    Quick Links

    footballnext News
    • 0
    • 0
    #antonio conte #chelsea beat stoke #cheslea #diego costa #eden hazard #english premier league #willian

    Willian's Brace Helps Chelsea Equal Winning Record With Victory Over Stoke

    Reuters | Jan 01, 2017 14:19 IST| UPDATED: Jan 01, 2017 14:27 IST
    Image credit: Getty Images.

    Image credit: Getty Images.

    Chelsea were given a stiff examination by Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday before extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

    Willian scored twice as a spirited Stoke were beaten 4-2 despite twice coming back to equalise.

    That made 13 successive victories for Antonio Conte's side, equalling the record by any club for a single season in the top division of English football.

    They were pushed hard, however.

    After defender Gary Cahill headed in a corner, Dutch international Bruno Martins Indi brought Stoke level. Willian then scored twice in eight minutes in the second half, on either side of Peter Crouch tapping in for his first Stoke goal since May 2015.

    Chelsea could not feel secure until Diego Costa, back after suspension, scored his 14th of the season.

    Manager Conte, making such an impression in his first season, said equalling the record was "a great achievement", adding that "we win and lose together".

    His team have not tasted defeat in the league, since Liverpool and Arsenal beat them in September.