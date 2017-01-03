Axel Witsel Joins Chinese Club Tianjin Quanjian for $52 Million

File image of Axel Witsel. (Getty Images)
Brussels: Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel has confirmed that he reached an agreement to play the next three seasons at Chinese football club Tianjin Quanjian for 50 million euros ($52 million).
The Zenit St. Petersburg player told Italian portal Tuttosport on Monday that it was a very difficult decision because on the one hand there was an offer from a top club like reigning Serie A champions Juventus of Italy, reports Efe news agency.
The 27-year-old international, whose salary was around three million euros (around $3.2 million) in Russia, will reportedly receive about 16 million euros (around $16.7 million) per year from the Chinese side, trained by former Italy defender and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro.
He will become one of the best paid players in the world to play in the Chinese Super League.