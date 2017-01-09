Indian U-17 Football Team Beaten 0-8 in Russia

Image Credit: Getty Images.
St. Petersburg: The Indian U-17 football team were thrashed 0-8 by Russia in a group match of the Valentin Granatkin Memorial Cup.
The margin could have been much worse for India had Russia not missed a penalty just before the half-time on Sunday.
The hosts led 5-0 at the interval, according to a release by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The fifth goal, in the 31st minute, was the final goal in the first half.
Russia scored the sixth goal immediately after the changeover. It was 7-0 in the 67th minute and the last goal of the match was scored moments before the final whistle.
India next play Belarus on Tuesday.