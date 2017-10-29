Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1, Bulawayo

File image of West Indies team. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

We are back for the afternoon session. Hamilton Masakadza and Peter Moor to continue batting.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The pair of Masakadza and Moor though has stitched a decent partnership to get things going or the matters could have been worse. Remember, Gabriel also got a wicket off a no ball of Masakadza. He needs to address his front foot issue sooner rather than later. Zimbabwe will look to get back into the contest while the tourists will be eager to keep taking wickets. Holder gave only one over to Bishoo and we might see him bowling a lot in the second session. Join us in a while.

Great opening session of the game for the Windies. Grey clouds are still looming overhead and the visitors have made the most of the conditions on offer. Both Gabriel and Roach were on the money and took three quick wickets to put the hosts on the back foot. There was no real application from the Zimbabwean batsmen and that led to their downfall.

24.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Tossed up outside off, left alone by Moor. Good over by Bishoo, a maiden. That's Lunch, Day 1! 56/3

24.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Nicely bowled! Bowls it outside off, with a bit of drift, Moor looks to defend but is beaten all ends up. The batsman did lose his balance in the process but thankfully for him, he never left the crease and hence could not be out stumped. 56/3

24.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Floated outside off, driven towards covers by Moor. 56/3

24.3 D Bishoo to Moor, This one is wide enough for the batsman to leave it. 56/3

24.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Flights it outside off, Moor pushes it towards covers. 56/3

24.1 D Bishoo to P Moor, Loops it outside off, driven towards covers by the batsman. 56/3

As expected, Devendra Bishoo comes on for a bowl. Last over of the session too...

23.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length from Holder, Hamilton pulls it through square leg for a couple of runs. 56/3

23.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Full and outside off, driven towards covers by Masakadza. 54/3

23.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 54/3

23.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Full and straight on the stumps, driven towards mid on by the batsman. 54/3

23.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Angles a good length ball around off, defended watchfully. Holder screams in disgust as he is not happy with himself. 54/3

23.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, Masakadza pulls it to the right of Blackwood at short mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 54/3

22.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Full and outside off, Moor defends it towards point from his crease. 52/3

22.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Gabriel bowls this full and this time he gets Moor to poke at it. The ball swings away and beats the bat. Moor was playing for the one that comes into the batsman. 52/3

22.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Same line, same length, same shot by the batsman. 52/3

22.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Full and outside off, left alone by the batsman. 52/3

22.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Gabriel bowls it outside off on a fuller length, Moor is not bothered. 52/3

Bishoo is warming up.... Might have him bowling in the first session soon. Could be as early as the next over.

22.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Shorter in length outside off, Moor backs away and pats it towards point. 52/3

21.6 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, punched into the off side by the batsman. 52/3

21.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Full length outside off, left alone by Moor. 52/3

Fazeer Mohammed on-air mentions that Zimbabwe need to play more Test cricket. This is their third Test match this year while the other teams have played much more. Bangladesh had got their opportunities and they have improved as a side. The ICC should take steps to give the African nation more opportunities to prove their worth.

21.4 J Holder to Moor, Hurls a length ball just outside off, Moor comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge through the leg side for a single. 52/3

21.3 J Holder to Moor, Angles a length ball outside off, swings in, left alone. 51/3

21.2 J Holder to Moor, Similar length just around off, Moor defends it from his crease. 51/3

21.1 J Holder to Moor, Good length outside off, Moor is not interested. 51/3

20.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Angles a full length ball around off, Hamilton comes forward and blocks it. 51/3

20.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 51/3

A sweeper goes back.

20.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Good shot! Full and outside off, Masakadza strides forward and drives it through the covers. This time the timing is good and he gets a boundary, which is a rare thing on this slow outfield. 50 up for the home side. 51/3

20.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Angles a length ball just around off, Masakadza defends it from his crease. 47/3

20.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, defended towards covers. 47/3

20.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 47/3

Shannon Gabriel returns for a burst.

