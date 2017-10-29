Zimbabwe vs West Indies 2017, 2nd Test Day 1 in Bulwayo, Highlights: As It Happened

File image of West Indies team. (Getty Images)

Come the third session, Moor departed as soon as he scored a fifty but the onus was on Hamilton Masakadza who was approaching to his another Test ton. He got to it but since then the dark clouds opened up, not allowing any more play. The conditions got all gloomy forcing the match officials to call it a day. The hosts would feel they have got out of jail but the question is will they be able to carry this further? With 29 overs being lost in the day, the match will begin half an hour early that is 0930 local for the next three days and it shall begin 5 minutes early that is 0955 local on the final day to cover up for the time and overs lost. Do join us tomorrow to see how this Test pans out, weather permitting. Until next time, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

A dam squib is what we got to witness after two good sessions of play today. After opting to bat on a chilly morning, Zimbabwe's top order was dented within no time as the Windies' pacers took full toll of the conditions that were on offer. They could have had even more had Gabriel not overstepped when Masakadza was batting on 15. Hamilton, then got good support from Moor. The duo weathered the storm and made a remarkably recovery. They kept the visitors at bay for the entire second session and in the process stitched a game-changing 142 run stand.

1446 local time update - And as expected, the conditions aren't deemed good enough for the play to continue and THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 1!

1615 local time update - The rain has subsided a bit but there is still a light drizzle. Keeping that and light in mind, it seems like the inevitable is on the cards. But still let's wait for the official confirmation...

1555 local time update - The news isn't good, folks! The rain is only getting heavier and the entire ground is now covered. The light can be a issue too as it has gone all gloomy. Chances of further play look bleak but let's keep our fingers crossed...

1525 local time - Both the umpires come together to have a word as the drizzle has gotten heavier. It's quite murky as well. And they call for the covers now. The groundsmen coming running in. The players are asked to leave the field. Stay with us as we will keep you posted...

60.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Gives this some more flight, Raza drives it back to the bowler. 169/4

60.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Flighted delivery outside off, pushed back to the leggie. 169/4

60.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Bishoo has bowled too many short balls today. Hamilton cuts it through backward point for a single. 169/4

60.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Short outside off, punched through covers for a single. 168/4

It has started to drizzle now informs Ian Bishop on air...

60.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Takes a stride forward and drives it towards cover. 167/4

60.1 D Bishoo to S Raza, Low full toss, dipping in, worked towards mid on. 167/4

59.6 R Chase to Raza, Sikandar comes down the track to push it away but gets it off the outer half towards backward point for a quick single. 167/4

59.5 R Chase to Raza, Turns in with bounce, Raza clips it past short leg. 166/4

59.4 R Chase to Raza, Darted on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 166/4

59.3 R Chase to Masakadza, 5th Test ton for Hamilton, second against the Windies! He gets there after being lucky earlier. He has made it count this time around and the crowd is up on its feet to laud the effort of this man. Entire Zimbabwe team is clapping for him in the dressing room. What a proud moment this is for him. He soaks in all the applause as he takes the helmet off and gets a hug from Raza. Coming to the ball, fuller ball on middle, driven past the bowler down the ground for a single. 166/4

Masakadza is on 99, the crowd is right behind him. Can he get there?

59.2 R Chase to Raza, Floated delivery outside off, Raza comes down the track to drive but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a single. 165/4

59.1 R Chase to Masakadza, Tossed up outside off, Maskadza comes forward and taps it towards the off side for a brisk single. On 99 now! 164/4

58.6 D Bishoo to Raza, FOUR! What a hit! Bishoo once again bowls it short and was asking for trouble. Raza goes deep in the crease and cracks it through extra cover for a boundary to end the over. 163/4

58.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Leans forward and blocks it out. 159/4

58.4 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 159/4

58.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Short and outside off, Raza gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through cover-point for a couple. 159/4

58.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Gets forward and strokes it straight to Holder at cover. 157/4

58.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Fuller and wider on off, Hamilton pushes it towards backward point. There is a slight hesitation between the batsmen as to run or not and eventually decide to cross. 157/4

Sikandar Raza walks in next!

57.6 R Chase to P Moor, OUT! Bowled 'em! It's totally against the run of play! Roston Chase is the one who breaks the 142-run stand! The Windies are relieved at the moment as they have been kept at bay for a long period of time. Chase pushes it quicker through the air, drops it a touch short around off. Moor goes back to defend but this one skids off the surface, beats the outside edge and knocks the off stump. Moor can't believe it but has to walk back after playing a fine innings. 156/4

57.5 R Chase to Moor, Flatter again on middle, Moor is right behind to keep it out. 156/3

57.4 R Chase to Moor, Goes back to this flatter ball and defends it down. 156/3

57.3 R Chase to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 156/3

57.2 R Chase to Moor, Gets right forward and smothers it down. 156/3

57.1 R Chase to H Masakadza, Flighted full ball served outside off, Hamilton makes room to drive but gets a thick inside edge towards short fine leg for a single. 156/3

56.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Floats it up outside off, blocked gently off the front foot. 155/3

56.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Short and outside off, cut past the man at point for a single. 155/3

56.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 154/3

56.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Fuller on off, driven towards the man at extra cover. 154/3

56.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Flighted delivery around middle, Masakadza makes room to drive but gets a thick inside edge on the pads. 154/3

56.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Bowls it well outside off, left alone. 154/3

55.6 R Chase to Moor, Goes back and punches it towards cover. 154/3

55.5 R Chase to Moor, FOUR! There it is, 3rd Test fifty for Peter Moor! He came into the side as a replacement and has grabbed the opportunity with both the hands. The fact that he walked in when his side was in early trouble will make this fifty even more special for him and his side. Coming to the ball, a full toss outside off, Moor leans ahead and drives it through covers. Blackwood sprints after it but the ball still wins the race. 154/3

55.4 R Chase to Moor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 150/3

55.3 R Chase to Moor, Flatter delivery on middle, tucked off the back foot towards the leg side. 150/3

55.2 R Chase to Masakadza, Flighted delivery outside off, driven down to long off for a single. 150/3

55.1 R Chase to Masakadza, Takes a stride forward and nudges it towards short mid-wicket. 149/3

54.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Loops it up outside off, Moor goes back to cut but mistimes it towards the cover fielder. 149/3

54.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Tossed up outside off, eased down to long off for one. 149/3

54.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Short on middle, punched down to long off for a single. 148/3

54.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Bishoo once again drops it short, it turns away, cut away towards the fielder at extra cover. Moor is not happy, he knows that he should have put that away. 147/3

54.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Short and outside off, cut away towards extra cover. 147/3

54.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Fuller outside off, driven straight to the cover fielder. 147/3

Devendra Bishoo to bowl from the other end...

