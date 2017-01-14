Diego Costa Axed by Chelsea After 30 Million Pounds China Link - Reports

File Image of Diego Costa. (Getty Images)
London: Diego Costa's future at Premier League leaders Chelsea was plunged into doubt on Friday after their leading scorer was reportedly dropped for Saturday's away match with champions Leicester.
The 28-year-old Spanish international, who has scored 14 goals in 19 games this season, is believed to have had a bust-up at the club over the level of his fitness and has not trained all week.
Only last month Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had been singing the player's praises saying he was a reformed character from the one who had sulked his way through the previous unhappy campaign.
Many fans blamed the temperamental striker for causing Jose Mourinho's sacking.
"It's fantastic and it's important to continue this way. Diego for sure is a great striker.
"He is enjoying playing his football. Now he is showing his passion in the right way."
His goals have been instrumental in Chelsea going on a 13 match winning run in the Premier League which was brought to an end by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow London side Tottenham Hotspur just over a week ago.
In his absence on Saturday, Belgian star Eden Hazard could replace him up front as he did against Bournemouth when the Spaniard was suspended.
However, regardless of Abramovich's determination not to offload him, one English bookmaker cut the price of his leaving in the January transfer window to 2/1.