19.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length outside off, Moor thinks of playing at it and nearly does so before withdrawing his bat at the last moment. 47/3

19.5 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 47/3

19.4 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, Masakadza drops his wrists and lets it go. 46/3

19.3 J Holder to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, punched towards point by the batsman. 46/3

19.2 J Holder to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, left alone. 46/3

Jason Holder is missing a trick probably. He is still sticking with Jermaine Blackwood even though he is not posing any real threat to the batsmen. Agreed that the conditions are overcast but the go-to-man, Devendra Bishoo needs to be introduced into the attack. Zimbabwe are three down for not many and the pressure needs to be applied at this point of the game.

19.1 J Holder to Masakadza, Good length outside off, no shot offered by Masakadza. 46/3

18.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Full and wide outside off, left alone. 46/3

18.5 J Blackwood to Moor, Angles a length outside off, PJ Moor comes forward and defends it. 46/3

18.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Beaten! Shapes it into the batsman from outside off, the ball pitches and goes away to beat the bat of Moor poking at it. Good ball, that. 46/3

18.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Hurls it outside off on a length outside off, Moor mistimes his push into the off side. 46/3

18.2 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Angles it on a length around middle, Masakadza shapes to turn it through the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards mid off for a single. 46/3

18.1 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Shorter in length outside off, punched on the up towards covers. 45/3

17.6 J Holder to Moor, Back of a length outside off, Moor stands tall and defends it back down the wicket. 45/3

17.5 J Holder to Moor, Thumped! Good length outside off, punched through the point region. Blackwood gives it a chase and saves two runs for his side. 45/3

17.4 J Holder to Moor, Ouch! Banged in short around middle, Moor arches back and lets it go. The ball brushes the right shoulder of the batsman and goes towards the slip cordon. No appeal since there was no bat there. 43/3

17.3 J Holder to Moor, Angles a length ball around off, Moor gets in line and defends it. 43/3

17.2 J Holder to Moor, Holder goes full but too straight. Moor pushes it down the ground. The mid on fielder hares after it and cuts it off. Two runs taken thanks to the slow outfield. 43/3

17.1 J Holder to P Moor, FOUR! Smacked! Short and wide from Holder, Moor does not miss out and crashes it past point for a boundary. That is where he likes it and the Windies are not bowling to their plans at the moment. 41/3

16.6 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Fuller in length, played back to the bowler. 37/3

16.5 J Blackwood to Masakadza, This one is wide outside off, left alone. 37/3

16.4 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Angles it on the pads, turned through the square leg region for a couple of runs. 37/3

16.3 Blackwood to Masakadza, NOT OUT! Weird! Fuller in length from Blackwood outside off, Masakadza drives it back down the wicket. Jermaine gets a hand to it and deflects it at the stumps at the bowler's end. The umpire is jumping to save himself but the ball still hits him on the neck. Fry the umpire refers it upstairs as he clearly had no time to see what transpired there. Replays show that Moor never left the crease and hence it is not out. Close call for the umpire there. 35/3

Wow! What happened there? Masakadza drives one back to Blackwood who manages to get a hand to it in his followthrough as the ball disturbs the stumps at the other end. The bowler is ringing his right hand as he appeals and umpire Simon Fry refers it upstairs...

16.2 J Blackwood to Masakadza, A tad short around off, punched towards covers. 35/3

16.1 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Bowls it outside off on a fuller length, left alone by the batsman. 35/3

15.6 J Holder to Moor, Good timing! Overpitched outside off, Moor just pushes at it and gets it through the cover region. Two runs taken. 35/3

15.5 J Holder to Moor, In the zone outside off, left alone. 33/3

15.4 J Holder to Moor, Outside off, Moor is no mood to flirt with it. Alan Wilkins on-air informs that it is a really cold morning in Bulawayo. The players in the dressing room have their hands in the pockets. 33/3

15.3 J Holder to Moor, In the corridor of uncertainty, Peter points his bat skywards to allow it through.. 33/3

15.2 J Holder to Moor, Holder loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Peter goes for the clip but misses. 33/3

15.1 J Holder to Moor, Length delivery around off, shaping in. Moor has his off stump covered and makes an easy leave. 33/3

14.6 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery, Masakadza makes use of the depth of the crease to block it solidly. 33/3

14.5 J Blackwood to Masakadza, In the channel outside off, Hamilton lets it go. 33/3

14.4 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Full delivery outside off, Hamilton drives it with hard hands but once again fails to find the gap through the cover region. 33/3

14.3 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Back of a length ball, helped to mid-wicket. 33/3

