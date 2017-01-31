2017 Audi Q5 to Launch in India by Mid-2017

Audi is prepping up for launching the refurbished version of the next-gen Q5 in India by mid of this year.

From the front, the new Q5 looks like the Q7, the rest of it pretty much the same as the current generation. What's new in this car is the modular underpinnings – the VW Group’s MLB Evo platform – also seen on new A4 and Q7. It's also 90kg lighter than the previous one.

On the inside too, the car is quite like the Q7, and is packed with a number of tech gadgets too. It will come equipped with Audi’s 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, LED headlamps, multi-zone auto climate control and Audi’s latest MMI infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility among others.

The new Q5 will come with a line-up of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, which will produce 252hp and 190hp respectively. It will be all-wheel drive and will have an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The new Q5 is expected to be locally assembled at Audi’s Aurangabad plant to help keep prices competitive, according to a report on Autocar India.