Ford EcoSport Modified by DC Design Spotted
DC Design, the aftermarket customization expert has modified a Ford Ecosport, which comes painted in a light blue shade and looks refreshing.
Ford Ecosport by DC Design gets a custom blue paintjob. (Image: Autos Arena)
Ford Ecosport, one of the most-selling compact SUV in India, is not known as a very good looking car. So it’s obvious that hard-core enthusiasts have an affinity towards getting their Ecosport customized. To cater such needs of the customers, DC Design, a prominent customization house led by ace designer Dilip Chhabria, has customized a Ford EcoSport.
Spotted by Autos Arena, the customized Ford Ecosport features a modified nose, custom blue shade paint job, and customized interior as well. The front end of the Ecosport gets new headlamps that’s basically part of the bodywork that houses the turn indicators and LED pilot lamps. The actual headlamps are moved lower down to the bumper.
DC Design Ford Ecosport with dual paint alloy. (Image: Autos Arena)
The regular chrome lined front grille has been replaced by a new single piece mesh grille. But the rear only gets black mesh inserts in the bumper with silver surrounds. And of course the new rear mounted dual tone split spoke alloy wheel, similar to the rest of the set. But the highlight of the DC Design Ford EcoSport is a light blue paint job that makes it stand apart.
The cabin images are not that clear, but we can make out that the dashboard and door panels get the same shade of blue as the exterior. Wood finish inserts are also added. The Ford EcoSport is available with a choice of three engine options – 1.0 L EcoBoost Petrol, 1.5 L Ti-VCT Petrol and 1.5 L TDCi Diesel and two transmission options – a 5-speed manual a 6-speed DCT.
The 2017 EcoSport will be launched anytime soon in India.