14.2 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Gets nicely forward to this one and strokes it to covers. 33/3

14.1 J Blackwood to H Masakadza, Overpitched well outside off, Masakdza drives it nicely to mid off. 33/3

13.6 J Holder to Moor, In the corridor of uncertainty, Moor lets it go. 33/3

13.5 J Holder to Moor, Holder pitches it up this time, Moor puts his head down and defends it calmly. 33/3

13.4 J Holder to Moor, Slanting down the leg side, Moor goes for the flick but misses 33/3

13.3 J Holder to Moor, Fullish ball outside off, Peter doesn't fiddle with it. 33/3

13.2 J Holder to Moor, Fullish delivery, defended solidly off the front foot to covers. 33/3

13.1 J Holder to Moor, On a length outside off, left alone. 33/3

Holder comes in for a bowl.

12.6 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Short of a length, pushed to mid off. 33/3

12.5 J Blackwood to Masakadza, FOUR! Well played! Shortish and room on offer, Masakadza slaps it through point. The fielder from sweeper cover races to his left and slides but fails to stop it from crossing the ropes. 33/3

12.4 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Fullish on off, eased to mid on. 29/3

12.3 J Blackwood to Masakadza, Another nervy moment! Full outside off, Masakadza pushes at it but gets a bottom edge. The ball runs past the off stump and rolls towards Dowrich. 29/3

12.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Back of a length outside off, punched through covers for a run. 29/3

12.1 J Blackwood to Moor, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 28/3

Jermaine Blackwood comes into the attack. Might be only one over for the part-timer.

11.6 K Roach to H Masakadza, In the air... but safe! Full length delivery on off, Hamilton pokes at it but gets an outside edge that falls well short of Dowrich. Playing with soft hands was the key there. 28/3

11.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Fullish delivery, pushed back to the bowler. 28/3

11.4 K Roach to Masakadza, FOUR! Crisp! Back of a length delivery and width on offer, Masakadza frees his arms and slaps it through cover-point and the ball races to the fence. 28/3

11.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Full delivery on off, Masakadza drives it straight to Roach who parries it with a half-stop to mid on. 24/3

11.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Stays back to the length delivery and blocks it. 24/3

11.1 K Roach to Moor, Fullish delivery outside off, Moor pushes at it but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket. A run taken. 24/3

10.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, driven sweetly to mid on. 23/3

Drinks.

10.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, WICKET OFF A NO BALL! Oh no! The perennial problem of Gabriel returns to haunt him again. He bowls the effort ball on a shorter length around off, Masakadza goes for a pull but seems to have edged it onto his right arm. The ball lobs in front of the slip cordon. Kyle Hope from gully runs across to his left and dives to take it really well. The players appeal vociferously but the umpire shakes his head. The visitors challenge the decision immediately. The opener starts to walk back but is asked to stop by the umpire. Time for the replays and Gabriel has overstepped. That's the end of the story. The Snicko spotted the edge. Hamilton gets another chance. Wonder how Gabriel is feeling right now! Replays show that he was flabbergasted. No review lost since it was a no ball. 23/3

Windies go for the review straightaway. They feel that there is certainly an edge as opposed to the umpire, Simon Fry. Let's find out..

10.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Off-cutter on a fuller length just outside off, Masakadza spots it and drives it crisply to mid off. 22/3

10.4 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Full length ball around off, Hamilton comes forward and eases it to covers. 22/3

10.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery outside off, Masakadza strides forward and lets it go. 22/3

10.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Short of a length outside off, Hamilton punches it through cover-point for a couple. 22/3

10.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Gabriel is making the ball talk! Shaping in substantially from around off, Moor pushes at it tentatively and gets it off the inner half to fine leg. A run taken. 20/3

9.6 K Roach to Masakadza, Stays back to the good length delivery and blocks it. Another productive over for the visitors. 19/3

9.5 K Roach to Masakadza, Fractionally overpitched on off, Masakadza leans into it and strokes it past the bowler past mid off. The fielder from the same region chases it and keeps it down to a couple. 19/3

9.4 K Roach to Masakadza, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 17/3

9.3 K Roach to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery on off, tucked through square leg for a couple. 17/3

Graeme Cremer had talked about playing out the first hour carefully but the Zimbabwean batting has let the team down once again. Only three wickets yes but all three of them have been due to the poor application from the batsmen. The Windies bowlers have been disciplined but the hosts' batsmen have not showed enough of the same. All of them have been stuck in the crease, not getting either fully forward or staying back which has led to their downfall. With no Sean Williams, the task is only going to get tougher.