53.6 R Chase to Masakadza, What is Masakadza doing? Once again tires to play the reverse sweep but gets hit on the pads. Getting a bit fidgety here is Hamilton. Replays show it did take some part of the gloves before dying down. 147/3

53.5 R Chase to Masakadza, Quicker delivery around middle and leg, Hamilton prods forward to defend but gets it off the pads towards short fine leg. 147/3

53.4 R Chase to Masakadza, Full outside off, blocked off the front foot and into the ground. 147/3

53.3 R Chase to Masakadza, Tossed up ball outside off, Masakadza tries to reverse sweep this but the ball turns in and he gets beaten. 147/3

53.2 R Chase to Masakadza, Flatter ball on middle and off, crunched off the back foot towards point. 147/3

53.1 R Chase to Masakadza, Bowls it around leg, it turns further down, the batsman lets it be. 147/3

Welcome back for the final session, folks! Hamilton Maskadza and Peter Moor stride out to bat. All eyes on the former as he is just 7 short of the three-figure mark. Roston Chase to continue the proceedings. Let's play...

... Day 1, Final session ...

The Windies will be really kicking themselves to have let the momentum slip away. Gabrile overstepped when Masakadza was on 15 has come down as a haunting for them. In this session their bowlers apart from Roach looked off color. Bishoo and Chase are getting the ball to turn but they have bowled too many loose deliveries as well. Can they break this stand? Will we see Masakadza reaching the three-figure mark? Join us in a while to find out...

What a session for Zimbabwe, a wicket-less one! They were down and out in the morning, losing three quick wickets but since then Hamilton Masakadza and Peter Moor have done a really good job to hold the innings together. Agreed, the former got a few lives but he has made it count. The latter looked a bit desperate to score runs but his side will be happy to see him still out there. The stand is worth 133 and it will be interesting to see if these two can swell it to a big one.

52.6 D Bishoo to P Moor, Edgyyy! Tossed up ball outside off, Moor leans ahead to drive but gets a thick outside edge which rolls past the slip fielder. They take two and that is TEA ON DAY 1! 147/3

52.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Turning away from a length outside off, left alone. 145/3

52.4 D Bishoo to Moor, In the air... safe! There is no need to go after this Moor. Really a bad approach with the tea break around the corner! Flighted delivery around middle, Moor gets down and goes for the slog sweep against the spin. The ball turns away and hence he gets a big top edge. However, there is no one patrolling in the deep mid-wicket region and so a couple is taken. 145/3

52.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Bishoo drops it short outside off, turning away as well, slapped off the back foot through covers for a couple. 143/3

52.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Flighted ball but a bit too full, driven through extra cover for one. 141/3

52.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Tossed up delivery around off, defended off the front foot. 140/3

51.6 R Chase to Moor, Flatter through the air, Moor goes back and tucks it on the bounce towards short leg. 140/3

51.5 R Chase to Masakadza, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 140/3

51.4 R Chase to Masakadza, Almost... Chase is bowling really well! He is not afraid to flight the ball and is getting nice assistance off the deck too. Masakadza leans forward to defend but the ball turns in with some bounce and goes off the gloves towards short leg. Luckily for Hamilton it dies down well in front of the man there. 139/3

51.3 R Chase to Masakadza, Floats it up outside off, blocked into the ground gently. 139/3

51.2 R Chase to Masakadza, Shorter around off, defended off the back foot. 139/3

51.1 R Chase to Masakadza, Chase slows it through the air outside off, Masakadza goes at it with hard hands, gets a thick inside edge on the boots as the ball lobs up towards the vacant silly point region. The man in the slip, Blackwood was interested but it was far away from his reach. 139/3

50.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Lands it on middle, turning away, punched off the back foot towards cover. 139/3

50.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Flatter delivery on middle, played back to the bowler. 139/3

50.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 139/3

50.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Loopy delivery on off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 139/3

50.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Flighted delivery around off, driven through cover for one. 139/3

50.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Tossed up on the stumps, Hamilton makes room and drives it through extra cover. Immediately calls for two and gets it comfortably. 138/3

49.6 R Chase to Masakadza, Masakadza goes back and flicks it through mid-wicket and will keep strike. 136/3

49.5 R Chase to Masakadza, Fuller on middle, wristed uppishly towards mid-wicket. 135/3

49.4 R Chase to Masakadza, Quicker one on middle, defended off the back foot. 135/3

49.3 R Chase to Moor, Roston drops it short on middle, tucked with the spin through backward square leg for a single. 135/3

49.2 R Chase to Moor, Loopy delivery outside off, defended into the ground. 134/3

49.1 R Chase to Masakadza, Darts it on middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 134/3

48.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Driven straight to the cover fielder. 133/3

48.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Quicker through the air outside off, Moor lets the ball go. 133/3

48.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Comes forward and blocks it out. 133/3

48.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Loopy leg-break outside off, Moor comes forward to defend but the ball turns away to beat the outside edge. 133/3

48.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Once again it's outside off, nicely left alone. 133/3

48.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Flatter outside off, left alone. 133/3

Devendra Bishoo is brought back into the attack.

47.6 R Chase to Masakadza, NOT OUT! The on-field call has to be overturned! The crowd goes wild, they want to see the ton from the bat of Masakadza! Chase floats it up outside off, Hamilton dances down the track but the ball turns in and it goes off something to the short leg fielder. They all appeal and umpire Dharmasena raises his finger. Masakadza after taking his time challenges the decision. Front foot is fine. There is no spike on the Ultra Edge as the ball went past the bat. So, maybe it came off the forearm. Now they also check for the LBW and replays show the impact is miles outside off. Right then, Masakadza gets another life. 133/3

Hamilton Masakadza is given out caught at short leg. Now then, he walks towards Moor, takes his time and then opts for the review. He says, he isn't sure. Let's wait and find out. He is on 86, can he survive?

