Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights - As It Happened

The spinners did the bulk of the bowling for the home side and ran through the overs. Mpofu also bowled his heart out but didn't get any reward. Earlier in the day, the hosts batted really well to get past the 300-run mark courtesy Masakadza and Raza. The former scored a brilliant ton while the latter missed it by a small margin. However, the visitors have responded well. The hosts need to pick up wickets at consistent intervals to pull back the initiative. Join us for an eventful third day's play tomorrow which will start half an hour earlier at 0930 local time (0730 GMT). Till then, adios and take care!

An absorbing day of Test cricket comes to a close. The Windies openers did a really good job of grinding it out in the middle. They were going strong but the Zimbabwe skipper came back for a bowl and removed Brathwaite with a beauty just prior to the end of Day 2. Powell has been rather lucky. He was dropped twice by Cremer and is making reasonable use of the lives.

48.6 G Cremer to Bishoo, SAFE! Devendra Bishoo survives! But this is another superb delivery from the skipper. He drifts it across the nightwatchman, Bishoo once again falls in the trap as he looks to drive. Misses and Chakabva behind the stumps takes the bails off. They refer it upstairs and replays show that Bishoo had his foot grounded. STUMPS DECLARED ON DAY 2! 78/1

Drama on the last ball of the day! A stumping appeal against Bishoo is taken upstairs but the batsman seems to be confident. Let's wait and find out...

48.5 G Cremer to Bishoo, Excellent googly and it's acknowledged by Bishoo! A bit short, turning the other way, Bishoo goes chasing after it and is almost done in by it. 78/1

48.4 G Cremer to Bishoo, A bit full around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 78/1

48.3 G Cremer to Bishoo, Leans a bit across to this ball outside off and defends. 78/1

48.2 G Cremer to Bishoo, Tossed up ball around middle and leg, Bishoo blocks it down. 78/1

48.1 G Cremer to Powell, Drifts it away outside off, Powell drives it down to long off to bring Bishoo back on strike. 78/1

Possibly the last over of the day...

47.6 S Raza to Bishoo, Gets a stride forward and drives it straight to silly point who wears it on his chest. 77/1

47.5 S Raza to Bishoo, Fuller and looped outside off, buried into the ground. 77/1

47.4 S Raza to Bishoo, Stays behind the line and blocks it out watchfully. 77/1

47.3 S Raza to Bishoo, A bit short and outside off, seeing the width Bishoo goes back and slaps it. Finds the man at cover-point. 77/1

47.2 S Raza to Bishoo, Slower through the air around off, Bishoo blocks it solidly off the front foot. 77/1

47.1 S Raza to Powell, Flatter and bowled outside off, crunched off the back foot through covers for a single. 77/1

We are done with the overs scheduled for the day. But we still have over 5 minutes remaining, which means we can get in a couple of overs more. There is a change, Sikandar Raza is back on.

46.6 G Cremer to Bishoo, Flatter delivery, defended solidly off the back foot. End of a productive over. 76/1

The nightwatchman, Devendra Bishoo is the new man in. Can he do the job for what he has been sent for?

46.5 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, OUT! The skipper brings himself back into the attack and strikes straightaway before the end of day's play. Brilliant bowling from him and he gets the reward. Drops this one shorter on off, quicker in pace too and it spins away appreciably. Brathwaite hangs back to keep it out but gets an outside edge. The ball flies towards Masakadza at first slip who bends to take a good catch. The umpires tell Kraigg to wait as they check for the front foot no ball. The replays roll in. It is tight but the bowler gets the benefit of the doubt. The 76-run marathon opening stand comes to an end as it came off 281 balls. 76/1

Now, then... The umpires check for the front foot no ball. It looks very close.

46.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Full delivery, kept out watchfully. 76/0

46.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Tossed up on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 76/0

46.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fullish in line of the stumps, a bit of drift in the air. Brathwaite comes forward and smothers the spin nicely. 76/0

46.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on middle, Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. 76/0

Graeme Cremer has brought himself back into the attack.

45.6 T Chisoro to Powell, Quicker delivery on leg stump, Powell looks to keep it out but is hit on the pads. 76/0

45.5 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Clipped with the spin to mid-wicket for a run. 76/0

45.4 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Not Out! Clearly a bump ball. Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Brathwaite jams it out and it goes towards the short leg fielder who catches it and appeals. The rest of the Zimbabwe players join in. The umpires get together and decide to refer it upstairs. However, the soft signal is not out! Time for the replays. At the first look only, it is confirmed that it is a bump ball. 75/0

What happened there? The home side is claiming a catch at short leg. However, the on-field umpires' soft signal is not out. Let's wait and find out whether it carried on the full...

