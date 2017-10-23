Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Day 3, 1st Test, Bulawayo

Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite shared a 246-run stand in the first inning and a 144-run partnership in the second to help West Indies win a Test on English soil after 17 years (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

79.3 S Williams to Chase, 2 runs. 187/3

79.2 S Williams to Hope, Turning and bouncing from around off, Hope rocks back and cuts it square of the wicket on the off side. Solomon Mire gives it a long chase and does well to just about pull it back inside the rope. Great effort, saves a run for his side. 185/3

79.1 S Williams to Hope, Some bite off the surface as Williams bowls it on off, Hope closes the face a bit too early and spoons a leading edge which falls safely a bit square on the off side. 182/3

78.6 S Raza to Chase, Loopy full delivery on middle, Chase plays it back to Raza. 182/3

78.5 S Raza to Chase, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. Another dot. 182/3

78.4 S Raza to Chase, Wristed away on the leg side for no run at all. 182/3

78.3 S Raza to Chase, Full and straight from Raza, Chase stoutly blocks it out. 182/3

78.2 S Raza to Hope, Touch short, Shai off his back foot punches it down to long on for one. 182/3

78.1 S Raza to Hope, Full delivery going across, Hope drives it square through cover-point and comes back for the second. 181/3

77.6 S Williams to Chase, Just enough turn for Williams. Chase is almost undone. Around off, spins ever so slightly and beats the outside edge of the bat. 179/3

77.5 S Williams to Chase, Plants his front foot forward and meets the ball at its pitch. Places it to the covers for no run. 179/3

77.4 S Williams to Chase, Minimal spin on it, around the off stick, kept out off the back foot. 179/3

77.3 S Williams to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 179/3

77.2 S Williams to R Chase, A lot of air on this, draws Chase forward who plays the expansive drive, only to find the cover fielder. 179/3

77.1 S Williams to Chase, Short, flat and spinning away, Chase waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it down to third man for a brace. 179/3

76.6 S Raza to Hope, Shai Hope leans ahead to this full delivery and works it to the right of the bowler to end the over. 177/3

76.5 S Raza to Hope, Flight on this as it's pitched outside off, eased away to the covers. 177/3

76.4 S Raza to Hope, Loopy and full outside off, Hope drives it a bit square, wide of sweeper cover for a couple of good runs. 177/3

76.3 S Raza to Chase, Chase is off the mark without wasting any time. He goes deep within his crease and whips it through mid-wicket for a single. 175/3

Roston Chase is next in to bat.

76.2 Raza to Brathwaite, OUT! Raza has his man! Kraigg Brathwaite is dismissed after being given two lives. Raza continues from around the wicket and floats it up around off, it spins in as Brathwaite moves across to block. Is caught flush in front of the stumps and the umpire has no trouble at all to raise his finger in response to the lbw appeal. Kraigg didn't even bother thinking of reviewing that, it was that clear. Brathwaite departs, but has made a significant contribution with his 86 on a difficult batting track. Excellent knock. Zimbabwe have their breakthrough here, can they make further inroads from this point? 174/3

76.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Turning in on middle and leg, worked past short leg. 174/2

75.6 S Williams to Hope, Hope chooses the leave the ball outside his off stump. 174/2

75.5 S Williams to Hope, Slider around off, the batsman presents a front foot defense. 174/2

75.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total. 174/2

75.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Lands it short and around off, Kraigg meets it with a cut and places it to cover. 173/2

75.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Spinning away from outside off, left alone. 173/2

75.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Superb delivery! Bowls it slower through the air and lands it around off, it spins away and beats the outside edge of Kraigg Brathwaite's bat. 173/2

Sean Williams is back on to roll his arm over.

74.6 S Raza to Hope, Bowls this across outside off, Hope drives it firmly through the covers for a couple of runs. 173/2

74.5 S Raza to Hope, Turning into the batsman from middle stump, worked away to backward square leg. 171/2

74.4 S Raza to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 171/2

74.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Spinning down leg, tucked just wide of short fine leg for a single. 171/2

74.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Sprays it on the pads, worked away with soft hands on the on side. 170/2

74.1 S Raza to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Short, flat and down the leg side, Brathwaite has all the time in the world to put this away. He pulls it through backward square leg and gets a boundary to his name. 170/2

73.6 G Cremer to Hope, Skidding off the deck a bit outside off, off the outer half Hope defends. 166/2

73.5 G Cremer to Hope, Full outside off, driven again this time a bit harder to the cover fielder. 166/2

73.4 G Cremer to Hope, Slower through the air, around off, pushed away in front of covers. 166/2

73.3 G Cremer to Hope, Flatter and quicker on off, Hope wrists it away nicely towards the mid-wicket area. 166/2

73.2 G Cremer to Hope, Another googly, Hope once again goes back and defends it out off the back foot. 166/2

73.1 G Cremer to Hope, Googly on off, spins in sharply and almost takes Shai Hope by surprise. He adjusts, goes back and nudges it down to short fine leg. 166/2

72.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Comes well forward to this fuller length ball and blocks. 166/2

72.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Easily flicked away past the short leg fielder. 166/2

72.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 166/2

72.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, On leg stump once more, worked behind square leg for nothing. 166/2

72.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Straighter in line on middle and leg, Kraigg takes a big lunge forward before defending it back down the track. 166/2

72.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, On the leg stump line, nudged towards short fine leg for no run. 166/2

71.6 G Cremer to Hope, Googly around off, Shai waits for the ball to come to him before blocking it out. 166/2

71.5 G Cremer to Hope, Hangs back and meets it with the full face of the bat. 166/2

71.4 G Cremer to Hope, Shorter on middle and off, Hope goes back and wrists it towards mid-wicket. His partner wants the run but he immediately shouts 'NO' and sends him back. Good call, the fielder got to the ball rather quickly. 166/2

71.3 G Cremer to Hope, Tossed up on middle, Hope clears his front leg and drives it to the covers, attempting to penetrate the off side field. Is still unable to do that as of now. 166/2

Kraigg Brathwaite's on side play is much stronger and better than his off side. The reason for this, as observed by Ian Bishop, is that he is a strong bottom-handed player and hence finds it easier to play deliveries to the leg side. Shai Hope, on the other hand is equally adept at playing on both side of the wickets. He concludes saying that it is not to suggest that one is better than the other as both have been scoring runs consistently.

71.2 G Cremer to Hope, Looped up on off, pushed right back to the bowler. 166/2

71.1 G Cremer to Hope, Bowls it just around the off stump line, Shai Hope defends it down on the off side. 166/2

70.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Spinning in on middle and off, comfortably buried down on the track in front of him. 166/2

70.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Full ball which is driven towards the mid off region. No run taken. 166/2

70.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Straighter one on middle and leg, Brathwaite with minimal foot movement blocks it down under his nose. 166/2

70.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Some decent drift for Raza, going away on middle stump, Kraigg stands firm and defends. 166/2

70.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Works it with the turn and places it just in front of short leg. 166/2

70.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Short, flat and outside leg, Brathwaite pulls it through the right of FSL for a double. 166/2

69.6 G Cremer to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 164/2

69.5 G Cremer to S Hope, Hope leans ahead to the full ball and knocks it to mid off. 164/2

69.4 G Cremer to Hope, Landed outside off, guarded out from the back foot. 164/2

69.3 G Cremer to Hope, Lovely drive, connected well but is unfortunate it went straight to the fielder. With a beautiful extension of the arms Hope brought out the cover drive, only to be unable to pierce the gap. 164/2

69.2 G Cremer to Hope, Pushed slightly quicker through the air and outside off, Hope off the back foot keeps it out on the off side. 164/2

69.1 G Cremer to Hope, Loopy leg spinner outside off, driven to the cover fielder. 164/2

68.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out safely. 164/2

68.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Not much spin on this occasion, full in line of the stumps, met with a straight bat. 164/2

68.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Floats it right up there, around off, pushed away off the front foot. 164/2

68.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 164/2

68.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, worked away to mid-wicket. 164/2

68.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Lbw appeal straight up! From around the wicket, it's darted really full around leg. Catches Brathwaite on the pads on his attempted sweep shot and there's a loud shout. Nothing from the umpire though, pitched outside the line of leg stump. 164/2

Sikandar Raza is into the attack. He has a slip and a short leg in place.