9.2 K Roach to Moor, Angling in from outside off, clipped of the inner half to fine leg for a single. 15/3

Peter Moor is the new man in. He has got an opportunity in this game and will look to make it count.

9.1 K Roach to Taylor, OUT! The Windies are on fire! This time it is Roach who sends another batsman packing. He steams in and lands it on a fullish length in the zone on apprehension, gets some inward movement off the deck. Taylor is in two minds whether to play at it or leave it alone. He ends up feeling for it and the ball takes the inside edge of the bat to deflect back onto the stumps. Zimbabwe are struggling. The decision to bat first after winning the toss is proving to be wrong. 14/3

8.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller in length on off, Masakadza instead of coming forward stays back. He somehow manages to block it. 14/2

8.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good bowling! There is a lot of movement on offer and Gabriel is making good use of it. Angling in sharply from around off, Hamilton is a bit tentative but somehow keeps it out. 14/2

8.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller length ball around off, Masakadza strides forward and defends it solidly. 14/2

8.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Well outside off this time, Masakadza leaves it alone. 14/2

8.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length delivery outside off, Hamilton lets it go. 14/2

8.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery around off, Masakadza punches it off the back foot through cover-point. Two runs taken. It took Gabriel 16 deliveries to make Hamilton play at one. 14/2

7.6 K Roach to Taylor, A loud appeal for an LBW denied! Fullish delivery around off, Taylor looks to keep it out but misses to get hit on the pads. Roach appeals confidently but the umpire stays put. Height must have been a factor. Hawk Eye shows that it would have clipped the top of leg stump. Fair call! 12/2

7.5 K Roach to Taylor, Hangs back to the good length delivery and remains composed in defense. 12/2

7.4 K Roach to Taylor, Back of a length delivery around off, Taylor camps back and blocks it stoutly. 12/2

7.3 K Roach to Taylor, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 12/2

7.2 K Roach to Taylor, Full length delivery on off, Brendan puts his head down and defends it with a high elbow. 12/2

7.1 K Roach to Taylor, Length delivery outside off, angling in a touch. Taylor plants his front foot across and lets it go. 12/2

6.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Hamilton leaves it alone. 12/2

6.5 S Gabriel to B Taylor, Fullish delivery, shaping in from outside off. Taylor drives it off the inner half to mid on and gets off the mark. A run taken. 12/2

6.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/2

6.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fullish delivery around off, Brendan strides forward and defends it. 11/2

Brendan Taylor strides out to bat.

6.2 Gabriel to C Ervine, OUT! Bowled 'em! What a sight for a fast bowler. Roach troubled the southpaw in the previous over from round the wicket angle and Gabriel follows in his footsteps. He goes wider of the crease and angles in a fuller length ball from outside off. Generates prodigious movement after pitching. Ervine is half-forward, leaves a big gap between his bat and pad and the ball zips through the gap to shatter the middle stump. It goes for a walk and the visitors are delighted! Craig departs for a duck. Zimbabwe in some trouble. 11/2

6.1 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Masakadza drives it nicely through covers. Blackwood hares after it from the point region. The outfield is not that quick and that allows the fielder to keep it in play. Saves a run for his side. 11/1

5.6 K Roach to Ervine, On a length on middle and leg, Craig hangs back and pushes it defensively to short mid-wicket. End of a testing over from Roach, a maiden. 8/1

5.5 K Roach to Ervine, Fuller length ball around off, Ervine comes forward and defends it stoutly. 8/1

5.4 K Roach to Ervine, Length delivery outside off, coming in with the angle, this time Ervine is much more assured in his leave. 8/1

5.3 K Roach to Ervine, Ervine is looking nervy! Full length delivery attacking the stumps, Craig keeps it out off the inner half of the bat. 8/1

5.2 K Roach to Ervine, Ooh... that was close! Shaping in from outside off, Ervine plants his front foot across and lets it go. That was very close to the off stump. 8/1