47.5 R Chase to Moor, Top edge! Floats it up outside off, Moor gets down to sweep but gets a safe top edge over the keeper for a single. 133/3

47.4 R Chase to Moor, Gets back to defend but once again is beaten by the turn and bounce and wears it on the pads. 132/3

47.3 R Chase to Moor, Gets right behind the line and blocks it out watchfully. 132/3

47.2 R Chase to Moor, Chase drops it short around middle, it turns in. Moor looks to turn it away on the leg side but gets it off the pads towards first slip. 132/3

47.1 R Chase to Moor, Flighted delivery outside off, Peter Moor lunges forward to defend but there is some turn which takes the inside edge and dribbles between the legs towards short fine leg. 132/3

Jason Holder is back on the field and now Shannon Gabriel is walking off...

46.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Once again it's on the shorter side outside off, HM lets it sail over him to the keeper. 132/3

46.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Hits the deck hard on middle and off, Hamilton stands tall offers a straight blade. 132/3

46.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Full toss on the pads, quelled into the leg side for a single. 132/3

Jason Holder is off the field!

46.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Gabriel goes wide of the crease and angles one on a fuller length, Moor bunts it back to the bowler. 131/3

46.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Angles in a fuller length delivery on middle, defended nicely off the front foot. 131/3

46.1 S Gabriel to Moor, FOUR! Ahhhh... that almost carried all the way! This is such a good shot to watch! Gabriel bowls a short of a length outside off, Moor stands tall, arches back just a touch and then as the ball arrives his ramps it over the keeper for a one bounce boundary. 131/3

45.6 R Chase to Masakadza, This one turns in, Hamilton comes forward to defend but the ball goes off the pads and dies down in front of short leg. 127/3

45.5 R Chase to Masakadza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 127/3

45.4 R Chase to Masakadza, Slows it through the air around middle, defended watchfully. 127/3

45.3 R Chase to Masakadza, SIX! He has sent it out of the park! What a meaty blow, that! Chase gives it a nice flight outside off, Masakadza gets down on one knee and murders the slog sweep over deep mid-wicket for a biggie all the way. 2000 Test runs for this man! 127/3

45.2 R Chase to Masakadza, Gets on the front foot and buries it into the ground. 121/3

45.1 R Chase to Masakadza, Loopy delivery around off, defended off the front foot gently. 121/3

44.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Stands tall and blocks it out back to the bowler. Gabriel mimes a throw and gives a stare to Moor. He looks really annoyed, understandably so but he has only himself to blame. 121/3

44.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Fuller delivery outside off, driven with an open face bat towards point where Hetmyer (sub) dives full length to his left to stop some runs. 121/3

Change of bat for Peter Moor...

44.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Fuller and tries to attack the stumps, Moor makes room and defends it back to the bowler. 121/3

44.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Digs in a short ball, angling in on the body, the batsman ducks under it. 121/3

44.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Back of a length delivery outside off, stabbed towards point. 121/3

44.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Length delivery, angling in on middle, tucked through square leg for a single. 121/3

43.6 R Chase to Moor, Tossed up delivery around middle, flicked towards the man at short mid-wicket. 120/3

43.5 R Chase to Masakadza, Masakadza chips this over mid on and picks up a single. 120/3

43.4 R Chase to H Masakadza, FOUR! He has drilled it! Floated delivery outside off, Masakadza takes a stride forward and absolutely drills it through extra cover for a boundary. Booming shot, that! 119/3

43.3 R Chase to Masakadza, Loopy ball outside off, defended once again off the front foot. 115/3

43.2 R Chase to Masakadza, Keeps it a bit full this time, Masakadza comes nicely forward to counter the spin. 115/3

43.1 R Chase to Masakadza, Floats it up outside off, it turns back in with some bounce as Hamilton punches it back to the bowler. 115/3

Roston Chase is brought into the attack now. Can he get a breakthrough?

42.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Ends the over with a bouncer! Good amount of bounce but wasn't that threatening enough. Peter calmly ducks under it. 115/3

42.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Drifting on the pads, clipped down to deep backward square leg for a single. 115/3

42.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, What was that? On a length and outside off, this one holds its line as Masakadza initially tries to play at it but then makes a leave at the very last moment. 114/3

42.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Keeps it full again around that off stump line, Hamilton drives it to the left of Gabriel who collects and mimes a throw. 114/3

42.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Touch fuller and angling in, bunted back to the bowler. 114/3

42.1 S Gabriel to Moor, 100-run stand comes up! Short of a length delivery on middle and leg, Moor swivels a touch and pulls it with control down to fine leg for a single. These two have put up a good show so far. How long can they continue? 114/3

41.6 J Holder to Moor, Wider outside off, Moor unfurls a classic cover drive to keep strike. 113/3

41.5 J Holder to Moor, Short of a length delivery on middle, tucked towards square leg for nothing. 112/3

41.4 J Holder to Moor, This is wayward! Holder once again bangs in a short ball but well down the leg side, Moor leaves it alone. 112/3

41.3 J Holder to Moor, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Moor at the last moment ducks under it. 112/3

41.2 J Holder to Moor, Length delivery around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 112/3

41.1 J Holder to Moor, Holder comes from around the wicket, angles it away on a fuller length outside off, driven wide of mid off for a couple of runs. 112/3

40.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length delivery just outside off, Masakadza shuffles a touch and answers it with a straight bat. 110/3

40.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Sharp bouncer on leg stump, Hamilton ducks under it in a jiffy. 110/3

40.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Full length delivery on middle, pushed off the inner half of the bat to deep backward square leg. A run taken. 110/3

40.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Angling into Hamilton who nudges it to wide mid on to rotate strike. 109/3

40.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Easy pickings! Half-volley around off, Masakadza strides ahead and eases it past Gabriel. The swing of the bat was nice and the timing was spot on. The ball whistles away to the fence. 108/3

40.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length delivery on off, Masakadza blocks it off the back foot. That hit the bat hard. 104/3

39.6 J Holder to Moor, In the zone of apprehension, Moor doesn't flirt with it. 104/3

39.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Back of a length outside off, punched firmly off the back foot. Moor calls his partner through for a run and completes it with ease. 104/3

39.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Length delivery around off, Hamilton hangs back and blocks it solidly. 103/3

39.3 J Holder to Moor, Tucks Moor with a shortish delivery around the rib-cage area. He fends it away around the corner for a run. 103/3

39.2 J Holder to Moor, Another one in the channel outside off, Peter plants his front foot across and lets it go. 102/3

39.1 J Holder to Moor, Fullish delivery outside off, Moor points has bat skywards to allow it through. 102/3

A bit of an issue with the ball again. The leather needs trimming. Meanwhile, the umpires call for drinks. Zimbabwe have recovered really well after the initial jolt. Masakadza and Moor are going along nicely and have also punished the loose deliveries. The Windies need to give their best to dislodge this partnership. Meanwhile, the umpires are sipping a cup of coffee in this chilly weather.