67.6 G Cremer to Hope, Flighted ball outside off, Hope with a push to the covers finds the man positioned there. Dot ball to end the over. 164/2

67.5 G Cremer to Hope, Spinning away from a driving length, Hope comes forward but only offers a block in response. 164/2

67.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Looped up nicely outside off, eased back down towards mid off for an easy one. 164/2

67.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, A little short in length again, worked away to mid-wicket once more but this time it's too close to the fielder. 163/2

67.2 G Cremer to Hope, Dropped short on the stumps, Hope goes deep and works the pull towards mid-wicket for a run. 163/2

67.1 G Cremer to Hope, Wrong 'un around off, spinning in, Shai Hope is solid in defense. 162/2

66.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Swinging back in from around off, on a bit of a fuller length, Brathwaite meets it with the full face of the bat. 162/2

66.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Goes full again, it's defended easily from the front foot. 162/2

66.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, FOUR! Short again, trying to peg Brathwaite back but it doesn't bounce much at all. He goes back, moves inside the line and tickles it fine down the leg side. Malcolm Waller at fine leg runs to his right and tries to stop it with a dive, but fails in his attempt to do so. 162/2

66.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 158/2

66.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller in length and around that off stump line, Kraigg comes half-forward to push it back down the track. 158/2

66.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Bit short in length, outside off, not much on that from the deck as Brathwaite deals with it rather easily. 158/2

65.6 G Cremer to Hope, There he is, using the depth of the crease to his advantage. Works it off the back foot on the leg side. 158/2

65.5 G Cremer to Hope, Works it against the spin past FSL for nothing. 158/2

65.4 G Cremer to Hope, Quick again, surprisingly not much flight from Graeme Cremer. Hope moves across his sticks to get behind the line and blocks. 158/2

65.3 G Cremer to Hope, Straighter one outside off, another defensive shot presented by the batsman. 158/2

65.2 G Cremer to Hope, Quicker outside off, Hope uses the depth of the crease well. Gives himself time by going back and defends it back down the track. 158/2

65.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flat, short and quick on middle and leg, worked away off the back foot to mid-wicket for a run. 158/2

64.6 K Jarvis to Hope, Fullish in length pitched outside off, Hope brings a straight bat down in defense. 157/2

64.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Full ball reversing an appreciable amount, Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket and picks up a quick single. 157/2

64.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Full and well outside off, a bit slower in pace, the batsman reaches out to it and defends it on the on side from the inner half. 156/2

64.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Good length ball shaping away a shade from around off, Kraigg opens the face of the bat and taps it in front of point. 156/2

64.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Keeps it nice and straight. Fuller in length, it's pushed back in the bowler's direction. 156/2

64.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Immediately makes it come back into the batsman, Brathwaite stands his ground and defends it down on the leg side. 156/2

Kyle Jarvis will bowl from the other end. He bowled with good purpose in the first session. Can he replicate it now or do better?

63.6 G Cremer to Hope, Served in line of the stumps, Shai lunges forward to defend. 156/2

63.5 G Cremer to Hope, Shai Hope goes back to this one to keep it out safely. 156/2

63.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flatter trajectory in line of the stumps, Brathwaite goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one run. 156/2

63.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, pushed towards covers. 155/2

63.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Turn and bounce there. Cremer floats it outside off, Kraigg watches it go into the keeper's gloves. 155/2

63.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Floats it around off, Brathwaite lunges forward to block it. 155/2

Welcome back! The Windies are just bossing around both, the Zimbabwe bowlers as well as the tricky conditions. The hosts would want to put up a fight and for that, they need to be on the mark on the field. Will Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope, who walk out to resume their innings, continue to keep the bowlers at bay? Graeme Cremer will start the proceedings with the ball. A slip and short leg in place.

... Day 3, Session 2 ...

Another good session for the tourists! They will be happy having just lost the one wicket of Kyle Hope in this morning session. With 67 runs being scored, the lead has now swelled up to 215 and all signs point towards the visitors racking up a big target for Zimbabwe. The home side could have gone into the break a happier bunch, had Kraigg Brathwaite not been dropped twice off skipper Graeme Cremer's bowling. He has already scored a fifty and will want to kick on. If early wickets are not taken in the post-lunch session, the game could very well slip out of the hands of the hosts. Join us for the second session in a while.

62.6 M Waller to Brathwaite, Floated around middle and leg, Brathwaite works it in front of square on the leg side and collects a run. That's Lunch, Day 3! 155/2

62.5 M Waller to Hope, Waller lands it short around off, Hope goes back to pull it through square leg for a run. 154/2

62.4 M Waller to Brathwaite, Floated gently around leg, turned through mid-wicket for one run. 153/2

62.3 M Waller to Brathwaite, Brathwaite flicks this towards leg slip from the crease. 152/2

62.2 M Waller to S Hope, Shai Hope plays it towards mid on and crosses over to the other end. 152/2

62.1 M Waller to Hope, Waller floats it on the pads, Hope taps it towards leg slip. 151/2

61.6 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Shortish around off, cut away to point. 151/2

61.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Kraigg strides forward and blocks it firmly. 151/2

61.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 151/2

61.3 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Brathwaite drives it to mid on. 151/2

61.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Floated in line of the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 151/2

61.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, This ball is pushed towards covers from the crease. 151/2

60.6 M Waller to S Hope, FOUR! Waller offers a gift, Hope accepts it gleefully. Waller fires it short around leg, Shai goes back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. It wasn't too far from the head of the short leg. 151/2

60.5 M Waller to Hope, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 147/2

60.4 M Waller to Hope, Shai keeps it out from within the crease. 147/2

60.3 M Waller to Hope, Hope is watching the ball nicely as he goes back to this one and clips it towards short fine leg. 147/2

60.2 M Waller to Hope, This ball is flicked towards mid-wicket. 147/2

60.1 M Waller to Brathwaite, Starts off round the wicket and serves it on the pads. Brathwaite goes back to clip it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 147/2

Malcolm Waller to have a bowl now.

