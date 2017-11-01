Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 4, Highlights: As it Happened

File image of West Indies team. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

Right then, this match is poised perfectly for a cracking day 5 finish. Zimbabwe have 6 wickets in the bank and it would be interesting to see if they can take a lead over 150. West Indies on the other hand would be thinking the other way round. They would come out afresh and look to break this stand which is already worth 94. Can they come out and wrap it up quickly or will the hosts take a big lead and make them bat again? Remember, there is a start 5 minutes early to the original scheduled time which is 0955 local. Do join us to for the final day's play. Before we leave, you can switch tabs to the on-going India vs New Zealand first T20I where the Kiwis need a big target to chase. Till then, goodbye and cheers!

Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor then got into the act and dealt anything and everything that was thrown at them. The former continued his rich form and registered yet another fifty to his name and along with Moor bailed his side out of the early stutter. The pacers and spinners could do nothing and they started to take the advantage of the tired bodies. Firstly, they wiped off the deficit and then also managed to get into the lead. Though it's not a big one but the way these two have batted and if at all they continue in the same vein, there is every chance they can swell it to a big one.

Test cricket at its best! Yet another absorbing day of cricket comes to an end. If it was Holder and Dowrich yesterday, it's Raza and Moor today who have shown immense patience and resistance to keep the bowlers at bay. With a deficit of 122 runs Zimbabwe were already under the pump. They needed a good start but the Windies pacers denied them. They rattled the top order in a jiffy and had the hosts on mat at 46/4. It seemed like they would run through their batting, but it wasn't meant to be.

66.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Raza survives! Excellent batting by these two. Bishoo tosses it up on off, turning away. Raza covers the spin and defends it off the front foot. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 140/4

66.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Drifts it down the leg side, Moor flicks it towards short fine leg for a run. 140/4

66.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Slower through the air outside off, the batsman lets it be. 139/4

66.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter in length outside off, Raza punches it through the off side for a run. 139/4

66.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Loopy ball on off, Raza lunges forward and blocks it. 138/4

66.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Tosses it up on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 138/4

65.6 K Brathwaite to Moor, Drags his length back on middle, Moor pushes it back to the bowler. Brathwaite bowled it with a different action there, not an usual off spinner's action. 138/4

65.5 K Brathwaite to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 138/4

65.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Slower through the air on middle, turning in. Moor flicks it to mid-wicket. 138/4

65.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flicks it with the spin towards mid-wicket where the fielder misfields and concedes two. 138/4

65.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, A similar delivery to the last one. Moor drives it to mid off. 136/4

65.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fuller outside off, Moor eases it to mid off. 136/4

64.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Very full outside off, it was the googly. Moor drives it through cover-point for a run. 136/4

64.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Full toss on middle, Raza flicks it through square leg for a run. 135/4

64.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Quicker on off, Raza blocks it. 134/4

64.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter on middle, Raza defends it off the back foot. 134/4

64.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Tosses it up on off, Moor drives it down to long off for a run. 134/4

64.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 133/4

Devendra Bishoo is back into the attack. Can he take a wicket and end the day on a high for his side?

63.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Slower through the air outside off, Raza drives it to covers. Three overs left in the day. 133/4

63.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, Quicker and fuller on off, Raza drives it back to the bowler. 133/4

63.4 K Brathwaite to Raza, Flicks it with the spin to square leg. 133/4

63.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on middle, Moor drives it down to long on for a run. 133/4

63.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 132/4

63.1 K Brathwaite to S Raza, Drives it down to long on for a run. 132/4

62.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor drives it back to the bowler. 131/4

62.5 Blackwood to Moor, Very full almost a yorker on off, the batsman digs it out. 131/4

62.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 131/4

62.3 J Blackwood to S Raza, Full outside off, Raza crunches it through covers but there is a man in the deep who runs to his right and keeps it down to one. 131/4

62.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Shorter in length outside off, Moor guides it through point for a run. 130/4

62.1 J Blackwood to S Raza, Shorter in length, sits up to be hit. Raza pulls it through backward square leg for a run. 129/4

61.6 K Brathwaite to Moor, Slower through the air on off, Moor defends it solidly. 128/4

61.5 K Brathwaite to P Moor, Very full in length on off, Moor drives it to covers. 128/4

61.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 128/4

61.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter and on a fuller length on off, Moor lunges forward and blocks it. 128/4

61.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fuller outside off, Moor drives it to the man at covers. 128/4

61.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 128/4

Kraigg Brathwaite is back into the attack.

60.6 J Blackwood to Raza, The batsman shoulders arms to the ball outside off. 128/4

60.5 J Blackwood to Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 128/4

60.4 J Blackwood to Raza, Full and wide outside off, Raza tries to jam it out but gets beaten. 128/4

60.3 J Blackwood to Raza, Played to the point region by the batsman. 128/4

60.2 J Blackwood to Raza, Length outside off, Raza guides it towards point and wants a run but is sent back by his partner. 128/4

60.1 J Blackwood to Raza, On a length around middle, shapes away a touch. Raza gets an outside edge as he tries to defend it. 128/4

59.6 J Holder to Moor, Angles it on middle, Moor defends it towards mid-wicket for no runs. 128/4

59.5 J Holder to Raza, Slower ball on off, on a fullish length. Raza pushes it towards mid off for a quick run. 128/4

59.4 J Holder to Raza, Bowls it on a length on off, Raza defends it stoutly. 127/4

59.3 J Holder to Raza, Lands it on a length on off, Raza defends it solidly. 127/4

59.2 J Holder to Raza, Fuller in length on the pads, Holder errs in line. Raza flicks it through mid-wicket and bags a brace. 127/4

