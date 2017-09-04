2017 Audi Q7 Petrol Variant Launched in India at Rs 67.7 Lakh

Audi has launched their flagship SUV Q7’s petrol-engine powered variant – the 2017 Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro in India at a price tag of Rs 67.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine churns out 252 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque making the SUV capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds. This is also possible due to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission.“Our flagship SUV Audi Q7 had been the only product in its segment in India when it was launched. A popular choice of Bollywood celebrities and big industrialists, the Audi Q7 lead the way for the luxury SUV segment in India. With the introduction of the Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro, we are now offering customers an exciting line up of their preferred SUV to choose from and own their favorite Audi. This marks the debut of the first-ever luxury SUV in its segment in India and reigning segment leader with a petrol engine,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.Other than the engine, the car remains identical to the diesel-powered sibling which was already on sale in India. This means that the Q7 petrol will offer features like the Audi virtual cockpit, self-park technology and the adaptive suspension set up.“This is the year of ‘Audi Reloaded’ for us. ‘Audi Reloaded’ just doesn’t mean new products or new touch points but it signifies a nimbleness to tweak the strategy as per the market demand. We have taken a strategic decision to increase our petrol mix and started off the process with the launch of the Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI in March this year. We do have some other surprises planned for this year,” added Ansari.