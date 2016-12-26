2016: A Super Year For Supercars

From power to practicality, 2016 was a very exciting year for anyone in the market for a new Porsche, Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Bugatti

Just when it looked like the gap between Bugatti and the rest was beginning to close, the company unveiled the Chiron, which is basically a sign in automotive form indicating that everyone else should return to their drawing boards. The coupé has a 1479bhp engine, can race to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 261mph. However, when a full production model is finally ready in March, expect its top speed to be significantly more.

Bentley

Bentley Bentayga Diesel

In 2015, Bentley broke with 96 years of tradition by launching its first ever SUV, the Bentayga. And as a follow-up this year it unveiled its first ever diesel-powered vehicle, again in SUV form. And while the Bentayga Diesel drastically improves the company's overall fuel consumption figures, that's only half the story.

So as well as managing 7.9l/100km on the combined cycle, it can also manage 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 270km/h.

Ferrari

Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

The GTC4Lusso T is the first four-seat Ferrari in history to come with a turbocharged V8 engine and four-wheel steering. The idea behind both features is to tempt wealthy professionals with young families away from minivans. And if they need to do the school run in record time, nothing comes close. That's because as well as four-wheel steering for easy maneuvering around city centers, this car has 602bhp, a top speed of 320km/h, and can go from standstill to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

McLaren

McLaren 570GT

What's better than a compact McLaren supercar? A compact McLaren supercar with enough space and creature comforts to really be a daily driver. That was the aim with the 570GT and the result is a car almost as potent as the standard 570S. Top line figures include a 204mph top speed and a 0-100km/h time of just 3.4 seconds.

But it also boasts 370 liters of luggage space thanks to a sideways swinging rear glass hatchback. Then there's the extra in-cabin soundproofing, specially developed tires for minimizing road roar and an already forgiving suspension system recalibrated specifically for roads rather than the track.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Centenario

True to form, Lamborghini did something suitably outrageous to honor the 100th anniversary of its founder, Ferruccio. The Centenario is comfortably the fastest road-going production car in the marque's history and also the most powerful. Its turbo-free 6.5-liter V12 produces 795bhp, a 0-100km/h time of 2.8 seconds and a 349km/h top speed.

Porsche

Porsche 911 R

It's taken over 50 years, but with the 911R, Porsche has finally built the perfect 911. No turbos, no paddle-shift transmission and no overtly sporty or aggressive exterior bodywork. Instead, there's a naturally aspirated 4-liter flat six mated to a six-speed manual transmission sending 500hp to the rear wheels.

Thankfully those rear wheels also help steer the car and keep its heavy tail under control at higher speeds. The 911R is limited to 911 numbered examples and demand is such that used examples are already changing hands for 50% more than list price.