38.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Short of a length delivery, Masakadza rises with the bounce and taps it besides the pitch on the off side. 102/3

38.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Nicely done! Fullish delivery just outside off, Masakadza drives it with a high elbow past Gabriel down the ground. Holder gives it a chase from mid off but only comes second best. 102/3

A man at sweeper cover in place now.

38.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Good early call! Taps the fullish delivery to covers and calls his partner through for a run. Masakadza is running to the danger end but beats the throw with ease. 98/3

38.3 S Gabriel to Moor, A bit wider outside off, Moor isn't bothered to play at that one. 97/3

38.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Overpitched outside off, Peter leans into it and strokes it to Brathwaite at extra cover. 97/3

38.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Full length delivery on off, eased past the bowler. Gabriel is limping in his followthrough. He has had his issues with his hamstring and needs to be careful. He is fine to continue at the moment. 97/3

It is extremely cold. Tough day for the crowd as well. People are wrapped in their blankets and have scarves around their neck. Meanwhile, Shannon Gabriel returns for a bowl.

37.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Back of a length outside off, blocked solidly off the back foot. 97/3

37.5 J Holder to Masakadza, On a length around off, angling into Masakadza. He hangs back to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad and the ball deflects towards the slip region. 97/3

37.4 J Holder to Moor, Good running! Moor strides forward confidently and strokes it to mid off for a swift single. 97/3

37.3 J Holder to Moor, Leans ahead to the fullish delivery and caresses it to the fielder in the cover region. 96/3

37.2 J Holder to Moor, Length delivery well outside off, holding its line. Peter doesn't flirt with that one. 96/3

37.1 J Holder to Moor, On a fuller length outside off, curving in. Moor plants his front foot across and makes a watchful leave. 96/3

36.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Quicker outside off, left alone watchfully. 96/3

36.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, FOUR! A bish from Bishoo! Short ball around off, Masakadza waits in the crease and just picks it up over mid on to find the fence. The spinner is looking a bit off colour in this cold weather. 96/3

36.4 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Shortish this time, punched off the back foot through extra cover. The fielder in the deep hares to his left and cuts it off. A brace taken. 92/3

36.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Pushed to mid off from the front foot. 90/3

36.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Similar delivery, mistimed drive back to the bowler. 90/3

36.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Tossed up outside off, Hamilton leans into it and strokes it to mid off. 90/3

35.6 J Holder to Moor, Shortish delivery around off, Peter sways away from the line of the delivery, drops his wrists and lets it sail into the gloves of the keeper. 90/3

35.5 J Holder to Moor, Fractionally overpitched outside off, pushed off the front foot to the cover region. 90/3

35.4 J Holder to Moor, Half-volley outside off, Moor opens the face of the bat and drives it through point. Blackwood hares after it from backward point and saves a couple for his side. He is lightning quick across the turf. 90/3

35.3 J Holder to Moor, Full delivery attacking the stumps, played with soft hands to mid-wicket. 88/3

35.2 J Holder to Moor, On a length in the corridor of uncertainty, Peter points his bat skywards to let it be. 88/3

35.1 J Holder to Moor, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Moor backs away and defends it besides the pitch on the leg side. 88/3

A bit of leather is coming out from the ball. The umpire cuts it off and we are ready to go again.

34.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, SIX! Where did that come from? Really well played! Short delivery well outside off, Masakadza hangs back and hammers it over wide long on for a maximum. It is a long boundary there and he clears it with ease. 88/3

34.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Tossed up around off, spinning away. Hamilton leaves it alone. 82/3

34.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Quicker in pace, pushed back to the bowler. 82/3

34.3 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 82/3

34.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Moor stays back and punches it to the same fielder. 81/3

34.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Floated delivery on off, driven with the spin to short extra cover. 81/3

33.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Another one outside off and Hamilton doesn't fiddle with it. 81/3

33.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Stays back to the good length delivery and buries it into the ground. 81/3

33.4 J Holder to Masakadza, In the channel outside off, left alone. 81/3

33.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hamilton drops his wrists and gets a bit of glove on it. The ball bounces and goes towards the keeper. 81/3

33.2 J Holder to Masakadza, FOUR! 8th Test fifty for Hamilton Masakadza! Short delivery in line of the stumps, Masakadza pulls it with authority through backward square leg. Right in the gap between the two fielders in the deep and he picks up another boundary. It has been a measured knock from him. He was out off a no ball but has since then, looked assured and needs to carry on. 81/3

33.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Good length delivery outside off, shaping in substantially. Masakadza trusts his judgement of where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 77/3

Jason Holder is back into the attack.

32.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Another one spinning away from Peter and he doesn't fiddle with it. 77/3

32.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Outside off, Moor leaves it alone. 77/3

32.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Short delivery, cut with the spin to the point region. 77/3

32.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Flat and quick, punched off the back foot to short cover. 77/3

32.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Continues to be short, this time it is punched with the spin to point. 77/3

32.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, A bit short on off, Masakadza makes good use of the crease and cuts it to deep cover-point. A run taken. 77/3

31.6 K Roach to Moor, Full length delivery attacking the base of off stump, Moor puts his head down and pushes it to mid off. 76/3

31.5 K Roach to Moor, Waits for this one and taps it with an open face of the bat to point. 76/3

31.4 K Roach to Moor, Roach goes wider of the crease and bowls a full delivery around off, driven firmly off the front foot to mid off. 76/3

31.3 K Roach to Moor, Fullish delivery angling in from around off, blocked solidly by covering the line of the ball. 76/3

31.2 K Roach to Moor, Overpitched around off, driven crisply to sweeper cover for a brace. 76/3

31.1 K Roach to Moor, Fuller in length around off, Moor chooses to stay back and defend it. Ian Bishop on-air mentions that in Roach's previous over, an edge went past the second slip region. He feels that is the reason the first slip fielder has been moved wider. 74/3

