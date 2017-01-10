2017 Jaguar F-Type: Could This Be the Next Best Everyday Sportscar?

Jaguar F-Type has been refurbished for the year 2017, and the most notable change is that the supercharged V6 now produces a massive figure of 400bhp, and is not paired to a manual gearbox.

The new addition to the F-Type range gets a new name too - ‘400 Sport’.

The 2017 F-Type is more powerful than its predecessor by whole 20bhp from a supercharged 3.0-litre engine. Although a manual gearbox would've been well appreciated, this car could stand a chance to be the best everyday supercar, a crown that has so far been with the Porsche 911.

The 400 Sport also gets a 'Super Performance braking system' and 'Configurable Dynamics', which would translate to better braking and adjustable drive modes. The 400 Sport will only be available for one year.

The entire line-up has undergone rebranding, with the ’S’ models now bearing 'R-Dynamic' despite producing the same 380bhp, expect the R and SVR V8s.

2017 Jaguar F-Type (Image: Jaguar)

The R-Dynamic model encompasses both the 340bhp and 380bhp trim levels, adding alloy wheels, black gloss paint for the bonnet vents, front splitter, rear diffuser and side sills.

Ever car in the line-up gets multi-mode LED headlights, which means intensity and focus of the beam can be changed as per driving requirements for city and country.

The new ‘Slimline’ seats are apparently more comfortable and lighter by 8kg. Trimming down the seats has also created more space for the back seats which could be occupied by the slender ones.

It has gotten a brand new satellite navigation system which comes with a touch screen.

The new infotainment system uses a 4G data connection. It can calculate if there is a fuel stop required and also locate the nearest filling station.

For the ones who want to keep track of their performance, the F-Type comes with an ‘onboard technician’ function, which records lap times, throttle position, g-force.