59.1 J Holder to Raza, Fuller in length on middle, Raza drives it back to the bowler. 125/4

58.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 125/4

58.5 J Blackwood to Moor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 125/4

58.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 125/4

58.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 125/4

58.2 J Blackwood to Raza, Angles it into the pads, Raza misses the flick and is struck on the pads as the ball rolls towards short fine leg. The bowler makes an ambitious appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The batsmen take a leg bye. 125/4

58.1 J Blackwood to Raza, Fuller in length on leg stump, Raza flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 124/4

57.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 124/4

57.5 J Holder to Moor, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 124/4

57.4 J Holder to Raza, Fifty for Raza. 6th Test fifty for him. He is the first Zimbabwean player to register back-to-back fifties and a fifer in the same Test. A very important knock by the go-to man for Zimbabwe. He still has a long way to go. Fuller in length on middle, Raza drives it towards mid on for a run. 124/4

57.3 J Holder to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it towards mid on. 123/4

57.2 J Holder to Raza, Good length, shapes back in length. Raza does well to adjust and play it to mid-wicket. 123/4

57.1 J Holder to Raza, Angles it down the leg side, Raza misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper. 123/4

Jason Holder comes back into the attack.

56.6 J Blackwood to Raza, Drives the full ball outside off through covers for a run. The lead by a run now. 123/4

56.5 J Blackwood to Moor, SCORES LEVEL! Flicks it down to fine leg with the angle and some good running helps the batsmen take three. Zimbabwe have wiped out the deficit, who would have thought that would happen especially when they were off to a horrid start. 122/4

56.4 J Blackwood to Raza, Fullish ball outside off, Raza leans into it and drives it through covers for a run. They trail only by 3 now. 119/4

56.3 J Blackwood to S Raza, Fuller in length outside off, Raza drives it to covers. 118/4

56.2 J Blackwood to Raza, The batsman drives it to mid off. 118/4

56.1 J Blackwood to Moor, Short and wide outside off, Moor cuts it through point. There is protection in the deep so they batsmen get only a single. 118/4

55.6 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, Raza confidently defends it. 117/4

55.5 K Roach to S Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza drives it to mid off. 117/4

55.4 K Roach to Raza, Wide outside off, the batsman has not interest in playing it. 117/4

55.3 K Roach to Raza, Fuller in length, tailing back in. Raza drives it to mid on. 117/4

55.2 K Roach to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/4

55.1 K Roach to Raza, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 117/4

54.6 J Blackwood to Moor, Lands it on a length around off, Moor lunges forward and blocks it. 117/4

54.5 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor pushes it to covers. 117/4

54.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 117/4

54.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller on off, Moor drives it to covers. 117/4

54.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/4

54.1 J Blackwood to Moor, Shorter in length outside off, Moor cuts it to covers. 117/4

53.6 K Roach to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it and the ball after bouncing spins back towards the stumps. Raza watchfully pushes the ball away with his bat from the stumps. 117/4

53.5 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it stoutly. 117/4

53.4 K Roach to Raza, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 117/4

53.3 K Roach to Raza, Length ball outside off, Raza prods forward and defends it. 117/4

53.2 K Roach to Raza, Ahead of a length on middle, Raza lunges forward and defends it. 117/4

53.1 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Raza, who is playing so well defends it confidently. 117/4

52.6 J Blackwood to Moor, A low full toss on off, Moor drives it to the man at covers. 117/4

52.5 J Blackwood to Raza, Flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 117/4

52.4 J Blackwood to Moor, Full outside off, Moor drives it to sweeper cover for a run. 116/4

52.3 J Blackwood to Moor, Full on middle, Moor drives it back to the bowler. 115/4

52.2 J Blackwood to Moor, Fuller in length, swinging away. Moor tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge towards mid on. 115/4

52.1 J Blackwood to Moor, A good length delivery, skids off the surface. Moor pushes it to covers. 115/4

Surprise, surprise! Jermaine Blackwood is into the attack.

51.6 K Roach to Raza, Slower ball outside off, the batsman need not play at it. 115/4

51.5 K Roach to Raza, Short and outside off, Raza chops it to covers. 115/4

51.4 K Roach to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it off the back foot. 115/4

51.3 K Roach to Raza, Fuller in length on middle, Raza drives it down to mid on. 115/4

51.2 K Roach to Raza, The batsman works it down the leg side. 115/4

51.1 K Roach to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 115/4

Drinks!

50.6 S Gabriel to Moor, An excellent delivery to end the over, good cricket all around. Gabriel bowls a yorker on off, Moor does really well to block it. 115/4

50.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Fullish ball outside off, stays very low. Moor lets it be. 115/4

50.4 S Gabriel to Moor, How many times have we seen Gabriel beating Moor today? Full outside off, Peter tries to drive but gets beaten yet again. 115/4

50.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Just ahead of a length outside off, Moor pushes at it with hard hands but it lands well short of the man at covers. 115/4

50.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Lands it on a length outside off, Moor shoulders his arms to it. 115/4

50.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Good length on off, Moor confidently defends it. 115/4

49.6 K Roach to Raza, Good length outside off, Raza lets it be. 115/4

49.5 K Roach to Raza, Fuller on middle, Raza plays it to mid on. 115/4

49.4 K Roach to Raza, Bowls it on a length outside off, Raza leaves it. 115/4

49.3 K Roach to Raza, Length ball on off, Raza defends it solidly. 115/4

49.2 K Roach to S Raza, FOUR! Roach has been guilty of bowling too full and he is paying the price! He serves a half-volley outside off. Raza drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. 115/4

49.1 K Roach to Raza, Shorter in length outside off, the ball does not bounce at all. Raza lets it be. 111/4

Kemar Roach is back into the attack.