30.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Well outside off, Hamilton shuffles across his stumps and leaves it. 74/3

30.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Lunges forward to this one and defends it. 74/3

30.4 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Another edge! Around off, Masakadza pushes at it with hard hands and gets an outside edge past first slip. Two runs taken. 74/3

30.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Skidding off the surface and in line of the stumps, Hamilton blocks it watchfully. 72/3

30.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Short around off, Masakadza pushes at it but gets it off the outer half through short third man. Chase chases it from backward point and saves a couple for his side. 72/3

30.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Floated delivery, eased with the spin to short extra cover. 70/3

29.6 K Roach to Moor, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, Moor clears his front leg and looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 70/3

29.5 K Roach to Moor, Fullish on middle and leg, Moor looks to clip it away but is struck on the thigh pad. A casual appeal is turned down. It was always heading down leg. 70/3

29.4 K Roach to Moor, Bouncer around off, Moor sways away from the line of the delivery to evade it. It dies on the keeper. Indications that it is an abrasive surface. 70/3

29.3 K Roach to P Moor, Good length delivery shaping into Moor. He keeps it out off the inner half of the bat. 70/3

29.2 K Roach to Moor, On a length outside off, holding its line. Peter doesn't fiddle with it. 70/3

Ian Bishop on-air mentions that short leg can be brought in place. Roach is getting good inward movement and that might induce a false stroke towards that region. It is about applying mental pressure as well.

29.1 K Roach to Moor, Good length delivery outside off, seaming in sharply. Moor covers the line and blocks it down the track. 70/3

28.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Tossed up on off, knocked down to long off for a single. 70/3

28.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Played with the spin to the point region this time. 69/3

28.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Well outside off, Moor lets it go. 69/3

28.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Shortish again, Hamilton cuts it through cover-point for a singe. 69/3

28.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Fraction short this time, punched with the spin to short extra cover. 68/3

28.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Full delivery around off, Masakadza goes for the sweep against the spin but gets it off the inner half to fine leg. Two runs taken. 68/3

27.6 K Roach to Moor, Tailing in nicely on a fullish length, Peter closes his bat face early and hence, gets an inside edge onto his boots as the ball deflects to the short cover region. Another good over. 66/3

27.5 K Roach to Moor, Overpitched outside off, driven sweetly to the man in the cover region. 66/3

27.4 K Roach to Moor, Roach is getting good movement. Swinging in from around off, Moor covers the line and plays it defensively to mid-wicket. 66/3

27.3 K Roach to Moor, Roach again goes wider of the crease and angles in a length delivery. Moor pushes at it tentatively but gets a thick inside edge to mid-wicket. 66/3

27.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Shortish delivery and room on offer, punched on the up to sweeper cover to rotate strike. 66/3

27.1 K Roach to H Masakadza, Full delivery tailing into Masakadza who clips it nicely through mid-wicket. Two runs taken. That brings up the 50-run stand between the two. An important partnership, they have played sensible cricket and need to carry on. 65/3

26.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. Good over from Bishoo. 63/3

26.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Bishoo is making an impact straightaway! Quick and flat on off, Moor prods forward to defend but is beaten by the sharp turn. 63/3

26.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Around off, Moor covers his stumps and lets it go. 63/3

26.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Poor shot! Tossed up around off, Moor kneels and goes for a slog sweep across the line but gets a top edge over second slip. Two runs taken. Moor needs to be careful. 63/3

26.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Outside off, spinning away. Moor leaves it alone. 61/3

26.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Quick through the air on off, kept out watchfully. 61/3

Bishoo to continue his spell. Two slips in place.

25.6 K Roach to Masakadza, Shaping in sharply from a length around off, Masakadza is cramped for room and blocks it towards mid on. 61/3

Ed Rainsford on-air mentions that Masakadza has done well to leave the balls outside the off stump. His teammates were guilty of fiddling with deliveries in that channel and paid the price for it.

25.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 61/3

25.4 K Roach to Moor, Around the hips, tucked to fine leg for an easy single. 61/3

25.3 K Roach to Moor, Roach goes wider of the crease and angles in a full length ball on off, Peter drives it crisply to wide mid off. 60/3

25.2 K Roach to Moor, Length delivery outside off, Moor doesn't fiddle with it. 60/3

25.1 K Roach to P Moor, Well bowled! Cross seam delivery on a back of a length on off, Moor is taken aback by the sharp bounce and gets a thick outside edge in the gap between slip and gully. Two runs taken. 60/3

25.1 K Roach to Masakadza, No ball! Starts off with a high full toss, a beamer. Masakadza keeps it out around the corner for a run. Roach immediately apologizes to him, that was not intentional. If he bowls another one, he will be taken out of the attack. 58/3

We are back for the afternoon session. Hamilton Masakadza and Peter Moor to continue batting. Kemar Roach to bowl first up after lunch. A wide slip in place. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The pair of Masakadza and Moor though has stitched a decent partnership to get things going or the matters could have been worse. Remember, Gabriel also got a wicket off a no ball of Masakadza. He needs to address his front foot issue sooner rather than later. Zimbabwe will look to get back into the contest while the tourists will be eager to keep taking wickets. Holder gave only one over to Bishoo and we might see him bowling a lot in the second session. Join us in a while.

Great opening session of the game for the Windies. Grey clouds are still looming overhead and the visitors have made the most of the conditions on offer. Both Gabriel and Roach were on the money and took three quick wickets to put the hosts on the back foot. There was no real application from the Zimbabwean batsmen and that led to their downfall.

24.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Tossed up outside off, left alone by Moor. Good over by Bishoo, a maiden. That's Lunch, Day 1! 56/3

24.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Nicely bowled! Bowls it outside off, with a bit of drift, Moor looks to defend but is beaten all ends up. The batsman did lose his balance in the process but thankfully for him, he never left the crease and hence could not be out stumped. 56/3

24.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Floated outside off, driven towards covers by Moor. 56/3

24.3 D Bishoo to Moor, This one is wide enough for the batsman to leave it. 56/3

24.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Flights it outside off, Moor pushes it towards covers. 56/3

24.1 D Bishoo to P Moor, Loops it outside off, driven towards covers by the batsman. 56/3

As expected, Devendra Bishoo comes on for a bowl. Last over of the session too...