45.3 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Short delivery which allows enough time to Brathwaite to rock back and cut it to backward point. 75/0

45.2 T Chisoro to Powell, Good running! Powell taps the fullish delivery to covers and calls his partner through for a swift single. 75/0

45.1 T Chisoro to Powell, FOUR! A boundary after ages. Finally runs scored off Chisoro's bowling after 4 consecutive maidens. Spinning down the leg side, Powell whips it past the short leg fielder. There is no protection in the deep and the ball races to the fence. 74/0

44.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery, tailing into Brathwaite. The bat again turns in his hands as he clips it off the inner half to short mid-wicket. Testing over from Mpofu. 70/0

44.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Wider outside off this time, Kraigg doesn't poke at it. 70/0

44.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, some extra bounce on that. Brathwaite adjusts well and blocks it solidly. 70/0

44.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Full delivery on middle and leg, defended to the leg side. 70/0

44.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Well bowled! A bit of nibble in the air and it is enough to trouble the batsman. Full length ball, swinging in sharply. Brathwaite tries to clip it away with the angle but the bat turns in his hands. He ends up getting it off the inner half and on the bounce to the man at square leg. Three fielders have been strategically placed, two short mid-wickets are there in place as well to wait for the false shot. 70/0

44.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Back of a length on middle, Powell shuffles across and turns it through mid-wicket for an easy single. 70/0

43.6 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, defended besides the pitch on the leg side. Fourth consecutive maiden for Chisoro. 69/0

43.5 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 69/0

43.4 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, A bit shorter this time which allows Brathwaite time to hang back and block it. 69/0

43.3 T Chisoro to K Brathwaite, Steep turn and bounce! Tossed up on middle, shoots off the surface. Brathwaite comes forward to block it but the ball hits the high part of the willow and lobs towards the point region. 69/0

43.2 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Drifting towards the pads, clipped with the angle to short fine leg. 69/0

43.1 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air around off, turning away. Kraigg waits for it and lets it go. 69/0

42.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Another bouncer but down the leg side, Powell makes an easy leave. 69/0

42.5 C Mpofu to Powell, As expected, with a man in the deep on the leg side, Mpofu brings out the short delivery. It is well-directed as well and Powell ducks under the bumper. 69/0

A man at deep square leg now.

42.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Slightly overpitched outside off, Brathwaite creams it through covers. Three fielders rush after it and it is Raza who is the quickest. He slides near the ropes to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 69/0

42.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Angling into Brathwaite who turns it to mid-wicket. 66/0

42.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, left alone. 66/0

42.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Was that a chance? The replays confirm it was a chance. Half-volley outside off, Powell leans into it and drills it past the diving Taylor at short extra cover. He got a hand to it and hence, the ball slows down on the outfield. Mire gives it a chase and saves a run for his side. Very tough to take those, it was hit very hard. 66/0

41.6 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Quick and flat on middle, jammed out to the short mid-wicket fielder. Another maiden for Chisoro. 63/0

41.5 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Sharp turn and bounce again as Brathwaite makes a good leave. 63/0

41.4 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Fuller in length, tapped to mid on. 63/0

41.3 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Spinning away from Brathwaite and he lets it go this time. 63/0

41.2 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, This is really good bowling from Chisoro. Tossed up on off, Kraigg comes forward to block it but is beaten black and blue by the sharp turn. It stays low as well but Chakabva does really well to gather it. 63/0

41.1 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Slow through the air on middle, Brathwaite prods forward and smothers the turn smartly. 63/0

40.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Good length delivery angling into Powell who answers it with a straight bat. 63/0

40.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Pacy delivery well outside off, Kieran plants his front foot across and doesn't fiddle with it. 63/0

40.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Slower one on a full length on off, Powell spots it and drills it to the fielder at mid on. 63/0

40.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Length delivery on off, defended neatly to mid off. 63/0

40.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Kieran shuffles a bit to the fullish delivery and blocks it solidly to mid off. 63/0

40.1 C Mpofu to Powell, In the corridor of uncertainty, angling in but not that much. Powell lets it go. 63/0

39.6 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery, Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. A testing over from Chisoro. 63/0

39.5 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Ripper! Quicker through the air on off, Brathwaite has no option but to play at it and gets foxed all ends up by the sharp turn and bounce. 63/0

39.4 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Very full on off, jammed out to mid on. 63/0

39.3 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Rocks back to the flatter delivery and punches it to cover-point. 63/0

39.2 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Shortish this time, cut with the spin to backward point. 63/0

39.1 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, That's a peach! Slow through the air on middle and gets it to spin away sharply. Brathwaite prods forward to defend but gets beaten all ends up. The keeper collects it and whips off the bails in a flash but the batsman is in. Just when he slowed down his speed, he has got one to whizz past the outside edge of the batsman. 63/0

