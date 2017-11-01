Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Second Test, Day 4, Bulawayo

File image of West Indies team. (Getty Images)

11.1 J Holder to Ervine, No run. 17/2

Jason Holder is now into the attack. He had a great time with the bat can he replicate his form with the ball?

10.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor is not interested at playing at it. 17/2

10.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Almost drags it on! Taylor got out in a similar fashion in the first innings! Gabriel lands it on a length outside off, Taylor tries to poke at it away from his body and gets an inside edge onto his pads. Away from the body on this surface a risky ploy. 17/2

10.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Once again in the channel around off. Taylor lunges forward and blocks it. 17/2

10.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 17/2

10.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, FOUR! Too straight by Gabriel. Taylor tucks it beautifully off his pads through backward square leg for a boundary. He has looked solid till now. 17/2

10.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot. 13/2

9.6 K Roach to Ervine, Back of a length on off, the batsman camps back and defends it. 13/2

9.5 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Craig defends it by covering the line of the ball. 13/2

9.4 K Roach to Ervine, Fuller in length on middle, tailing back in. Ervine pushes it to mid on. 13/2

9.3 K Roach to Ervine, Back of a length outside off, comes a bit slower off the surface and also keeps low. Ervine is early into the shot as he tries to force it through the off side. It goes off the bottom part of the bat towards mid on. 13/2

9.2 K Roach to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 13/2

9.1 K Roach to Ervine, Roach bowls it from around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. The batsman defends it solidly. 13/2

8.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/2

8.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Stays low but not at a threatening line! Gabriel bowls it on a length outside off, Taylor does not fiddle with it. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 13/2

8.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on leg stump, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket. 13/2

8.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/2

8.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on off, Taylor drives it towards wide mid off. 13/2

8.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Length ball outside off, Taylor lets it be. 13/2

7.6 K Roach to Ervine, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 13/2

7.5 K Roach to Ervine, Lands it on a length on middle, Ervine plays it towards mid-wicket. 13/2

7.4 K Roach to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 13/2

7.3 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 13/2

7.2 K Roach to Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor punches it through the off side for a run. 13/2

7.1 K Roach to Taylor, NOT OUT! The Windies lose a review! The impact was outside off! Roach lands it on a length outside off, gets it to jag back in. Taylor plants his front foot forward and tries to defend the ball with both bat and pad close together. The ball seems to strike both. The players appeal and the umpire stays put. Roach wants it to be reviewed and Holder does so. The go upstairs. Snicko shows that it was pad first but the impact was outside off. Both the teams have been really poor on taking the DRS call in this match. 12/2

After a long thought Jason Holder opts to review for an LBW against Taylor. Is it bat first or pad? Also the impact is in question.

6.6 S Gabriel to Ervine, Bowls it down the leg side. Ervine misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 12/2

6.5 S Gabriel to Ervine, Full on the pads, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket. He must have felt he missed out on a scoring opportunity there. 12/2

6.4 S Gabriel to Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 12/2

6.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Too easy! Fullish in length on leg stump, a batsman of Taylor's caliber won't miss out. He flicks it through mid-wicket but does not get enough for it to reach the boundary. The batsmen fetch three. 12/2

6.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Taylor defends it to mid on. 9/2

6.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on leg stump. Ervine flicks it to the man at square leg. 9/2

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end.

5.6 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. Another successful over by Roach comes to an end. 9/2

5.5 Roach to Taylor, Big appeal but might be missing leg! Roach goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, the ball stays a touch low. Taylor misses the flick and is hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Yes, it is missing leg. They even run a leg bye. 9/2

5.4 K Roach to Taylor, Starts off with a loosener outside off, Taylor shoulders his arms to it. 8/2

The men concerned are out in the middle. Craig Ervine will continue his innings, whereas Brendan Taylor is the new man in. Roach will continue his over, he has three balls left. Here we go...

...Day 4, Session 2...

The away side would hope for the same after the break. The hosts on the other hand, will now hope for the experienced pair of Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor to stitch a partnership and get them close to the deficit. Will we see a fightback from Zimbabwe or will the visitors run through the batting line-up? Join us for the second session in a while.

West Indies head into the break with their heads held high. Zimbabwe have failed to play out the short period before lunch. They have lost both their openers and they now face an uphill task, not that they weren't facing one but they now find themselves in a whirlpool. Roach has bowled quick and he has both the scalps to his name. Earlier in the day, Holder and Dowrich both scored tons to take the lead up to 122 and Zimbabwe as one would have expected, have wilted under pressure.

