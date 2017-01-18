    Quick Links

    Antoine Griezmann Agrees Shirt Number at Manchester United - Report

    News18 Sports | Jan 18, 2017 11:53 IST| UPDATED: Jan 18, 2017 11:53 IST
    File image of Antoine Griezmann (R) with Paul Pogba. (Getty Images)

    Atletico Madrid’s French striker Antoine Griezmann is regarded as the third best player in world with only the two legendary players — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — ahead of him.

    The 25-year old had an exemplary season with both club and country where he helped Atletico Madrid reach the final of UEFA Champions League, guided France into the final of Euro 2016 — also winning the golden boot award in the process and made it to the Ballon D’or three-man shortlist.

    It is only natural that there will high interest in one of the best strikers in the world.

    If reports are to be believed, Manchester United are in pole position to land the Frenchman in the summer. The Red Devils have also agreed to hand him the legendary number 7 which was worn by the likes of Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past.

    Currently, Dutch star Memphis Depay wears the historic jersey but he is expected to leave the club soon with French club Lyon and English outfit Everton interested.

    Griezmann's friendship with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is well documented and that could be the persuading factor that could force Griezmann to change the stripes of Atletico for the Red of Manchester.

    "I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United," Griezmann told Sky Sport News in Germany in November 2016.

    "I think they (Manchester United) are a huge club with a really good infrastructure. I ask Paul about some of the players, and if they're really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good.

    "You hear a lot of things (speculation) about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but right now I don't see me moving to a new club. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day.

    But Griezmann will not come cheap and Manchester United will probably have to set yet another signing record to land the French sensation.

    Also, there are couple of roadblocks that may stop this deal from actually going through — firstly if United fail to make it into the Champions League and secondly if the Court of Arbitration decides to uphold the 18 month transfer ban on Atletico for breach of code of conduct.

