to the off stick, blocked out off the front foot. 150/3

Raymon Reifer is on the field for Shai Hope.

46.3 J Holder to Williams, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 150/3

46.2 J Holder to Williams, On a length once more going across Williams, he plays this away from his body as he punches it through the covers. Chase gets to it from cover-point, fails to cut it off, hits Reifer's (sub) boot and goes towards point. Two runs taken. 150/3

46.1 J Holder to Williams, Good length delivery angling across, Williams with a solid back foot punch to the extra cover fielder. 148/3

45.6 D Bishoo to Taylor, Transfers his weight onto his back foot and pushes it into the covers. 148/3

45.5 D Bishoo to Taylor, Fuller in length again, Brendan brings his bat ahead of his pad and keeps it out down the track. 148/3

45.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Full and attacking the stumps, defended. 148/3

45.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Lovely stuff from Bishoo! Tossed up on off, spins away with a puff of dust. Taylor prods forward to defend but is beaten past the outside edge. 148/3

45.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Goes against the spin this time. It's a bit straighter in line which allows Taylor to turn it down to short fine leg. 148/3

45.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Straighter one on middle and off, worked away past the vacant short leg region. 148/3

44.6 J Holder to Williams, Cutting back in from a length around off, Williams hangs back inside his crease and sees it out safely. 148/3

44.5 J Holder to Williams, Stays right behind the line of this one and keeps it out. 148/3

44.4 J Holder to S Williams, Bit full outside off, driven on up straight to the extra cover fielder. 148/3

44.3 J Holder to Williams, Serves it on a good length in the off stump channel, left alone for the keeper to collect. 148/3

44.2 J Holder to Williams, Angling back into the batsman on middle and off, Williams goes for the fluent drive but gets it off the inside edge and onto this pads. 148/3

44.1 J Holder to Williams, Comes around the wicket and fires it full outside off, Williams drives it with the full face of the bat to mid off. 148/3

43.6 D Bishoo to Taylor, Floated outside off, Brendan Taylor covers the line and lets it be. 148/3

43.5 D Bishoo to Taylor, FOUR! Short delivery outside off, Taylor rocks onto his back foot and cracks it through the covers. Brathwaite gives it a long chase and slides just inside the rope to keep it out, but fails in his attempt to do so as he touches the rope while still having contact with the ball. 148/3

43.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Turn and bounce for Devendra Bishoo! Lands it around off and it grips and shoots off the surface. Taylor initially thinks about having a poke at it but then withdraws from the shot. 144/3

43.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Quicker one just around off, spinning away a shade, Taylor goes deep inside his crease to block. 144/3

43.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 144/3

43.1 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Extremely full on off stump, driven towards short extra cover where the fielder cuts it off. 144/3

42.6 J Holder to Williams, A delivery which is fullish in length from Holder, Sean Williams ends the over by blocking it out off the front foot. 144/3

42.5 J Holder to Taylor, Fires it in full on middle and leg, Taylor with another flick through square leg for one more. 144/3

42.4 J Holder to Taylor, Too straight in line once more, Brendan Taylor flicks it behind square leg and takes two as the man in the deep mops it up. 143/3

42.3 J Holder to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 141/3

42.2 J Holder to Taylor, Going down leg once more, no trouble for the batsman to leave it alone. 141/3

42.1 J Holder to Taylor, Short ball angling down the leg side, ducked and evaded. 141/3

Sean Williams is the next batsman in. He wasn't quite himself in the first innings and will want to change that this time around.

41.6 D Bishoo to Ervine, OUT! He's gone! That's a big wicket for Windies, Bishoo with a vital breakthrough. He floats it up nicely on the stumps, skids on and keeps a little low as well. Craig Ervine goes back to flick but is beaten by the lack of turn and struck on the pads. Loud shout and the umpire raises his finger after a thought. Ervine thinks he's gone, he confers with Taylor who tells him to review it. It's taken upstairs and replays show that he's gone on all counts. Zimbabwe lose their third, Windies right on top here. 141/3

Is he gone? Bishoo gets Ervine LBW. After some discussion with Taylor, the batsman decides to opt for the review.

41.5 D Bishoo to B Taylor, It's pitched too full so it doesn't spin much, Brendan drives it down to long off for a single. 141/2

41.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 140/2

41.3 D Bishoo to Ervine, Short and flat outside off, punched just wide of the mid off fielder for a run. 140/2

41.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Looped up leg spinner outside off, Taylor plays with the spin and drives it through the covers for a single. 139/2

41.1 D Bishoo to Ervine, Flighted around off, Ervine with a little shimmy down the track takes it on the full and hits it down to long on for one. 138/2

40.6 J Holder to Taylor, Goes a bit fuller this time on off stump, met with a straight blade in defense. 137/2

Leg gully in place now.

