Zoraver Looks Cranky in Photo With Harbhajan Singh

Photo Credit: Shikhar Dhawan/ Instagram

New Delhi: With Shikhar Dhawan’s family travelling with him in England for the Champions Trophy, son Zoraver has been a hot favourite with the players. And while Zoraver has generally been in an upbeat mood while posing with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawan junior put on a cranky face when former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lifted him for a picture.

Dhawan took to Instagram to post a picture with his son and Harbhajan. The post read: “Alwys lovely meeting bhajju pajhi,punjabi sher khatey ho gaye @harbhajan3 .😊😊🙏🏼.”

Alwys lovely meeting bhajju pajhi,punjabi sher khatey ho gaye @harbhajan3 .😊😊🙏🏼 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Clearly Zoraver doesn’t share the sentiment of his dad and wasn’t too keen on getting clicked with the off-spinner during the Virat Kohli Charity Ball.

Earlier, Dhawan had posted a photo on Instagram where Rohit is seen having a word with the former’s son. The caption read: “Rohit bribing Zoraver to be with him @rohitsharma45 ..😂😂😂😜😜.”

Post that, even Rohit posted a video on Instagram which read: “Always fun when your with the Bahubali of #TeamIndia.”

The video had Zoraver walking with Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane. With the English weather playing spoilsport on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and his boys are expected to be back on the training ground on Wednesday to prepare for their second game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 12:21 PM IST