59.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Floated full around leg, Kraigg flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 146/2

59.5 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Dropped! Would you believe it? Brathwaite is the beneficiary yet again and Chakabva the culprit. Cremer tosses this beautifully around middle and leg, Brathwaite lunges forward to block but gets a thin outside edge towards the keeper, who fluffs it. He went at it with hard hands and hence faltered. The skipper of Zimbabwe is doing his bit to create chances but he isn't getting support from the fielders. Kraigg bats on. 145/2

59.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Floated in line of the stumps, Kraigg blocks it off the front foot. 145/2

59.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, FOUR! Bottom hand of Brathwaite comes into play there. Cremer tosses it around off, Kraigg allows it to pitch and drives it straight down the ground. Mid on gives it a chase but to no avail. 145/2

59.2 G Cremer to Hope, Shai goes back to this one and works it towards wide mid on. He crosses over to the other end. 141/2

59.1 G Cremer to S Hope, Flighted full ball around middle and leg, Hope drives it towards mid off. 140/2

58.6 S Mire to Brathwaite, Again a harmless delivery outside off, moves in after pitching. Brathwaite has nothing to do with it and lets it go. 140/2

58.5 S Mire to Hope, Shorter length around off, Shai stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 140/2

58.4 S Mire to Hope, On a length outside off, Hope shoulders arms and lets it go. 139/2

58.3 S Mire to Brathwaite, Hurled in line of the stumps, Brathwaite flicks it through square leg and takes a run. 139/2

58.2 S Mire to Brathwaite, This delivery is driven back towards the bowler. 138/2

58.1 S Mire to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, driven towards covers. 138/2

57.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Brathwaite drives it towards long off for a run. 138/2

57.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 137/2

57.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Landed in line of the stumps, bunted off the front foot. 137/2

57.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, This ball is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 137/2

57.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, driven to mid off. 137/2

57.1 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Dropped! Masakadza grasses one here! Cremer tosses it up outside off, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes low towards the right of slip, where Masakadza dives. He has a second go at it but still fails to cling on. Brathwaite survives. How costly will this be? 137/2

56.6 S Mire to Hope, Served around middle and leg, Hope works it through backward square leg and hares back for the second. 137/2

56.5 S Mire to Brathwaite, Gets straighter and bowls it around middle and leg, Brathwaite clips it towards fine leg for one run. 135/2

56.4 S Mire to Brathwaite, Bowled outside off, Kraigg pushes it towards covers. 134/2

The Zimbabwe team physio is out in the middle. He is seen giving some tablets to Mire. It's very hot out there and that might be affecting the bowler.

56.3 S Mire to Brathwaite, Mire hurls it on a length outside off, Brathwaite shoulders arms to that. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 134/2

56.2 S Mire to K Brathwaite, Landed outside off, Kraigg pushes it towards covers. 134/2

56.1 S Mire to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball outside off, Brathwaite stands tall and blocks it to the off side. 134/2

Solomon Mire is brought into the attack. He showed how capable he is with the ball in the first innings with the wicket of Kyle Hope. He had bowled very good lines then. Can he repeat it?

55.6 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Brathwaite drives it to long off for a run. 134/2

55.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, blocked solidly from the crease. 133/2

55.4 G Cremer to Hope, Cremer lands it on a shorter length around off, Hope goes back and pulls it towards wide mid on. One run taken. 133/2

55.3 G Cremer to Hope, Bowled outside off, Shai shows no intentions of playing it. 132/2

55.2 G Cremer to Hope, Floated around off, driven towards covers. 132/2

55.1 G Cremer to Hope, Flatter on the pads, he flicks it away towards short fine leg. 132/2

54.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery, driven to the fielder at mid on. 132/2

54.5 C Mpofu to Hope, This ball is punched through covers for a run. 132/2

54.4 C Mpofu to S Hope, Edged! Just short of the keeper! Mpofu bowls an off cutter on a length outside off. Hope hangs back to cut it again. Gets an outside edge but the ball lands just in front of Chakabva behind the stumps. Mpofu cannot believe his luck there. 131/2

54.3 C Mpofu to Hope, FOUR! Lovely shot that! Length delivery just outside off, Hope puts his weight on the back foot and cuts it brilliantly through backward point. The ball is well timed and it races away to the fence. 131/2

54.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller around off and middle, Brathwaite clips it towards wide mid on and sprints across for a single. 127/2

54.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, Brathwaite drives it to covers. 126/2

53.6 G Cremer to Hope, Hope negotiates this safely by flicking it towards square leg from the crease. 126/2

53.5 G Cremer to Hope, This ball is driven to the cover fielder. 126/2

53.4 G Cremer to Hope, Served around off, Hope covers his stumps, allows the ball to turn and shoulders arms. 126/2

53.3 G Cremer to Hope, Floated full in line of the stumps, Hope drives it back to the bowler. 126/2

53.2 G Cremer to Hope, Hope goes back to this one and punches it to covers. 126/2

53.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Looped full around middle and leg, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket and crosses over to the other end. 126/2

52.6 C Mpofu to Hope, Similar delivery and sequence of actions like the previous ball. 125/2

52.5 C Mpofu to Hope, Fuller outside off, left alone by Shai. 125/2

52.4 C Mpofu to Hope, On a length outside off, Shai pushes it defensively towards point. 125/2

52.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu bowls it full around off and gets it to shape in a bit. Brathwaite does well to play it in front of square on the on side for a run. 125/2

52.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Hurled outside off, Brathwaite taps it towards covers. 124/2

52.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Landed around off, Kraigg stays in the crease and defends that. 124/2

51.6 G Cremer to Hope, This ball is kept out with a solid forward defense. 124/2

51.5 G Cremer to S Hope, Shorter outside off, Hope stays back and cuts it towards point. 124/2

51.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, This ball is played through mid on for a run. 124/2

51.3 G Cremer to Hope, Cleverly, Hope flicks it towards wide mid on for a single. 123/2

51.2 G Cremer to Hope, FOUR! Cremer certainly wouldn't be happy with the way he bowled that. Serves a long hop around middle and off, Hope goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket. Gets it off the bottom part of his bat and hence gets a boundary. Shai is miffed with himself as he missed out on a certain biggie there. 122/2

51.1 G Cremer to Hope, Floats it outside off, Hope drives it to covers. 118/2

Graeme Cremer is coming on to bowl now. Although Williams, who he replaces, troubled the batsman, that didn't translate into a wicket. The skipper would want to rectify that.

50.6 C Mpofu to Hope, Shai drives it towards long on for a single. 118/2

50.5 C Mpofu to Hope, This is too wide to make Hope play. 117/2

This pitch isn't easy to bat on for a new batsman. Shai Hope is finding that out with every passing minute. That's why it was even more imperative for a set Kyle Hope to carry on longer.

50.4 C Mpofu to Hope, Landed in line of the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 117/2

50.3 C Mpofu to S Hope, Speared outside off, Hope drives it towards covers. 117/2

50.2 C Mpofu to Hope, Hope gets behind the line of the ball and defends it solidly. 117/2

50.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, No Mpofu, don't bowl there! He serves a half volley around middle, Brathwaite is too good to miss out on such opportunities. He clips it nicely through mid-wicket and gets three as the ball slows down before the ropes. 117/2

49.6 S Williams to Hope, Hope gets nicely forward to defend it onto the ground. 114/2

49.5 S Williams to Hope, Another delivery outside off, left alone. 114/2

49.4 S Williams to Hope, Flatter outside off, Hope covers the stumps and doesn't play at that. 114/2

49.3 S Williams to Hope, Just over! Williams floats it outside off, Hope looks to cut it but is early into the shot. The ball bounces a bit more and catches the top edge that flies over the leaping cover fielder. No damage done. This was much like Chakabva's dismissal in the first innings. Only difference being that this flew over covers while the dismissal was at backward point. 114/2

During the drinks break, one member of the groundstaff was hammering down the landing area of the bowler to settle it.

49.2 S Williams to Hope, Bowled outside off, Shai doesn't bother to play it. 114/2

49.1 S Williams to Hope, Williams bowls it outside off, the ball stays low even as it spins. Hope looks to cut it but gets a bottom edge to the off side. 114/2

Allan Wilkins informs that Max Walker, the Australian fast bowler used to have different grip for every single ball he bowled in his first two overs to figure out what was the best way to go about it. He also adds that the great Andy Roberts too struggled to control the swing on the new ball and hence often used to hold it on the side to have better control.

