2017 Frankfurt Motor Show – 6 Best Supercars To Check

Visitors to the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, which opens to the public Saturday, September 16, 2017, can enjoy more than 200 premieres. This year's line-up includes a host of must-see supercars - exceptional vehicles that never fail to draw a crowd with their breathtaking performances and cutting-edge technologies.This exceptional vehicle is basically billed as an F1 car that's road-legal. It was, in fact, driven directly onto the Mercedes stand by triple F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. Made from ultra-lightweight and high-resistance materials, this performance-packed beast is a hybrid street car with a centrally mounted 1.6-liter V6 engine and four electric motors, promising 1,000 horsepower, a top speed of 350km/h, and 0-200km/h acceleration in under six seconds. This race car for the road is expected to go on sale in limited numbers from 2018, priced at more than €2.2 million.Bugatti's new production vehicle, on show in Frankfurt, grabbed attention ahead of the event by breaking a new speed record. With Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya at the wheel, the Bugatti Chiron delivered a breathtaking performance, accelerating from 0-400km/h then braking to a complete standstill in just 41.96 seconds -- a new world record for a production vehicle. The car is named after the legendary Monegasque race driver, Louis Chiron, who helped build Bugatti's success on the racetracks in the 1920s and 1930s. This supercar is expected to sell for over €2.5 million.With its sleek and aggressive lines, this new cabriolet is set to replace the California from the end of 2017. With its 600-horsepower V6 turbo engine, the new Ferrari Portofino can reach a top speed of 320km/h and promises 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.5 seconds. This earns the Portofino its billing as the world's most powerful car in its category. Price is yet to be announced.A far cry from the hybrid aspirations of its competitors, Lamborghini is sticking to old-school power with its new roadster, which gets a 740-horsepower, 6.5-liter V12 engine. Performance is evidently on the cards, with a top speed of 350km/h and 0-100km/h acceleration in just three seconds. Drivers can select the driving mode of their choice from four options, whether cruising leisurely on the road or driving aggressively on the track. This Aventador S Roadster is expected to be on sale from Q1 2018.The new Bentley Continental GT marks a break with the current version both in terms of interior features and power. Onboard technology has notably been modernized, with the arrival of a connected "virtual cockpit," and the car's engine power has been boosted. Its spectacular 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbo engine gains 45 horsepower, making a total 635 horsepower. That has an obvious effect on performance, with a top speed of 333km/h and 0-100km/h acceleration in just 3.7 seconds. Price and availability are yet to be announced.From the outside, this new version of Porsche's sporty supercar stands out with its variable rear spoiler, replacing the traditional fixed wing. But the real difference is found under the hood, with a four-liter, six-cylinder, 500-horsepower Boxer engine -- the most powerful engine developed by Porsche for its road-approved models. As for performance, the 911 GT3 with Touring Package promises 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 316km/h. Orders are already open.