23.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length from Holder, Hamilton pulls it through square leg for a couple of runs. 56/3

23.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Full and outside off, driven towards covers by Masakadza. 54/3

23.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 54/3

23.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Full and straight on the stumps, driven towards mid on by the batsman. 54/3

23.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Angles a good length ball around off, defended watchfully. Holder screams in disgust as he is not happy with himself. 54/3

23.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, Masakadza pulls it to the right of Blackwood at short mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 54/3

22.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Full and outside off, Moor defends it towards point from his crease. 52/3

22.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Gabriel bowls this full and this time he gets Moor to poke at it. The ball swings away and beats the bat. Moor was playing for the one that comes into the batsman. 52/3

22.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Same line, same length, same shot by the batsman. 52/3

22.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Full and outside off, left alone by the batsman. 52/3

22.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Gabriel bowls it outside off on a fuller length, Moor is not bothered. 52/3

Bishoo is warming up.... Might have him bowling in the first session soon. Could be as early as the next over.

22.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Shorter in length outside off, Moor backs away and pats it towards point. 52/3

21.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, punched into the off side by the batsman. 52/3

21.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Full length outside off, left alone by Moor. 52/3

Fazeer Mohammed on-air mentions that Zimbabwe need to play more Test cricket. This is their third Test match this year while the other teams have played much more. Bangladesh had got their opportunities and they have improved as a side. The ICC should take steps to give the African nation more opportunities to prove their worth.

21.4 J Holder to Moor, Hurls a length ball just outside off, Moor comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge through the leg side for a single. 52/3

21.3 J Holder to Moor, Angles a length ball outside off, swings in, left alone. 51/3

21.2 J Holder to Moor, Similar length just around off, Moor defends it from his crease. 51/3

21.1 J Holder to Moor, Good length outside off, Moor is not interested. 51/3

20.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Angles a full length ball around off, Hamilton comes forward and blocks it. 51/3

20.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 51/3

A sweeper goes back.

20.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Good shot! Full and outside off, Masakadza strides forward and drives it through the covers. This time the timing is good and he gets a boundary, which is a rare thing on this slow outfield. 50 up for the home side. 51/3

20.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Angles a length ball just around off, Masakadza defends it from his crease. 47/3

20.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, defended towards covers. 47/3

20.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 47/3

Shannon Gabriel returns for a burst.

19.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length outside off, Moor thinks of playing at it and nearly does so before withdrawing his bat at the last moment. 47/3

19.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 47/3

19.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, Masakadza drops his wrists and lets it go. 46/3

19.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, punched towards point by the batsman. 46/3

19.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, left alone. 46/3

Jason Holder is missing a trick probably. He is still sticking with Jermaine Blackwood even though he is not posing any real threat to the batsmen. Agreed that the conditions are overcast but the go-to-man, Devendra Bishoo needs to be introduced into the attack. Zimbabwe are three down for not many and the pressure needs to be applied at this point of the game.

19.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Good length outside off, no shot offered by Masakadza. 46/3

18.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Full and wide outside off, left alone. 46/3

18.5 J Blackwood to Moor, Angles a length outside off, PJ Moor comes forward and defends it. 46/3

18.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Beaten! Shapes it into the batsman from outside off, the ball pitches and goes away to beat the bat of Moor poking at it. Good ball, that. 46/3

18.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Hurls it outside off on a length outside off, Moor mistimes his push into the off side. 46/3

18.2 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Angles it on a length around middle, Masakadza shapes to turn it through the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards mid off for a single. 46/3

18.1 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, punched on the up towards covers. 45/3

17.6 J Holder to Moor, Back of a length outside off, Moor stands tall and defends it back down the wicket. 45/3

17.5 J Holder to Moor, Thumped! Good length outside off, punched through the point region. Blackwood gives it a chase and saves two runs for his side. 45/3

17.4 J Holder to Moor, Ouch! Banged in short around middle, Moor arches back and lets it go. The ball brushes the right shoulder of the batsman and goes towards the slip cordon. No appeal since there was no bat there. 43/3

17.3 J Holder to Moor, Angles a length ball around off, Moor gets in line and defends it. 43/3

17.2 J Holder to Moor, Holder goes full but too straight. Moor pushes it down the ground. The mid on fielder hares after it and cuts it off. Two runs taken thanks to the slow outfield. 43/3

17.1 J Holder to P Moor, FOUR! Smacked! Short and wide from Holder, Moor does not miss out and crashes it past point for a boundary. That is where he likes it and the Windies are not bowling to their plans at the moment. 41/3

16.6 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Fuller in length, played back to the bowler. 37/3

16.5 J Blackwood to Masakadza, This one is wide outside off, left alone. 37/3

16.4 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Angles it on the pads, turned through the square leg region for a couple of runs. 37/3

16.3 Blackwood to Masakadza, NOT OUT! Weird! Fuller in length from Blackwood outside off, Masakadza drives it back down the wicket. Jermaine gets a hand to it and deflects it at the stumps at the bowler's end. The umpire is jumping to save himself but the ball still hits him on the neck. Fry the umpire refers it upstairs as he clearly had no time to see what transpired there. Replays show that Moor never left the crease and hence it is not out. Close call for the umpire there. 35/3

Wow! What happened there? Masakadza drives one back to Blackwood who manages to get a hand to it in his followthrough as the ball disturbs the stumps at the other end. The bowler is ringing his right hand as he appeals and umpire Simon Fry refers it upstairs...

16.2 J Blackwood to Masakadza, A tad short around off, punched towards covers. 35/3

16.1 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Bowls it outside off on a fuller length, left alone by the batsman. 35/3

15.6 J Holder to Moor, Good timing! Overpitched outside off, Moor just pushes at it and gets it through the cover region. Two runs taken. 35/3

15.5 J Holder to Moor, In the zone outside off, left alone. 33/3

15.4 J Holder to Moor, Outside off, Moor is no mood to flirt with it. Alan Wilkins on-air informs that it is a really cold morning in Bulawayo. The players in the dressing room have their hands in the pockets. 33/3

15.3 J Holder to Moor, In the corridor of uncertainty, Peter points his bat skywards to allow it through.. 33/3

15.2 J Holder to Moor, Holder loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Peter goes for the clip but misses. 33/3

15.1 J Holder to Moor, Length delivery around off, shaping in. Moor has his off stump covered and makes an easy leave. 33/3

14.6 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery, Masakadza makes use of the depth of the crease to block it solidly. 33/3