40.5 J Holder to Taylor, Bit shortish in length outside off, kept out well off the back foot. 137/2

40.4 J Holder to Taylor, Angling down the leg side, Taylor attempts to tickle it fine down leg but misses. 137/2

40.3 J Holder to Taylor, Outside off on a good length, no shot offered by the batsman. 137/2

40.2 J Holder to Taylor, FOUR! Lovely innovation from Brendan Taylor! Short ball on middle and leg, he crouches low at first to leave it but then at the last second, plays the upper cut over the keeper's head to send it across the fine leg boundary. Ingenious! It's a delight to watch how he manufactures his shots and scores his runs. 137/2

40.1 J Holder to Taylor, Back of a length delivery cutting back in from around off, Taylor walks a step across to cover the line and shoulders arms to it. 133/2

39.6 D Bishoo to Ervine, FOUR! That's a gift from Bishoo! Juicy full toss outside off, Ervine accepts it and crashes it through the gap in the covers for a boundary. 133/2

39.5 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Easily done. Knocks this full ball down to long off for a single. 129/2

39.4 D Bishoo to Taylor, Nice loop on this from Bishoo, Taylor gets very close to the pitch of the ball to stop it from spinning and smothers it in its tracks. 128/2

39.3 D Bishoo to Taylor, Tosses it right up there on off stump, Brendan is well forward in defense. 128/2

39.2 D Bishoo to Taylor, Closer to the off stick this time, kept out well from inside the crease. 128/2

39.1 D Bishoo to Taylor, Drops it short to begin with, well outside off and it turns a long way. Taylor reaches out to it and hits it to the man at cover. 128/2

Devendra Bishoo is into the attack now.

38.6 J Holder to Taylor, Too straight in line again, nudged behind square leg for a comfortable run. 128/2

38.5 J Holder to Taylor, Shout for a leg before, turned down. Was always going down leg, no chance for it to be given out. Fuller ball angling down on leg, catches Brendan Taylor on the pads as he misses his attempted flick. 127/2

38.4 J Holder to Taylor, Full length delivery around off, moving away at the last second, Taylor is still behind the line of the ball as he defends it. 127/2

38.3 J Holder to Taylor, Reversing back into the batsman from outside off, on a fullish length, Taylor plants his front foot forward and meets it with the full face of the bat. 127/2

38.2 J Holder to Taylor, Shaping back in on middle and leg, tucked away to the backward square leg fielder. 127/2

38.1 J Holder to Taylor, Short of a good length outside off, rising off the deck a bit as Brendan Taylor gets on his toes to block. Takes it on the gloves as the ball falls down on the ground. 127/2

37.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Fullish in length attacking the stumps, blocked. 127/2

37.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Darted well outside off, Craig with an easy leave to make. 127/2

37.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Looped up from around the wicket to Ervine, he prods forward and guards it out. 127/2

37.3 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Full again on the stumps, eased in front of mid on for a quick single. 127/2

37.2 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Full on middle and leg, works it on the leg side for nothing. 126/2

37.1 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Flat and short outside off, Ervine off the back foot punches it to covers. Both batsmen run hard and eventually the throw at the striker's end is beaten. 126/2

36.6 J Holder to Taylor, This delivery is played to the man at mid-wicket. 125/2

36.5 J Holder to Taylor, Shorter length on the stumps, Taylor gets on his toes and clips it towards backward square leg. 125/2

36.4 J Holder to Taylor, Bouncer around off, Taylor crouches low and sways away from the line to let it go. 125/2

36.3 J Holder to Taylor, Holder lands it on the stumps, Brendan drives it towards mid on. 125/2

36.2 J Holder to Taylor, Back of a length around off, Taylor stands tall and pushes it towards gully. Signals to his partner to not come for a run. 125/2

36.1 J Holder to Taylor, Bowled fuller around off and middle, flicked straight to the man stationed at mid-wicket. 125/2

Jason Holder is back on. 6-0-16-0 read his current figures. A slip and a gully in place.

Drinks are on the field now. Windies will be happy with the two wickets. The openers for the home side were going strong before Brathwaite provided his side with the breakthrough. As often is the case, another one followed in quick succession as Roach too joined the party. Taylor and Ervine should use their experience to steer Zimbabwe to safety at least till the next break. It is going to require a hard grind from both of them as the ball is beginning to reverse a touch as well.

