2017 Jaguar XE Diesel Variant Launched in India at Rs 38.25 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the 2.0-litre diesel engine variant of the Jaguar XE in India at Rs 38.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2.0-litre diesel engine powering the new derivative delivers a power output of 132 kW. This is in addition to the 2.0-litre petrol engine already on sale in India since January 2016. The petrol variant of the Jaguar XE is priced at Rs 37.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family and with the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country.”

The XE is based on Jaguar’s lightweight Aluminium Architecture which uses expertise derived from the aerospace industry to deliver vehicle characteristics in performance and refinement, demonstrating the true sporting character of the Jaguar F-TYPE.

Its stance and looks is claimed to make it stand out from the competition. Features on board include the likes of Jaguar Drive Control, 8-Speed automatic transmission, Torque Vectoring by braking, All Surface Progress Control, 380-Watt Meridian sound system, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof and an 8-inch Touch Screen with InControl Touch Infotainment System, which is meant to enhance Jaguar XE’s appeal.

The 2017 Jaguar XE is available in three variants – Pure, Prestige and Portfolio.

The Jaguar range in India currently includes the F–TYPE (starting at Rs 1.26 Crore), XJ (starting at Rs 1.02 Crore), F-PACE (starting at Rs 68.40 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 47.50 Lakh) and the new XE (starting at Rs 37.25 Lakh).

All prices mentioned are ex–showroom, Delhi.