14.5 J Blackwood to Masakadza, In the channel outside off, Hamilton lets it go. 33/3

14.4 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Full delivery outside off, Hamilton drives it with hard hands but once again fails to find the gap through the cover region. 33/3

14.3 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Back of a length ball, helped to mid-wicket. 33/3

14.2 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Gets nicely forward to this one and strokes it to covers. 33/3

14.1 J Blackwood to H Masakadza, Overpitched well outside off, Masakadza drives it nicely to mid off. 33/3

13.6 J Holder to Moor, In the corridor of uncertainty, Moor lets it go. 33/3

13.5 J Holder to Moor, Holder pitches it up this time, Moor puts his head down and defends it calmly. 33/3

13.4 J Holder to Moor, Slanting down the leg side, Moor goes for the flick but misses 33/3

13.3 J Holder to Moor, Fullish ball outside off, Peter doesn't fiddle with it. 33/3

13.2 J Holder to Moor, Fullish delivery, defended solidly off the front foot to covers. 33/3

13.1 J Holder to Moor, On a length outside off, left alone. 33/3

Holder comes in for a bowl.

12.6 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Short of a length, pushed to mid off. 33/3

12.5 J Blackwood to Masakadza, FOUR! Well played! Shortish and room on offer, Masakadza slaps it through point. The fielder from sweeper cover races to his left and slides but fails to stop it from crossing the ropes. 33/3

12.4 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Fullish on off, eased to mid on. 29/3

12.3 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Another nervy moment! Full outside off, Masakadza pushes at it but gets a bottom edge. The ball runs past the off stump and rolls towards Dowrich. 29/3

12.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Back of a length outside off, punched through covers for a run. 29/3

12.1 J Blackwood to Moor, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 28/3

Jermaine Blackwood comes into the attack. Might be only one over for the part-timer.

11.6 K Roach to H Masakadza, In the air... but safe! Full length delivery on off, Hamilton pokes at it but gets an outside edge that falls well short of Dowrich. Playing with soft hands was the key there. 28/3

11.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Fullish delivery, pushed back to the bowler. 28/3

11.4 K Roach to Masakadza, FOUR! Crisp! Back of a length delivery and width on offer, Masakadza frees his arms and slaps it through cover-point and the ball races to the fence. 28/3

11.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Full delivery on off, Masakadza drives it straight to Roach who parries it with a half-stop to mid on. 24/3

11.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Stays back to the length delivery and blocks it. 24/3

11.1 K Roach to Moor, Fullish delivery outside off, Moor pushes at it but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket. A run taken. 24/3

10.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, driven sweetly to mid on. 23/3

Drinks.

10.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, WICKET OFF A NO BALL! Oh no! The perennial problem of Gabriel returns to haunt him again. He bowls the effort ball on a shorter length around off, Masakadza goes for a pull but seems to have edged it onto his right arm. The ball lobs in front of the slip cordon. Kyle Hope from gully runs across to his left and dives to take it really well. The players appeal vociferously but the umpire shakes his head. The visitors challenge the decision immediately. The opener starts to walk back but is asked to stop by the umpire. Time for the replays and Gabriel has overstepped. That's the end of the story. The Snicko spotted the edge. Hamilton gets another chance. Wonder how Gabriel is feeling right now! Replays show that he was flabbergasted. No review lost since it was a no ball. 23/3

Windies go for the review straightaway. They feel that there is certainly an edge as opposed to the umpire, Simon Fry. Let's find out..

10.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Off-cutter on a fuller length just outside off, Masakadza spots it and drives it crisply to mid off. 22/3

10.4 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Full length ball around off, Hamilton comes forward and eases it to covers. 22/3

10.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery outside off, Masakadza strides forward and lets it go. 22/3

10.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Short of a length outside off, Hamilton punches it through cover-point for a couple. 22/3

10.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Gabriel is making the ball talk! Shaping in substantially from around off, Moor pushes at it tentatively and gets it off the inner half to fine leg. A run taken. 20/3

9.6 K Roach to Masakadza, Stays back to the good length delivery and blocks it. Another productive over for the visitors. 19/3

9.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Fractionally overpitched on off, Masakadza leans into it and strokes it past the bowler past mid off. The fielder from the same region chases it and keeps it down to a couple. 19/3

9.4 K Roach to Masakadza, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 17/3

9.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery on off, tucked through square leg for a couple. 17/3

Graeme Cremer had talked about playing out the first hour carefully but the Zimbabwean batting has let the team down once again. Only three wickets yes but all three of them have been due to the poor application from the batsmen. The Windies bowlers have been disciplined but the hosts' batsmen have not showed enough of the same. All of them have been stuck in the crease, not getting either fully forward or staying back which has led to their downfall. With no Sean Williams, the task is only going to get tougher.

9.2 K Roach to Moor, Angling in from outside off, clipped of the inner half to fine leg for a single. 15/3

Peter Moor is the new man in. He has got an opportunity in this game and will look to make it count.

9.1 K Roach to Taylor, OUT! The Windies are on fire! This time it is Roach who sends another batsman packing. He steams in and lands it on a fullish length in the zone on apprehension, gets some inward movement off the deck. Taylor is in two minds whether to play at it or leave it alone. He ends up feeling for it and the ball takes the inside edge of the bat to deflect back onto the stumps. Zimbabwe are struggling. The decision to bat first after winning the toss is proving to be wrong. 14/3

8.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller in length on off, Masakadza instead of coming forward stays back. He somehow manages to block it. 14/2

8.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good bowling! There is a lot of movement on offer and Gabriel is making good use of it. Angling in sharply from around off, Hamilton is a bit tentative but somehow keeps it out. 14/2

8.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller length ball around off, Masakadza strides forward and defends it solidly. 14/2

8.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Well outside off this time, Masakadza leaves it alone. 14/2

8.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length delivery outside off, Hamilton lets it go. 14/2

8.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery around off, Masakadza punches it off the back foot through cover-point. Two runs taken. It took Gabriel 16 deliveries to make Hamilton play at one. 14/2

7.6 K Roach to Taylor, A loud appeal for an LBW denied! Fullish delivery around off, Taylor looks to keep it out but misses to get hit on the pads. Roach appeals confidently but the umpire stays put. Height must have been a factor. Hawk Eye shows that it would have clipped the top of leg stump. Fair call! 12/2

7.5 K Roach to Taylor, Hangs back to the good length delivery and remains composed in defense. 12/2

7.4 K Roach to Taylor, Back of a length delivery around off, Taylor camps back and blocks it stoutly. 12/2

7.3 K Roach to Taylor, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 12/2

7.2 K Roach to Taylor, Full length delivery on off, Brendan puts his head down and defends it with a high elbow. 12/2

7.1 K Roach to Taylor, Length delivery outside off, angling in a touch. Taylor plants his front foot across and lets it go. 12/2

6.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Hamilton leaves it alone. 12/2

6.5 S Gabriel to B Taylor, Fullish delivery, shaping in from outside off. Taylor drives it off the inner half to mid on and gets off the mark. A run taken. 12/2

6.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/2

6.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fullish delivery around off, Brendan strides forward and defends it. 11/2

Brendan Taylor strides out to bat.