48.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, This ball is pushed back towards the bowler. 114/2

48.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, Brathwaite stays in the crease and defends it towards point. 114/2

48.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, This ball is driven towards mid on. 114/2

48.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Brathwaite's cut finds the point fielder. 114/2

48.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Hurled outside off, driven towards covers. 114/2

48.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu bowls it full outside off, Brathwaite lets it be. 114/2

Drinks break! The visitors continue to crawl ahead in the game. Jarvis was going through a very good spell in the morning, making use of the reverse swing to good effect. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Hope did well to negotiate that for a major period till the pitch helped in bringing the latter's downfall. Zimbabwe would now look to make use of this opening to prize out some more scalps. Chris Mpofu will bowl for the first time today.

47.6 S Williams to Hope, Bowled in line of the stumps, Shai lunges forward and blocks it. 114/2

47.5 S Williams to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 114/2

47.4 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Now he knocks this towards long on for a run. 114/2

47.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, 14th Test fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite. It has been a good knock from him. Windies needed someone to bat sensibly to extend their lead and the opener has done just that. He shouldn't think that his job is over yet and should look to carry on. Coming to the ball, it was looped up around middle and leg, Brathwaite flicked it through mid-wicket for a brace. 113/2

47.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Landed on the pads, Kraigg flicks it towards square leg. 111/2

47.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 111/2

The silly point moves to short leg now.

46.6 K Jarvis to Hope, This ball is flicked away off his pads. 111/2

46.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket. But a misfield there allows him a run. Zimbabwe need to be tidier on the field. 111/2

Ian Bishop on-air is comparing his bowling style with someone like Waqar Younis. He says that while he relied on his height and bowled it short, Younis used to aim for the yorker every ball. Hence the latter was a better exponent of the reverse swing as he bowled it fuller as opposed to Bishop who used to bowl on a back of a length.

46.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, This delivery in line of the stumps is blocked from the crease. 110/2

46.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Length delivery down the leg side, Kraigg doesn't play at that and lets it go. 110/2

46.2 K Jarvis to Hope, On a length around middle and leg, Hope nudges it down to fine leg for a single. 110/2

46.1 K Jarvis to Hope, On a length outside off, Shai taps it towards cover-point. 109/2

45.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Bowled in line of the stumps, Kraigg strides forward and blocks it. 109/2

45.5 S Williams to Hope, Fuller around off, Shai drives it through mid off to get off the mark with a run. 109/2

45.4 S Williams to Hope, Shai goes back and pushes it towards point. 108/2

45.3 S Williams to Hope, Floated outside off, Hope looks to play at that but misses due to the spin there. 108/2

45.2 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Brathwaite drives it towards long off and takes a run. 108/2

45.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Served in line of the stumps, Kraigg goes back to block it from the crease. 107/2

44.6 K Jarvis to Hope, Fuller around off, driven straight back to the bowler. 107/2

44.5 K Jarvis to Hope, Jaffa first up! Jarvis bowls it on a length just outside off, Shai expects the ball to nip back in and plays for that. But this one moves just a touch to beat the outside edge of the bat. Kyle Jarvis is getting the ball to talk here! 107/2

Shai Hope replaces his brother Kyle Hope at the crease. He is going through a good run of form and would look to pile up some more runs under his belt.

44.4 K Jarvis to Hope, OUT! Jarvis' efforts reap rewards, finally! He spears it outside off, the ball reverses into the batsman. Kyle Hope misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The Zimbabweans appeal and the umpire upholds that. Hope has a chat with his partner about the review but is told to continue walking back. To be fair to him, he expected the ball to get up but it stayed low. Reverse swing combined with low bounce helps the hosts break the 82-run stand. Kyle Hope walks back after registering his best Test score, he would have wished to carry on though. 107/2

Cremer is not happy with the shape of the ball and approaches the umpire, who checks it with the help of 8-shaped gauge and reckons that all's good to continue.

44.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Jarvis changes his length and bangs it short around off. Brathwaite is caught by surprise yet does well to jump and tuck it towards fine leg for a run. 107/1

44.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Speared outside off, Kraigg shoulders arms and lets it be. 106/1

44.1 K Jarvis to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope taps it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder hurls a wild throw at the keeper's end which misses Chakabva and goes towards fine leg. No extra run though. 106/1

43.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Flatter in line of the stumps, the batsman goes back and gets a soft edge towards point. 105/1

A stat that will not please the fans of Zimbabwe. They suffered the second worst 9-wicket collapse in Tests, losing nine wickets for just 68 runs. Has it cost them the game already? They will hope not.

43.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets forward and defends it with a straight bat. 105/1

43.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Landed around off and middle, Kraigg again pushes it defensively towards the bowler. 105/1

43.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Looped up in line of the stumps, pushed back to the bowler. 105/1

43.2 S Williams to K Hope, Floated fuller around off, Kyle drives it to long off and crosses over to the other end. 105/1

43.1 S Williams to Hope, Served around off, Hope goes back and guides it towards short third man. 104/1

42.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, This is bowled around off and middle, Kraigg gets nicely behind and defends it with a straight bat. 104/1

42.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Similar delivery again, Brathwaite is having some trouble with this. Again gets it off the inner half to short leg. 104/1

42.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Close again! Jarvis is using the reverse swing to good effect here. He hurls it around middle, Brathwaite gets it off the inner half of the bat again. It goes agonisingly past the deepish short leg fielder to mid-wicket. 104/1

42.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Defends this delivery towards mid on. 104/1

42.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Hurled around middle, Brathwaite gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes through the forward short leg fielder and races away through mid-wicket. He gets a brace. To be fair to the fielder there, he didn't have any time to react to that. 104/1

42.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Jarvis lands it fuller around off, Brathwaite gets nicely forward and pushes it to mid off. A hint of reverse swing there. 102/1

41.6 S Williams to Hope, This ball is flicked towards square leg. 102/1

41.5 S Williams to Hope, Served around off, Kyle gets forward and smothers it onto the ground. 102/1

41.4 S Williams to Hope, Hope stays back and keeps it out from the crease. 102/1

41.3 S Williams to Hope, Hope gets solidly behind that and blocks it onto the ground. 102/1

41.2 S Williams to Hope, Again the spiteful spin on display. Williams tosses it up generously around off and middle, Hope lunges forward but finds the ball turn past the edge of the bat. Lovely delivery. 102/1

41.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Floated in line of the stumps, Brathwaite nudges it towards short fine leg for a run. 102/1

40.6 K Jarvis to Hope, Beautifully bowled! It is on a length just outside off, Hope pushes at it but gets beaten. The ball nipped away ever so slightly to beat the edge of the bat. This is a good line and length to persist with. 101/1

40.5 K Jarvis to Hope, Fuller ball outside off, Kyle gets nicely forward and drives it to mid off. 101/1

40.4 K Jarvis to Hope, Nicely bowled. Full delivery around middle and leg, Hope does well to dig it out towards the bowler. 101/1

40.3 K Jarvis to Hope, Straight outside off, Hope shoulders arms to leave it alone. 101/1

40.2 K Jarvis to K Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope stands where he is and tries to punch it. Ends up playing it onto his pads. A puff of dust is seen after the ball pitched. 101/1

40.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Served on a length outside off, Brathwaite defends it with half a mind. Gets it off the outer half of the bat towards cover-point for a run. 101/1

39.6 S Williams to Hope, Hope stays back to keep this out safely. 100/1

39.5 S Williams to Hope, This ball is pushed back towards the bowler. 100/1

39.4 S Williams to Hope, Loopy delivery around off, Hope looks to defend but gets it off the inner half onto the ground. 100/1

39.3 S Williams to Hope, 100 up for Windies! This is floated around off, Hope cover drives it. The fielder there dives but is unable to get to the ball. A couple of runs taken. 100/1

39.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, This delivery around off is driven through covers for a single. 98/1

39.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 97/1

38.6 K Jarvis to Hope, Big appeal but the umpire shows no interest. Bowled on a length around off, Hope is stuck in the crease as he looks to flick. Gets hit on the pad which draws a huge shout. The umpire is unmoved. The hosts think of a review but decide against it. The ball would have gone over the stumps, as shown by Hawk Eye. Good decision. 97/1

While stealing the run there, Brathwaite was seen running in the danger area. He needs to be careful there.