38.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Good bowling! On a driving length outside off, it seams away after pitching. Kieran doesn't fiddle with it. A maiden for Mpofu. 63/0

38.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Fuller in length outside off, coming in substantially. Powell covers his off stump and makes a good leave. 63/0

38.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, Powell points his bat skywards to allow it through. 63/0

38.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Length delivery this time, shaping in sharply. Powell makes use of the depth of the crease to tuck it to short mid-wicket. 63/0

38.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Very full delivery, coming in with the angle. Kieran jams it out down the track. 63/0

38.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Full length delivery around off, Powell strides forward and strokes it to mid off. 63/0

37.6 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Short delivery, Brathwaite hangs back and cuts it with the spin to the point region. 63/0

37.5 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Stays back to the flatter delivery and answers it with a straight bat. 63/0

Chisoro is bowling quick through the air and he needs to slow it up. The track is conducive for spin and he needs to realize that quickly to be more effective.

37.4 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, worked to the man at 45. 63/0

37.3 T Chisoro to Powell, Around the pads, turned around the corner for a single. 63/0

37.2 T Chisoro to Powell, Full delivery on off, Powell winds up for a big shot but the length is not there to execute it. Ends up jamming it back to the bowler. 62/0

37.1 T Chisoro to Powell, Pushed quicker through the air on middle, pushed defensively to the man at short leg. 62/0

36.6 C Mpofu to K Brathwaite, Attacking the stumps with another in dipper, Kraigg is up to it as he eases it to mid on. 62/0

36.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Substantial movement! Fullish again, swinging in a long way. Brathwaite covers the line and tucks it to short mid-wicket. 62/0

36.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fullish and tailing in from around off, Kaigg closes his bat face and eases it to the man in front of square leg. 62/0

36.3 C Mpofu to K Brathwaite, Full length delivery in line of the stumps, played with soft hands to mid on. 62/0

36.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Similar delivery, this time Powell gets some bat on it and gets it towards square leg. For some strange reason, the umpire signals it as a leg bye. 62/0

36.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Runs in from around the wicket and bowls a length ball on leg stump, Powell looks to work it away but is hit around the hips. 61/0

Drinks are on the field! Phew! We needed a break! The Zimbabwe spinners are bowling in tandem, no respite at all. Just 11 overs are left in the day with an hour to go. But Kudos to the Windies' openers as they have dealt with anything and everything thrown at them. They have kept the hosts at bay and it would be interesting to see if they can go into day 3 unscathed. Powell especially, was dropped twice and he would be looking to make it count. Meanwhile, Chris Mpofu returns for a bowl. A lot of time is left and hence, the pacer has been brought back for a bowl.

35.6 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Bowls it short and outside off, Brathwaite says I have got nothing to offer to this one as he leaves it alone. 61/0

35.5 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, A bit short and flatter in nature, dabbed off the back foot towards backward point. 61/0

35.4 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Loopy ball outside off, driven towards the fielder at mid off. 61/0

35.3 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Around middle and off, pushed towards the cover region. 61/0

35.2 T Chisoro to Powell, More flight from Tendai, whipped through mid-wicket for a single. 61/0

35.1 T Chisoro to Powell, FOUR! Down the track and gets the result! Kieran Powell breaks the shackles! Chisoro tosses it up outside off, Powell dances down the track and thrashes it wide of mid off for a boundary. It was a bit uppish but in the gap too. 60/0

34.6 S Raza to Powell, Touch short outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover for a brisk single. 56/0

34.5 S Raza to Powell, Slower again around middle, Kieran comes forward to defend but the ball turns away and it goes off the outer half of the bat towards point. 55/0

34.4 S Raza to Powell, Short and turning away from a length, punched nicely off the back foot but fails to pierce the gap through cover. 55/0

34.3 S Raza to Powell, Slower ball, landed full around off, kept out gently. 55/0

34.2 S Raza to Powell, Too full around off, blocked off the front foot and into the ground. 55/0

34.1 S Raza to Powell, Tossed up delivery outside off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 55/0

Cremer and Raza are having a conversation. They are trying to get the fielders in their exact positions.

