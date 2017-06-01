2017 Hero Glamour Christened 'Glamour SV'

Hero MotoCorp had unveiled the all-new Glamour 125 at Argentina in January 2017, called the Hero Ignitor. The company launched the model in Indian market during April 2017 and has renamed the motorcycle as Glamour SV.

It is powered by a 125cc engine that delivers around 11 horsepower and 11 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 4-speed transmission setup. The bike is compliant with BS IV emission norms.

The decision of renaming the bike comes after the company removed the Hunk and Xtreme models from their website in a bid to revamp its portfolio in India. The Glamour has been doing good for Hero in terms of sales as it is reported to account for 10 percent of the entire sales.

The Glamour SV also gets Hero's i3s technology which is essentially a start-stop engine technology that helps in better fuel economy. The bike has a starting price tag of Rs 57,755 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

