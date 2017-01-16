Pep Guardiola Undercooked for Premier League Challenge?

Pep Guardiola. (Getty Images)
As the fourth goal creeped between the legs of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo against Everton, the warning bells that were already ringing at the Etihad, now seem to have become unbearable for one of best managers in the world Pep Guardiola.
The wry smile on the face of Everton manager Ronald Koeman had a deeper meaning to it that the Premier League is hardly a 'one or two horse race' - something which the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich trainer has been accustomed to in the past.
Also Read: Everton Hammer Manchester City 4-0 to Put Dent in Title Hopes
"The first one, yeah," said Guardiola when asked if top place is now out of the question.
"The first one is a 10-point gap and that is a lot of course.
'I have to learn how the English League functions. In other league the rules are different and here it is completely differently,’ said Guardiola in the post match press conference after his 2-1 victory over Burnley recently.
Pep is usually a calm guy but in his short stint in England so far, Guardiola has had similar number of outbursts as the number of trophies lying idle in his illustrious cabinet.
Let's look at some numbers that will put things into perspective on how City has been appalling in recent months.
Out of 21 matches played in the league, the sky blues have won 13, drawn 3 and with 5 lost matches, they have the unenviable record of most matches lost by a top 6 thus far.
In the past, Guardiola's units were built around a central character who used to influence the game in every possible way but at City, probably that one character is missing.
At Bayern, he gave the liberty of roaming around to Muller and in return the Bavarian gave him three league titles.
But at City he has no one in the same mould. Sergio Aguero has the tendency to go invisible in games and David Silva for all his pedigree and class is not the Guardiola-esq player that the celebrity coach always yearns for.
Maybe it's just a bit too soon to judge Pep’s tenure in England and maybe City will be able to change their fortunes and just maybe the Etihad outfit will be able to finish in the top four - but at the moment it is looking like an impossibility for which even Pep doesn't have answers to.