48.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Goes wide of the crease but sprays it on the pads, Moor tries clipping it away but fails to get any wood on it. 111/4

48.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Good length delivery around off, placed with an angled bat towards point. 111/4

48.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Beaten again! What a delivery that. Raw pace at its very best! 149.5 kph was the speed at which Gabriel delivered this. Pacy ball on a fuller length, asking Moor to go after it. He obliges and nearly kisses one to the keeper. 111/4

48.3 S Gabriel to Moor, Moor nearly falls for it! Gabriel drops it on a length and it moves away off the seam. Peter tries slashing it through the line but is beaten all ends up. Needs the leave those, Moor! 111/4

48.2 S Gabriel to Moor, Ahead of a length around off, Peter leans ahead and defends it solidly with an angled bat towards point. 111/4

48.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Angles it in from outside off, Moor gets across before shouldering his arms. 111/4

Jason Holder is walking off the field. Seems to be struggling with his left leg.

47.6 J Holder to Raza, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 111/4

47.5 J Holder to Raza, Another slower but off the radar. He bowls it outside off and Raza opts not to play at it. 111/4

47.4 J Holder to Moor, Works it with the angle down to fine leg for a run. 111/4

47.3 J Holder to Moor, He tried another googly but this time it is way outside off and the batsman lets it be. 110/4

47.2 Holder to Moor, Yorker on middle, Moor jams it out. 110/4

47.1 J Holder to Moor, Slower ball outside off, Moor tries to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg. Holder tried bowling a googly there. 110/4

46.6 S Gabriel to Raza, Fires it down the leg side Raza misses the flick and it goes to the keeper. 110/4

46.5 S Gabriel to Raza, An appeal in desperation but nothing from the umpire! Gabriel goes wide of the crease and lands it on a length around off, comes in with the angle. Raza tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg! 110/4

46.4 S Gabriel to Raza, Slower ball on off, Raza defends it solidly. 110/4

46.3 S Gabriel to Raza, After two short balls he tries to spear the yorker but bowls a full toss and Raza defends it. 110/4

46.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Short again outside off, Raza lets it be. 110/4

46.1 S Gabriel to Raza, On the shorter side outside off. Raza does well to evade it. 110/4

45.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, the batsman blocks it off the front foot. 110/4

45.5 J Holder to P Moor, Fuller in length on middle, Moor drives it towards mid off. 110/4

45.4 J Holder to Moor, Fuller on middle, Moor flicks it to the man at square leg. 110/4

45.3 J Holder to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor guides it towards backward point. The fielder there makes a half stop. The batsmen run one and set off for a second. The fielder fires a throw at the keeper who whips the bails off but Peter dives to get back in. 110/4

45.2 J Holder to Moor, CLOSE SHAVE! Holder lands it on a length around off, a cutter. It jags back in. Moor tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 108/4

45.1 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 108/4

44.6 S Gabriel to Raza, Just short of a length on off, Raza defends it by covering the line of the ball. A maiden by Gabriel. 108/4

44.5 S Gabriel to Raza, Bowls it on a length around off, Raza hops and defends it. 108/4

44.4 S Gabriel to Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 108/4

44.3 S Gabriel to Raza, Good length on off, Raza defends it towards covers. 108/4

44.2 S Gabriel to Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza pushes it towards point and he thinks of a run but is sent back by Moor. A good call there by Peter and it is acknowledged by Raza. 108/4

44.1 S Gabriel to Raza, Back of a length ball on off, Raza defends it solidly. 108/4

Shannon Gabriel is now into the attack. He was very impressive in the session before this one. Can he break this partnership?

43.6 J Holder to Moor, Back of a length on off, Moor defends it off the back foot. 108/4

43.5 J Holder to Raza, Angles it into the pads, Raza flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 108/4

43.4 J Holder to Raza, A short ball by Holder, does not rise as expected. Raza first thinks about ducking but seeing the low bounce somehow manages to defend it. 107/4

43.3 J Holder to Raza, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 107/4

43.2 J Holder to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it off the back foot. 107/4

43.1 J Holder to Raza, A very good yorker there by Holder. Raza plays it out excellently. 107/4

42.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter outside off, Raza waits for it and cuts it through point for a run. 107/4

42.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Loopy ball on off, Raza lunges forward and defends it. 106/4

42.4 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 106/4

42.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 106/4

42.2 D Bishoo to Raza, FOUR! Runs have started to flow for Zimbabwe! Bishoo bowls a long-hop on middle, Raza swivels inside the crease and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 106/4

42.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Bowls a very full ball on middle, Raza goes down on one knee and paddle sweeps it through short fine leg for a couple. Smart batting by him. 102/4

41.6 J Holder to Moor, Bowls it on a length attacking the stumps, Moor defends it towards mid-wicket. 100/4

41.5 J Holder to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor drives it back towards the bowler. 100/4

41.4 J Holder to Moor, Lands it on a length outside off, shapes back in a touch but not enough to make the batsman play. 100/4

41.3 J Holder to Moor, Length ball outside off, Moor opts not to play at it. 100/4

41.2 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 100/4

41.1 J Holder to P Moor, Fuller in length around off, Moor tries to drive but gets a soft outside edge to the man at gully. 100/4

Pace is back! Jason Holder brings himself into the attack.