33.6 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Another superb delivery! Tendai Chisoro loops it up outside off, Kraigg once again lunges forward to defend. Is done in by the flight as the ball turns away a touch to beat the outside edge. In the process he nearly loses his balance but recovers in time before the keeper takes the bails off. Well bowled, Tendai! 55/0

33.5 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Slower through the air outside off, pushed with an angled bat towards backward point. 55/0

33.4 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Gets behind the line this time and pokes it towards cover. 55/0

33.3 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, That's more like it! Chisoro needs to pitch more of those there! A loopy delivery outside off, lures Brathwaite to defend it and the batsman obliges. The ball turns away with a little bit of bounce to beat the outside edge of his bat. 55/0

33.2 T Chisoro to Powell, Flighted ball around middle and off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 55/0

33.1 T Chisoro to Powell, Tossed up delivery on off, Powell dances down the track and blocks it back down the pitch. 54/0

32.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, wristed towards mid-wicket. 54/0

32.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, A bit fuller outside off, driven back to the bowler. 54/0

32.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Comes a touch forward and plays it with the spin towards square leg. 54/0

32.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Fired full on the pads, defended in front of the short leg fielder. 54/0

32.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air around middle, worked on the bounce towards the man at short leg. 54/0

32.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Raza lands it around middle, turning in, Kraigg works it with the spin towards square leg. 54/0

31.6 T Chisoro to Powell, Stays back footed and tucks it behind square on the leg side. 54/0

31.5 T Chisoro to Powell, Nice flight, landed full on off, pushed back to the bowler off the front foot. 54/0

31.4 T Chisoro to Powell, A bit quicker through the air around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 54/0

31.3 T Chisoro to Powell, Tosses it up around off, bunted back to the bowler. 54/0

31.2 T Chisoro to Powell, Loopy full toss outside off, should have been put away but Powell finds the fielder at short cover. 54/0

31.1 T Chisoro to Powell, Flighted delivery miles outside off, Powell gets his front foot across and pads it away towards the first slip fielder. 54/0

30.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Tossed up on middle, dealt with expertly. 54/0

30.5 S Raza to K Powell, Leans into this one and eases it to long on for a single. 54/0

30.4 S Raza to Powell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 53/0

30.3 S Raza to Powell, Tossed up on off, stays low. Powell camps back to block it. 53/0

30.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Nervy moment for Brathwaite! Pushed quicker through the air on off, Brathwaite hangs back to block it but gets it off the outer half towards point for a single. He departed in the first Test to the same bowler as he was adjudged LBW. This time a little bit of bat saves him. 53/0

30.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Fullish on off, pushed off the front foot to mid on. 52/0

29.6 T Chisoro to Powell, Goes back and defends it towards the mid-wicket fielder. 52/0

29.5 T Chisoro to Powell, Flighted ball outside off, pushed into the cover region. 52/0

29.4 T Chisoro to Powell, On middle and leg, nudged towards the leg side. 52/0

29.3 T Chisoro to Brathwaite, Darted on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 52/0

29.2 T Chisoro to Powell, In the air... just falls short of Mire at long on! Chisoro gives it a nice flight, Powell clears his front leg and thumps it down the ground towards long on. It went flat and Mire stationed there moves quickly across to his left, dives forward to take it but the ball falls short. Tendai lauds the fielding effort from the Zimbabwe opener. A single picked up. 51/0

29.1 T Chisoro to Powell, Starts off from over the wicket and keeps it full around middle, defended nicely off the back foot. 50/0

Tendai Chisoro is brought into the attack now. Let's see what the debutant can extract from the surface. To start with, he was a medium pace bowler but now he is a left-arm orthodox.

28.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Flatter one around middle, tucked off the back foot towards forward short leg. 50/0

28.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Floats it up on the stumps, Kraigg dead bats it. 50/0

28.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Goes deep in the crease and tucks it towards square leg. 50/0

28.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Leans forward and drives it towards short cover. 50/0

The commentator on-air informs that 28 overs have been bowled in 1 and a half hours. Brilliant over rate from Zimbabwe. Seems like they are going to easily make up for the overs lost yesterday.

28.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Floats it up around middle, defended by lunging forward. 50/0

28.1 S Raza to Powell, Darts it around the leg stump, Powell wrists it through mid-wicket for a single. The 50-run stand for the opening wicket comes up for the Windies. These two have done a really good job. Can they build on this now? 50/0

27.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, It's the googly from the skipper again, Brathwaite fails to pick it up. Manages to tuck it past short leg somehow. 49/0

27.5 G Cremer to Powell, Dances down the track and drives it through covers for a single. 49/0

27.4 G Cremer to Powell, Short and turning in, tucked with the spin towards backward square leg. 48/0

27.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Loopy full toss, dipping in, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. 48/0

27.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Too full in length, Brathwaite looks to drive it through the line but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 47/0

27.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Drops it short on middle, pulled off the back foot through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 47/0

26.6 S Raza to Powell, Fuller outside off, pushed towards short cover. Raza has ran through his over, he has completed it in just over a minute. 45/0

