2017 Honda CBR650F Launched in India For Rs 7.30 Lakhs

2017 Honda CBR650F in Millennium Red shade. (Image: HMSI)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the 2017 CBR650F in the country for a price tag of Rs 7.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), same as the previous gen bike. The new middleweight motorcycle has been made available in two attractive colors - Millennium Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The bookings is now open for the new Honda CBR650F in India.Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new CBR650F, delivers a strong dose of CBR series sporting intent and style. With a great combination of sporty style & powerful performance of inline 4 cylinder engine, CBR650F has got a long list of enthusiastic riders. The new CBR650F offers additional value at no increase in price from its previous generation. We are confident, the enthusiast will feel the rush & get delighted with new ride & excitement.”The new CBR650F is a middleweight Super Sport style motorcycle with an aerodynamic fairing and specially designed air ducts. It is powered by a 649cc, DOHC inline, four-cylinder engine that develops 63.7kW @ 11,000rpm and has a new 6-speed short ratio gearbox.The sporty clear-lensed LED headlight in the new CBR650F ensures that you can see well ahead on the darkest roads. The rear LED tail light is housed in the sleek tail section and emerges as a bright & noticeable spotlight.The 2017 CBR650F is equipped with new dual-piston Nissin front calipers and sintered metal pads on 320 mm dual hydraulic front discs. The rear gets a 240 mm hydraulic disc with a single-piston caliper and resin mold pads.The CBR650F is built around a steel diamond frame, which has been strengthened towards the head and made flexible at the spars to provide excellent rigidity and balance. This has been specifically tuned to feel the rush with agile real-world handling.