40.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Shorter in length outside off, Raza cuts it to the man at point. 100/4

40.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter on off, Raza blocks it. 100/4

40.4 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/4

40.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Full outside off, Raza drives it to the man at covers. 100/4

40.2 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/4

40.1 D Bishoo to P Moor, Tosses it full outside off, Moor eases it down to long off for a run. The 100 is up for Zimbabwe they now only trail by another 22 runs. 100/4

39.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Darts it on off, Raza defends it with authority. 99/4

39.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, Fires it on the pads, Raza works it to mid-wicket. 99/4

39.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Works it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 99/4

39.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flighted ball on off, no turn for the bowler. Moor prods forward and blocks it. 98/4

39.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Floats it up on off, Moor lunges forward in defense. 98/4

39.1 K Brathwaite to P Moor, Slower through the air. Moor drives it to covers. 98/4

38.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Short and outside off, stays low. Raza tries to cut but chops it to covers. 98/4

38.5 D Bishoo to Raza, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 98/4

38.4 D Bishoo to Raza, SIX! BANG! This guy is just oozing in confidence! Bishoo tosses it up on middle, it is in Raza's arc. He tonks it over the long on fence for a maximum. The 50-run stand also comes up, a vital one for Zimbabwe. 98/4

38.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Similar delivery, Raza lunges forward in defense. 92/4

38.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Flighted ball on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 92/4

38.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Paddle sweeps it through short fine leg for a brace. 92/4

37.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Drags his length back outside off, Raza cuts it through point for a run. They are doing well to rotate strike. 90/4

37.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, Fires it on leg stump, Raza flicks it to mid-wicket. 89/4

37.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor drives it down to long off for a run. 89/4

37.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 88/4

37.2 K Brathwaite to Raza, Driven it with the spin through mid on for a run. 88/4

37.1 K Brathwaite to Raza, Flatter outside off, from around the wicket. Raza plays it with soft hands towards Blackwood at covers. Raza thinks about a run but is sent back by his partner as the fielder is quick to the ball. Jermaine gets to it quickly and underarms a direct hit at the striker's end but Sikandar has made his ground. 87/4

36.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 87/4

36.5 D Bishoo to Moor, FOUR! They are dealing in boundaries! A loopy ball outside off, wanting the batsman to drive. He obliges and does it beautifully through covers for a boundary. 87/4

36.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 83/4

36.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Gives it air on off, Peter drives it to mid off. 83/4

36.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Floats it full on middle, Moor drives it back to the bowler. 83/4

36.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Fuller outside off, Moor drives it to covers. 83/4

35.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 83/4

35.5 K Brathwaite to S Raza, FOUR! Zimbabwe have been positive after the break! Short and wide by Brathwaite. Raza rocks back and has all the time in the world to cut it through point for a boundary. 83/4

35.4 K Brathwaite to S Raza, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 79/4

35.3 K Brathwaite to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 79/4

35.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flighted ball on off, wanting the batsman to go after it. Moor's eyes did light up as he saw the flight. He tries to go big but mistimes it towards long on for a run. 79/4

35.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter on off, Moor pucnhes it back to the bowler. 78/4

34.6 D Bishoo to S Raza, FOUR! Bad ball and dispatched! A short ball on middle, Raza rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. They now trail by 44. 78/4

34.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Quicker on off, stays low. Raza does well to get his down bat in time and defend. 74/4

34.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Slower through the air outside off, Raza lunges forward and defends it. 74/4

34.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Works it against the spin through the leg side for a run. 74/4

34.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Flatter on off, turning away. Moor gets an outside edge as he tries to defend towards short third man. 73/4

34.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Bowls a flipper on leg stump, Moor fails to flick and is struck on the pads. 73/4

33.6 K Brathwaite to Raza, Fires it on the pads, Raza flicks it to the man at short leg. 73/4

33.5 K Brathwaite to Raza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/4

33.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Full and on off, Moor drives it through covers for a run. 73/4

33.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 72/4

33.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Shorter outside off, quicker in pace. Moor punches it through covers and picks up a brace. 72/4

33.1 K Brathwaite to Moor, Flatter on the stumps, Moor defends it off the back foot. 70/4

Kraigg Brathwaite will bowl from the other end.

32.6 D Bishoo to Raza, A leg spinner outside off, turning away. Raza looks to shoulder arms but it goes off the pads towards short third man. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head as the impact was outside off. The batsmen think about a run but then opt against it as there was no shot offered. 70/4

32.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Floats it up on middle, Raza drives it to long on. 70/4

32.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Sweeps it down towards fine leg for a couple. 70/4

32.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Tosses it up on middle, Raza defends it off the front foot. 68/4

32.2 D Bishoo to P Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor drives it down to long off for a run. 68/4

32.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Starts off with a short ball outside off, turning away. Raza rocks back and punches it through cover-point for a run. 67/4

We're back. We have around 35 overs left for today. Is it enough for the Windies to pick the remaining wickets? Well, remains to be seen. Peter Moor and Sikandar Raza will continue their innings. Devendra Bishoo will continue his spell.

...Day 4, Session 3...

Another session which has belonged to the away side. They have completely dried up the runs and also have managed to take 2 wickets. Craig Ervine did show some resistance but he fell prey to Bishoo. Gabriel has been the standout bowler for the Windies in this session as he troubled the Zimbabwean batsmen and also picked up the wicket of Brendan Taylor. The home side are now staring down the barrel and would hope the pair of Raza and Moor helps them avoid an innings defeat. A wicket here could be curtains for the hosts and West Indies will be exactly looking for that. Join us for the third session in a while.

31.6 K Brathwaite to Moor, Tosses it up on middle, Moor defends it off the front foot. TEA ON DAY 4! 66/4

31.5 K Brathwaite to Moor, Fires it on off, Moor defends it solidly. 66/4

31.4 K Brathwaite to Moor, Quicker on off, Moor defends it off the back foot. 66/4

31.3 K Brathwaite to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 66/4

31.2 K Brathwaite to Moor, Very full on middle, Moor works it with the spin on the leg side. 66/4

31.1 K Brathwaite to Raza, Flatter outside off, turning back in. Raza pushes it through point for a run. 66/4

Kraigg Brathwaite into the attack. He only bowled an over early on and is asked to bowl the last over before tea.

30.6 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/4

30.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 65/4

30.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Slower through the air on off, turning away. Moor tries to defend but gets an outside edge and on the bounce to the man at slip who dives to his right and makes a good stop. 65/4

30.3 D Bishoo to Moor, A flipper on middle, Moor picks it well and defends it. 65/4

30.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Shorter outside off, Moor pushes it to the man at covers. 65/4

30.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Flatter outside off, Moor lets it be. 65/4

Concerns about the condition of the ball here and it is being changed.

