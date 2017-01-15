Manchester United vs Liverpool at Old Trafford: As It Happened

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Jose Mourinho's resurgent Manchester United will attempt to reel in arch rivals Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp's faltering side visit Old Trafford in Sunday's Premier League headline clash.
United have won their last nine games in all competitions -- their best run since an 11-match winning streak in early 2009 -- while Liverpool are still to win a game in 2017.
Mourinho's men needed an ultra-defensive performance to secure a 0-0 draw at Anfield when the teams last met in October, but three months on, his team are now firing on all cylinders.
23:25(IST)
FT: #MUFC 1 LFC 1— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2017
United and Liverpool share the spoils after Zlatan's late header cancels out Milner's first-half penalty. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/q1kGpLlvi0
23:24(IST)
It ends all square in Manchester...#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/isBsPOXzLk— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017
23:13(IST)
84' - GOOAAALLL! #MUFC 1 LFC 1.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2017
Ibrahimovic levels the scores with a header off the underside of the bar. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/3t9apnVDS4
23:13(IST)
GOAL Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (84 mins). Ibrahimovic levels, nodding in Valenica's cross after Fellaini heads against the post #MUNLIV— Premier League (@premierleague) January 15, 2017
23:13(IST)
23:12(IST)
82' - Rooney draws another smart save from Mignolet, but the goal wouldn't have counted as the assistant had his flag raised for offside.
23:12(IST)
81: Offside, but... Mignolet keeps out Rooney with a brilliant stop!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017
[0-1] #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/ufPKmrlEaL
23:04(IST)
75: Great pressure from #LFC. Can's cross finds Wijnaldum but his header goes over.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017
[0-1] #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/qba2GwSFQS
22:56(IST)
PIC: Wayne Rooney has looked sharp since his introduction at the break. #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/YpyEftGyRw— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2017
22:55(IST)
67: We've defended well so far and find ourself up the other end. Lallana is unable to trouble De Gea, however.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017
[0-1] #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/6yrBVOeMdl