35.6 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Served around off and middle, Taylor flicks it past short leg for one run. 125/2

35.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Ervine goes back and pulls it towards wide mid on for a run. 124/2

35.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Bowled around off, Ervine defends it by getting nicely forward. 123/2

35.3 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Served in line of the stumps, Taylor taps it to the on side. The ball bounces over the short leg fielder and the batsmen rotate the strike. 123/2

35.2 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Flatter around off, Brendan goes back and tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a brace. 122/2

35.1 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Tossed up around off, Taylor lunges forward to defend. 120/2

34.6 K Roach to C Ervine, Pitched up to the batsman in line of the off stump, Ervine drives it to the mid off region. 120/2

34.5 K Roach to Ervine, Roach comes round the wicket and bowls it around off. Ervine stays in the crease and presents a straight bat to block it. 120/2

34.4 K Roach to Taylor, Fuller delivery around off and middle, Taylor clips it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for one run. 120/2

34.3 K Roach to Taylor, Hurled outside off, Brendan drives it straight to the cover fielder. 119/2

34.2 K Roach to Taylor, Angled into the batsman around off and middle, Taylor gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 119/2

34.1 K Roach to Taylor, Kemar runs in and sprays this full down the leg side. Taylor looks to flick but misses. 119/2

33.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Ervine lunges forward and blocks it with a straight bat. 119/2

33.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, FOUR! Ervine plays across the line successfully! Brathwaite loops it around off, Craig just plays it with a cross bat through mid-wicket for a boundary. 119/2

33.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Fuller outside off, driven towards mid off. 115/2

33.3 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Served outside off, Craig looks to cut it but misses. 115/2

33.2 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Flatter on the pads, Taylor misses the flick and the ball takes his thigh pad and goes past leg slip. A leg bye taken. 115/2

33.1 K Brathwaite to Taylor, Flighted around off, Taylor hits it towards mid-wicket. 114/2

32.6 K Roach to Ervine, Another ball well outside off, left alone. 114/2

32.5 K Roach to Ervine, Landed wide of off, Craig covers his stumps and lets it pass to the keeper. 114/2

32.4 K Roach to Ervine, Spears it around off, Ervine presents a straight bat as he defends. 114/2

32.3 K Roach to Ervine, Hurled full outside off, Ervine doesn't bother playing with that. 114/2

Kemar Roach is adopting an approach similar to that of the Zimbabwe bowlers - he is bowling full and on the middle and leg stump. They failed as the Windies batters are good with their on-side play but the hosts' batsmen seem to struggle with that. We could see Mire being dismissed with the same kind of ball and even in the previous over bowled by Kemar, Taylor wasn't overtly comfortable. So it's a good ploy by the tourists here.

32.2 K Roach to Taylor, Bowled on the pads, tucked away comfortably to fine leg for a run. 114/2

32.1 K Roach to Taylor, Hurled around off, Taylor presents with the full face of the bat as he defends. 113/2

31.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Bowled around off, driven towards mid off. 113/2

31.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Craig gets nicely forward and buries it on the ground. 113/2

31.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, FOUR! Lovely shot! That just raced away to the fence. Brathwaite floats it outside off, Ervine gets forward and just times the push through covers perfectly and gets a boundary. 113/2

31.3 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Similar delivery, Craig blocks it with a straight bat. 109/2

31.2 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Dropped full around off, Ervine strides forward and blocks it. 109/2

31.1 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Served around off, Ervine pushes it towards covers. 109/2

30.6 K Roach to Taylor, Pitched further up around off, Taylor drives it to the fielder at mid off. 109/2

30.5 K Roach to Taylor, Hurled around off, Taylor pushes it towards mid off. 109/2

30.4 K Roach to Taylor, Fuller around middle and leg, Taylor clips it towards square leg. 109/2

30.3 K Roach to Taylor, On a length outside off, Brendan shoulders arms to let it be. 109/2

30.2 Roach to Taylor, Another lovely yorker angled in to the batsman. Taylor does well to keep it out towards mid-wicket. 109/2

30.1 K Roach to Taylor, Fuller around off, Taylor pushes it back towards the bowler. 109/2

29.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Another delivery outside off, Ervine lets it be. 109/2

29.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Flatter on the pads, Ervine misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. 109/2

29.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Landed outside off, Craig doesn't bother playing that. 109/2

29.3 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Well bowled. Brathwaite floats it outside off, Ervine is drawn forward but the ball spins away to beat the edge of the bat. 109/2

29.2 K Brathwaite to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 109/2

29.1 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Flatter outside off, Ervine covers the stumps and lets it go. 109/2

Shane Dowrich is next in line to feel the heat it seems. They physio is out to have a look at him. Is it dehydration? He's having his face looked at, maybe there's a cut somewhere around his eyebrow? Not sure. Either way, he's fine and ready to continue.

Brendan Taylor walks in next for the hosts. He needs to play a responsible knock to keep his side in the game. Remember, they have got a good start as of now.

28.6 K Roach to Mire, OUT! One brings two! Roach hurls it full around off that tails in even more after pitching. Mire gets overbalanced as he looks to jam it out. Misses the ball completely and it strikes his back pad and disturbs the stumps. Solomon was looking fidgety for sometime now and this is a very untimely dismissal for the hosts. He has played well but the visitors are ecstatic as both the set batsmen are gone now. 109/2

28.5 K Roach to Mire, This ball is well kept out off the front foot with a straight bat. 109/1

Ian Bishop makes a valid point on air after Masakadza's dismissal. He observes that the reason for the bat-pad dismissal was the bat being besides the pad and not in front of it. This makes the batter vulnerable to get an inside edge as well as a chance of being out LBW.

