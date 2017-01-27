2017 Ford GT to Be the Fastest One Yet

The all-new Ford GT offers the highest output of any EcoBoost production engine yet, the brand has announced. Thanks to its aerodynamic efficiency and advanced ‘active dynamics' providing optimum down force and drag, the supercar can reach a maximum speed of over 300 km/h, making it the fastest Ford production vehicle to date.

A power-to-weight ratio of 2.14 kg per horsepower in U.S. specification, combined with the most advanced active suspension system, also helps, and development tests in Canada last year saw the car outperform both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale.

"We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fibre architecture," said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development and chief technical officer. "We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most – performance, specifically, the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car."