29.6 R Chase to Raza, Errs in line and darts it down the leg side. Raza lets it be. 65/4

29.5 R Chase to Raza, Good stop, Gabriel! Fuller in length on off, Raza drives it towards mid off. The fielder there runs to his right, dives and makes a half stop and saves two runs for his team. 65/4

29.4 R Chase to Moor, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 63/4

29.3 R Chase to Moor, Fires it down the leg side, the batsman fails to flick it. The keeper collects and makes an appeal but he is the only one who is interested. 62/4

29.2 R Chase to Raza, Tosses it up outside off, turning back in. Raza tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 62/4

29.1 R Chase to Moor, Flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 61/4

28.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Drags his length back outside off, Moor cuts it through point for a run. 60/4

28.5 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 59/4

28.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Gives it air on off, Moor defends it with hard hands and the ball pops out but lands well short of the man at covers. 59/4

28.3 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 59/4

28.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Very full outside off, a full toss basically. Moor tries to force it through the off side but gets it off the inner half to the bowler. 59/4

28.1 D Bishoo to S Raza, Flighted ball but very full on middle, Raza drives it down to long off for a run. 59/4

27.6 R Chase to Moor, Flatter on off, Moor defends it solidly. 58/4

27.5 R Chase to Raza, Flicks it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 58/4

27.4 R Chase to P Moor, A straighter one on middle, Moor tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man for a run. 57/4

27.3 R Chase to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 56/4

27.2 R Chase to Moor, Fires it down the leg side. The batsman lets it through. 56/4

27.1 R Chase to Moor, A low full toss to start off with. Moor drives it back to the bowler. 56/4

Spin from both the ends! Roston Chase is into the attack.

26.6 D Bishoo to Raza, Flatter on off, Raza defends it off the back foot. 56/4

26.5 D Bishoo to Raza, Drags his length back outside off, Raza cuts it to the man at point. 56/4

26.4 D Bishoo to Raza, A full toss on middle, Raza drives it to the man at mid on. 56/4

26.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Floats it outside off, the batsman does not play at it. 56/4

26.2 D Bishoo to Raza, Full outside off, turning away. Raza tries to drive but gets an outside edge to the man at point. 56/4

26.1 D Bishoo to Raza, Loopy ball on middle, Raza prods forward and blocks it. 56/4

25.6 K Roach to P Moor, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Moor tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 56/4

25.5 K Roach to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 56/4

25.4 K Roach to P Moor, Fullish ball on off, Moor drives it to mid off. 56/4

25.3 K Roach to Moor, Short and wide outside off, Moor cuts it towards the man at covers who misfields but does not concede a run. 56/4

25.2 K Roach to Raza, Slower ball outside off, Raza lets it be. The ball bounces just in front of the keeper who fumbles and concedes a bye. 56/4

25.1 K Roach to S Raza, Roach is bowling too full here! He once again dishes out a full ball on off, Raza times it to the man at mid off. 55/4

24.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Flighted ball outside off, Moor defends it. 55/4

24.5 D Bishoo to Moor, Drags his length back outside off, Moor cuts it to the man at covers. 55/4

24.4 D Bishoo to Moor, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 55/4

24.3 D Bishoo to Moor, Short and wide outside off, Moor lets it be. 55/4

24.2 D Bishoo to Moor, Floats it up on middle, turning away. Moor tries to defend but gets a soft outside edge to point. 55/4

24.1 D Bishoo to Moor, Tosses it up on off, the batsman drives it to covers. 55/4

23.6 K Roach to Raza, FOUR! A risky shot by Raza! Roach bowls it full on middle, Raza shuffles across and flicks it through fine leg for a boundary. He literally took that off the stumps. 55/4

23.5 K Roach to Raza, Back of a length on off, Raza defends it off the front foot. 51/4

23.4 K Roach to Raza, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, Raza defends it towards mid off. 51/4

23.3 K Roach to Raza, Stays low again but outside the line of the stumps! He lands it on a length outside off, the ball stays low also shapes away a touch. Raza tries to defend but gets beaten. 51/4

23.2 K Roach to Raza, Fuller in length on off, Raza drives it through wide mid off for a couple. 51/4

23.1 K Roach to Raza, Lands it on a length on off, Raza defends it solidly. 49/4

Change of ends for Kemar Roach.

22.6 D Bishoo to Moor, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 49/4

22.5 D Bishoo to Moor, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 49/4

22.4 D Bishoo to Raza, Drags his length back. Raza pushes it through covers for a run. 49/4

22.3 D Bishoo to Raza, Huge appeal! An extraordinary shot to play on your first ball! Bishoo floats it outside off, turning away. Raza goes for the sweep but misses and the ball hits the pads and rolls through short third man. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head as the impact was outside off. Two leg byes taken. 48/4

Sikandar Raza is the next man in. He is the go-to man for Zimbabwe. Got a fifty, took a fifer in the first innings. Can he stand tall and bail his side out of trouble?

22.2 Bishoo to C Ervine, OUT! The bowling change has worked wonders! If the pacers can, even I can, says Bishoo! Turn, bounce and he gets the wicket. A loopy ball outside off, turns back in sharply and also bounces a touch more. Ervine goes back and tries to keep it out. He leaves a gap between bat and pad in doing so. The ball sneaks through and hits the off pole. He should have come forward there. Zimbabwe are in dire straits now. They still trail by 76 runs. 46/4

22.1 D Bishoo to Moor, A low full toss on middle, Moor flicks it through square leg for a run. 46/3

Time for spin! Devendra Bishoo is into the attack.