28.4 K Roach to Mire, FOUR! Streaky runs for Mire these! Roach bowls it on a length around off, Solomon looks to punch it off the back foot. Gets a thick outside edge that races away through the vacant slip region for another boundary. 109/1

28.3 K Roach to Mire, Mire pushes it towards mid-wicket. 105/1

28.2 K Roach to Mire, Landed around off, blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 105/1

28.1 K Roach to S Mire, FOUR! Cleverly played! Back of a length delivery outside off, Mire stays back and looks to guide it towards third man. Gets a thick edge through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary. 105/1

Kemar Roach is brought back to bowl. Holder senses an opportunity to create pressure and stifle the opposition and hence he has brought his strike bowler back.

27.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Floated on the stumps, Ervine clips it away through mid-wicket for a brace to get off the mark. Brings up the 100 for the hosts as well. 101/1

27.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 99/1

27.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Served on a fuller length in line of the stumps, Craig bunts it with a straight bat. 99/1

27.3 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Landed around off, Ervine blocks it from the crease. 99/1

Craig Ervine is in at No.3. He walks into the middle with a solid platform laid for him. He'll be vital for Zimbabwe's chances in this game.

27.2 K Brathwaite to H Masakadza, OUT! Brathwaite strikes! Yes, of all the bowlers, he gives Windies the crucial breakthrough and Masakadza cannot believe what has just happened. Floated around off, Hamilton lunges forward in defense. The ball spins in, takes the inside edge, lobs off his pads and lands into the safe hands of Shai Hope at short leg. That's the end of a very good knock from the senior opener but he would be ruing the fact that he couldn't carry on. The 99-run stand is broken now and the visitors would look to make further strikes. 99/1

27.1 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Flatter on the stumps, Masakadza stays back and blocks it. 99/0

26.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Shannon lands this on the pads, Masakadza nurdles it towards fine leg for a single. 7 runs came off it. 99/0

26.5 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Speared outside off, Hamilton drives it through covers. Beats the man who dives there and gets a brace. 98/0

26.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Overpitched, punished! Gabriel bowls it outside off, Masakadza gets the opportunity to free his arms and he does so. Goes for the drive but gets it off the outer half of his bat through backward point for a boundary. 96/0

26.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowled around off, the batter stays put and blocks it from the crease. 92/0

26.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, On a length outside off, Masakadza just lets it be and shoulders arms to that. 92/0

26.1 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Hurled around off, Hamilton drives it towards mid off. 92/0

25.6 K Brathwaite to Mire, Mire, calm down! This isn't needed. Looks to reverse sweep against the turn and the ball spins down just past the leg stump. 92/0

25.5 K Brathwaite to Mire, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 92/0

25.4 K Brathwaite to Mire, Bowled in line of the stumps, Mire gets forward to block. 92/0

25.3 K Brathwaite to S Mire, What happened there? Brathwaite fires it short around off and middle, Mire goes back to pull it. Gets a bottom edge onto his pads that lobs up towards short leg. The fielder there, in reaction to the attempted shot, ducks and hence doesn't have his eyes on the ball. He couldn't react to a possible catch that he had to his left. Mire is lucky there. 92/0

25.2 K Brathwaite to Mire, Mire looks to reverse sweep but gets it off his gloves towards leg slip. 92/0

25.1 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, 7th Test fifty for Hamilton Masakadza! It has been a sensible and disciplined knock from him. Zimbabwe needed a good start in pursuit of a big total and the senior pro has stood up. Brathwaite floats it around off, the batter drives it down to long on for a run. 92/0

24.6 S Gabriel to Mire, Full toss outside off, driven towards mid off by the batsman. 91/0

24.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Top shot! Full and outside off, Mire gets right forward and creams it drive past the diving Holder at mid off for a couple of runs. 91/0

24.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off by the batsman. 89/0

24.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Similar line, turned through mid-wicket for a single. 89/0

24.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, NOT OUT! What a waste of a review! Gabriel hurls it around leg, Masakadza looks to defend it from his crease with his bat and pad together. The players appeal as the ball strikes the pad but the umpire says no. Gabriel is convinced and hence Holder goes for the review. Does not look a good review to the naked eye. Ball Tracker shows the same and West Indies have blown a review here. Replays show that Dowrich did indicate that it was probably going down leg but Jason still went for the review. He has a history of wasting them. 88/0

24.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Angles it outside off, left alone by Mire. The keeper fumbles and gets a bye. 88/0

23.6 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Masakadza gets in line and defends it. 87/0

23.5 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, FOUR! This time Masakadza gets a boundary with a reverse sweep! Similar ball, Hamilton unfurls a lovely reverse sweep to the third man fence. Superb shot, that. 87/0

23.4 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Shorter outside off, defended watchfully off the back foot. 83/0

Hamilton Masakadza has played many pull shots since this morning. What is good to note is that he has a forward press before transferring his weight back. This helps him pick the length early and execute his shots better.

