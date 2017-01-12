2017 Honda Mobilio Facelift Unveiled

An updated version of Honda Mobilio MPV has been has been revealed in Indonesia.

On the outside, the new car has slimmer headlamps, with LED daytime-running lights. It comes with a lot of chrome across the grille and the front bumper, which has also been resigned to look angular with inserts for fog lamps.

The facelift unveiled in Indonesia is expected to carry forward the same engine from the old car, but with additional features like hill start assist and vehicle stability control.

Also read: Honda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017

It is the second time the car has received an upgrade since its launch in 2014. A mild upgrade of refreshed interiors was introduced in select international markets, similar to how Honda introduced changes in the Amaze and Brio. However, in India the Mobilio has remained the same since its launch.

It is not known yet if the Mobilio facelift will head to Indian shores.

Also read: Honda Cars Sales Decline 18.6 Percent to 10,071 Units in December 2016

Mobilio's sales figures dropped drastically to 3,396 units in the year ending November 2016 from 16,380 units in the year before that. The unsold 2015 and 2016 models now have discounts up to Rs 2 lakh to push sales.