21.6 J Holder to Ervine, Back of a length on off, Ervine defends it towards mid on. 45/3

21.5 J Holder to Ervine, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 45/3

21.4 J Holder to C Ervine, FOUR! A half-volley outside off, Ervine leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. That will help his cause. 45/3

21.3 J Holder to Ervine, Works it with the angle to the man at mid-wicket. 41/3

21.2 J Holder to Ervine, Shorter in length on middle, the batsman ducks under it. 41/3

21.1 J Holder to Ervine, Lands it on a length around off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 41/3

20.6 K Roach to P Moor, Too full again, he has bowled very full in this over. Moor drives it to mid off. 41/3

20.5 K Roach to Moor, This one is too short outside off, Moor chops it to point. 41/3

20.4 K Roach to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, not the line Roach should be bowling. Moor guides it through point for a couple. 41/3

20.3 K Roach to Moor, Length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 39/3

20.2 K Roach to Moor, Very full on middle, almost a yorker. Moor jams it out to mid off. 39/3

20.1 K Roach to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it off the front foot. 39/3

Initially, Bishoo was supposed to come into the attack but at the last moment Holder changes his mind and sticks to pace. Kemar Roach is into the attack now. He already has two, can he get one more?

19.6 J Holder to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/3

19.5 J Holder to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/3

19.4 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 39/3

19.3 J Holder to Ervine, Works it with the angle through the leg side for a brace. 39/3

19.2 J Holder to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37/3

19.1 J Holder to Ervine, FOUR! A slip there and Ervine would have been a goner! Holder lands it on a length around off, nips away after pitching. Craig tries to defend but gets an outside edge through the vacant first slip area for a boundary. 37/3

18.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Fuller in length on off, Moor checks his drive and the ball was uppish for a moment but lands safely towards covers. 33/3

18.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Bowls it on a length around off, Moor pokes at it and gets beaten. Gabriel has beaten the outside edge of Moor a number of time. 33/3

18.4 S Gabriel to Ervine, This time he flicks it behind square on the leg side for a run. 33/3

Ian Bishop on-air mentions that raw pace can be a real issue even on flat surfaces. As we saw before the dismissal of Taylor, he was playing quite forward to Roach but after he was hit by the bouncer bowled by Gabriel, he started playing from within the crease which ultimately brought his downfall.

18.3 S Gabriel to Ervine, Fuller in length on middle, Ervine plays it to mid-wicket. 32/3

18.2 S Gabriel to Ervine, Good length outside off, Ervine need not play at it. 32/3

18.1 S Gabriel to Ervine, Length ball outside off, stays low. Ervine lets it be. 32/3

Drinks! The Windies pacers are on the charge here. They have really bowled well and have found the Zimbabwe batsmen wanting. It will be interesting to see when Holder turns to spin.

17.6 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it towards mid-wicket. 32/3

17.5 J Holder to Moor, FOUR! That was nicely timed! He was struggling till now and this should give him some confidence. Holder lands it on a length around off, Moor drives it on the up through covers for a boundary to get off the mark. 32/3

17.4 J Holder to Moor, Back of a length outside off, Moor guides it to point. 28/3

17.3 J Holder to Moor, Good length on off, Moor defends it stoutly. 28/3

17.2 J Holder to Moor, Fuller in length on middle, Moor flicks it to mid-wicket. 28/3

17.1 J Holder to Moor, Just ahead of a length on off, Moor defends it solidly. 28/3

16.6 S Gabriel to Moor, Angles it on the pads, Moor tries to flick but misses. The ball hits the thigh pad and rolls towards square leg for a leg bye. 28/3

16.5 S Gabriel to Moor, Lovely, lovely bowling! Moor is finding it very difficult to play Gabriel. He once again lands it on a length outside off. Peter tries to defend but gets beaten again. 27/3

16.4 S Gabriel to Moor, Beaten for the third time in the over! Good length around off, shapes away after pitching. Moor with no foot movement tries to defend but gets beaten. The Windies appeal but the umpire is not interested. Snicko shows there was no spike as the ball passes the bat. 27/3

16.3 S Gabriel to Moor, A yorker and Moor does well to keep it out. 27/3

16.2 S Gabriel to Moor, BEATEN AGAIN! Fullish in length outside off, Moor again tries to drive but gets beaten. 27/3

16.1 S Gabriel to Moor, Fuller in length outside off, Moor with minimal foot movement tries to drive but gets beaten. 27/3

15.6 J Holder to C Ervine, FOUR! STREAKY! Holder gets the edge but not the desired result. He lands it on a length outside off, shapes away after pitching. Ervine tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and it goes along the ground down to the third man boundary. 27/3

15.5 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, the batsman defends it. 23/3

15.4 J Holder to Ervine, BEATEN! The Windies have their tail up now! Holder lands it on a length around off, gets it to straighten after pitching. Ervine tries to defend but gets beaten. 23/3

15.3 J Holder to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 23/3

15.2 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine guides it to gully. 23/3

15.1 J Holder to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 23/3

Peter Moor is the new man in!