38.5 K Jarvis to Hope, Hurled on a length around off, Kyle gets nicely behind that and defends it next to the pitch on the leg side. 97/1

38.4 K Jarvis to Hope, On a length around off, Hope stays in the crease and bunts it. 97/1

38.3 K Jarvis to K Brathwaite, Well run! Similar delivery, Brathwaite taps it towards mid on and sees that Mire is late in getting to it. Steals a quick single by haring to the other end. The fielder mimes a throw to the keeper's end. 97/1

38.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Pitched further up to the batsman, Brathwaite gets forward but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 96/1

38.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Landed in line of the stumps, Kraigg flicks it towards mid-wicket. 96/1

37.6 S Williams to Hope, Hope goes back to this and hits it towards mid-wicket. 96/1

37.5 S Williams to Hope, Floated around off, Hope stays back and hurriedly gets it towards point. The ball did not get up there. 96/1

37.4 S Williams to Hope, Hope covers the line and flicks it towards mid-wicket. 96/1

37.3 S Williams to Hope, Flighted fuller around off, Hope defends it getting forward. 96/1

37.2 S Williams to K Hope, FOUR! Don't ball short on this track. It won't fetch you wickets but will leak runs. Williams serves a half-tracker around middle, Hope is quick to go back and pull it over mid-wicket for a boundary. That's the first of the day. 96/1

37.1 S Williams to Hope, Tossed up around off, Hope watchfully blocks it off the front foot. 92/1

36.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller again on the same line, Kraigg pushes it defensively towards mid-wicket. 92/1

36.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller around off and middle, Brathwaite gets forward and defends it towards mid-wicket. 92/1

It was interesting to note that in the 1st innings, Sean Williams talked about squeezing the runs which led to the Windies batsmen struggling and it resulted in a collapse. Zimbabwe were guilty of giving away too many runs too easily yesterday. Looks like they have gone back to the 'Give no runs' plan and are keeping things tight.

36.4 K Jarvis to Hope, Bowled on the pads, Hope gets it off the inner half towards fine leg for a run. 92/1

36.3 K Jarvis to Hope, Speared straight on a length, Hope misses the flick and wears it high on the thigh pads. 91/1

36.2 K Jarvis to Hope, Full outside off, Kyle doesn't bother putting bat to that. 91/1

36.1 K Jarvis to Hope, Hurled on a length around off, Hope stays back and blocks it towards covers. 91/1

35.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Bowled in line of the stumps, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 91/1

35.5 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Served around off, Brathwaite gets forward to defend but gets an edge that dies towards the slip. He needs to forget this ball and continue to play normally as such deliveries will keep coming on such a track. 91/1

35.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Floated around off and middle, Kraigg gets nicely forward and defends. 91/1

35.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Kraigg lunges forward to smother the spin. 91/1

35.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Flatter in line of the stumps, Brathwaite goes back to flick it away but gets a leading edge past silly point. 91/1

35.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Beaten once again. Lovely loopy ball around off, Brathwaite lunges forward to play for the initial angle but the ball spins away to beat the edge of his bat. 91/1

34.6 K Jarvis to Hope, Similar delivery, Kyle pushes it towards mid-wicket off the front foot. 91/1

34.5 K Jarvis to Hope, Fuller around off and middle, Hope clips it with the angle through mid-wicket and collects a brace. 91/1

34.4 K Jarvis to Hope, That stayed low! The pitch has started playing mischief already. Jarvis bowls it on a length outside off, Hope plays for the length. The ball refuses to get up and passes under his bat and goes through to the keeper. Good for the batsman that the ball wasn't in line of the stumps. Not good signs these for the hosts, who have to bat last here. 89/1

34.3 K Jarvis to Hope, On a length outside off, Hope goes back and defends it towards point. 89/1

34.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Length outside off, Brathwaite punches it through cover-point for a run. 89/1

34.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Begins with a delivery around off, Brathwaite blocks it towards mid-wicket. 88/1

Kyle Jarvis to run in from the other end. A slip and a gully in position for him.

33.6 S Williams to Hope, Fuller around off, pushed off the front foot towards covers. A maiden to start the day. 88/1

33.5 S Williams to Hope, This ball is cut away towards cover-point. 88/1

33.4 S Williams to Hope, Vicious turn again! Tossed up around middle, Hope strides forward to block but the ball spins away sharply. 88/1

33.3 S Williams to Hope, Williams is lucky to get away with that. Shorter outside off, Hope finds the cover fielder with the slap. 88/1

33.2 S Williams to Hope, Straighter one outside off, Kyle shoulders arms to let that go. 88/1

33.1 S Williams to Hope, Turn straightaway! Lands it around off, Hope comes half-forward to defend. But the ball spins away past the edge of the bat. 88/1

Everybody is set for play to get underway. The overnight unbeaten pair of Brathwaite and Hope stride out to bat. Can they prolong the good work done so far? The hosts would like to end the adamant approach of the batters. Sean Williams to have a go first up. A slip and a silly point in place.

Tino Mawoyo doing the pitch report reckons the conditions are good for spinners and there's a little bit of breeze across the ground. Adds there are lots of cracks on the surface, it's drying up and the off spinners, especially, can attack the batsmen and cause problems. Opines that the West Indies batsmen used their feet well to get to the pitch and negate the spin yesterday. Ends by saying that Zimbabwe have their work cut out today.

Looking at the turn on offer, Zimbabwe wouldn't hope against skittling out the visitors as quickly as possible. However, rather than letting the pitch play the part, the hosts were guilty of trying a bit too hard, thereby being undisciplined. They would do well to learn from that and be on the money right away. Stay with us to see if Zimbabwe can make a comeback.

Welcome to Day 3 of the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and Windies in Bulawayo. Both teams have had a day to their credit in the game. The tourists have wrested back the initiative, courtesy their bowling and hence are on top at the moment. They would look to drive home the advantage and extend their lead, which stands at 148 currently, to anything over 300. The current pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Hope is already on the right track with an unbeaten half century stand.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

West Indies will be delighted with their work. Devendra Bishoo led the fightback with a five-wicket haul that ensured his side got a 60-run lead. Despite losing Kieran Powell to Graeme Cremer, the tourists are right on top thanks to the stand between Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Hope. The hosts were too eager with the ball as well and it showed in their poor bowling. The lead is reaching 150 and the hosts would know anything over 250 on this wicket could mean trouble. Should be another fighting day of Test cricket. Join us for all the action on Day 3 tomorrow at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Until then, it's goodbye and take care.

What an enthralling day of Test cricket! Zimbabwe began the day right on top but now are lagging behind in the game. They have nobody but themselves to blame for this though. After having bowled out the tourists for a low score, they needed to bat with application and determination but they let themselves down with some ordinary cricket. Nobody cared to apply on this wicket apart from Craig Ervine and the result is for all to see.

