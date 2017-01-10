    Quick Links

    Premier League Big Guns Get Favourable FA Cup Draws

    AFP | Jan 10, 2017 11:59 IST| UPDATED: Jan 10, 2017 11:59 IST
    Image credit: Getty Images.

    London: Holders Manchester United and Premier League leaders Chelsea were both handed favourable home draws on Monday against second-tier opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

    United host nearby Wigan Athletic, the 2012-13 FA Cup winners, at Old Trafford while Chelsea will also be strong favourites to go through when they play Brentford at Stamford Bridge in a west London derby.

    Wigan are just one place off the foot of the Championship and in a relegation battle. Brentford are mid-table.

    If Plymouth Argyle can pull off a shock in their home replay with Liverpool their reward will be a home tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, also of the Championship.

    Manchester City travel to either Bolton or Crystal Palace and local pride will be at stake when Derby host Premier League champions Leicester City.

    Tottenham Hotspur will expect to beat Wycombe Wanderers, of the fourth tier, at White Hart Lane, but Arsenal face a potentially tricky away trip to either Southampton or Norwich City.

    Sutton United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will play home to Cambridge or Leeds if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.

    The ties will take place January 27-30.

    Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup:

    Tottenham v Wycombe

    Derby v Leicester

    Oxford v Birmingham or Newcastle

    Sutton or AFC Wimbledon v Leeds

    Liverpool or Plymouth v Wolves

    Southampton or Norwich v Arsenal

    Ipswich or Lincoln v Brighton

    Chelsea v Brentford

    Manchester United v Wigan

    Millwall v Watford

    Rochdale v Huddersfield

    Sunderland or Burnley v Bristol City or Fleetwood

    Blackburn v Barnsley or Blackpool

    Fulham v Hull

    Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

    Bolton or Crystal Palace v Manchester City

    Matches to be played January 27-30