1969 Ferrari Daytona Up For Auction at 'Ferrari: Leggenda e passione' Sale

One of the lots at a special auction dedicated to the Ferrari brand set to be held next month in Italy is a 1969 Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona that has a unique pedigree.The car in question is a genuine one-of-a-kind as it's the one and only all-aluminum version ever built for road use.The all-aluminum body of this one is what makes it so incredibly special, although Ferrari did build a small number of other aluminum Daytonas. But according to RM Sotheby's, who have been instructed to auction the car, the other five models were built specifically for racing and not for road use.This one-of-a-kind model was a normal street-ready Daytona that was finished in red with a black leather interior. It was originally sold to the founder of an Italian automotive magazine, and it has changed hands a few times before in its homeland. However, in 1971 it was imported into Japan where it was driven and enjoyed until its last owner parked it up and left it in 1980, and it's sat there untouched until this year.RM Sotheby's is to auction the car in its current condition at a special Ferrari auction to be held in Maranello on September 9, 2017, where it will go under the hammer alongside a new LaFerrari Aperta. The odometer reads 36,390 kilometers (approximately 22,611 miles), and it's thought the number is accurate; meanwhile a Ferrari specialist has confirmed the body, chassis and powertrain all match.The car is expected to sell for between €1.4 million and €1.7 million, which is somewhere between $1.66 million and $2.02 million at current exchange rates. Of course, to restore it to its original glory will require further very substantial investment.