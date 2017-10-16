Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 16, 2017, 1:24 PM IST
Ziva Steals Show as She Carries Drinks for MS Dhoni in Celebrity Clasico

MS Dhoni might have snatched the limelight during the Celebrity Clasico between the Indian cricketers and filmstars at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, but the real star of the show had to be Ziva Dhoni as she walked out to the field at the end of the game to hand her father a bottle of water to drink from.

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli FC posted a photo which read: “The best picture I've seen till date. #CelebrityClasico”




Another fan posted a video which read: “Game time for Ziva and Mahi ❤️ she is all around the ground.. cuteness at its best. @msdhoni @Circleofcricket”




Dhoni's football skills left the sizeable crowd gathered at the Andheri Sports Complex ecstatic as he curled one in ala David Beckham style in a charity football match that Virat Kohli-led All Hearts side won 7-3 against Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars team.

Dhoni curled over the opposition wall a perfectly taken free-kick, which with filmstars' goalkeeper Mark Robinson had no answer. He scored another goal and was fittingly awarded 'Man of the Match' while playing for the All Hearts team led by Kohli against Junior Bachchan's All Stars team.

Kohli's fans were also not disappointed as he sprinted down the right flank to score once and then did an impromptu bhangra jig. Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh and French Open mixed doubles champion Rohan Bopanna also played for Kohli's team.
First Published: October 16, 2017, 1:23 PM IST

