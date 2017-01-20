Copa Del Rey: Barcelona End Real Sociedad Curse With Neymar Penalty

Neymar (Picture Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Barcelona ended a decade-long drought without winning away to Real Sociedad on Thursday as Neymar's first-half penalty handed the Spanish champions a 1-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final, first leg lead.
Barca hadn't won in their last eight meetings at Anoeta with coach Luis Enrique describing their 1-1 draw back in November as "almost a miracle" given how his side had been outplayed.
However, the Catalans continued signs of their return to form in a bright start that was rewarded when Neymar was clearly upended by Aritz Elustondo 20 minutes in.
"It is always difficult to play at Anoeta and against Real Sociedad, but I think it was a complete performance," Enrique told GolTV.
"We were very solid in defensive and efficient in attack.
Neymar should have added to Barca's lead early in the second-half when he took a poor touch with just Rulli to beat.
And Neymar came close again moments later when he curled just wide of the far post from a lovely Messi backheel.
Indeed, the hosts were fortunate not to concede a second penalty when Neymar was booked for diving 25 minutes from time despite Rulli appearing to clip his heels as the Barca forward rounded the 'keeper.
The two sides meet again for the second leg at Barca's Camp Nou on January 26.