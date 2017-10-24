Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4, Bulawayo

(Getty Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

West Indies were not bad but provided too many bad balls. They though will know that on such tracks, one wicket can lead to two and hence they won't be too disheartened. With a lot at stake, expect both sides to keep fighting. Let's see who takes the honors in the second session. Join us in a while for it.

Fantastic session of Test cricket for Zimbabwe. They first bowled out the tourists without conceding virtually anything and then their openers have done remarkably well to go into the first break unscathed. Both Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire have played every ball on its merit and it has helped them build this stand. Yes, they still need 358 runs to win and it is still a long way away, but cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties and the hosts are on the right path for now.

21.6 K Brathwaite to Mire, Tossed up around off, Mire comes down and flicks it. The fielder at leg slip dives full stretch to his left to prevent any run. That's LUNCH, DAY 4! 76/0

21.5 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, This ball is played towards long off for one run. 76/0

21.4 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Hamilton has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/0

21.3 K Brathwaite to Masakadza, Masakadza gets nicely forward and defends it with a straight bat. 75/0

21.2 K Brathwaite to Mire, Mire dishes out the sweep shot and collects a run after the ball rolls through mid-wicket. 75/0

21.1 K Brathwaite to Mire, Begins with a delivery on the pads, Mire fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads. 74/0

Kraigg Brathwaite comes into the attack now.

20.6 R Chase to S Mire, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 74/0

20.5 R Chase to Mire, This delivery is turned to mid-wicket. 73/0

20.4 R Chase to Mire, Floated around off, Mire lunges forward and blocks. 73/0

20.3 R Chase to Masakadza, This ball is flicked through square leg for a single. 73/0

20.2 R Chase to Masakadza, Turn for Roston! Bowls it around off and middle, the ball spins down the leg side. Masakadza looks to flick but misses. The keeper misses and the ball rolls to short fine leg. 72/0

20.1 R Chase to S Mire, Chase is welcomed into the attack with a lovely shot. He loops it outside off, Mire drives it through covers. Roach chases it down and saves a run for his side. 72/0

Roston Chase is into the attack.

19.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Landed outside off, Masakadza looks to cut but misses. 69/0

19.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 69/0

19.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, In line of the stumps, Hamilton pushes it back towards the bowler. 69/0

19.3 D Bishoo to Mire, Mire sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 69/0

Ian Bishop on-air opines that he is not really in favour of the Kookaburra ball and prefers the Duke ball. He reasons that the latter has more chance of reversing when it gets old, which is more helpful to the bowlers.

19.2 D Bishoo to Mire, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 68/0

19.1 D Bishoo to Mire, Flatter outside off, Mire allows it to spin away and lets it go. 68/0

18.6 J Holder to Masakadza, This ball is outside off, Masakadza lets it go to the keeper. 68/0

18.5 J Holder to H Masakadza, Shorter length again, Hamilton pulls it towards mid-wicket. 68/0

18.4 J Holder to Mire, Short around off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one run. 68/0

18.3 J Holder to Mire, Bowled fuller on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 67/0

18.2 J Holder to Mire, Length delivery, Mire defends it from the crease. 67/0

18.1 J Holder to Mire, Length delivery outside off, Mire looks to play it towards third man but misses. He's done this twice now. Really needs to calm down and see off the non-run phase of play. 67/0

17.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, The batsman tried to sweep that one but missed it and was hit on the pads. 67/0

17.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Another delivery outside off, left alone by the batter. 67/0

17.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Served outside off, left alone by Hamilton. 67/0

17.3 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Masakadza goes back and cuts it away towards point. 67/0

17.2 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, Bowled around off, driven towards covers. 67/0

17.1 Bishoo to Masakadza, Huge appeal! Bishoo floats it in line of the stumps, Masakadza lunges forward to defend but gets a slight inside edge onto his pads. The players appeal but don't get the nod. Replays confirm the presence of the inside edge. 67/0

16.6 J Holder to Masakadza, This ball is flicked away through square leg for a run. 67/0

16.5 J Holder to Mire, Mire drives it towards mid on and hares over to the other end. 66/0

16.4 J Holder to Mire, Solomon gets forward to block this off the front foot. 65/0

16.3 J Holder to Mire, Bowled straight on the stumps, Mire drives it towards mid on. 65/0

Holder would be a bit concerned. The Zimbabwe openers are attacking his main spin weapon Bishoo and countering his turn with sweeps. What does he do next then? Give Chase a go with the ball? Brathwaite may be? Or pacers from both ends?