26.5 S Raza to Powell, Hangs back and keeps it out of the crease. 45/0

26.4 S Raza to Powell, Flattish through the air around middle, defended off the back foot. 45/0

26.3 S Raza to Powell, Around middle and off, blocked off the front foot. 45/0

26.2 S Raza to Powell, Is it another dropped chance? Nope, it's not! Raza lands it around middle and it zips off the surface to beat the outside edge of the bat. It seemed like an edge but the replays confirm there wasn't any. 45/0

26.1 S Raza to Powell, Flatter one outside off, Powell has got nothing to do with that. 45/0

25.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 45/0

25.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fuller on middle, driven off the inner half towards mid on. 45/0

25.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Gets right behind the line and blocks it out watchfully. 45/0

25.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Drags his length back a bit, Brathwaite pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 45/0

25.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flighted delivery around off, defended by coming forward. 43/0

25.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Googly around off, Kraigg reads it well and defends it off the back foot. 43/0

24.6 S Raza to Powell, What a delivery! Ripper is what sounds apt for it! Raza lands it around middle, it's not that short but Powell goes back to defend. This one turns away with a little bit of bounce, beats the outside edge and was millimeters away from kissing the off stump. 43/0

24.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Good shot and good stop too! Raza gives it some nice air, keeps it full outside off. Brathwaite presses forward and laces it through wide mid off. Tendai Chisoro from mid off sprints after it and does extremely well to save a run for his side. 43/0

24.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 40/0

24.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Flatter one on middle, punched off the back foot towards mid-wicket. 40/0

24.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Lets the ball turn in and with the spin works it behind square on the leg side. 40/0

24.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, driven hard but finds the cover fielder. 40/0

23.6 G Cremer to Powell, Short and outside off, Powell rocks back and flays it through covers. Peter Moor gives it a chase and pulls the ball back in play near the rope. Two taken. 40/0

23.5 G Cremer to Powell, A bit short on middle, defended off the back foot. 38/0

23.4 G Cremer to Powell, Reads the wrong 'un from the hand does Powell and quickly goes deep in the crease to negotiate. 38/0

23.3 G Cremer to K Powell, Tossed up around off, Powell lunges forward to defend but the ball turns in, takes the inside edge and rolls past the man at short leg. 38/0

23.2 G Cremer to Powell, Stays on the back foot and meets it with a straight bat. 38/0

23.1 G Cremer to Powell, FOUR! Glorious! That was a flashy drive from Powell! Cremer tosses it up wider outside off, it's a gentle half-volley. Powell gets across and drills it past the diving extra cover fielder to pick up a boundary. 38/0

22.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Leans ahead and buries it into the ground. A maiden for Raza. 34/0

22.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, turning in, Brathwaite goes back and flicks it towards backward square leg. 34/0

22.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 34/0

22.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Goes back and tucks it past short leg. 34/0

22.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, This one spins back in from around off, flicked towards mid-wicket. 34/0

22.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Fired very full, almost a yorker, jammed out back to the bowler. 34/0

21.6 G Cremer to Powell, Bowls a googly around middle, Powell goes back and shows a straight blade. 34/0

21.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, There comes a loose ball! The leg-spinners are ought to deliver one. A loopy full toss, dipping in, flicked off the inner half through mid-wicket by Brathwaite for one. 34/0

21.4 G Cremer to Powell, Kieran comes down the track this time and drives it wide of mid off to get a single. 33/0

21.3 G Cremer to Powell, Fuller around off, bunted towards the fielder at mid off. 32/0

21.2 G Cremer to Powell, Loops it up around middle, nudged straight to short mid-wicket. 32/0

21.1 G Cremer to Powell, A bit flatter through the air outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 32/0

20.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Goes over the wicket, drops it around middle, Kraigg goes back and works it with the spin towards square leg. 32/0

20.5 S Raza to Powell, Loopy delivery around middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 32/0

20.4 S Raza to Powell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 31/0

20.3 S Raza to Powell, Darts it around the pads, worked in front of mid-wicket. 31/0

20.2 S Raza to Powell, Raza smartly slows it through the air, bowls it around middle, it turns away. Powell looks to flick but gets a leading edge which falls short of the bowler. Powell is living dangerously here. 31/0

20.1 S Raza to Powell, Around middle, turning away, stabbed off the back foot. 31/0

19.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Short and turning away from a length, KB hangs back and defends. 31/0

19.5 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Takes a stride forward and pushes it towards mid off. 31/0

19.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Keeps it full on off, watchfully kept out. 31/0

19.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Loops it up around off, defended into the ground. 31/0

19.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, On a shorter length and spinning further away, Brathwaite leans across and makes a leave at the last moment. 31/0