5.3 K Roach to Mire, OUT! Another wicket, just at the stroke of lunch! Mire is the man who is walking back and Zimbabwe are in big trouble now. Totally not needed from him as this was the last over before the break. They have also lost a review. Kemar Roach is breathing fire here. He lands it on a length around off, the ball skids off the surface. Mire goes for the pull, but the ball isn't short enough. It sneaks through and hits him on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire gives it out. Mire walks up to his partner and after a chat decides to review. Snicko shows there is no bat involved and it is crashing into the leg stump. Roach is all pumped up and that will be LUNCH ON DAY 4! 8/2

Review time! Have Zimbabwe lost another? Mire has been adjudged lbw and after a chat with his partner he has decided to review. Only an inside edge can save him.

5.2 K Roach to Mire, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/1

5.1 K Roach to Mire, Good length on off, Mire drives it firmly towards the bowler who makes a half-stop towards mid off. 8/1

This should be the last over before lunch. Will Zimbabwe negotiate it safely?

4.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Fuller outside off, Craig drives it through covers for a couple. 8/1

4.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 6/1

4.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Flatter on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot. 6/1

4.3 K Brathwaite to Ervine, A huge appeal but not given! Craig Ervine opting for a sweep shot too early in the innings? Especially when it is possibly the last over before lunch. Kraigg bowls it full on middle, gets it to straighten. Ervine tries to sweep but maybe he gets an inside edge before the ball hits the front pad. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that the ball brushed the gloves before it hit the pads. Ervine survives a scare there. 6/1

4.2 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/1

4.1 K Brathwaite to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 6/1

Kraigg Brathwaite is into the attack.

3.6 K Roach to Ervine, Full outside off, Ervine drives it towards wide mid off for a run. He is off the mark. 6/1

3.5 K Roach to Ervine, The batsman drives this through the covers. 5/1

3.4 K Roach to Ervine, BEATEN! Roach is making the ball talk here! He goes around the wicket and bowls it fuller outside off, gets it to shape away. Ervine goes for the drive but gets beaten. A nervous start by the batsman. 5/1

Craig Ervine is the next man in.

3.3 K Roach to Masakadza, OUT! KABOOM! What a delivery. Really cannot blame Masakadza entirely there. At the most, one can say a slight error in judgement. This reminds me of the way Suranga Lakmal cleaned up Shane Watson in a Test match in Kandy in 2011. Cricket is a great leveler. A century in the first innings but Masakadza departs cheaply in the second. Brilliant from Kemar, he goes wide of the crease and angles it in from outside off. Hamilton plants his front foot forward and lets it be. Ideally, it is not his mistake. The ball should not come in that much. But it does. It goes past the giant right foot of the big man and cannons into the off pole. Rattle. He might have left it on length. He might have left it on line. Neither judgement was criminal. So good was the ball. Take a bow, Kemar. This is also his 50th Test wicket. An early wicket for the Windies and a big one. Zimbabwe still trail by another 117. 5/1

3.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Length on off, Masakadza defends it with authority. 5/0

3.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Good length on off, Hamilton guides it to gully. 5/0

One slip comes out and goes to short extra cover.

2.6 S Gabriel to Mire, BEATEN! A brilliant delivery to finish! Gabriel angles it into the batsman and pitches it on off, gets it to nip away after pitching. Mire pokes at it and gets beaten. 5/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length on off, a quick delivery by Gabriel. Hamilton tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. The batsmen get through for a quick run. There was hesitation to begin with, but they complete it easily. 5/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length, angling into the batsman. Straightens after pitching. Masakadza first thinks of playing it but then shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller in length but wide outside off, Hamilton lets it be. 4/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, the batsman opts not to play at it. 4/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length on off, Masakadza defends it off the back foot. 4/0

1.6 K Roach to Mire, Fuller outside off, Mire drives it to mid off. 4/0

1.5 K Roach to Mire, Shorter, aimed at the ribs of the batsman but does not bounce a lot. Mire goes for the pull but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 4/0

1.4 K Roach to Mire, Length ball on off, Mire defends it off the front foot. 4/0

1.3 K Roach to Mire, Shorter in length outside off, skids off the surface. Mire chops it to the keeper. 4/0

1.2 K Roach to Mire, Just ahead of a length on off, Mire pushes it to the man at mid off. 4/0

1.1 K Roach to Mire, Good length on off, Mire pushes it to mid off. 4/0

Kemar Roach will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 4/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A good leave! Gabriel lands it on a length just outside off, Masakadza leaves it through to the keeper. 4/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Goes wide of the crease and lands it on a length around off, Hamilton defends it off the back foot. 4/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A good length ball on off, Masakadza defends it solidly. 4/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Lands it on a length around middle, comes into the batsman. Hamilton tries to defend but is beaten to get hit high on the pads. 4/0

0.1 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza needs no sighters! Gabriel bowls it full outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Hamilton does so and in some style, he crunches it through covers for a boundary. 4/0