16.2 J Holder to Mire, Mire looks to defend this but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 65/0

16.1 J Holder to Mire, Hurled on a length outside off, Mire has a feel for it but misses. 65/0

15.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza is looking good here! Floated around off, he gets his stride and gets low to sweep it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 65/0

15.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Floated around off, Hamilton lunges forward but misses the ball as it spins away. 61/0

15.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/0

15.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Masakadza gets nicely forward to defend that. 61/0

15.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Bowled outside off, Hamilton doesn't bother playing that. 61/0

15.1 D Bishoo to Masakadza, FOUR! Bashed! Bishoo serves it a tad short, Masakadza dismisses it from his presence. He goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 61/0

14.6 J Holder to Mire, This delivery is flicked towards mid-wicket. 57/0

14.5 J Holder to Mire, Fuller around off, Solomon looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 57/0

14.4 J Holder to Mire, On a length outside off, Mire fishes at that but misses. Needs to careful here. Masakadza has a word with his partner immediately to calm him down. 57/0

14.3 J Holder to Mire, Landed around off and middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 57/0

14.2 Holder to Mire, Very full delivery outside off, Mire fails to dig it out. There is an appeal made by Windies but nothing from the umpire. Holder wants to review it and looks around for an iota of support. Does not get it and hence does not go for the review. Replays show that the sound was of the bat hitting the ground and there was no contact with the ball. 57/0

14.1 J Holder to Mire, Holder continues to bowl short, Mire continues to pull. Mistimes it straight to mid-wicket. 57/0

13.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Looped outside off, arms are shouldered by Hamilton. 57/0

13.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Landed around off, punched towards covers. 57/0

13.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, This ball is hit back straight to where it came from. 57/0

13.3 D Bishoo to H Masakadza, FOUR! The Zimbabweans are on a boundary-hitting spree at the moment. Bishoo serves it a tad short around middle, Masakadza allows the ball to spin as he goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket. Powell chases it valiantly but dives with the ball into the ropes. 57/0

13.2 D Bishoo to Mire, Flatter on off, Mire goes back and punches it towards covers for a run. 53/0

13.1 D Bishoo to Mire, FOUR! Now his partner's confidence is rubbing off on Mire! Bishoo floats it around off, Solomon nails the sweep. Plays it in front of square on the on side for a boundary. 50 runs up in style for the hosts! 52/0

12.6 J Holder to Masakadza, FOUR! Too much of something is always harmful. Holder is learning it the hard way. Bowled around off, Masakadza pulls it powerfully through square leg for a boundary. 48/0

12.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller around off and middle, Masakadza mistimes his straight drive. 44/0

12.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Holder bowls another short delivery around off, Hamilton pulls it through square leg for a brace. 44/0

12.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Good running. Delivered on a back of a length around off, Masakadza stays tall and pulls it through backward square leg. Before the fine leg fielder gets there, a couple of runs result. 42/0

12.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter outside off, Masakadza looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge towards the off side. 40/0

12.1 J Holder to Mire, Short ball around off, Mire mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a run. He got it off the splice of the bat. 40/0

11.6 D Bishoo to Masakadza, This is bowled outside off, left alone by Hamilton. 39/0

11.5 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Looped up around off and middle, Masakadza displays the forward defense to the T. 39/0

11.4 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Now Hamilton is overdoing the sweep stroke. He looks to play that shot yet again but gets a bottom edge that goes on the bounce to the keeper. 39/0

11.3 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Looped outside off, Hamilton looks to lunge forward and block but the ball spins away. 39/0

11.2 D Bishoo to Masakadza, Masakadza tries to play the sweep now to a loopy ball outside off. Misses the ball completely. 39/0

11.1 D Bishoo to Mire, Floated on the stumps, Mire gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a run. 39/0

10.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Masakadza punches it towards covers. He shouts a big NO to his partner. 38/0

10.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Angled in to the batsman, he flicks it to mid-wicket. 38/0

10.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Bowled full outside off, Masakadza strides forward and keeps it out watchfully. 38/0

10.3 J Holder to H Masakadza, Full outside off, driven towards covers. 38/0

10.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Similar delivery and action sequence of the previous delivery. 38/0

10.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Hurled around off, Hamilton strides forward to defend watchfully. 38/0