19.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flighted around off, blocked off the front foot gently. 31/0

18.6 S Raza to Powell, Slower one outside off, dabbed away towards point. 31/0

18.5 S Raza to Powell, Drops it short, spinning away, punched towards cover. 31/0

18.4 S Raza to Powell, Flighted ball outside off, Kieran leans forward and lets it be. 31/0

18.3 S Raza to Powell, Kieran shoulders arms to let that one through. 31/0

18.2 S Raza to Powell, Loopy ball around middle and off, defended off the front foot. 31/0

18.1 S Raza to Powell, Raza pushes it quicker through the air, outside off, Powell gets on the front foot and then makes a leave. 31/0

17.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flatter ball on middle, punched back to the bowler. 31/0

17.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air outside off, left alone. 31/0

17.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, FOUR! That's a poor delivery and had HIT ME written all over it. Short ball, Kraigg camps back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 31/0

17.3 Cremer to Powell, Another chance! But this one was relatively tough! Floats it up on the stumps, Powell skips down the track and drills it back down the ground. Cremer moves to his left and then tries to catch it but it bursts through his fingers down to long on for a single. Two chances created in the same over but they haven't been grabbed! 27/0

17.2 G Cremer to Powell, Flighted delivery around middle, clipped towards mid-wicket. 26/0

17.1 Cremer to Powell, Was that a return catch? Oh, yes it was! Graeme Cremer has spilled a dolly of a catch. Butter fingers, I tell you! Floated delivery around middle, Powell comes dancing down the track and chips it back to the bowler who fails to grab that one. Initially it seemed like a bump ball but replays show it wasn't. A chance goes down abegging. 26/0

Graeme Cremer to bowl from the other end.

16.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, In the air... but safe! Turning into Brathwaite who clips it uppishly past the short leg fielder. The ball is certainly spinning a lot. 26/0

16.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Gets right forward to this one and blocks it right under his nose. 26/0

16.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Spinning in sharply into Brathwaite who looks to keep it out but is struck on the pads. The ball lobs to the short leg fielder. 26/0

16.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, On the pads again, nudged to the man at short fine leg. 26/0

16.2 S Raza to Powell, Drifting towards the pads, played with soft hands to mid-wicket for a single. 26/0

16.1 S Raza to Powell, Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Powell lets it go. 25/0

We are back for the third session. Brathwaite and Powell to continue their innings. Will their approach be the same? Digging out everything and keeping the hosts at bay? Let's wait and find out... Sikandar Raza to continue his spell. A slip and short leg in place. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

A session that belongs to West Indies! Not that they have run away with the game but they have done really well so far. Firstly, they wiped the hosts' tail quickly and then their openers, Brathwaite and Powell, have safely negotiated the tricky period before the break. The Zimbabwe bowlers bowled superbly, especially Mpofu, who ran in with all his might but didn't get any success. Skipper Cremer and Raza too got the ball to turn and grip which must have put some questions in the mind of the batsmen. Expect more of that once the play resumes. Will we see the visitors dominate proceedings or will the hosts deny them by picking wickets? Join us back in a short while...

15.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, Brathwaite is opened up in his stance a bit but does well to keep it out. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 2! 25/0

15.5 G Cremer to Powell, Spinning down the leg side, worked to fine leg for a single. 25/0

15.4 G Cremer to Powell, Sits deep in the crease and blocks it watchfully. 24/0

15.3 G Cremer to Powell, Slips in the googly this time, Powell reads it well and defends it solidly. 24/0

15.2 G Cremer to Powell, Flatter one, blocked off the back foot. 24/0

15.1 G Cremer to Powell, Full delivery, driven crisply to mid off. 24/0

14.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 24/0

14.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Streaky! Full outside off, Brathwaite pushes at it with hard hands but gets it off the outer half to short third man. 24/0

14.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Eased to covers off the front foot this time. 24/0

14.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Spinning in from outside off, Brathwaite smothers it nicely. 24/0

14.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Spinning towards the pads, helped to the leg side. 24/0

14.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Flat and quick, kept out watchfully. 24/0

Ian Bishop is not happy with the field placement by Cremer. Like Holder, he too has spread the field. Why would you want to allow those easy singles down the ground? Imply more pressure, frustrate the batsmen and make them desperate to go for a false stroke...

13.6 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Quicker one outside off, Kraigg pushes it to long off for a run. Easy singles on offer, not good cricket from Zimbabwe. 24/0

13.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery, Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. 23/0

13.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Full delivery on middle, played with soft hands down back to the bowler. 23/0

13.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 23/0

13.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air, tapped with the spin to point. 23/0

13.1 G Cremer to Powell, Powell uses his feet to this one and wrists it to the short mid-wicket fielder. 23/0

Brathwaite seems to be struggling a bit. He calls the physio out who is helping him in some stretching...

