Paulo Dybala to Snub Manchester United and Real Madrid for Juventus Stay

File image of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. (Getty Images)
Hotshot Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is one of the hottest property in European football at the moment. The Argentine has scored 29 goals in 62 appearances for Juve and has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs of the world.
But if reports are to believed, Dybala is ready to snub any potential offers that is supposed to come his way and extend his stay in Turin.
“Barcelona or Real Madrid? There’s no offers, for me there are no problems for the renewal.”
The 23-year old has gone on to become one of the best strikers in Europe, since signing from Palermo in 2015 on a five-year deal for 22.3 million pounds.
English giants Manchester United are eager to have a replacement ready for their aging striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who put pen to paper on a one-year deal in the summer of 2016 — with an option of extending one year further.
One of the richest clubs in the world Real Madrid are always in the market for good players and they never shy away from breaking their bank to get a player they really want.
The other English club that are on the look-out for a striker are London based club Chelsea. Manager Antonio Conte’s reported bust up with Diego Costa has pushed the Spaniard ever so close to the exit with China being a lucrative option. Dybala seems to be a perfect replacement for Costa at Stamford Bridge.
However, all the interest in Dybala is expected to come to an end shortly as he has hinted at extending his stay in Italy, with Juventus expected to increase his salary to 6.5 million pounds a year — same as club's top earner Gonzalo Higuain.
|23-12-2016 01:15:00IST
|BGN
|01:15
|MIL
|23-12-2016 01:15:00IST
|CRO
|01:15
|JUV
|21-01-2017 22:30:00IST
|CHV
|22:30
|FIO
|22-01-2017 01:15:00IST
|MIL
|01:15
|NAP
|22-01-2017 17:00:00IST
|JUV
|17:00
|LAZ
|22-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|BGN
|19:30
|TOR
|22-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|GEN
|19:30
|CRO
|22-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|EMP
|19:30
|UDN
|22-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|PAL
|19:30
|INT
|22-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|PES
|19:30
|SAS
|22-01-2017 22:30:00IST
|ATA
|22:30
|SMP
|23-01-2017 01:15:00IST
|ROM
|01:15
|CAG
|28-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|FIO
|19:30
|GEN
|28-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|CAG
|19:30
|BGN
|28-01-2017 22:30:00IST
|LAZ
|22:30
|CHV
|29-01-2017 01:15:00IST
|INT
|01:15
|PES
|29-01-2017 17:00:00IST
|TOR
|17:00
|ATA
|29-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|UDN
|19:30
|MIL
|29-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|SMP
|19:30
|ROM
|29-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|SAS
|19:30
|JUV
|29-01-2017 19:30:00IST
|CRO
|19:30
|EMP
|30-01-2017 01:15:00IST
|NAP
|01:15
|PAL
|02-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|PES
|01:15
|FIO
|05-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|BGN
|01:15
|NAP
|05-02-2017 17:00:00IST
|MIL
|17:00
|SMP
|05-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|ATA
|19:30
|CAG
|05-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|CHV
|19:30
|UDN
|05-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|GEN
|19:30
|SAS
|05-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|EMP
|19:30
|TOR
|05-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|PES
|19:30
|LAZ
|05-02-2017 22:30:00IST
|PAL
|22:30
|CRO
|06-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|JUV
|01:15
|INT
|08-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|ROM
|01:15
|FIO
|08-02-2017 22:30:00IST
|CRO
|22:30
|JUV
|09-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|BGN
|01:15
|MIL
|11-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|NAP
|01:15
|GEN
|12-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|FIO
|01:15
|UDN
|12-02-2017 17:00:00IST
|CRO
|17:00
|ROM
|12-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|INT
|19:30
|EMP
|12-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|TOR
|19:30
|PES
|12-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|PAL
|19:30
|ATA
|12-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|SAS
|19:30
|CHV
|12-02-2017 22:30:00IST
|SMP
|22:30
|BGN
|13-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|CAG
|01:15
|JUV
|14-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|LAZ
|01:15
|MIL
|18-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|JUV
|01:15
|PAL
|18-02-2017 22:30:00IST
|ATA
|22:30
|CRO
|19-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|EMP
|01:15
|LAZ
|19-02-2017 17:00:00IST
|BGN
|17:00
|INT
|19-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|UDN
|19:30
|SAS
|19-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|CHV
|19:30
|NAP
|19-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|SMP
|19:30
|CAG
|19-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|PES
|19:30
|GEN
|19-02-2017 22:30:00IST
|ROM
|22:30
|TOR
|20-02-2017 01:15:00IST
|MIL
|01:15
|FIO
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|FIO
|19:30
|TOR
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|INT
|19:30
|ROM
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|JUV
|19:30
|EMP
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|LAZ
|19:30
|UDN
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|NAP
|19:30
|ATA
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|CHV
|19:30
|PES
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|GEN
|19:30
|BGN
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|PAL
|19:30
|SMP
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|SAS
|19:30
|MIL
|26-02-2017 19:30:00IST
|CRO
|19:30
|CAG
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|ATA
|19:30
|FIO
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|BGN
|19:30
|LAZ
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|MIL
|19:30
|CHV
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|ROM
|19:30
|NAP
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|UDN
|19:30
|JUV
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|TOR
|19:30
|PAL
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|EMP
|19:30
|GEN
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|SMP
|19:30
|PES
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|CAG
|19:30
|INT
|05-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|CRO
|19:30
|SAS
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|FIO
|19:30
|CAG
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|INT
|19:30
|ATA
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|JUV
|19:30
|MIL
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|LAZ
|19:30
|TOR
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|NAP
|19:30
|CRO
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|CHV
|19:30
|EMP
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|GEN
|19:30
|SMP
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|PAL
|19:30
|ROM
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|SAS
|19:30
|BGN
|12-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|PES
|19:30
|UDN
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|ATA
|19:30
|PES
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|BGN
|19:30
|CHV
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|MIL
|19:30
|GEN