9.6 D Bishoo to Mire, Punched off the back foot towards covers. 38/0

9.5 D Bishoo to Mire, Served in line of the stumps, Solomon lunges forward to block it. 38/0

9.4 D Bishoo to Mire, Floated outside off, Mire leaves it alone. 38/0

9.3 D Bishoo to Mire, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball. 38/0

9.2 D Bishoo to Mire, Hilarious! Bishoo loops it up around off, Mire gets down to paddle it. Blackwood runs to his left from first slip in anticipation of a catch. The batsman misses the ball completely and so does the keeper. The ball goes through where slip was originally standing. Two byes taken in the meanwhile. 38/0

9.1 D Bishoo to Mire, Turn straightaway! Bishoo lands it around off, Mire strides forward to defend but the ball just spins past the edge of his bat. 36/0

Devendra Bishoo comes in to have a bowl. Would be interesting to see what he can extract from this surface. He has a slip in place. Also, it would be good to see how Mire approaches him.

Drinks have been taken! Zimbabwe have begun well in pursuit of a tall run chase. Not that Windies would mind it immediately as they have a lot of runs in the bank. But they would be wary of the fact that it could get difficult to displace batters once they are set.

8.6 J Holder to Masakadza, This ball is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 36/0

8.5 J Holder to Masakadza, What's that? Overconfidence due to the boundary off the previous ball? Length delivery outside off, Masakadza has a wild slash at it without any foot movement. The ball passes close to the edge of the bat. 36/0

8.4 J Holder to Masakadza, FOUR! Almost a catch! Holder lands it fuller around off, Masakadza drives it on the up straight back. The ball passes from the left of the bowler and races away to the boundary. 36/0

8.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Fuller delivery around off, driven towards mid off. 32/0

8.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Well bowled. Bowled on a length around off, the ball nips away after pitching. Masakadza plays for the initial angle but misses the ball after it moves away. 32/0

8.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Begins with a length delivery around off and middle, Masakadza strides forward and blocks it right below his eyes. 32/0

Jason Holder brings himself into the attack. We have seen that he picks up crucial wickets against the run of play and it would be interesting to see how he goes about with his thing. A deep silly mid on to start with for him. Also a mid-wicket is in place.

7.6 S Gabriel to Mire, On a length around off, Mire stands tall and chops it next to the stumps. 32/0

7.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Bowled around off and middle, pushed towards mid on. 32/0

Should Jason Holder think of a third man? There have already been three boundaries in that particular area. They have a lot of runs on the board, so it should be interesting to see from when Holder starts to think about saving runs.

7.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Gabriel bowls it outside off at 142 kmph, Mire shoulders arms to that. That was rather quick by Shannon yet it did not carry to the keeper. Shows the unevenness of the wicket. 32/0

7.3 S Gabriel to Mire, This ball is bowled around off and middle, Mire gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it down the ground. 32/0

7.2 S Gabriel to Mire, FOUR! Mire, in the first innings was all about the ravish strokes, here he is about the deft touches and pristine timing. Hurled fuller outside off, he watches it well and guides it through the gully region and earns himself a boundary. 32/0

7.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Straight as an arrow! Fuller around off, Mire looks to push it from the crease and does so aerially straight back. The ball knocks back the stumps at the bowler's end. 28/0

6.6 K Roach to Mire, Kemar is straying on the pads a bit too often. Does so again, Solomon clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. He wants a second but his partner shows no interest. 28/0

6.5 K Roach to Mire, FOUR! A well-timed shot but fraught with danger. Roach hurls it full around middle, in spite of a mid-wicket being there, Mire flicks it off his pads. The ball goes aerially past the fielder there and races away to the fence. 27/0

6.4 K Roach to Mire, This ball is blocked by presenting it with a straight bat. 23/0

6.3 K Roach to Mire, FOUR! Cleverly played! On a length outside off, this bounced a tad more. Mire watches that carefully and cuts it through the gap between the gully and the second slip for a boundary. 23/0

6.2 K Roach to Mire, There is the pitch showing its tricks. Roach bowls this with a straight seam on a length outside off. The ball refuses to get up and passes under Mire's bat and goes on the bounce to the keeper. 19/0

6.1 K Roach to S Mire, Roach delivers it full outside off from wide of the crease, Mire meets the ball with a full face of the bat and strokes it through covers. Gets two runs as a result. 19/0

5.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Landed around off, the Zimbabwe opener gets behind it and pushes it with a straight bat towards covers. 17/0

5.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Speared outside off, Hamilton is least bothered about playing that and shoulders arms in response. 17/0

5.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowled outside off, Hamilton just lets it be and lets the keeper do the rest. 17/0

5.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller outside off, Masakadza gets it off the inner half towards the right of mid on. There could have been a quick run but the batters were a touch late to realise that. 17/0

