Zimbabwe vs West Indies 2017, 1st Test Day 1 in Bulawayo, Highlights: As It Happened

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

For the tourists only Shai Hope and Kieran Powell showed some resistance. Roston Chase got a start but couldn't convert it. This game stands in favour of the home side at the moment. Would we see the momentum tilt in the tourists' favour tomorrow or will the hosts drive home the advantage? Join us at 1000 local time (0800 GMT) for what could be a riveting day's play. Till then, adios!

West Indies see off the tricky session of play and how! Solomon Mire came out all guns blazing and didn't shy away from freeing his arms. Hamilton Masakadza was watchful in his stay and is yet to get going. Nothing significant was seen from the Windies bowlers in the five overs that they bowled. Earlier in the day, the Zimbabwe bowlers were on the money. Led by their skipper's 4-wicket haul, they skittled out the opposition quickly to finish the day on a high.

The two umpires are having a word with Holder not sure about what. Could be about an appeal against Mire in the last over when he was hit on the pads while trying to sweep. Kumar Dharmasena is not impressed one bit and lets it known to the visiting skipper. Such has been the day for them.

4.6 R Chase to Mire, Shorter outside off, punched towards covers by Mire. That's Stumps, Day 1. 19/0

4.5 R Chase to Mire, Flatter in length around middle and leg, Mire looks to sweep but gets it off the pads towards fine leg. They sneak two runs as the ball goes towards fine leg. Leg Byes signaled. 19/0

4.4 R Chase to Mire, Fuller around off, Mire defends it watchfully. 17/0

4.3 R Chase to Mire, SIX! It does not matter if it is the last over of the day! Chase bowls it outside off, Solomon Mire gets under it and launches a rocket off his own. It flies and departs out of the ground for a biggie over deep mid-wicket. 17/0

4.2 R Chase to Mire, Darts it down the leg side, Mire lets it go through. 11/0

4.1 R Chase to Mire, Fires it full around middle, Mire blocks it off his crease at the very last moment. 11/0

Time for the last over of the day. Roston Chase to bowl it.

3.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Loopy outside off, Masakadza comes forward and defends it. 11/0

3.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Shorter around off, punched towards point by the batsman. 11/0

3.4 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Too full outside off, driven to mid off sweetly. 11/0

3.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Short and outside off again, Masakadza punches it towards covers again. 11/0

3.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Short and outside off, punched towards covers by Hamilton. 11/0

3.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Fuller on middle and leg, Masakadza defends it coming forward. 11/0

Bowling change! Time for spin, Devendra Bishoo comes on for a bowl. West Indies will want him to strike big for them.

2.6 S Gabriel to Mire, Edged or intentional? Good length outside off, Mire comes forward and opens the face of the bat a touch. The ball goes towards third man for a couple of runs. He is not shying from playing his shots here. 11/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Fuller length outside off, Mire comes forward and defends it. 9/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Angles it around off, Mire stands his crease and blocks it solidly. 9/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Mire, Good length around off, Solomon defends it watchfully. 9/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Mire, Good length outside off, Mire looks to force it through the off side but gets it off the bottom edge towards point. 9/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Full and outside off, Mire blocks it out from his crease. 9/0

1.6 J Holder to Mire, Good length around off, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single. 9/0

1.5 J Holder to Mire, Holder sprays it wide outside off, left alone. 8/0

1.4 J Holder to Mire, FOUR! BOOM! Good length outside off, bounces more, Mire gets on top of it and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. That is how he plays his cricket, but should he rein himself a touch? 8/0

1.3 J Holder to S Mire, FOUR! Edged! Good length outside off, Mire pokes at it and gets it off the outside edge, somehow through the slip cordon for a boundary. Mire gets off the mark in Test cricket, not the way he would have wanted but he will take it. 4/0

1.2 J Holder to Mire, Good length outside off, punched towards covers. 0/0

1.1 J Holder to Mire, Angles it around off, turned towards mid-wicket by Mire. 0/0

Jason Holder to bowl from the other end. Should they bowl Devendra Bishoo tonight given the success the Zimbabwean spinners had?

0.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A tad short around off, blocked watchfully. 0/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Hamilton drives it confidently towards the off side. 0/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Full and just around off, swings in a touch but Masakadza lets it go through watchfully. Came in a bit more after it passed the batsman. 0/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Full and outside off, swings in a long way, Masakadza lets it go through. 0/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowls it around middle and leg, Masakadza tucks it towards the leg side off the edge. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, left alone by the batsman. 0/0

First Published: October 21, 2017, 12:56 PM IST