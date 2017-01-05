2017 Kia Picanto Unveiled, Likely to Head to India

The 2017 Kia Picanto has been revealed before its official debut at the Geneva motor show in March.

The Picanto will be offered as a five-door model, same as its Rio hatchback sibling, as its three-door model struggled to find customers in the current generation Picanto.

Kia has not revealed much on the engine front, but the unit from the previous model is expected to be brought forward, with some tweaks for fuel efficiency and lower emissions. A 100hp 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine is expected to be carried over from the new Rio, as is a 1.25-litre petrol. However, it not yet known if the new car will have a diesel variant.

Like other Kias, the Picanto is expected to have one base variant and five others. Kia has not made any announcements about the specifications, but the new car will have a sportier looking GT-Line trim.

Exploring entry into India for some years now, Kia is likely to bring the Picanto among other models into the Indian market. When in India, the Picanto may have the Hyundai Grand i10 engine - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit. Kia may also bring the larger Rio hatchback, the Niro hybrid, the Sportage SUV and the Soul.

