Willian's Brace Helps Chelsea Equal Winning Record With Victory Over Stoke

Chelsea were given a stiff examination by Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday before extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.
Willian scored twice as a spirited Stoke were beaten 4-2 despite twice coming back to equalise.
They were pushed hard, however.
After defender Gary Cahill headed in a corner, Dutch international Bruno Martins Indi brought Stoke level. Willian then scored twice in eight minutes in the second half, on either side of Peter Crouch tapping in for his first Stoke goal since May 2015.
Manager Conte, making such an impression in his first season, said equalling the record was "a great achievement", adding that "we win and lose together".
His team have not tasted defeat in the league, since Liverpool and Arsenal beat them in September.