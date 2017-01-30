2017 Audi A4 Diesel Variant Set to Launch in February

So far only available in 150hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, Audi India is about to launch the A4's diesel variant next month.

Originally launched in September 2016, the A4 has been due to get a diesel version. The delay in its launch was caused as the diesel engine had to be calibrated for lower grade fuel available in India, according to a report on Autocar India.

The current 2.0-litre diesel engine is Euro VI emissions norms compliant and is not available in India.

The new EA288 diesel engine is expected to develop 190hp, which is 15hp over what the old A4 35TDI delivered. It would come paired to a Audi S Tronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A six-speed manual may be added to the line-up.

The diesel variant is also likely to be offered only with front-wheel drive. When launched, the A4 diesel will rival the likes of the BMW 320d and the Mercedes C 220 d.