23.3 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Lands it outside off again, played back to the bowler. 83/0

23.2 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Fuller around off, Masakadza comes forward and defends it. 83/0

23.1 K Brathwaite to Mire, Good shot! Lands it outside off, Mire gets in position early and reverse sweeps it through backward point. Blackwood gives it a chase from first slip and saves a run for his side. 83/0

Interesting! Not Kemar Roach or Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite to bowl after lunch. Very weird choice of bowler.

22.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Angles it around middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 80/0

22.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Thumped! Full and outside off, Masakadza takes a stride forward and crashes it through covers for a majestic boundary. No second thoughts on this one. 80/0

22.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Low full toss outside off, driven towards covers. 76/0

22.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller outside off, Hamilton wants to play at first but then thinks otherwise. The ball goes off the face of the bat towards point. Not ideal from Masakadza. 76/0

22.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller in length around off, comes in late, Masakadza aims to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Replays confirm the same as Gabriel has his hands on his head. 76/0

22.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone by Masakadza. 76/0

Zimbabwe have begun well but how long can they carry the good work? The hosts will hope for long enough. Out come Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire to bat. West Indies begin the session with Shannon Gabriel. He has a wide slip in place for him to stop the runs down to third man. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

West Indies were not bad but provided too many bad balls. They though will know that on such tracks, one wicket can lead to two and hence they won't be too disheartened. With a lot at stake, expect both sides to keep fighting. Let's see who takes the honors in the second session. Join us in a while for it.

Fantastic session of Test cricket for Zimbabwe. They first bowled out the tourists without conceding virtually anything and then their openers have done remarkably well to go into the first break unscathed. Both Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire have played every ball on its merit and it has helped them build this stand. Yes, they still need 358 runs to win and it is still a long way away, but cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties and the hosts are on the right path for now.

21.6 K Brathwaite to Mire, Tossed up around off, Mire comes down and flicks it. The fielder at leg slip dives full stretch to his left to prevent any run. That's LUNCH, DAY 4! 76/0

21.5 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, This ball is played towards long off for one run. 76/0

21.4 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Hamilton has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/0

21.3 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Masakadza gets nicely forward and defends it with a straight bat. 75/0

21.2 K Brathwaite to Mire, Mire dishes out the sweep shot and collects a run after the ball rolls through mid-wicket. 75/0

21.1 K Brathwaite to Mire, Begins with a delivery on the pads, Mire fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads. 74/0

Kraigg Brathwaite comes into the attack now.

20.6 R Chase to S Mire, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 74/0

20.5 R Chase to Mire, This delivery is turned to mid-wicket. 73/0

20.4 R Chase to Mire, Floated around off, Mire lunges forward and blocks. 73/0

20.3 R Chase to Masakadza, This ball is flicked through square leg for a single. 73/0

20.2 R Chase to Masakadza, Turn for Roston! Bowls it around off and middle, the ball spins down the leg side. Masakadza looks to flick but misses. The keeper misses and the ball rolls to short fine leg. 72/0

20.1 R Chase to S Mire, Chase is welcomed into the attack with a lovely shot. He loops it outside off, Mire drives it through covers. Roach chases it down and saves a run for his side. 72/0

Roston Chase is into the attack.

19.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Landed outside off, Masakadza looks to cut but misses. 69/0

19.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 69/0

19.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, In line of the stumps, Hamilton pushes it back towards the bowler. 69/0

19.3 D Bishoo to Mire, Mire sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 69/0

Ian Bishop on-air opines that he is not really in favour of the Kookaburra ball and prefers the Duke ball. He reasons that the latter has more chance of reversing when it gets old, which is more helpful to the bowlers.

19.2 D Bishoo to Mire, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 68/0

19.1 D Bishoo to Mire, Flatter outside off, Mire allows it to spin away and lets it go. 68/0

18.6 J Holder to Masakadza, This ball is outside off, Masakadza lets it go to the keeper. 68/0

18.5 J Holder to H Masakadza, Shorter length again, Hamilton pulls it towards mid-wicket. 68/0

18.4 J Holder to Mire, Short around off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one run. 68/0

18.3 J Holder to Mire, Bowled fuller on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 67/0

18.2 J Holder to Mire, Length delivery, Mire defends it from the crease. 67/0

18.1 J Holder to Mire, Length delivery outside off, Mire looks to play it towards third man but misses. He's done this twice now. Really needs to calm down and see off the non-run phase of play. 67/0