32.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, driven back to the bowler by Brathwaite. What a day it has been! That's Stumps, Day 2! 88/1

Last ball of the day!

32.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Hurls it around off, Brathwaite goes back and defends it watchfully. 88/1

32.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Flatter around off, Brathwaite stays back and gets it off the outer half towards the off side. 88/1

32.3 S Raza to Hope, Shorter around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 88/1

32.2 S Raza to Hope, Flatter around off, Hope goes back and defends it. 87/1

32.1 S Raza to Hope, Lands it around leg, spins down, Hope looks to turn it away but is beaten. The keeper does well to collect it despite the turn on that one. 87/1

Last over of the day!

31.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Lands it around middle, Brathwaite comes ahead and blocks it. 87/1

31.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite gets right forward and defends it. 87/1

31.4 G Cremer to Hope, Nudges one towards mid-wicket and takes a single. 87/1

31.3 G Cremer to Hope, Too full around off, pushed towards covers by the batsman. 86/1

31.2 G Cremer to Hope, Hope comes right forward and blocks this one. 86/1

31.1 G Cremer to Hope, Bowls it around off, Kyle defends it from his crease. 86/1

30.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Flatter around middle, KB goes back and turns it towards square leg. 86/1

30.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Shorter around off, Brathwaite keeps it out. 86/1

30.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Kraigg comes down to hit one but is almost yorked. He does well to pat it back down the wicket. 86/1

30.3 S Raza to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, punched towards covers by Brathwaite. 86/1

30.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, This one is nudged towards mid-wicket by Kraigg. 86/1

30.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Bowls it around middle, Brathwaite comes down the wicket and tucks it towards mid-wicket. 86/1

29.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Shorter outside leg, worked to long leg for a single by Brathwaite. 86/1

29.5 G Cremer to Hope, This time Kyle neatly turns one through mid-wicket for a single. 85/1

29.4 G Cremer to Hope, Too full around off, Kyle looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his boot. He picked the googly there. 84/1

29.3 G Cremer to Hope, Cremer bowls it outside leg, Hope stands tall and lets the ball hit his pads. 84/1

29.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Bowl it in the same area, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket for a single. 84/1

29.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Lands it outside leg, Brathwaite pads it away. Interesting tactic, negative? Maybe. 83/1

28.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Stays back to turn one through the leg side but almost hits it into the hands of the waiting leg slip fielder. A single taken as the ball goes wide of the fielder. Things happening but a little too late in the day, not that the hosts will mind. The lead is now 143 runs. 83/1

28.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and blocks this one. 82/1

28.4 S Raza to Brathwaite, Bowls it flatter around leg, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend but hits it in the air towards short leg. Ervine cannot get to the ball in time. You need to make most of such chances. 82/1

28.3 S Raza to K Brathwaite, Full and outside off, driven to mid off. 82/1

28.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Lands it around middle, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets hit on his pads. A stifled appeal is turned down. 82/1

28.1 S Raza to Brathwaite, Goes round the wicket and bowls it around leg, turned towards square leg. 82/1

27.6 G Cremer to Hope, Short again, they have bowled far too many of them. Kyle has enough time to go back and punch it to covers. 82/1

27.5 G Cremer to Hope, Quicker around off, Kyle comes right forward and keeps it out. 82/1

27.4 G Cremer to Hope, FOUR! Kyle goes BOOM! Shorter outside off, Hope goes way back in the crease and lofts it over mid-wicket. There is no one in the deep and Kyle gets a boundary. This is now his highest Test score! 82/1

27.3 G Cremer to Hope, Fuller around off, Hope comes forward and blocks it. 78/1

27.2 G Cremer to Hope, Lands it just outside off, spins away, Kyle covers the line well and defends it. 78/1

27.1 G Cremer to Hope, Shorter in length around off, Hope goes back and pulls it to mid-wicket. 78/1

Change of ends for Graeme Cremer!

26.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Lands it shorter around middle, Brathwaite tucks it towards mid-wicket. 78/1

26.5 S Raza to Hope, Hope slinks down the wicket and turns it to long on for a single. 78/1

26.4 S Raza to Hope, Similar ball, this time Hope carefully turns it towards the square leg fielder. 77/1

26.3 S Raza to Hope, Flatter outside off, spins in, Hope stays back and turns it towards the leg side. 77/1

26.2 S Raza to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, spins in, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 77/1

26.1 S Raza to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope comes down the wicket and turns it through mid on for a single. 76/1

25.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Comes right forward and blocks this one. 75/1

25.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Around the pads, turned towards the leg side by Kraigg. 75/1

25.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, punched to covers. 75/1

25.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Fuller around middle, Brathwaite clips it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 50-run stand up comes up between the two and it is an important one in context of the game. 75/1

25.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, punched to point by the batsman. 73/1

25.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 73/1

24.6 S Raza to Hope, Kyle comes down the wicket and burries this one into the wicket. 73/1

24.5 S Raza to Brathwaite, SHARP TURN! Raza lands it outside off, gets it to come in sharply. Brathwaite looking to punch does well to keep it out of danger with a closed face of the bat. A single taken. 73/1

24.4 S Raza to Hope, Quicker around middle, worked through square leg for a single. Zimbabwe spinners are trying too hard here. 72/1

24.3 S Raza to Hope, Kyle Hope comes forward and defends it off his pads. 71/1

24.2 S Raza to Hope, Fires it around off and middle, Hope keeps it out. 71/1

24.1 S Raza to Hope, Flatter around off, Hope stays back and defends it. 71/1

23.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, That keeps happening! Williams bowls it just in that area outside off, Brathwaite prods forward to defend but does so in the air yet again. The silly point fielder cannot reach it. 71/1

23.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Fuller around leg, Kraigg looks to turn it through but does not connect it well. 71/1

23.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, punched towards covers by Brathwaite. 71/1

23.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and turns it towards mid-wicket. 71/1

23.2 S Williams to Hope, Fuller around off, pushed off the outer half towards short third man for a single. 71/1

23.1 S Williams to Hope, Fuller around middle, Hope digs it out back down the wicket. 70/1

22.6 S Raza to Brathwaite, Fires it around leg, Brathwaite looks to clip it away but fails to connect. The keeper takes the ball and looks to whip the bails off but Kraigg never left the crease completely. 70/1

22.5 S Raza to Hope, Wrong line, on the pads, and Kyle nudges it through square leg for a single. 70/1

Extra fielder in place at mid-wicket for the chip in the air.

22.4 S Raza to Hope, FOUR! Kyle takes it on! Knows that Raza is not a threatening bowler and hence comes down the wicket and whacks one over mid-wicket for a boundary. Good intent by the Windies no 3. 69/1

22.3 S Raza to Hope, Flatter on the pads, worked through short fine leg for a couple. 65/1

22.2 S Raza to Hope, Hope comes down and looks to bunt one through mid-wicket, does not beat the fielder. 63/1

22.1 S Raza to Hope, Flatter around off, Hope defends it from his crease. 63/1

Bowling change, Sikandar Raza called on for a bowl.