14.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, OUT! Gabriel strikes! He has bowled an extended spell, he is into his seventh consecutive over. He has kept attacking the stumps and gets his reward at last. Gabriel bowls it on a length around off, stays a touch low and also jags back in. Taylor from within the crease tries to defend but is beaten for pace and is hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Taylor straightaway walks away as he knew he was a dead duck. Gabriel is all pumped as he gets his first. Taylor always looked in trouble with the incoming deliveries. Zimbabwe in tatters. 23/3

14.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Just short of a length on off, Taylor covers the line of the ball and pushes it to mid off. 23/2

14.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot. 23/2

14.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 23/2

14.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Angles it into the pads, Taylor flicks it but fails to keep it down. It goes through backward square leg for a couple. The trail is now below 100. 23/2

14.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on middle, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.6 J Holder to Ervine, Fuller in length on off, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.5 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it stoutly. 21/2

13.4 J Holder to C Ervine, Short outside off, cut straight to the man at point. 21/2

13.3 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, straightens a touch. Ervine tries to defend but gets a soft outside edge to gully. 21/2

13.2 J Holder to Ervine, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.1 J Holder to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 21/2

12.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, OUCH! That must have hurt! Gabriel bangs it in short on middle, it comes in with the angle. Taylor is cramped up for room and is hit on the glove as he tries to take evasive action. It might have come quicker off the surface. 21/2

12.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Just ahead of a length on off, Taylor defends it solidly. 21/2

12.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on off, Taylor drives it to mid off. 21/2

12.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 21/2

12.2 S Gabriel to Ervine, Fuller in length on off, Ervine tries to drive but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 21/2

12.1 S Gabriel to Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/2

11.6 J Holder to Taylor, This one is closer! Holder lands it on a length around off, jags back in. Taylor tries to defend but it may have taken an inside edge before hitting the pads. The players appeal and the umpire once again shakes his head. Yes, replays show that there was an inside edge and the impact was also outside the line which saved Taylor. 20/2

11.5 J Holder to Taylor, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 20/2

Slip comes out and goes to silly mid off.

11.4 J Holder to Taylor, Another big appeal but the umpire shakes his head! Almost a carbon copy of the review taken earlier by the Windies but this time they don't. Holder lands it on a length outside off, shapes back in. Taylor once again defends it with bat and pad close together. The ball strikes both. The players appeal and the umpire remains put. The impact was also an issue there. Replays show that the impact was outside off. 20/2

11.3 J Holder to C Ervine, This was nicely timed! Fuller in length on middle, Ervine drives it through mid on. Roach hares after it and saves a run for his side. 20/2

11.2 J Holder to C Ervine, In the air.... but short! Holder bowls it full outside off, Ervine is early into the shot and drives it uppishly but on the bounce to the fielder at mid off. 17/2

11.1 J Holder to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 17/2

Jason Holder is now into the attack. He had a great time with the bat can he replicate his form with the ball?

10.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor is not interested at playing at it. 17/2

10.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Almost drags it on! Taylor got out in a similar fashion in the first innings! Gabriel lands it on a length outside off, Taylor tries to poke at it away from his body and gets an inside edge onto his pads. Away from the body on this surface is a risky ploy. 17/2

10.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Once again in the channel around off. Taylor lunges forward and blocks it. 17/2

10.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 17/2

10.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, FOUR! Too straight by Gabriel. Taylor tucks it beautifully off his pads through backward square leg for a boundary. He has looked solid till now. 17/2

10.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot. 13/2

9.6 K Roach to Ervine, Back of a length on off, the batsman camps back and defends it. 13/2

9.5 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Craig defends it by covering the line of the ball. 13/2

9.4 K Roach to Ervine, Fuller in length on middle, tailing back in. Ervine pushes it to mid on. 13/2

9.3 K Roach to Ervine, Back of a length outside off, comes a bit slower off the surface and also keeps low. Ervine is early into the shot as he tries to force it through the off side. It goes off the bottom part of the bat towards mid on. 13/2

9.2 K Roach to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 13/2

9.1 K Roach to Ervine, Roach bowls it from around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. The batsman defends it solidly. 13/2

8.6 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/2

8.5 S Gabriel to Taylor, Stays low but not at a threatening line! Gabriel bowls it on a length outside off, Taylor does not fiddle with it. The ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 13/2

8.4 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on leg stump, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket. 13/2

8.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/2

8.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on off, Taylor drives it towards wide mid off. 13/2

8.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Length ball outside off, Taylor lets it be. 13/2

7.6 K Roach to Ervine, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 13/2

7.5 K Roach to Ervine, Lands it on a length on middle, Ervine plays it towards mid-wicket. 13/2

7.4 K Roach to Ervine, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 13/2

7.3 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. 13/2

7.2 K Roach to Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor punches it through the off side for a run. 13/2

7.1 K Roach to Taylor, NOT OUT! The Windies lose a review! The impact was outside off! Roach lands it on a length outside off, gets it to jag back in. Taylor plants his front foot forward and tries to defend the ball with both bat and pad close together. The ball seems to strike both. The players appeal and the umpire stays put. Roach wants it to be reviewed and Holder does so. The go upstairs. Snicko shows that it was pad first but the impact was outside off. Both the teams have been really poor on taking the DRS call in this match. 12/2

After a long thought Jason Holder opts to review for an LBW against Taylor. Is it bat first or pad? Also the impact is in question.

6.6 S Gabriel to Ervine, Bowls it down the leg side. Ervine misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 12/2

6.5 S Gabriel to Ervine, Full on the pads, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket. He must have felt he missed out on a scoring opportunity there. 12/2

6.4 S Gabriel to Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 12/2

6.3 S Gabriel to Taylor, Too easy! Fullish in length on leg stump, a batsman of Taylor's caliber won't miss out. He flicks it through mid-wicket but does not get enough for it to reach the boundary. The batsmen fetch three. 12/2

6.2 S Gabriel to Taylor, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Taylor defends it to mid on. 9/2

6.1 S Gabriel to Taylor, Fuller in length on leg stump. Ervine flicks it to the man at square leg. 9/2

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end.

5.6 K Roach to Ervine, Good length on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot. Another successful over by Roach comes to an end. 9/2

5.5 Roach to Taylor, Big appeal but might be missing leg! Roach goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, the ball stays a touch low. Taylor misses the flick and is hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Yes, it is missing leg. They even run a leg bye. 9/2

5.4 K Roach to Taylor, Starts off with a loosener outside off, Taylor shoulders his arms to it. 8/2

The men concerned are out in the middle. Craig Ervine will continue his innings, whereas Brendan Taylor is the new man in. Roach will continue his over, he has three balls left. Here we go...