6.2 Gabriel to C Ervine, OUT! Bowled 'em! What a sight for a fast bowler. Roach troubled the southpaw in the previous over from round the wicket angle and Gabriel follows in his footsteps. He goes wider of the crease and angles in a fuller length ball from outside off. Generates prodigious movement after pitching. Ervine is half-forward, leaves a big gap between his bat and pad and the ball zips through the gap to shatter the middle stump. It goes for a walk and the visitors are delighted! Craig departs for a duck. Zimbabwe in some trouble. 11/2

6.1 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Masakadza drives it nicely through covers. Blackwood hares after it from the point region. The outfield is not that quick and that allows the fielder to keep it in play. Saves a run for his side. 11/1

5.6 K Roach to Ervine, On a length on middle and leg, Craig hangs back and pushes it defensively to short mid-wicket. End of a testing over from Roach, a maiden. 8/1

5.5 K Roach to Ervine, Fuller length ball around off, Ervine comes forward and defends it stoutly. 8/1

5.4 K Roach to Ervine, Length delivery outside off, coming in with the angle, this time Ervine is much more assured in his leave. 8/1

5.3 K Roach to Ervine, Ervine is looking nervy! Full length delivery attacking the stumps, Craig keeps it out off the inner half of the bat. 8/1

5.2 K Roach to Ervine, Ooh... that was close! Shaping in from outside off, Ervine plants his front foot across and lets it go. That was very close to the off stump. 8/1

5.1 K Roach to Ervine, That's a peach! Fullish delivery around off, coming in with the angle. Ervine has no choice but to play at it and the ball straightens to beat him all ends up. 8/1

4.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery well outside off, Hamilton lets it go. 8/1

4.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Half-volley outside off, Masakadza leans ahead and strokes it elegantly through covers to find the fence. He finally gets off the mark as well. 8/1

4.4 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Shaping in prodigiously from a length, Masakadza looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 4/1

4.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery outside off, left alone. 4/1

4.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 4/1

4.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, In the channel outside off, zips off the surface. Masakadza doesn't bother to play at it. 4/1

Craig Ervine comes out to bat. He is a good batsman and will be eager to play an innings of substance.

3.6 K Roach to Mire, OUT! Roach draws first blood! Hurls this one on a fuller length in the channel outside off, gets some away swing as well. Mire pokes at it with minimal foot movement and plays away from the body. An outside edge is induced. Dowrich dives full length to his right and takes a good catch. Good bowling from Roach, he set him up well. Bowled good length deliveries earlier and pushed one fuller this time which brought the downfall of the opener. Not good from the opener too, he was starting to get a bit desperate after a string of dots in the over. Anyway, ideal start for the Windies. 4/1

3.5 K Roach to Mire, On a drive-able length around off, Mire obliges but hits it back to Roach who makes a good stop in his followthrough. 4/0

3.4 K Roach to S Mire, Good fielding! Such kind of effort lifts a side up. Short and room on offer, Mire hammers it towards point where the fielder dives full length to his right and saves a certain boundary. His teammates appreciate his effort. 4/0

3.3 K Roach to Mire, First sign of intent from Mire. Back of a length outside off, Mire slaps it from the back foot but straight to the man in the point region. 4/0

3.2 K Roach to Mire, In the zone of apprehension, Solomon lets it go. 4/0

3.1 K Roach to Mire, On a length, skidding through the surface. Mire hangs back and punches it to the cover region. 4/0

2.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back-to-back maidens for Gabriel. Hurls this one outside off, Masakadza sees it through safely. 4/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Hamilton makes another leave. 4/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Substantial movement! Fullish delivery outside off, swinging in. Masakadza plants his front foot across and the ball goes past the off stump. Brave leave in the end. 4/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, This one nips in from outside off, Masakadza is sure of his off stump and makes a good leave. 4/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good carry! On a length outside off, zips through the surface. Hamilton points his bat skywards and lets it go. 4/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, not much swing on offer. Masakadza adopts a circumspect approach and doesn't flirt with it. Gabriel needs to make the batsman play and make use of the overcast conditions. 4/0

1.6 K Roach to Mire, Well outside off this time, Solomon leaves it again. 4/0

1.5 K Roach to Mire, In the off stump channel, holding its line. Mire lets it go through. 4/0

Mid on comes straighter.

1.4 K Roach to Mire, Length delivery outside off, swinging in. Solomon points his bat skywards to allow it through. 4/0

1.3 K Roach to S Mire, FOUR! First runs of the day! Full length delivery on off, Solomon remains well balanced and drives it with the full face of the bat down the ground. Beats mid on and the ball whistles away to the fence. 4/0

1.2 K Roach to Mire, Good length ball outside off, shapes in after hitting the deck. Mire hangs back and defends it to covers. 0/0

1.1 K Roach to Mire, Way off the target to begin with. Full delivery wide outside off, swinging further away. Mire has nothing to do with it. 0/0

Kemar Roach to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery outside off, not much movement on that occasion. Masakadza makes the sixth leave in a row. Disciplined start from Gabriel, a maiden! 0/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Hamilton thinks of playing a shot but doesn't fiddle with it eventually. 0/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Shaping in substantially from the corridor of uncertainty, Hamilton makes the fourth leave in a row. 0/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Length delivery well outside off this time, Masakadza doesn't flirt with it. 0/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good stuff from Gabriel! He swings this one in from a length outside off, Hamilton has his off stump covered and lets it go safely. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Starts off with a fuller length ball in the zone of apprehension, generates some away swing as well. Masakadza plants his front foot across and makes a watchful leave. 0/0

