Sunil Chhetri Promises Fans 2017 Will be Even Better

File Image of Sunil Chhetri leading Bengaluru FC at AFC Cup Final. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Victory over firm favourites Puerto Rico in a friendly in September helped the Indian football team reach its highest ranking since 2010. The Blue Tigers jumped from 148 to 137 in the world. But it was just one of the few crowning moments in the phenomenal season of ace Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri.
In an exclusive interview with News 18, India’s premier striker said, “I am very happy that I had a great 2016 season, but now, the aim is to have a much better 2017 season. I will try to follow the same mantra — to go out there and do my best for the team — both for my club and country”.
“We, as a club, we don’t attribute our success to any individual. It has always been a team effort,” said Chhetri when asked about his role in Bengaluru FC’s success in the course of the season.
However, the Bengaluru skipper pointed out that the support they receive from their fans, week in week out, has been nothing short of amazing.
The defending champions will have their work cut out if they are to win the I-League title for the third time in four years, and their captain seemed in no mood to take things for granted.
“I would like to welcome Minerva FC and Chennai FC and ‘re-welcome’ Goan club Churchill Brothers for the 2017 season. It’s not going to be easy against any team in the league and the one team that we should watch out for is DSK Shivajians,” warned Chhetri.