5.1 K Roach to Ervine, That's a peach! Fullish delivery around off, coming in with the angle. Ervine has no choice but to play at it and the ball straightens to beat him all ends up. 8/1

4.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery well outside off, Hamilton lets it go. 8/1

4.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Half-volley outside off, Masakadza leans ahead and strokes it elegantly through covers to find the fence. He finally gets off the mark as well. 8/1

4.4 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, Shaping in prodigiously from a length, Masakadza looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 4/1

4.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery outside off, left alone. 4/1

4.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 4/1

4.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, In the channel outside off, zips off the surface. Masakadza doesn't bother to play at it. 4/1

Craig Ervine comes out to bat. He is a good batsman and will be eager to play an innings of substance.

3.6 K Roach to Mire, OUT! Roach draws first blood! Hurls this one on a fuller length in the channel outside off, gets some away swing as well. Mire pokes at it with minimal foot movement and plays away from the body. An outside edge is induced. Dowrich dives full length to his right and takes a good catch. Good bowling from Roach, he set him up well. Bowled good length deliveries earlier and pushed one fuller this time which brought the downfall of the opener. Not good from the opener too, he was starting to get a bit desperate after a string of dots in the over. Anyway, ideal start for the Windies. 4/1

3.5 K Roach to Mire, On a drive-able length around off, Mire obliges but hits it back to Roach who makes a good stop in his followthrough. 4/0

3.4 K Roach to S Mire, Good fielding! Such kind of effort lifts a side up. Short and room on offer, Mire hammers it towards point where the fielder dives full length to his right and saves a certain boundary. His teammates appreciate his effort. 4/0

3.3 K Roach to Mire, First sign of intent from Mire. Back of a length outside off, Mire slaps it from the back foot but straight to the man in the point region. 4/0

3.2 K Roach to Mire, In the zone of apprehension, Solomon lets it go. 4/0

3.1 K Roach to Mire, On a length, skidding through the surface. Mire hangs back and punches it to the cover region. 4/0

2.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back-to-back maidens for Gabriel. Hurls this one outside off, Masakadza sees it through safely. 4/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Hamilton makes another leave. 4/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Substantial movement! Fullish delivery outside off, swinging in. Masakadza plants his front foot across and the ball goes past the off stump. Brave leave in the end. 4/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, This one nips in from outside off, Masakadza is sure of his off stump and makes a good leave. 4/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good carry! On a length outside off, zips through the surface. Hamilton points his bat skywards and lets it go. 4/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, not much swing on offer. Masakadza adopts a circumspect approach and doesn't flirt with it. Gabriel needs to make the batsman play and make use of the overcast conditions. 4/0

1.6 K Roach to Mire, Well outside off this time, Solomon leaves it again. 4/0

1.5 K Roach to Mire, In the off stump channel, holding its line. Mire lets it go through. 4/0

Mid on comes straighter.

1.4 K Roach to Mire, Length delivery outside off, swinging in. Solomon points his bat skywards to allow it through. 4/0

1.3 K Roach to S Mire, FOUR! First runs of the day! Full length delivery on off, Solomon remains well balanced and drives it with the full face of the bat down the ground. Beats mid on and the ball whistles away to the fence. 4/0

1.2 K Roach to Mire, Good length ball outside off, shapes in after hitting the deck. Mire hangs back and defends it to covers. 0/0

1.1 K Roach to Mire, Way off the target to begin with. Full delivery wide outside off, swinging further away. Mire has nothing to do with it. 0/0

Kemar Roach to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fullish delivery outside off, not much movement on that occasion. Masakadza makes the sixth leave in a row. Disciplined start from Gabriel, a maiden! 0/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Hamilton thinks of playing a shot but doesn't fiddle with it eventually. 0/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Shaping in substantially from the corridor of uncertainty, Hamilton makes the fourth leave in a row. 0/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Length delivery well outside off this time, Masakadza doesn't flirt with it. 0/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good stuff from Gabriel! He swings this one in from a length outside off, Hamilton has his off stump covered and lets it go safely. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Starts off with a fuller length ball in the zone of apprehension, generates some away swing as well. Masakadza plants his front foot across and makes a watchful leave. 0/0