...Day 4, Session 2...

The away side would hope for the same after the break. The hosts on the other hand, will now hope for the experienced pair of Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor to stitch a partnership and get them close to the deficit. Will we see a fightback from Zimbabwe or will the visitors run through the batting line-up? Join us for the second session in a while.

West Indies head into the break with their heads held high. Zimbabwe have failed to play out the short period before lunch. They have lost both their openers and they now face an uphill task, not that they weren't facing one but they now find themselves in a whirlpool. Roach has bowled quick and he has both the scalps to his name. Earlier in the day, Holder and Dowrich both scored tons to take the lead up to 122 and Zimbabwe as one would have expected, have wilted under pressure.

5.3 K Roach to Mire, OUT! Another wicket, just at the stroke of lunch! Mire is the man who is walking back and Zimbabwe are in big trouble now. Totally not needed from him as this was the last over before the break. They have also lost a review. Kemar Roach is breathing fire here. He lands it on a length around off, the ball skids off the surface. Mire goes for the pull, but the ball isn't short enough. It sneaks through and hits him on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire gives it out. Mire walks up to his partner and after a chat decides to review. Snicko shows there is no bat involved and it is crashing into the leg stump. Roach is all pumped up and that will be LUNCH ON DAY 4! 8/2

Review time! Have Zimbabwe lost another? Mire has been adjudged lbw and after a chat with his partner he has decided to review. Only an inside edge can save him.

5.2 K Roach to Mire, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/1

5.1 K Roach to Mire, Good length on off, Mire drives it firmly towards the bowler who makes a half-stop towards mid off. 8/1

This should be the last over before lunch. Will Zimbabwe negotiate it safely?

4.6 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Fuller outside off, Craig drives it through covers for a couple. 8/1

4.5 K Brathwaite to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 6/1

4.4 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Flatter on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot. 6/1

4.3 K Brathwaite to Ervine, A huge appeal but not given! Craig Ervine opting for a sweep shot too early in the innings? Especially when it is possibly the last over before lunch. Kraigg bowls it full on middle, gets it to straighten. Ervine tries to sweep but maybe he gets an inside edge before the ball hits the front pad. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that the ball brushed the gloves before it hit the pads. Ervine survives a scare there. 6/1

4.2 K Brathwaite to Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/1

4.1 K Brathwaite to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 6/1

Kraigg Brathwaite is into the attack.

3.6 K Roach to Ervine, Full outside off, Ervine drives it towards wide mid off for a run. He is off the mark. 6/1

3.5 K Roach to Ervine, The batsman drives this through the covers. 5/1

3.4 K Roach to Ervine, BEATEN! Roach is making the ball talk here! He goes around the wicket and bowls it fuller outside off, gets it to shape away. Ervine goes for the drive but gets beaten. A nervous start by the batsman. 5/1

Craig Ervine is the next man in.

3.3 K Roach to Masakadza, OUT! KABOOM! What a delivery. Really cannot blame Masakadza entirely there. At the most, one can say a slight error in judgement. This reminds me of the way Suranga Lakmal cleaned up Shane Watson in a Test match in Kandy in 2011. Cricket is a great leveler. A century in the first innings but Masakadza departs cheaply in the second. Brilliant from Kemar, he goes wide of the crease and angles it in from outside off. Hamilton plants his front foot forward and lets it be. Ideally, it is not his mistake. The ball should not come in that much. But it does. It goes past the giant right foot of the big man and cannons into the off pole. Rattle. He might have left it on length. He might have left it on line. Neither judgement was criminal. So good was the ball. Take a bow, Kemar. An early wicket for the Windies and a big one. Zimbabwe still trail by another 117. 5/1

3.2 K Roach to Masakadza, Length on off, Masakadza defends it with authority. 5/0

3.1 K Roach to Masakadza, Good length on off, Hamilton guides it to gully. 5/0

One slip comes out and goes to short extra cover.

2.6 S Gabriel to Mire, BEATEN! A brilliant delivery to finish! Gabriel angles it into the batsman and pitches it on off, gets it to nip away after pitching. Mire pokes at it and gets beaten. 5/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length on off, a quick delivery by Gabriel. Hamilton tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. The batsmen get through for a quick run. There was hesitation to begin with, but they complete it easily. 5/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length, angling into the batsman. Straightens after pitching. Masakadza first thinks of playing it but then shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Fuller in length but wide outside off, Hamilton lets it be. 4/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Good length outside off, the batsman opts not to play at it. 4/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Back of a length on off, Masakadza defends it off the back foot. 4/0

1.6 K Roach to Mire, Fuller outside off, Mire drives it to mid off. 4/0

1.5 K Roach to Mire, Shorter, aimed at the ribs of the batsman but does not bounce a lot. Mire goes for the pull but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 4/0

1.4 K Roach to Mire, Length ball on off, Mire defends it off the front foot. 4/0

1.3 K Roach to Mire, Shorter in length outside off, skids off the surface. Mire chops it to the keeper. 4/0

1.2 K Roach to Mire, Just ahead of a length on off, Mire pushes it to the man at mid off. 4/0

1.1 K Roach to Mire, Good length on off, Mire pushes it to mid off. 4/0

Kemar Roach will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 4/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A good leave! Gabriel lands it on a length just outside off, Masakadza leaves it through to the keeper. 4/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Goes wide of the crease and lands it on a length around off, Hamilton defends it off the back foot. 4/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Masakadza, A good length ball on off, Masakadza defends it solidly. 4/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Masakadza, Lands it on a length around middle, comes into the batsman. Hamilton tries to defend but is beaten to get hit high on the pads. 4/0

0.1 S Gabriel to H Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza needs no sighters! Gabriel bowls it full outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Hamilton does so and in some style, he crunches it through covers for a boundary. 4/0

