Paul Pogba Will be at His Peak Next Season: Jose Mourinho

File Image of Paul Pogba (L) with Jose Mourinho. (Getty Images)
Manchester: According to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba will be at the peak of his form by the next season.
Pogba, 23, provided an assist in United's 3-1 Boxing Day defeat of Sunderland, his third of the Premier League campaign, a tally he has matched in top-flight goals this season.
"The Premier League is very difficult. You play three, four years in Italy and you come to the Premier League and the world is completely different," Mourinho told SFR Sport.
Pogba was 14th in the Ballon d'Or vote for 2016.
"At the moment, if you're not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d'Or. But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.
"Obviously, he's young, he can still improve, he wants to improve, which is even better," Mourinho said.
"He has an agent who, in my opinion, is great for the player, because he's not the typical agent who puts the player on the moon. He demands a lot from the player. He wants the player to be better and better all the time. So I think he has everything around him to be a great player."