5.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Hurled full outside off, Hamilton covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 17/0

5.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Very full delivery outside off, Hamilton stays in the crease and digs it out towards the bowler. 17/0

4.6 K Roach to Mire, Another slower delivery outside off, Mire points his bat skywards and lets it go. The ball rolls away towards the keeper. 17/0

4.5 K Roach to Mire, On a length outside off, Mire pushes it towards point. 17/0

4.4 K Roach to Mire, Landed around off, the batsman defends it by getting behind the line of the ball. 17/0

4.3 K Roach to Mire, Roach attempts to bowl a slower delivery but dishes out a low full toss. Solomon stays in the crease and keeps it out towards cover-point. 17/0

4.2 K Roach to Mire, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 17/0

4.1 K Roach to Mire, Hurled in line of the stumps, Mire gets behind the line and pushes it towards mid on. 17/0

3.6 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, FOUR! Streaky! On a length around off, Masakadza strides forward to defend but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes through the gap between the slip and the gully fielder and it goes away to the fence. 17/0

One slip goes out now.

3.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A slower leg cutter outside off, Masakadza doesn't bother playing that and lets it be. 13/0

3.4 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Bowled outside off, Hamilton strides forward and drives it through covers for a brace. 13/0

3.3 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Fuller around off, Masakadza is stuck in the crease and he gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to defend. 11/0

3.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Authoritative and confident stroke! Gabriel bangs this short around off that climbs up chest high. Masakadza doesn't mind if there is a fielder in the deep or not. He pulls it in front of square on the leg side and beats the fielder in the deep comfortably as he collects his first boundary. 11/0

3.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Bowled around off, Hamilton stays in the crease and defends it with a straight bat. 7/0

Mid-wicket now drops back for Masakadza. There are a couple of slips and a deep gully in place as well. This surely will keep the batsman guessing as to whether it will be a fuller delivery or a shorter one.

Jason Holder is seen taking a couple of tablets. The heat might already be getting to him it seems.

2.6 K Roach to Mire, Mire shows the full face of the bat and defends it off the front foot. 7/0

2.5 K Roach to S Mire, Full outside off, driven nicely towards covers. 7/0

2.4 K Roach to Masakadza, This delivery is nudged in front of square on the leg side for a run. 7/0

2.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Beautiful bowling. Roach runs in and hurls it on a length outside off. Masakadza strides forward to defend but misses. The ball passes the edge of the bat and goes to the keeper. There is a stifled appeal to no avail. There was a sound and it was of the bat hitting the pad. The bowler had delivered it with a straight seam, as seen from the replays, and that meant that the ball held its line and went through. 6/0

2.2 K Roach to Masakadza, This delivery is driven to the fielder at covers. 6/0

2.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Lovely looking shot. Fuller around off and middle, Masakadza drives it back down the ground. Mid on comes there to cut it off. 6/0

1.6 S Gabriel to S Mire, FOUR! Change of plan for Gabriel. He goes to his strength and bowls it short around off. Mire is quick to respond and pulls it away aerially in front of square. The ball goes away to the fence. 6/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Mire, Gabriel is searching for the swing as well and bowls it fuller around off, Solomon knocks it towards covers from the crease. 2/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Mire, Hurled outside off, Mire doesn't bother playing that. 2/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Mire, On the shorter side, Mire stands tall and taps it towards cover-point. 2/0

It would be interesting to see Solomon Mire's approach here. In the first innings, he looked aggressive from the onset. Will he do so again? Or would the mountain of runs in front of him make him alter his game?

1.2 S Gabriel to Mire, Length ball around off, pushed towards mid off from the crease. 2/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Mire, Gabriel runs in and hurls it fuller around off, Mire pushes it off the front foot towards mid on. 2/0

Shannon Gabriel will steam in with the new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Masakadza, On a length around off, Masakadza defensively pushes it towards covers. 2/0

0.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Speared on the stumps, the opener stands tall and pushes it back towards the bowler. 2/0

0.4 K Roach to Masakadza, Bowled around middle, Masakadza drives it down towards mid on. 2/0

0.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Kemar Roach is getting some inswing there. He spears this full again, Hamilton flicks it towards mid-wicket. 2/0

0.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Roach hurls this full around middle and leg, the batsman flicks it away through square leg for a brace. 2/0

0.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Roach steams in and spears it full on the pads, Masakadza looks to flick but misses. Gets hit low on the pads. 0/0

First Published: October 24, 2017, 1:49 PM IST