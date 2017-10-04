2017 Hyundai Verna Receives 15000 Bookings Within 40 Days of Launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter announced a remarkable feat of recently launched 2017 Next Gen Verna in India. The sedan has received more than 15,000 Bookings and more than 124,000 inquiries in just 40 days of its launch in India.On overwhelming customers’ response of Next Gen Verna Mr Y K Koo, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The Next Gen VERNA is intelligent by Design - A global product that personifies Hyundai’s Modern Premium Brand. As committed despite the production constraint; we will deliver 12,000 cars before Diwali and 20,000 cars by end of this year at an introductory price. We are happy with great response to Next Gen VERNA and thank our customers and media for their trust in Hyundai Brand.”With over 8.8 million customers in 66 countries, the next gen Verna is one of the most admired Hyundai car globally. It is built on the all new K2 platform sharing with Hyundai’s global bestseller Elantra, and comes with futuristic design, dynamic performance, super safety, & advanced features.The Next Gen Verna is available in both 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options, mated to manual and automatic gearbox. It also offers low NVH levels for the comfort of the occupants. Next Gen Verna is also offers 21 unique new age features.