12.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Floated outside off, driven against the spin to covers. Good start from Raza. 22/0

12.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, defended solidly off the back foot. 22/0

12.4 S Raza to K Brathwaite, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on. 22/0

12.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Plays this one with the spin to mid-wicket. 22/0

12.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery, kept out watchfully. 22/0

12.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Action straightaway! A loud shout for an LBW turned down. A good first delivery. Outside off, turning in sharply. Brathwaite looks to defend it but misses to get rapped on the pads. Raza is confident but the umpire stays put. Cremer looks towards his keeper and he says that the impact is outside the line. Replays also confirm the same. Kraigg got out to Raza in the first Test and the bowler is already posing some problems for the right-hander. 22/0

Sikandar Raza comes into the attack. Can he pick up a wicket before tea?

11.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Lack of game awareness from the hosts. Tossed up on off, Kraigg drives it firmly towards mid off. The fielder is late to react and allows the single. 22/0

11.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, A fraction short this time, Brathwaite rocks back and cuts it through covers. Raza hares after it and does well to keep it down to a couple. 21/0

11.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Leans forward to this one and blocks it. 19/0

11.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Quick and flat around off, spinning away. The right-hander shuffles a bit and defends it nicely. 19/0

11.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Full on off, Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. 19/0

11.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air around off, Kraigg stays back and defends it towards point. 19/0

10.6 C Mpofu to K Powell, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Powell leans into it and drives it crisply to extra cover. Finally a run in this over. 19/0

10.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Fullish in length outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 19/0

10.4 C Mpofu to Powell, On a length on off, stays a bit low. Powell hangs back and adjusts well to block it. 19/0

10.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, Kieran plants his front foot across to let it go. 19/0

10.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu comes back to around the wicket angle to the southpaw and bowls it on a length outside off. Tapped nicely to the point region. 19/0

10.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, A lot of swing there. Fullish delivery outside off, jagging back sharply. Brathwaite clips it off the inner half to deep backward square leg. A run taken. 19/0

9.6 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Fraction short, pulled to wide long on for a run. 18/0

9.5 G Cremer to K Powell, Already something happening from the skipper. Tossed up on a shortish length outside off, gets it to spin in appreciably. Powell hangs back and looks to defend it but gets an outside edge past first slip. Three runs taken. Kieran should have played that off the front foot. 17/0

9.4 G Cremer to Powell, Slow through the air this time, defended solidly off the front foot. 14/0

9.3 G Cremer to Powell, Stays back to the flatter delivery and blocks it. 14/0

9.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, In line of the stumps, turned through mid-wicket for a run. 14/0

9.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Tossed up on off, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend it. 13/0

Time for Graeme Cremer to roll his arm over. We saw Bishoo extracting good purchase from the surface and the skipper will look to give his best.

8.6 C Mpofu to Powell, In the zone outside off, left alone. Fourth maiden in a row. Looks like the Windies are playing out for tea. 13/0

8.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Well bowled! Coming in with the angle from around off and straightens after pitching. Powell does well to not follow it. 13/0

8.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Length delivery outside off, holding its line. Powell doesn't flirt with it. 13/0

8.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 13/0

8.2 C Mpofu to Powell, In the channel outside off, Kieran doesn't fiddle with it. 13/0

8.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu steams in and bowls a back of a length delivery on off, Powell hangs back and taps it to the point fielder. 13/0

7.6 S Mire to Brathwaite, Shuffles across to the length delivery and buries it into the track. 13/0

7.5 S Mire to Brathwaite, Same length but wider outside off, the right-hander is not bothered to play at that one. 13/0

7.4 S Mire to Brathwaite, On a driving length outside off, the temptation is there to go for the drive but Kraigg remains circumspect in approach. 13/0

7.3 S Mire to Brathwaite, Another full delivery in line of the stumps, Kraigg comes forward to defend it but gets it off the outer half to covers. 13/0

7.2 S Mire to Brathwaite, Full delivery on middle, Kraigg leans ahead and plays it with soft hands to mid on. 13/0

7.1 S Mire to Brathwaite, Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Brathwaite moves across his stumps and defends it solidly. 13/0

6.6 C Mpofu to Powell, Fullish delivery but wide outside off, Powell lets it go. Back-to-back maidens. 13/0

6.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Good carry and bounce! Length delivery outside off, lifts appreciably after pitching as Kieran points his bat skywards. 13/0

6.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Full delivery outside off, Powell doesn't flirt with it. 13/0

6.3 C Mpofu to Powell, On a driving length well outside off, Powell resists the urge to drive it and lets it go through safely. 13/0