17.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, The batsman tried to sweep that one but missed it and was hit on the pads. 67/0

17.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Another delivery outside off, left alone by the batter. 67/0

17.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Served outside off, left alone by Hamilton. 67/0

17.3 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Masakadza goes back and cuts it away towards point. 67/0

17.2 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Bowled around off, driven towards covers. 67/0

17.1 Bishoo to Masakadza, Huge appeal! Bishoo floats it in line of the stumps, Masakadza lunges forward to defend but gets a slight inside edge onto his pads. The players appeal but don't get the nod. Replays confirm the presence of the inside edge. 67/0

16.6 J Holder to Masakadza, This ball is flicked away through square leg for a run. 67/0

16.5 J Holder to Mire, Mire drives it towards mid on and hares over to the other end. 66/0

16.4 J Holder to Mire, Solomon gets forward to block this off the front foot. 65/0

16.3 J Holder to Mire, Bowled straight on the stumps, Mire drives it towards mid on. 65/0

Holder would be a bit concerned. The Zimbabwe openers are attacking his main spin weapon Bishoo and countering his turn with sweeps. What does he do next then? Give Chase a go with the ball? Brathwaite may be? Or pacers from both ends?

16.2 J Holder to Mire, Mire looks to defend this but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 65/0

16.1 J Holder to Mire, Hurled on a length outside off, Mire has a feel for it but misses. 65/0

15.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza is looking good here! Floated around off, he gets his stride and gets low to sweep it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 65/0

15.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Floated around off, Hamilton lunges forward but misses the ball as it spins away. 61/0

15.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/0

15.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Masakadza gets nicely forward to defend that. 61/0

15.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Bowled outside off, Hamilton doesn't bother playing that. 61/0

15.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, FOUR! Bashed! Bishoo serves it a tad short, Masakadza dismisses it from his presence. He goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 61/0

14.6 J Holder to Mire, This delivery is flicked towards mid-wicket. 57/0

14.5 J Holder to Mire, Fuller around off, Solomon looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 57/0

14.4 J Holder to Mire, On a length outside off, Mire fishes at that but misses. Needs to careful here. Masakadza has a word with his partner immediately to calm him down. 57/0

14.3 J Holder to Mire, Landed around off and middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 57/0

14.2 Holder to Mire, Very full delivery outside off, Mire fails to dig it out. There is an appeal made by Windies but nothing from the umpire. Holder wants to review it and looks around for an iota of support. Does not get it and hence does not go for the review. Replays show that the sound was of the bat hitting the ground and there was no contact with the ball. 57/0

14.1 J Holder to Mire, Holder continues to bowl short, Mire continues to pull. Mistimes it straight to mid-wicket. 57/0

13.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Looped outside off, arms are shouldered by Hamilton. 57/0

13.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Landed around off, punched towards covers. 57/0

13.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, This ball is hit back straight to where it came from. 57/0

13.3 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, FOUR! The Zimbabweans are on a boundary-hitting spree at the moment. Bishoo serves it a tad short around middle, Masakadza allows the ball to spin as he goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket. Powell chases it valiantly but dives with the ball into the ropes. 57/0

13.2 D Bishoo to Mire, Flatter on off, Mire goes back and punches it towards covers for a run. 53/0

13.1 D Bishoo to Mire, FOUR! Now his partner's confidence is rubbing off on Mire! Bishoo floats it around off, Solomon nails the sweep. Plays it in front of square on the on side for a boundary. 50 runs up in style for the hosts! 52/0

12.6 J Holder to Masakadza, FOUR! Too much of something is always harmful. Holder is learning it the hard way. Bowled around off, Masakadza pulls it powerfully through square leg for a boundary. 48/0

12.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller around off and middle, Masakadza mistimes his straight drive. 44/0

12.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Holder bowls another short delivery around off, Hamilton pulls it through square leg for a brace. 44/0

12.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Good running. Delivered on a back of a length around off, Masakadza stays tall and pulls it through backward square leg. Before the fine leg fielder gets there, a couple of runs result. 42/0

12.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter outside off, Masakadza looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge towards the off side. 40/0

12.1 J Holder to Mire, Short ball around off, Mire mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a run. He got it off the splice of the bat. 40/0

11.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, This is bowled outside off, left alone by Hamilton. 39/0

11.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Looped up around off and middle, Masakadza displays the forward defense to the T. 39/0

11.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Now Hamilton is overdoing the sweep stroke. He looks to play that shot yet again but gets a bottom edge that goes on the bounce to the keeper. 39/0

11.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Looped outside off, Hamilton looks to lunge forward and block but the ball spins away. 39/0

11.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Masakadza tries to play the sweep now to a loopy ball outside off. Misses the ball completely. 39/0

11.1 D Bishoo to Mire, Floated on the stumps, Mire gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a run. 39/0

10.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Masakadza punches it towards covers. He shouts a big NO to his partner. 38/0

