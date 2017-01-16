Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic Ends Real Madrid's 40-Game Unbeaten Streak

Sevilla celebrate after beating Real Madrid. (Getty Images)
Madrid: A stunning stoppage time winner from Stevan Jovetic ended Real Madrid's Spanish record 40-game unbeaten run on Sunday as Sevilla scored twice in the final five minutes to win 2-1 at the Sanchez Pizjuan.
Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty put Madrid in front 23 minutes from time, but Sergio Ramos's own goal levelled before Jovetic, making his La Liga debut on loan from Inter Milan, curled home from 25 yards.
Victory takes Sevilla ahead of Barcelona into second and to within a point of Real at the top of the table, but Madrid also have a game in hand.
Defeat ends a marvellous run for Zinedine Zidane's men, who haven't tasted defeat since losing to Wolfsburg on April 6.
"We did the most difficult thing which was to score the goal and with such little time left they caught us out twice, which is the disappointing thing," said Zidane.
"I have to be very proud of them all for what we have done until now.
Sevilla had been just seconds away from ending Real's run just four days ago until Karim Benzema's stoppage time equaliser allowed Real to advance 6-3 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey after a 3-3 draw on Thursday.
However, the bad blood from that match boiled over as former Sevilla favourite Ramos's clash with the most fervent section of the home support continued with the Real captain roundly jeered every time he touched the ball.
Until the final five minutes Real had looked defensively solid as Zidane switched to a back three to match up with Sevilla's favoured formation.
And in contrast to Thursday's goal fest, the sides cancelled each other out in an intense first 45 minutes short on clear-cut chances.
Ronaldo had the best opportunity of the first-half when he sliced wide from Benzema's dangerous cross.
However, the match and title race, looked to be swinging decisively in Real's favour when Sergio Rico clipped the heels of Dani Carvajal as the Madrid full-back burst into the area midway through the second-half.
Despite Vitolo's best attempts to damage the penalty spot as Ronaldo prepared to take, the Portuguese comfortably dispatched the ball into the bottom corner for his 23rd goal against Sevilla.
Firstly, Pablo Sarabia's fiercely dipping free-kick caught Ramos off guard as he powered a header into his own net.
The Spanish international nearly scored another own goal seconds later as he turned Jovetic's dangerous drive over the bar
But Jovetic grabbed his second goal in as many games for the Europa League holders two minutes into stoppage time when he curled the ball into the top corner from despite Navas getting a hand to his effort.
|S.No
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|17
|12
|4
|1
|40
|2
|Sevilla
|18
|12
|3
|3
|39
|3
|Barcelona
|18
|11
|5
|2
|38
|4
|Atlético Madrid
|18
|10
|4
|4
|34
|5
|Villarreal
|18
|8
|7
|3
|31
|6
|Real Sociedad
|17
|9
|2
|6
|29
|7
|Athletic
|18
|8
|4
|6
|28
|8
|Celta Vigo
|18
|8
|3
|7
|27
|9
|Eibar
|18
|7
|5
|6
|26
|10
|Las Palmas
|18
|6
|6
|6
|24
|11
|Espanyol
|18
|5
|8
|5
|23
|12
|Alavés
|18
|5
|7
|6
|22
|13
|Málaga
|17
|5
|6
|6
|21
|14
|Betis
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|15
|Deportivo
|18
|4
|6
|8
|18
|16
|Leganes
|18
|4
|5
|9
|17
|17
|Valencia
|17
|4
|4
|9
|16
|18
|Sporting de Gijón
|18
|3
|3
|12
|12
|19
|Granada
|18
|1
|7
|10
|10
|20
|Osasuna
|18
|1
|6
|11
|9
|S.No
|Team
|Stats