6.2 C Mpofu to Powell, On a length on off, tucked off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket. 13/0

6.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Back of a length delivery, angling in from outside off. Powell shuffles a touch and stonewalls it. 13/0

5.6 S Mire to Brathwaite, Full in length on off, driven crisply to the man at mid on. End of a maiden. 13/0

5.5 S Mire to K Brathwaite, Full length delivery on middle, a bit of away swing there. Brathwaite closes his bat face early on the clip and hence, gets a soft leading edge towards the second slip fielder. 13/0

5.4 S Mire to Brathwaite, Mire opts to go full again and attacks the base of the off stump. Brathwaite comes forward and defends it with a high elbow. 13/0

5.3 S Mire to Brathwaite, Rises with the bounce to the short of the length delivery and taps it to the off side. 13/0

5.2 S Mire to Brathwaite, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, Kraigg shuffles a bit and punches it firmly to the cover region. 13/0

5.1 S Mire to Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Kraigg puts his head down and defends it calmly. 13/0

4.6 C Mpofu to Powell, FOUR! Streaky runs! This is good bowling from Mpofu. He bowls a full length ball outside off, Powell pushes at it with minimal foot movement and gets an outside edge through the gap between the slip cordon and gully. Picks up his first boundary. 13/0

4.5 C Mpofu to Powell, Short of a length outside off, Powell plays it with an angled bat face towards point. 9/0

4.4 C Mpofu to Powell, A bit fuller outside off, Powell makes the third leave in a row. 9/0

4.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, zips off the surface. Kieran keeps his bat inside the line and lets it go. 9/0

4.2 C Mpofu to Powell, Hurls one in the channel outside off at 139 clicks, much more than his usual pace. Powell makes a watchful leave. Mpofu is really running in and giving it his all. The crowd is also cheering for him. 9/0

4.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Back of a length delivery outside off, tapped with an open bat face to point. 9/0

3.6 S Mire to Brathwaite, Fuller in length outside off, Kraigg pushes it off the front foot to covers. 9/0

3.5 S Mire to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off, Brathwaite waits for it and blocks it. 9/0

Fazeer Mohammed on-air mentions a good point. He mentions that it is important to have quality bowlers bowling upfront with the new ball. It gives the side a cushion and they can attack more.

3.4 S Mire to Powell, Straying on the pads, turned around the corner for a single. 9/0

3.3 S Mire to Powell, Full length delivery, Kieran lunges forward in defense. 8/0

3.2 S Mire to Powell, Very full delivery on off, Powell jams it out back to the bowler. Mire is not looking his hundred percent and might be bowling with an injury. 8/0

3.1 S Mire to Powell, Full delivery wide outside off, Powell is not bothered to play at it. 8/0

The hammer comes out. The groundsman is settling the area near the bowler's landing.

2.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Short of a length outside off, holding its line. Kraigg doesn't bother to play at it. 8/0

2.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Good length delivery just outside off, Brathwaite remains composed in defense. 8/0

2.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Full length delivery around off, pushed off the bottom half of the bat to mid off. 8/0

2.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 8/0

2.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Good length delivery around off, Kraigg hangs back and defends it stoutly. 8/0

2.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short and room on offer, Brathwaite slaps it past the point region for a boundary. 8/0

1.6 S Mire to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery on leg stump, nudged round the corner for a single. 4/0

1.5 S Mire to Brathwaite, Fuller length ball outside off, keeps low. Kraigg lets it go. That died on the keeper. Signs of things to come? 3/0

1.4 S Mire to Brathwaite, Fractionally overpitched on off, eased off the front foot to mid off. 3/0

1.3 S Mire to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery around off, Brathwaite shuffles a touch and works it to square leg. 3/0

1.2 S Mire to Brathwaite, Brathwaite shuffles a bit and taps this one with a closed bat face to the leg side. 3/0

1.1 S Mire to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery in line of the stumps, Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket. 3/0

Solomon Mire to share the new ball from the other end. He has been handed the responsibility as Kyle Jarvis is not playing in this game.

0.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, On a length, extra bounce on that. Brathwaite keeps it out off the inner half of the bat to fine leg. A run taken. 3/0

0.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery, swinging in sharply. Brathwaite brings his bat down at an angle and clips it to mid-wicket. 2/0

0.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Full length delivery on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 2/0

0.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Kraigg tries to help it away but misses. Chakabva dives to his left but fails to stop it cleanly. Two byes taken. 2/0

0.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Good length ball angling in from outside off, Brathwaite hangs back and answers it with a straight bat. 0/0

0.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Starts off with a full length ball outside off, Brathwaite plants his front foot across and lets it go. 0/0