21.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Too full on middle and leg, Kraigg keeps it out. 63/1

21.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite pushes it in the air towards silly point. 63/1

21.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Works it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 63/1

21.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, Brathwaite cuts it square of the wicket. Raza hares after it from point and stops it from going through. Two runs taken. 63/1

21.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes forward and defends this one. 61/1

21.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Flatter around middle, worked towards mid-wicket by Brathwaite. 61/1

20.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, punched through covers for a single. 61/1

20.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Comes forward and drives it nicely towards mid off. 60/1

20.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flatter around leg, nudged through backward square leg for a couple of runs. 60/1

20.3 G Cremer to Hope, Full around leg, Kyle comes down and pushes it to long on for a single. 58/1

20.2 G Cremer to Hope, Loops it outside off, Hope comes forward and defends it. 57/1

20.1 G Cremer to Hope, Shorter around middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 57/1

19.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Angles it around off, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend it. 57/1

19.5 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Too full outside off, driven off the front foot by Kraigg. 57/1

19.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Works one through backward square leg for another brace. 57/1

19.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Brathwaite rides the bounce and taps it. 55/1

19.2 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Too full on the pads, turned through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 55/1

19.1 S Williams to K Brathwaite, Fuller around middle, turned towards mid on by Brathwaite. 53/1

18.6 G Cremer to Hope, Flatter outside off, another googly, Hope defends it off his back foot. 53/1

18.5 G Cremer to Hope, Floats it around off, Hope comes forward and blocks it. 53/1

18.4 G Cremer to Hope, Fuller around off, kept out by Kyle. 53/1

18.3 G Cremer to Hope, Hope prods forward and pushes one towards silly point. 53/1

18.2 G Cremer to Hope, Fuller around off, Kyle comes down and pushes it towards covers. 53/1

18.1 G Cremer to K Hope, Googly outside off, spins in, Hope plays for the conventional turn and hence gets an inside edge onto his pads. 53/1

17.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Edged! Bowls it around off, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man. 53/1

17.5 S Williams to Hope, A tad short outside off, punched to covers. The batsmen scamper across for a quick run. 53/1

17.4 S Williams to Hope, Lands it outside off, Hope comes forward and pushes it towards point. 52/1

17.3 S Williams to Hope, Flatter around middle, Hope goes back but does well to keep it out. 52/1

17.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Nudges it through square leg for a single. 52/1

17.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Floats it around middle, Brathwaite comes forward and defends it. 51/1

16.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Fuller loopy ball around middle and leg, Brathwaite drives it to long on for a single. 51/1

16.5 G Cremer to K Hope, Short and spinning away, Kyle goes back and plays it to the deep point fielder for a run. 50/1

16.4 G Cremer to Hope, Kyle Hope defensively pushes it towards covers. 49/1

16.3 G Cremer to Hope, Served outside off, Hope covers the stumps and lets it go. 49/1

16.2 G Cremer to Hope, Floated around off and middle, Hope lunges forward to bunt that. 49/1

16.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Lands it just outside off, Brathwaite goes back and slaps it through cover-point for a run. 49/1

Drinks! The umpire is having a word with Kyle Hope, not sure about what.

15.6 S Williams to Hope, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 48/1

15.5 S Williams to Hope, Bowled on the pads, worked away towards fine leg for a brace. 48/1

15.4 S Williams to Hope, Close! These are the chances that Zimbabwe need to take if they want to rattle the opposition. Williams floats it around off, Hope looks to defend but he gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs towards silly point who dives but fails to get close to the ball. Kyle is surviving some nervy moments here. 46/1

15.3 S Williams to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/1

15.2 S Williams to Hope, FOUR! Hope sweeps and earns himself a boundary! Loopy ball around middle and leg, Hope gets down and nails the shot through backward square leg. It races away to the fence. 46/1

15.1 Williams to Hope, Not Out! Kyle Hope survives! Williams floats it around middle and leg, the batsman gets down to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire is unmoved. They discuss and the keeper seems gung-ho about the chance. They opt for the DRS. Hawk Eye shows that it would have gone on to clip the leg stump. The on-field call stays and hence Hope stays on. The hosts do not lose the review though. 42/1

Is it out? Cremer thinks so. Williams has pinged Hope in front of the stumps and is confident that it is out. Looks close. Let's see.

14.6 G Cremer to Brathwaite, FOUR! This is a gift in such conditions! Cremer bowls a full toss in line of the stumps, Brathwaite is too good to miss out. Flicks it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. 42/1

14.5 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Flatter around off, Kraigg goes back and keeps it out. 38/1

14.4 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Looped up around off, Brathwaite lunges forward and smothers the spin. 38/1

14.3 G Cremer to K Brathwaite, Shorter around off, Brathwaite hangs back and cuts it towards point. 38/1

14.2 G Cremer to Hope, Kyle drives it to long on for one run. 38/1

14.1 G Cremer to Hope, Flatter in line of the stumps, Hope goes back to defend and does so towards short leg. 37/1

13.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, Served in line of the stumps, Brathwaite displays a solid front foot defense. 37/1

13.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite lunges forward to keep this out. 37/1

13.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 37/1

13.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Landed around off, Brathwaite fails to flick it away. Gets rapped on the pads. Draws a stifled appeal from the close-in fielders but the bowler walks back to his mark disinterested. 37/1

13.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets nicely forward to defend that. 37/1

13.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Flatter around middle and off, blocked off the back foot. 37/1

12.6 G Cremer to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37/1

12.5 G Cremer to Hope, FOUR! Kyle Hope is off the mark in style! Cremer floats it around middle and leg, the batsman uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 37/1

12.4 G Cremer to Hope, This ball is defended from the crease. 33/1

12.3 G Cremer to Brathwaite, This is clever cricket. He rotates the strike after getting a boundary. Plays it towards mid on and crosses over to the other end. 33/1

12.2 G Cremer to Brathwaite, SIX! Well, Brathwaite has had enough of blocking them and he wants to smash some! Tossed up delivery around off, he charges down and hits it high and handsome over long on for a biggie. 32/1

12.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Floated in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot. 26/1

11.6 S Williams to Hope, Hope gets beaten again as he lunges forward to defend. Williams is going through a good spell here. 26/1

11.5 S Williams to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 26/1

11.4 S Williams to Hope, Similar delivery around off, the ball turns past the prodding bat of Hope. This time the keeper collects it well. 26/1

11.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, Beauty! That one turns square! Looped up around off, Kraigg Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. But the ball spins past the edge to the keeper, who fails to collect that and concedes a bye. 26/1

11.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 25/1

11.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Floated in line of the stumps, Brathwaite strides forward to defend. 25/1

10.6 G Cremer to Hope, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 25/1

10.5 G Cremer to Hope, Dropped but a tough chance though! This is bowled around middle and leg, Hope flicks it straight to short leg who fails to latch on to that. It came off the middle of the bat and so the first reaction of the fielder was to get out of the way and hence he could not hold onto the chance. 25/1

10.4 G Cremer to K Hope, Looped up around off, Hope gets it off the outer half towards point. 25/1

Kyle Hope comes out to bat. He averages just over 8 in Test cricket. Safe to say, he is playing for his spot.

10.3 Cremer to K Powell, OUT! Knocked him over! What a ball that is! Floated around off, the ball doesn't turn as much as Powell expects. He lunges forward to play and the ball beats him on the outer edge to hit the off pole. The Zimbabwe players are ecstatic with the early breakthrough. Don't think Kieran could have done anything better. 25/1

10.2 G Cremer to Powell, FOUR! Powell isn't going to let Cremer settle. Tossed up ball around off and middle, Powell flicks it off his pads through mid-wicket. Waller rushes to his right from the deep and puts in the slide yet fails to prevent the boundary. 25/0

10.1 G Cremer to Brathwaite, Doesn't get the hat-trick! Brathwaite comes down and flicks it away towards wide mid on and crosses over. 21/0

Spin from both ends now. Graeme Cremer brings himself on from the other end. He is on a hat-trick!