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|ROM
|19:30
|SAS
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|UDN
|19:30
|PAL
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|TOR
|19:30
|INT
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|EMP
|19:30
|NAP
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|SMP
|19:30
|JUV
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|CAG
|19:30
|LAZ
|19-03-2017 19:30:00IST
|CRO
|19:30
|FIO
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|FIO
|18:30
|BGN
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|INT
|18:30
|SMP
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|NAP
|18:30
|JUV
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|ROM
|18:30
|EMP
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|CHV
|18:30
|CRO
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|TOR
|18:30
|UDN
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|GEN
|18:30
|ATA
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|PAL
|18:30
|CAG
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|SAS
|18:30
|LAZ
|02-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|PES
|18:30
|MIL
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|ATA
|18:30
|SAS
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|BGN
|18:30
|ROM
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|JUV
|18:30
|CHV
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|LAZ
|18:30
|NAP
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|MIL
|18:30
|PAL
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|UDN
|18:30
|GEN
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|EMP
|18:30
|PES
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|SMP
|18:30
|FIO
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|CAG
|18:30
|TOR
|09-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|CRO
|18:30
|INT
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|FIO
|18:30
|EMP
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|INT
|18:30
|MIL
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|NAP
|18:30
|UDN
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|ROM
|18:30
|ATA
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|TOR
|18:30
|CRO
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|GEN
|18:30
|LAZ
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|PAL
|18:30
|BGN
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|CAG
|18:30
|CHV
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|SAS
|18:30
|SMP
|15-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|PES
|18:30
|JUV
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|ATA
|18:30
|BGN
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|FIO
|18:30
|INT
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|JUV
|18:30
|GEN
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|LAZ
|18:30
|PAL
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|MIL
|18:30
|EMP
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|UDN
|18:30
|CAG
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|CHV
|18:30
|TOR
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|SMP
|18:30
|CRO
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|SAS
|18:30
|NAP
|23-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|PES
|18:30
|ROM
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|ATA
|18:30
|JUV
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|BGN
|18:30
|UDN
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|INT
|18:30
|NAP
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|ROM
|18:30
|LAZ
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|TOR
|18:30
|SMP
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|GEN
|18:30
|CHV
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|EMP
|18:30
|SAS
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|PAL
|18:30
|FIO
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|CAG
|18:30
|PES
|30-04-2017 18:30:00IST
|CRO
|18:30
|MIL
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|JUV
|18:30
|TOR
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|LAZ
|18:30
|SMP
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|MIL
|18:30
|ROM
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|NAP
|18:30
|CAG
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|UDN
|18:30
|ATA
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|CHV
|18:30
|PAL
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|GEN
|18:30
|INT
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|EMP
|18:30
|BGN
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|SAS
|18:30
|FIO
|07-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|PES
|18:30
|CRO
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|ATA
|18:30
|MIL
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|BGN
|18:30
|PES
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|FIO
|18:30
|LAZ
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|INT
|18:30
|SAS
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|ROM
|18:30
|JUV
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|TOR
|18:30
|NAP
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|SMP
|18:30
|CHV
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|PAL
|18:30
|GEN
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|CAG
|18:30
|EMP
|14-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|CRO
|18:30
|UDN
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|JUV
|18:30
|CRO
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|LAZ
|18:30
|INT
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|MIL
|18:30
|BGN
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|NAP
|18:30
|FIO
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|UDN
|18:30
|SMP
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|CHV
|18:30
|ROM
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|GEN
|18:30
|TOR
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|EMP
|18:30
|ATA
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|SAS
|18:30
|CAG
|21-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|PES
|18:30
|PAL
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|ATA
|18:30
|CHV
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|BGN
|18:30
|JUV
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|FIO
|18:30
|PES
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|INT
|18:30
|UDN
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|ROM
|18:30
|GEN
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|TOR
|18:30
|SAS
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|SMP
|18:30
|NAP
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|PAL
|18:30
|EMP
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|CAG
|18:30
|MIL
|28-05-2017 18:30:00IST
|CRO
|18:30
|LAZ
|S.No
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|1
|Juventus
|19
|15
|0
|4
|45
|2
|Roma
|20
|14
|2
|4
|44
|3
|Napoli
|20
|12
|5
|3
|41
|4
|Lazio
|20
|12
|4
|4
|40
|5
|AC Milan
|19
|11
|4
|4
|37
|6
|Inter Milan
|20
|11
|3
|6
|36
|7
|Atalanta
|20
|11
|2
|7
|35
|8
|Torino
|20
|8
|6
|6
|30
|9
|Fiorentina
|19
|8
|6
|5
|30
|10
|Cagliari
|20
|8
|2
|10
|26
|11
|Udinese
|20
|7
|4
|9
|25
|12
|Chievo
|20
|7
|4
|9
|25
|13
|Sampdoria
|20
|6
|6
|8
|24
|14
|Genoa
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23
|15
|Bologna
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|16
|Sassuolo
|20
|6
|3
|11
|21
|17
|Empoli
|20
|4
|6
|10
|18
|18
|Palermo
|20
|2
|4
|14
|10
|19
|Crotone
|19
|2
|3
|14
|9
|20
|Pescara
|19
|1
|6
|12
|9
|S.No
|Team
|Stats