10.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Angled in to the batsman, he flicks it to mid-wicket. 38/0

10.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Bowled full outside off, Masakadza strides forward and keeps it out watchfully. 38/0

10.3 J Holder to H Masakadza, Full outside off, driven towards covers. 38/0

10.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Similar delivery and action sequence of the previous delivery. 38/0

10.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Hurled around off, Hamilton strides forward to defend watchfully. 38/0

9.6 D Bishoo to Mire, Punched off the back foot towards covers. 38/0

9.5 D Bishoo to Mire, Served in line of the stumps, Solomon lunges forward to block it. 38/0

9.4 D Bishoo to Mire, Floated outside off, Mire leaves it alone. 38/0

9.3 D Bishoo to Mire, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball. 38/0

9.2 D Bishoo to Mire, Hilarious! Bishoo loops it up around off, Mire gets down to paddle it. Blackwood runs to his left from first slip in anticipation of a catch. The batsman misses the ball completely and so does the keeper. The ball goes through where slip was originally standing. Two byes taken in the meanwhile. 38/0

9.1 D Bishoo to Mire, Turn straightaway! Bishoo lands it around off, Mire strides forward to defend but the ball just spins past the edge of his bat. 36/0

Devendra Bishoo comes in to have a bowl. Would be interesting to see what he can extract from this surface. He has a slip in place. Also, it would be good to see how Mire approaches him.

Drinks have been taken! Zimbabwe have begun well in pursuit of a tall run chase. Not that Windies would mind it immediately as they have a lot of runs in the bank. But they would be wary of the fact that it could get difficult to displace batters once they are set.

8.6 J Holder to Masakadza, This ball is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 36/0

8.5 J Holder to Masakadza, What's that? Overconfidence due to the boundary off the previous ball? Length delivery outside off, Masakadza has a wild slash at it without any foot movement. The ball passes close to the edge of the bat. 36/0

8.4 J Holder to Masakadza, FOUR! Almost a catch! Holder lands it fuller around off, Masakadza drives it on the up straight back. The ball passes from the left of the bowler and races away to the boundary. 36/0

8.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller delivery around off, driven towards mid off. 32/0

8.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Well bowled. Bowled on a length around off, the ball nips away after pitching. Masakadza plays for the initial angle but misses the ball after it moves away. 32/0

8.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Begins with a length delivery around off and middle, Masakadza strides forward and blocks it right below his eyes. 32/0

Jason Holder brings himself into the attack. We have seen that he picks up crucial wickets against the run of play and it would be interesting to see how he goes about with his thing. A deep silly mid on to start with for him. Also a mid-wicket is in place.

7.6 S Gabriel to Mire, On a length around off, Mire stands tall and chops it next to the stumps. 32/0

7.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Bowled around off and middle, pushed towards mid on. 32/0

Should Jason Holder think of a third man? There have already been three boundaries in that particular area. They have a lot of runs on the board, so it should be interesting to see from when Holder starts to think about saving runs.

7.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Gabriel bowls it outside off at 142 kmph, Mire shoulders arms to that. That was rather quick by Shannon yet it did not carry to the keeper. Shows the unevenness of the wicket. 32/0

7.3 S Gabriel to Mire, This ball is bowled around off and middle, Mire gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it down the ground. 32/0

7.2 S Gabriel to Mire, FOUR! Mire, in the first innings was all about the ravish strokes, here he is about the deft touches and pristine timing. Hurled fuller outside off, he watches it well and guides it through the gully region and earns himself a boundary. 32/0

7.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Straight as an arrow! Fuller around off, Mire looks to push it from the crease and does so aerially straight back. The ball knocks back the stumps at the bowler's end. 28/0

6.6 K Roach to Mire, Kemar is straying on the pads a bit too often. Does so again, Solomon clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. He wants a second but his partner shows no interest. 28/0

6.5 K Roach to Mire, FOUR! A well-timed shot but fraught with danger. Roach hurls it full around middle, in spite of a mid-wicket being there, Mire flicks it off his pads. The ball goes aerially past the fielder there and races away to the fence. 27/0

6.4 K Roach to Mire, This ball is blocked by presenting it with a straight bat. 23/0

6.3 K Roach to Mire, FOUR! Cleverly played! On a length outside off, this bounced a tad more. Mire watches that carefully and cuts it through the gap between the gully and the second slip for a boundary. 23/0

6.2 K Roach to Mire, There is the pitch showing its tricks. Roach bowls this with a straight seam on a length outside off. The ball refuses to get up and passes under Mire's bat and goes on the bounce to the keeper. 19/0

6.1 K Roach to S Mire, Roach delivers it full outside off from wide of the crease, Mire meets the ball with a full face of the bat and strokes it through covers. Gets two runs as a result. 19/0

