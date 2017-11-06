123 Units of All-New Ford EcoSport Booked Within Hours on Amazon

All-new Ford EcoSport is creating a buzz before its launch as customers booked the compact SUV during early hours of November 05 via exclusive online bookings on Amazon. A limited 123 units of the all-new Ford EcoSport were exclusively available for 24-hours, starting midnight of November 05, on Amazon, giving a chance to select customers to jump the queue and be amongst the first few to own the new EcoSport.The exclusive booking, however, had to be suspended within hours as all 123 units were booked by 10 AM. A majority of customers booked the top Titanium+ trim of the EcoSport with the all-new 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine paired to the new six-speed automatic transmission. The new petrol engine delivers peak power of 123 PS and fuel economy of 17 Km/L.A new colour, Lightning Blue, also emerged as another customer favourite.“Much like its predecessor, Ford is set to create history and reset the bar on quality and customer value yet again with the all-new Ford EcoSport,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president, Marketing at Ford India. “The overwhelming response on Amazon is a reflection of trust people have in the brand EcoSport. Our compact SUV will continue to offer unmatched value for money and we are confident that customers will be impressed with its host of class-leading features.”Comprehensively redesigned with close to 1600 new parts, the All-New Ford EcoSport gets a reshaped front, and a large upper trapezoidal grille and lower grille that make it unmistakably a member of the Ford family of SUVs. The All-New Ford EcoSport will be equipped with an All-New 1.5-liter petrol Ti-VCT engine that is smaller, lighter, stronger and more efficient than the previous generation and will deliver 123 PS of power.Continuing to offer great safety with up to six airbags, the All-New EcoSport will also feature a bolder & distinct Ford signature grille and bigger projector headlamps & fog lamp bezel. The new instrument panel & SYNC 3 with a high-resolution 8-inch floating touch screen, supporting Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ making it a great package and most anticipated launches of the year.The All-New Ford EcoSport will be launched on November 09, 2017.