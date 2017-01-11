Brazil's Ronaldo, Carlos Irked by Owen's Weight Comments

Photo credit: Getty Images
Rio de Janiero: Brazil’s football World Cup 2002 winners Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos took umbrage at ex-Real Madrid teammate Michael Owen’s joke about the former’s weight issues.
“I thought I was gaining weight until I saw my old mate Ronnie,” Owen had said on Twitter.
I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie! pic.twitter.com/OeuWm23b9s
— michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 7, 2017
Reacting to it, former star striker Ronaldo said that his weight is not an important issue.
“I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don’t know why it is so important, to be honest,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Spanish newspaper AS, taking the former England international’s comments, which were perhaps made in good humour, seriously.
Ronaldo’s former national and club colleague Carlos was equally stoic in his response.
Ronaldo and Owen were back at the Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid’s home ground, ahead of the La Liga game against Granada to show their support for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo who won a fourth Ballon d’Or for his superb showing in 2016.
Other Real Madrid legends like Luis Figo and Raymond Kopa joined in the festivities as the Bernabeu stood in unison to honour one of their own.