9.6 S Williams to Powell, Landed outside off, Powell goes back to defend but gets a soft edge towards first slip. 20/0

9.5 S Williams to Powell, Spiteful turn! Williams floats it around off, Powell goes back to cut. But the ball spins in sharply to catch the inside edge of the bat and lands just near short leg. 20/0

9.4 S Williams to Powell, Looped up outside off, Powell looks to cut but gets beaten. 20/0

9.3 S Williams to K Brathwaite, A tad short around off, the batsman goes back and pushes it towards covers for a run. 20/0

9.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Loopy ball around off, Kraigg strides forward to defend. 19/0

9.1 S Williams to Brathwaite, Tosses it up to the batsman, Brathwaite hits it straight back to the bowler. 19/0

8.6 K Jarvis to Powell, Again on a similar line and length, Powell hits it towards mid-wicket. 19/0

8.5 K Jarvis to Powell, Bowled on a length around off, Powell negotiates it from the crease. 19/0

8.4 K Jarvis to Powell, Landed around off, Powell blocks it from the crease. 19/0

8.3 K Jarvis to Powell, Length ball outside off, Kieran thinks of playing initially but then shoulders arms to let the ball pass to the keeper. 19/0

8.2 K Jarvis to Powell, On a length outside off, the ball bounced a bit more after pitching. Powell points his bat skywards to let it go. 19/0

8.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Jarvis comes round the wicket and spears it full outside off. Powell drives it to covers. 19/0

7.6 S Williams to Brathwaite, A tad short outside off, cut away to point. 19/0

7.5 S Williams to Brathwaite, Brathwaite lunges forward and drives it straight to mid off. 19/0

7.4 S Williams to Brathwaite, Now Brathwaite gets beaten on the outside edge. Bowled around off, the ball spins away past the prodding bat of Kraigg. 19/0

7.3 S Williams to Brathwaite, That's why he's bowling here. Lands it around off, Brathwaite strides forward to defend but gets it high on the bat. The ball just drops short of the silly point fielder. 19/0

7.2 S Williams to Brathwaite, Tossed up around middle, hit straight to mid-wicket. 19/0

7.1 S Williams to Powell, Serves it on the pads from over the wicket, Powell goes back to clip it towards fine leg for a run. 19/0

Spin time! Sean Williams is brought into the attack. He was more than handy in the first innings. Can he get a breakthrough here?

6.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Bowled outside off, driven straight to the mid off fielder. 18/0

6.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Very good shot but doesn't get any run for that. Full ball lands around off and middle, Brathwaite drives it straight down. It is intercepted by the mid on fielder. 18/0

6.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Hurled outside off, left alone by Kraigg. 18/0

6.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket, where the fielder dives and prevents the ball from passing him. 18/0

6.2 K Jarvis to Powell, A slower off cutter around off, Powell turns it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. Gets it easily in the end. 18/0

6.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Jarvis continues from over the wicket and bowls it outside off, Powell shows no intentions of playing that. 17/0

5.6 C Mpofu to K Powell, Powell drives it nicely through covers for a run. 17/0

5.5 C Mpofu to Powell, This is bowled outside off, Powell points his bat skywards as he lets that go. 16/0

5.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Speared full and wide outside off, Powell doesn't bother playing at that. 16/0

5.3 C Mpofu to Powell, Mpofu changes his angles and comes round the wicket. Bowls it around off, Kieran stays in the crease and defends it. 16/0

5.2 C Mpofu to Powell, SIX! Hello, oh hello! Where did that come from? Fuller length around off, Powell just hits it over wide long off for a maximum with a push on the up. It was just an extension of the drive, all with a straight bat. Beautifully played. This is the first time he has gone big against a pacer in Tests! 16/0

5.1 C Mpofu to Powell, Good judgement by Powell. Mpofu hurls it just outside off, the batsman reads the line well and shoulders arms to that. Wasn't too far from the woodwork behind. 10/0

4.6 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Full length ball just outside off, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets an outside edge past the diving gully fielder. Result, a couple of runs to the tally. 10/0

4.5 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Fuller in line of the stumps, driven towards mid on. 8/0

4.4 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Bowled around middle and leg, played towards mid-wicket. 8/0

4.3 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, On a length around middle, defended towards mid on. 8/0

4.2 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Peach! How did Jarvis not get a wicket off this? Bowled on a length around off angling in to the batsman, the ball straightens after pitching. Brathwaite plays for the initial angle and ends up getting beaten. On another day, he would have been caught behind. 8/0

4.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Full delivery around off and middle, Brathwaite defends it from the crease. 8/0

3.6 C Mpofu to Powell, In the air but well wide of mid off. Mpofu spears it full outside off, Powell drives it off the front foot. Cremer chases it and keeps the batsmen down to two. 8/0

3.5 C Mpofu to Powell, On a length around off, Powell stands tall and defends it towards covers. 6/0

3.4 C Mpofu to Powell, Landed around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 6/0

3.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, This delivery is flicked off the pads to fine leg for a single. 6/0

3.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu straightens his line and bowls it around middle and leg, Kraigg clips it in front of square on the leg side and collects a couple. 5/0

3.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Bowled outside off, Brathwaite pushes this defensively towards covers. 3/0

2.6 K Jarvis to Powell, Fuller ball around off, Powell mistimes his drive, which is stopped by the bowler. 3/0

2.5 K Jarvis to Powell, Bowled in line of the stumps, Powell defends it from the crease. 3/0

2.4 K Jarvis to Powell, Well played. Hurled outside off, Powell strides and drives it beautifully through covers. Not much power there and so he gets a brace only. 3/0

2.3 K Jarvis to Powell, Speared fuller around off and middle, Kieran mistimes his drive down the ground. The fielder from mid off rushes to his left and cuts that off. 1/0

2.2 K Jarvis to Powell, Hurled fuller around off, Powell strides forward to defend it showing the full face of the bat. 1/0

2.1 K Jarvis to Powell, Angled across the left hander, Powell shoulders arms to let that go. 1/0

1.6 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Pitched up to the batsman, Brathwaite blocks it solidly. A maiden to start for Mpofu. 1/0

1.5 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Brathwaite stands on the back foot and defends this length ball. 1/0

1.4 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, Kraigg watches the ball fly to the keeper. 1/0

1.3 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller in line of the stumps, kept out by Brathwaite from the crease. 1/0

1.2 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Kraigg strides forward and blocks. 1/0

1.1 C Mpofu to Brathwaite, Mpofu begins with a delivery outside off, Brathwaite points his bat skywards as he let that go. 1/0

Christopher Mpofu will share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Jarvis to Powell, Similar delivery outside off, Powell just lets it be. A good start for Zimbabwe with the ball, as Jarvis almost got rid of Powell early in the over. 1/0

0.5 K Jarvis to Powell, Powell shoulders arms to this harmless bowl outside off. 1/0

0.4 K Jarvis to Powell, This ball is bowled outside off, left alone by Powell. 1/0

0.3 K Jarvis to Powell, This delivery is pushed towards mid-wicket from the crease. 1/0

0.2 K Jarvis to Powell, What happened there? Full on the pads, Powell looks to clip it away but gets a leading edge towards mid off. Cremer rushes ahead and dives but the ball falls well short of him. He knocks the stumps down at the bowler's end though. All's safe. 1/0

0.1 K Jarvis to Brathwaite, Off the mark straightaway! Jarvis runs in from over the wicket and spears it full around middle, Brathwaite gets it off the inside half of his bat through backward square leg for a run. 1/0