5.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Landed around off, the Zimbabwe opener gets behind it and pushes it with a straight bat towards covers. 17/0

5.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Speared outside off, Hamilton is least bothered about playing that and shoulders arms in response. 17/0

5.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowled outside off, Hamilton just lets it be and lets the keeper do the rest. 17/0

5.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller outside off, Masakadza gets it off the inner half towards the right of mid on. There could have been a quick run but the batters were a touch late to realise that. 17/0

5.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Hurled full outside off, Hamilton covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 17/0

5.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Very full delivery outside off, Hamilton stays in the crease and digs it out towards the bowler. 17/0

4.6 K Roach to Mire, Another slower delivery outside off, Mire points his bat skywards and lets it go. The ball rolls away towards the keeper. 17/0

4.5 K Roach to Mire, On a length outside off, Mire pushes it towards point. 17/0

4.4 K Roach to Mire, Landed around off, the batsman defends it by getting behind the line of the ball. 17/0

4.3 K Roach to Mire, Roach attempts to bowl a slower delivery but dishes out a low full toss. Solomon stays in the crease and keeps it out towards cover-point. 17/0

4.2 K Roach to Mire, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 17/0

4.1 K Roach to Mire, Hurled in line of the stumps, Mire gets behind the line and pushes it towards mid on. 17/0

3.6 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, FOUR! Streaky! On a length around off, Masakadza strides forward to defend but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes through the gap between the slip and the gully fielder and it goes away to the fence. 17/0

One slip goes out now.

3.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A slower leg cutter outside off, Masakadza doesn't bother playing that and lets it be. 13/0

3.4 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Bowled outside off, Hamilton strides forward and drives it through covers for a brace. 13/0

3.3 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Fuller around off, Masakadza is stuck in the crease and he gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to defend. 11/0

3.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Authoritative and confident stroke! Gabriel bangs this short around off that climbs up chest high. Masakadza doesn't mind if there is a fielder in the deep or not. He pulls it in front of square on the leg side and beats the fielder in the deep comfortably as he collects his first boundary. 11/0

3.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowled around off, Hamilton stays in the crease and defends it with a straight bat. 7/0

Mid-wicket now drops back for Masakadza. There are a couple of slips and a deep gully in place as well. This surely will keep the batsman guessing as to whether it will be a fuller delivery or a shorter one.

Jason Holder is seen taking a couple of tablets. The heat might already be getting to him it seems.

2.6 K Roach to Mire, Mire shows the full face of the bat and defends it off the front foot. 7/0

2.5 K Roach to S Mire, Full outside off, driven nicely towards covers. 7/0

2.4 K Roach to Masakadza, This delivery is nudged in front of square on the leg side for a run. 7/0

2.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Beautiful bowling. Roach runs in and hurls it on a length outside off. Masakadza strides forward to defend but misses. The ball passes the edge of the bat and goes to the keeper. There is a stifled appeal to no avail. There was a sound and it was of the bat hitting the pad. The bowler had delivered it with a straight seam, as seen from the replays, and that meant that the ball held its line and went through. 6/0

2.2 K Roach to Masakadza, This delivery is driven to the fielder at covers. 6/0

2.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Lovely looking shot. Fuller around off and middle, Masakadza drives it back down the ground. Mid on comes there to cut it off. 6/0

1.6 S Gabriel to S Mire, FOUR! Change of plan for Gabriel. He goes to his strength and bowls it short around off. Mire is quick to respond and pulls it away aerially in front of square. The ball goes away to the fence. 6/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Gabriel is searching for the swing as well and bowls it fuller around off, Solomon knocks it towards covers from the crease. 2/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Hurled outside off, Mire doesn't bother playing that. 2/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Mire, On the shorter side, Mire stands tall and taps it towards cover-point. 2/0

It would be interesting to see Solomon Mire's approach here. In the first innings, he looked aggressive from the onset. Will he do so again? Or would the mountain of runs in front of him make him alter his game?

1.2 S Gabriel to Mire, Length ball around off, pushed towards mid off from the crease. 2/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Gabriel runs in and hurls it fuller around off, Mire pushes it off the front foot towards mid on. 2/0

Shannon Gabriel will steam in with the new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Masakadza, On a length around off, Masakadza defensively pushes it towards covers. 2/0

0.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Speared on the stumps, the opener stands tall and pushes it back towards the bowler. 2/0

0.4 K Roach to Masakadza, Bowled around middle, Masakadza drives it down towards mid on. 2/0

0.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Kemar Roach is getting some inswing there. He spears this full again, Hamilton flicks it towards mid-wicket. 2/0

0.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Roach hurls this full around middle and leg, the batsman flicks it away through square leg for a brace. 2/0

0.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Roach steams in and spears it full on the pads, Masakadza looks to flick but misses. Gets hit low on the pads. 0/0

First Published: October 24, 2017, 1:49 PM IST